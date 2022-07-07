Area Scores: July 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
DULUTH 12, BISMARCK 11
Bismarck;132;102;020;00;--;11;10;2
Duluth;433;100;000;01;--;12;13;2
Darrell Johnson, Andrew Brockwell (3), Jaxon Edwards (5), Caleb Gallant (6), Dylan Hill (8), Michael Sarhatt (9), Jake Christianson (10) and Eduardo Rosario, Colin Burgess (8). Garrett Yawn, Stephen Klenske (2), Jack Payne (5), Edwin Colon (8), Ryan Bourassa (10) and Garrett Macias. W—Christianson. L—Bourassa.
Highlights: Bismarck – Adam Axtell 2-5 4 RBI; Aaron Mann 4-6 2 RBI; A.J. Barraza 2-3 3 R, RBI, Spencer Sarringar 1-5 2B. Duluth – JD Rogers 2-5 4 R, 2 RBI; Ambren Voitik 4-7 R, 3 RBI; Bobby Blandford 1-4 R, 4 RBI; Hudson Sapp 3-5 R; Christianson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 SO.
Attendance: 580.
Time of game: 4:44.
Note: Duluth pitchers walked 17 batters. Bismarck pitchers walked 14 batters.
People are also reading…
Records: Bismarck 1-1; Duluth 0-1.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
<h3>STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rockford;1-0;1.000;--
x-Kalamazoo;1-1;.500;0.5
Traverse City;1-1;.500;0.5
Kenosha;0-1;.000;1
Battle Creek;0-2;.000;1.5
Kokomo;0-2;.000;1.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;2-0;1.000;--
Lakeshore;2-0;1.000;--
x-Wisconsin Rapids;2-0;1.000;--
Green Bay;1-1;.500;1
Madison;1-1;.500;1
Wausau;0-2;.000;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;2-0;1.000;--
x-Duluth;1-1;.500;1
La Crosse;1-1;.500;1
Waterloo;1-1;.500;1
Minnesota;0-2;.000;2
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Rochester;2-0;1.000;--
x-St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--
Bismarck;1-1;.500;1
Mankato;0-2;.000;2
Willmar;0-2;.000;2
x-won first-half title
Thursday, July 7
Duluth 12, Bismarck 1, 11 innings
Lakeshore 5, Battle Creek 1
Fond du Lac 13, Kokomo 6
Kalamazoo 7, Traverse City 6
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Wausau 5
Rochester 8, Minnesota 4
Eau Claire 6, Mankato 5
St. Cloud 9, Willmar 3
Green Bay 11, Madison 9
Waterloo 10, La Crosse 9
Kenosha at Rockford, n
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Minnesota at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3
Arizona;11-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-6;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona