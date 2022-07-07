 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

DULUTH 12, BISMARCK 11

Bismarck;132;102;020;00;--;11;10;2

Duluth;433;100;000;01;--;12;13;2

Darrell Johnson, Andrew Brockwell (3), Jaxon Edwards (5), Caleb Gallant (6), Dylan Hill (8), Michael Sarhatt (9), Jake Christianson (10) and Eduardo Rosario, Colin Burgess (8). Garrett Yawn, Stephen Klenske (2), Jack Payne (5), Edwin Colon (8), Ryan Bourassa (10) and Garrett Macias. W—Christianson. L—Bourassa.

Highlights: Bismarck – Adam Axtell 2-5 4 RBI; Aaron Mann 4-6 2 RBI; A.J. Barraza 2-3 3 R, RBI, Spencer Sarringar 1-5 2B. Duluth – JD Rogers 2-5 4 R, 2 RBI; Ambren Voitik 4-7 R, 3 RBI; Bobby Blandford 1-4 R, 4 RBI; Hudson Sapp 3-5 R; Christianson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 SO.

Attendance: 580.

Time of game: 4:44.

Note: Duluth pitchers walked 17 batters. Bismarck pitchers walked 14 batters.

Records: Bismarck 1-1; Duluth 0-1.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

<h3>STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Rockford;1-0;1.000;--

x-Kalamazoo;1-1;.500;0.5

Traverse City;1-1;.500;0.5

Kenosha;0-1;.000;1

Battle Creek;0-2;.000;1.5

Kokomo;0-2;.000;1.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;2-0;1.000;--

Lakeshore;2-0;1.000;--

x-Wisconsin Rapids;2-0;1.000;--

Green Bay;1-1;.500;1

Madison;1-1;.500;1

Wausau;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;2-0;1.000;--

x-Duluth;1-1;.500;1

La Crosse;1-1;.500;1

Waterloo;1-1;.500;1

Minnesota;0-2;.000;2

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Rochester;2-0;1.000;--

x-St. Cloud;2-0;1.000;--

Bismarck;1-1;.500;1

Mankato;0-2;.000;2

Willmar;0-2;.000;2

x-won first-half title

Thursday, July 7

Duluth 12, Bismarck 1, 11 innings

Lakeshore 5, Battle Creek 1

Fond du Lac 13, Kokomo 6

Kalamazoo 7, Traverse City 6

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Wausau 5

Rochester 8, Minnesota 4

Eau Claire 6, Mankato 5

St. Cloud 9, Willmar 3

Green Bay 11, Madison 9

Waterloo 10, La Crosse 9

Kenosha at Rockford, n

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;12-3

Arizona;11-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-6;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

