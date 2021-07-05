Area Scores: July 6

RODEO
MANDAN RODEO DAYS
July 2-4 results
Bareback riding: 1. Tilden Hooper 90 points on Macza Pro Rodeo's Billy Jean. 2. Clayton Bigelow 88.5. 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 88.5. 4T. Kash Wilson 86.5. 4T. R.C. Landingham 86.5. 6. Bodee Lammers 86.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Anderson 3.5 seconds. 2. Zack Jongbloed, 3.9. 3. Jaret Whitman 4.1. 4. Calder Johnston 4.2. 5. Sterling Lee 4.3. 6. Richard Coats 404.
Team roping leaders: 1T. Curry Kirchner/Austin Rogers, 5.2. 1. Cameron Irwin/Cash Hetzel, 5.1. 3T. Chance Oftedahl/J.W. Nelson, 5.3. 3T. Wyatt Imus/Caleb Anderson, 5.3. 5. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 5.4. 6. Jaxson Tucker/Marty Yates, 5.6
Saddle bronc: 1. Colton Gordon 88.5 on Dakota Rodeo's Carney Girl. 2. Jacon Crawley 86.5. 3T. Carter Elshere, 85. 3T. Dawson Dahm 85. 3T. Layton Green 85. 6T. Logan Hay 82. 6T. Brady Hill 82.
Tie-down roping: 1. Hagen Hauck, 8.9 seconds. 2. Tom Crouse 9.3. 3. Kyle Parrish 9.5. 4T. Kincade Henry, 9.6. 4T. Clint Kindred 9.6. 4T. Ty Harris 9.6.
Barrel racing: 1. Hallie Hanssen, 15.69 seonds. 2. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.80. 3. Ivy Saebens 15.83. 4. Lakken Bice 15.84. 5T. Jessica Routier 15.86. 5T. Lisa Lockhart 15.86.
Bull riding: 1. Chase Dougherty 90 points on Dakota Rodeo's Time In A Bottle. 2. Matt Palmer 88. 3. Jordan Hansen 87.5. 4. Brady Portenier 86. 5T. Cole Hould, 84. 5T. Zach Parker 84.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-15;.583;--
Kokomo;20-16;.556;1
Kenosha;19-16;.543;1.5
Kalamazoo;15-21;.417;5.5
Rockford;15-21;.417;6
Battle Creek;13-21;.382;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*Fond du Lac;23-13;.639;--
Wisconsin;21-14;.600;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;19-17;.528;4
Madison;17-18;.486;5.5
Lakeshore;16-18;.471;6
Green Bay;13-22;.371;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*Waterloo;23-11;.676;—
La Crosse;14-22;.389;10
Eau Claire;12-20;.375;10.5
Duluth;12-22;.353;11
Minnesota;3-15;.167;12
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*St. Cloud;24-8;.750;--
Mankato;24-9;.727;0.5
Bismarck;18-17;.514;7.5
Rochester;15-17;.469;9
Willmar;16-20;.444;10
*--Denotes first-half champion.
Sunday, July 4
Mankato 7, Bismarck 3
Kokomo 14, Battle Creek 2
Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 2
Duluth 4, Rochester 2
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Madison 4, Kenosha 3
Eau Claire 4, Willmar 1
Rockford 6 Fond du Lac 5
Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 5
Waterloo 13, La Crosse 0
Monday, July 5
Green Bay 10, Wisconsin Rapids 8
Madison 3, Kensosha 2
Kalamazoo 18, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 12, Kokomo 3
Willmar 9, Eau Claire 2
Rochester 8, Duluth 5
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 4
Fond du Lac 7, Rockford 6
Mankato at Bismarck, Ppd
Lakeshore at Wisconsin, Ppd
Note: End of first half.
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kenosha
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Madison at Fond du Lac
Traverse City at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato
Duluth at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
Willmar at La Crosse
LEGION BASEBALL
AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
West Fargo;9-1;--
Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1
Bismarck;7-3;2
Minot;4-2;3
Dickinson;4-2;3
Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5
Grand Forks;5-7;5
Mandan;2-10;8
Williston;0-10;9
OVERALL: Bismarck 12-7-1. Mandan 10-17.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 4
Bismarck 4, Mandan 3
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30
Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)
Minot at West Fargo (2)
Wednesday, July 7
Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter
Thursday, July 8
Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30
Friday, July 9
Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)
Saturday, July 10
Williston at Minot (2)
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4
Duke City;3-4
Northern Arizona;1-6
Tucson;1-6
Friday, July 9
Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Frisco
Saturday, July 10
Duke City at Tucscon
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Sioux Falls at Spokane