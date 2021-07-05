Area Scores: July 5

LEGION BASEBALL
AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
West Fargo;9-1;--
Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1
Bismarck;7-3;2
Minot;4-2;3
Dickinson;4-2;3
Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5
Grand Forks;5-7;5
Mandan;2-10;8
Williston;0-10;9
OVERALL: Bismarck 12-7-1. Mandan 10-17.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 1
Dickinson 9-1, Fargo (Post 400) 3-0
Friday, July 2
Fargo (Post 2) 2-4, Minot 1-1
Saturday, July 3
Bismarck 8, Mandan 1
Sunday, July 4
Bismarck 4, Mandan 3
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30
Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)
Minot at West Fargo (2)
Wednesday, July 7
Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter
Thursday, July 8
Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30
Friday, July 9
Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)
Saturday, July 10
Williston at Minot (2)
HAZEN 11-8, BELFIELD-SOUTH HEART 3-2
(Friday)
Hazen 11, Belfield-South Heart 2
BSH;000;201;0;--;3;6;2
Hazen;140;006;x;--;11;13;0
Dillinger, Obrigewitch (6) and White. Sayler and Zempel. W--Sayler. L--Dillinger.
Highlights: BSH -- Walter 2-2 2 R, BB, SB; Obrigewitch 2-3 RBI; White 1-3 R, SB; Dillinger 1-3 2B, 2 RBI. Hazen -- Zempel 2-4 R, RBI; Sayler 1-3 2 R, BB; Doll 3-3 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Martell 1-2 R, SB; Keller 2-3 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Sayler 1-4 2B, RBI; Zuern 1-3 BB; Bruner 1-4 R; Sayler 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Hazen 8, Belfield-South Heart 2
BSH;101;00;--;2;6;1
Hazen;313;1x;--;8;6;2
Solcop, Krueger (3) and Krump. Beyer and Doll. W--Beyer. L--Solcop.
Highlights: BSH -- Walter 1-2 R, SB; White 1-3 R; Dillinger 2-3 RBI; Krump 1-3; Holcop 1-1 SB; Krueger 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Hazen -- Zempel 2-3 R, RBI, 2 SB; Doll 0-1 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Wick 1-1 3 R; Bruner 2-3 2B, RBIp Zuern 0-1 R, 2 BB; Beyer 0-2 R, BB; Hofer 1-1 R, RBI, BB, 3 SB; Beyer 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21-14;.600;--
Kenosha;19-14;.576;1
Kokomo;20-15;.571;1
Rockford;15-20;.429;6
Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;7
Battle Creek;12-21;.364;8
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;22-13;.629;--
Wisconsin;21-14;.600;1
Wisconsin Rapids;19-16;.543;3
Lakeshore;16-18;.471;5.5
Madison;15-18;.455;6
Green Bay;12-22;.353;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*Waterloo;23-10;.697;—
Eau Claire;12-19;.387;10
La Crosse;13-22;.371;11
Duluth;12-21;.364;11
Minnesota;3-15;.167;12.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
*St. Cloud;24-8;.750;--
Mankato;24-9;.727;0.5
Bismarck;18-17;.514;7.5
Rochester;14-17;.452;9.5
Willmar;15-20;.429;10.5
*--Denotes first-half champion.
Friday, July 2
Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2
La Crosse 5, Rochester 3
Waterloo 10, Willmar 3
Madison 6, Wisconsin 2
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4
Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 3
Mankato 11, Bismarck 4
Saturday, July 3
Mankato 6, Bismarck 5
St. Cloud 12, Duluth 2
Green Bay 15, Lakeshore 8
Wisconsin 6, Madison 5
Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 3, Rockford 1
Rochester 9, La Crosse 3
Kenosha 2, Traverse City 1
Waterloo 9, Willmar 5
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Sunday, July 4
Mankato 7, Bismarck 3
Kokomo 14, Battle Creek 2
Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 2
Duluth 4, Rochester 2
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Madison 4, Kenosha 3
Eau Claire 4, Willmar 1
Rockford 6 Fond du Lac 5
Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 5
Waterloo 13, La Crosse 0
Monday, July 5
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Kenosha at Madison
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Eau Claire
Rochester at Duluth
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
La Crosse at Waterloo
Rockford at Fond du Lac
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;6-1
Frisco;5-1
Spokane;4-2
Massachusetts;5-3
Iowa;4-3
Sioux Falls;4-3
Bismarck;5-4
Green Bay;4-4