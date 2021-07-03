 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 4
agate

LEGION BASEBALL

AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

West Fargo;9-1;--

Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1

Bismarck;6-3;2.5

Minot;4-2;3

Dickinson;4-2;3

Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5

Grand Forks;5-7;5

Mandan;2-9;7.5

Williston;0-10;9

OVERALL: Bismarck 11-7-1. Mandan 10-16.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 1

Dickinson 9-1, Fargo (Post 400) 3-0

Friday, July 2

Fargo (Post 2) 2-4, Minot 1-1

Saturday, July 3

Bismarck 8, Mandan 1

Sunday, July 4

Bismarck at Mandan, 4:00

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30

Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)

Minot at West Fargo (2)

Wednesday, July 7

Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter

Thursday, July 8

Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30

Friday, July 9

Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)

Saturday, July 10

Williston at Minot (2)

HAZEN 11-8, BELFIELD-SOUTH HEART 3-2

(Friday)

Hazen 11, Belfield-South Heart 2

BSH;000;201;0;--;3;6;2

Hazen;140;006;x;--;11;13;0

Dillinger, Obrigewitch (6) and White. Sayler and Zempel. W--Sayler. L--Dillinger.

Highlights: BSH -- Walter 2-2 2 R, BB, SB; Obrigewitch 2-3 RBI; White 1-3 R, SB; Dillinger 1-3 2B, 2 RBI. Hazen -- Zempel 2-4 R, RBI; Sayler 1-3 2 R, BB; Doll 3-3 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, BB, 2 SB; Martell 1-2 R, SB; Keller 2-3 2B, 2 RBI, BB; Sayler 1-4 2B, RBI; Zuern 1-3 BB; Bruner 1-4 R; Sayler 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.

Hazen 8, Belfield-South Heart 2

BSH;101;00;--;2;6;1

Hazen;313;1x;--;8;6;2

Solcop, Krueger (3) and Krump. Beyer and Doll. W--Beyer. L--Solcop.

Highlights: BSH -- Walter 1-2 R, SB; White 1-3 R; Dillinger 2-3 RBI; Krump 1-3; Holcop 1-1 SB; Krueger 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Hazen -- Zempel 2-3 R, RBI, 2 SB; Doll 0-1 R, 2 BB, 3 SB; Wick 1-1 3 R; Bruner 2-3 2B, RBIp Zuern 0-1 R, 2 BB; Beyer 0-2 R, BB; Hofer 1-1 R, RBI, BB, 3 SB; Beyer 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO. 

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;19-13;.594;--

Traverse City;20-14;.588;--

Kokomo;19-15;.559;1

Kalamazoo;14-20;.412;6

Rockford;14-20;.412;6

Battle Creek;12-20;.375;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;22-12;.647;--

Wisconsin;21-13;.618;1

Wisconsin Rapids;19-15;.559;3

Lakeshore;15-18;.441;6.5

Madison;14-18;.424;7

Green Bay;11-22;.333;10.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

*Waterloo;22-10;.688;—

La Crosse;13-21;.382;10

Eau Claire;11-19;.367;9

Duluth;11-21;.344;11

Minnesota;3-15;.167;12

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

*St. Cloud;24-8;.750;--

Mankato;23-9;.719;1

Bismarck;18-16;.529;7

Rochester;14-16;.467;9

Willmar;15-19;.441;10

*--Denotes first-half champion.

Friday, June 2

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4

Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2

La Crosse 5, Rochester 3

Waterloo 10, Willmar 3

Madison 6, Wisconsin 2

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1

St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3

Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4

Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 3

Mankato 11, Bismarck 4

Saturday, July 3

Mankato 6, 5

St. Cloud 12, Duluth 2

Green Bay 15, Lakeshore 8

Wisconsin 6, Madison 5

Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 1

Kalamazoo 3, Rockford 1

Rochester 9, La Crosse 3

Kenosha 2, Traverse City 1

Waterloo 9, Willmar 5

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Sunday, July 4 schedule

Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Duluth

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Madison

Willmar at Eau Claire

Rockford at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Waterloo

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;6-1

Frisco;5-1

Spokane;4-2

Massachusetts;5-3

Iowa;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;3-4

Northern Arizona;1-6

Tucson;1-6

Saturday, July 3

Duke City 52, Northern Arizona 38

Massachusetts 38, Frisco 37

Arizona 54, Tucson 38

Friday, July 9

Bismarck at Massachusetts, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Frisco

Saturday, July 10

Duke City at Tucscon

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Sioux Falls at Spokane

