Area Scores: July 31

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings
No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3
Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: No. 4 Dickinson 8, No. 8 Williston 4
Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck 7, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 1
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 5 Mandan 4
Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown 2, No. 3 West Fargo 1
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: No. 5 Mandan 12, No. 2 Bismarck 4
Game 10: No. 3 West Fargo 10, No. 4 Dickinson 4
Game 11: No. 7 Jamestown 11, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8
Friday, July 29
Game 12: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 1
Game 13: No. 5 Mandan 14, No. 7 Jamestown 12, 9 innings
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: No. 3 West Fargo 2, No. 5 Mandan 0
Game 15: No. 3 West Fargo 2, No. 7 Jamestown 1
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
Bismarck Senators 6, Williston Oilers 2
Bismarck;310;100;1;--;6;10;1
Williston;000;011;0;--;2;1;3
Ty Sanders, Nick Patton (6) and Tyler Kleinjan; Matt Goodman, Landon Miller (2), Conner Ekblad (7) and Carter McIvor. W -- Sanders. L -- Goodman. S -- Patton. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Brooks Turner 1-3, 2B, SAC, R; TJ Olson 1-2, BB, SAC; Patton 2-4, R, RBI; Sid Olmsted 1-3, 2B, HBP, R, RBI; Zac Brackin 0-3, BB, 2 R; Traiden Kalfell 1-3; Brady Helm 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Casey Fischer 1-3, HBP; Kleinjan 1-3, R, SB; Sanders 5+ IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 6 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Patton 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Williston -- Max Heen 1-2, 2 BB, R; Jayden Iba 0-3, R; Ben Rath Sac fly, RBI; Garrett Solberg Sac fly, RBI; Goodman 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K; Miller 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Ekblad 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
AT WATFORD CITY
July 29-Aug. 2
Friday, July 29
Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0
Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4
Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2
Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3
Saturday, July 30
Game 5: No. 1 East Kindred 13, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 8
Game 6: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 6, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 2
Game 7: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 4 East Wahpeton 1
Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 15, No. 4 West Watford City 3
Sunday, July 31
Game 9: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, Noon
Game 10: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 3 p.m.
Game 11: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Garrison
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: Cando 2, May-Port 0
Game 2: Hazen 7, Renville County 3
Game 3: Langdon 11, Carrington 1, 5 innings
Game 4: Garrison 1, LaMoure 0
Thursday, July 28
Game 5: May-Port 13, Renville County 1, 5 innings
Game 6: LaMoure 10, Carrington 8
Game 7: Cando 5, Hazen 4, 10 innings
Game 8: Langdon 4, Garrison 2
Friday, July 29
Game 9: May-Port 6, Garrison 2
Game 10: LaMoure 11, Hazen 0, 5 innings
Game 11: Cando 4, Langdon 2
Game 12: LaMoure 10, May-Port 0, 6 innings
Saturday, July 30
Game 13: LaMoure 2, Langdon 0
Game 14: LaMoure 9, Cando 4, 9 innings
Sunday, July 31
Game 15: LaMoure vs. Cando, 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 7, BISMARCK 6, 10 INNINGS
Bismarck;012;100;001;1;--;6;8;0
Willmar;101;003;000;2;--;7;7;1
Austin Luther V, Jack Payne (6), Adolfo Iturralde (6), Justin Goldstein (10) and Tommy Takayoshi; Logan Samuels, Seth Miller (3), Michael Chevalier (7), Brian Baker (8) and Graysen Tarlow. W -- Baker. L -- Goldstein. HR: Bismarck -- Spencer Sarringar. Willmar -- Joey Walls, Drey Dirksen.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 0-3, 2 BB, 2 R; A.J. Barraza 1-4, 2B, BB, R; Adam Axtell 1-4, SF, 2 RBIs; Sarringer 1-4, HR, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Seth Surrett 1-4, 2B, BB, R; Kaiden Cardoso 2-5, R, RBI; Takayoshi 1-5, 2B; Khalid Collymore 1-3, HBP, SB; Luther V 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 7 K; Payne 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 0 K; Iturralde 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K; Goldstein 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K. Willmar -- Aidan Byrne 1-4, BB, RBI; Walls 2-5, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Will Hodo 0-3, 2 BB, R; Will Safford 1-2, SF, R, RBI, SB; Dirksen 1-4, walk-off home run, BB, 2 R, RBI, SB; Brett Bateman 2-2, 2B, 2 BB, R, SB; Samuels 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Miller 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP; Chevalier 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K; Baker 3 IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 3 K.
Attendance: 1,200.
Time of game: 3:40.
Records: Bismarck 8-15 second half, 19-38 overall; Willmar 18-3 second half, 39-16 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17-5;.773;--
Rockford;13-10;.565;4.5
Kenosha;10-13;.435;7.5
Battle Creek;9-13;.409;8
x-Kalamazoo;8-14;.364;9
Kokomo;6-16;.286;11
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;18-6;.750;--
Green Bay;13-9;.591;4
Wausau;12-10;.545;5
Fond du Lac;12-12;.500;6
Lakeshore;11-11;.500;6
Madison;6-17;.261;11.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;13-8;.619;--
La Crosse;11-10;.524;2
x-Duluth;10-13;.435;4
Waterloo;5-16;.238;8
Minnesota;0-11;.000;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;18-3;.857;--
x-St. Cloud;16-7;.696;3
Mankato;12-9;.571;6
Rochester;10-11;.476;8
Bismarck;8-15;.348;11
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 30
Willmar 7, Bismarck 6, 10 innings
Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 8
Battle Creek 5, Madison 2
Kenosha 14, Kokomo 3
Rochester 4, Eau Claire 0
Fond du Lac 11, Wausau 3
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Green Bay 1
Mankato 19, Waterloo 14
St. Cloud 15, La Crosse 10
Duluth 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Lakeshore 11, Traverse City 4
Sunday, July 31
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Monday, Aug. 1
Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Traverse City at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Mankato
Lakeshore at Madison
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Willmar at La Crosse
Kenosha at Wausau
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Major League Dream Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.
Willmar at La Crosse
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Lakeshore at Madison
Kenosha at Wausau
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Eau Claire
Traverse City at Green Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Thursday, Aug. 4
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game
Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game
Rockford at Traverse City
Wausau at Lakeshore
Duluth at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
La Crosse at Waterloo
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Mankato at Willmar
Friday, Aug. 5
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Saturday, Aug. 6
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game
Willmar at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Kenosha
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Rochester
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Sunday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Willmar at Duluth
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Arizona 53, Duke City 14
Semifinals
Friday, July 29
Quad City 48, Frisco 41
Saturday, July 30
Northern Arizona 52, Arizona 51