Area Scores: July 3

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO MOONDOGS 11, BISMARCK LARKS 4
MoonDogs;030;501;002;--;11;15;2
Larks;000;000;040;--;4;7;0
Nolan Pender, Carson Hamro (7), Thomas Bruss (9) and Austin Garrett. Brian Baker, Andrew Brooks (4), Paxton Miller (8), Jarrett Bickel (9) and Brody Tanksley. W—Pender. L—Baker. HR—Mankato, Justin Boyd.
Highlights: MoonDogs – Boyd 2-5 HR, 2 RBI; 2 R; Adrian Torres 2-4 2B; Luke Beckstein 3-5 2B, 3 R, RBI; Josh Urps 2-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Pender 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 SO. Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 0-4 RBI; Kamron Hillman 1-5 R; Jaxon Rosencranz 1-4 2B, R; Derek Shoen 0-4 R, RBI; Cal James 1-3 RBI; Khalid Collymore 3-4, RBI; Brooks 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Miller 1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Time of game: 3:25.
Attendance: 1,950.
Records: Mankato MoonDogs 22-9; Bismarck Larks 18-15.
WILLMAR 11, BISMARCK 9
(Thursday)
Bismarck;000;300;006;--;9;12;2
Willmar;001;216;11x;--;11;13;0
Connor O'Halloran, Cole Schroeder (5), Cal James (5), Jordan Sagedahl (8) and Spencr Sarringer; Dennis Boatman, Chandler Freeman (4), George Arras (5), Sam Malec (8), Jacob Webb (9) and Steve Ramirez. W -- Arras, 2-0. L -- Schroeder, 1-1. Save -- Webvb, 7. HR -- B. Sagedahl.
Highlights: B -- Sagedahl 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Sarringer 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; James 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI. W -- William Hamiter 3-for-5, double, 1 RBI; Carter Howell 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Grant Kerry 2-for-5, 1 R; Josh Fitzgerald 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Brady Hill 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Arras 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Attendance: 1,127.
Time 3:50.
Records: Bismarck 18-14, Willmar 15-17.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20-13;.606;--
Kenosha;18-13;.581;1
Kokomo;18-15;.545;2
Rockford;14-19;.424;6
Kalamazoo;13-20;.394;7
Battle Creek;12-19;.387;7
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;21-12;.636;--
Wisconsin;20-13;.606;1
Wisconsin Rapids;19-14;.576;2
Lakeshore;15-17;.469;5.5
Madison;14-17;.452;6
Green Bay;10-22;.344;10.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;21-10;.677;—
La Crosse;13-20;.394;9
Duluth;11-19;.355;10
Eau Claire;11-19;.367;9
Minnesota;3-15;.167;11
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;23-8;.742;--
Mankato;22-9;.710;1
Bismarck;18-15;.545;6
Willmar;15-18;.455;9
Rochester;13-16;.448;9
Thursday, July 1
Willmar 11, Bismarck 9
Kenosha 12, Kokomo 6
Rockford 4, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 2, Traverse City 1
Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Madison 5, Green Bay 3
Duluth 7, La Crosse 2
St. Cloud 5, Mankato 1
Waterloo 12, Rochester 2
Fond du Lac 14 Wisconsin 4
Friday, June 2
Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2
La Crosse 5, Rochester 3
Waterloo 10, Willmar 3
Madison 6, Wisconsin 2
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4
Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 3
Mankato at Bismarck (n)
Saturday, July 3
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Duluth
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Wisconsin at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Rochester
Kenosha at Traverse City
Willmar at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
LEGION BASEBALL
AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS
;W-L.;GB
West Fargo;9-1;--
Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1
Minot;4-2;3
Dickinson;4-2;3
Bismarck;5-3;3
Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5
Grand Forks;5-7;5
Mandan;2-8;7
Williston;0-10;9
OVERALL: Bismarck 10-7-1. Mandan 10-15.
STATEWIDE SCHEDULE
Tuesday, June 29
Bismarck 2-0, West Fargo 1-4
Grand Forks 5-6, Mandan 2-1
Fargo (Post 2) 11-9, Williston 4-4
Wednesday, June 30
Bismarck 4-5, Grand Forks 1-4
West Fargo 6-6, Mandan 0-1
Fargo (Post 400) 8-11, Williston 0-5
Thursday, July 1
Dickinson 9-1, Fargo (Post 400) 3-0
Friday, July 2
Fargo (Post 2) 2-4, Minot 1-1
Saturday, July 3
Bismarck at Mandan, 6:30
Saturday, July 4
Bismarck at Mandan, 4:00
Tuesday, July 6
Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30
Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)
Minot at West Fargo (2)
Wednesday, July 7
Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter
Thursday, July 8
Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30
Friday, July 9
Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)
Saturday, July 10
Williston at Minot (2)
MANDAN A'S 9-17, BISMARCK SCARLETS 2-7
(Thursday)
Mandan A's 9, Bismarck Scarlets 2
Scarlets;010;100;0;--;2;10;2
Mandan;100;071;x;--;9;9;1
Tyler Kleinjan, Karsten Larson (5) and Bristol Kelley; Jamison Nelson, Mason Oster (5) and Tukker Horner. W -- Nelson. L -- Kleinjan.
Highlights: Scarlets -- Brooks Turner 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Welk 2-for-3; Kleinjan 2-for-4, 1 R. Mandan -- Owen Gross 2-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Karsyn Jablonski 1-for-3, triple, 2 R; McCoy Keller 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Binder 1-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Oster 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Mandan A's 17, Bismarck Scarlets 7
Scarlets;340;000;--;7;9;1
Mandan;312;029;--;17;19;5
Isaac Flanagan, Luke Welk (2), Solomon Flanagan (6) and Bristol Kelley; Tate Olson, Mason Oster (3) and Tukker Horner. W -- Oster. L -- Welk.
Highlights: Scarlets -- I. Flanagan 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; S. Flanagan 2-for-3, double, 1 RBI; Welk 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Kleinjan 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI. Mandan -- Karsyn Jablonski 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, 1 RBI; Jamison Nelson 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Owen Gross 3-for-4, double, 3 R, 1 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Carson Ressler 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Ashton Michlitsch 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Oster 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.