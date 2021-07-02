 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 3
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO MOONDOGS 11, BISMARCK LARKS 4

MoonDogs;030;501;002;--;11;15;2

Larks;000;000;040;--;4;7;0

Nolan Pender, Carson Hamro (7), Thomas Bruss (9) and Austin Garrett. Brian Baker, Andrew Brooks (4), Paxton Miller (8), Jarrett Bickel (9) and Brody Tanksley. W—Pender. L—Baker. HR—Mankato, Justin Boyd.

Highlights: MoonDogs – Boyd 2-5 HR, 2 RBI; 2 R; Adrian Torres 2-4 2B; Luke Beckstein 3-5 2B, 3 R, RBI; Josh Urps 2-5 2B, R, 2 RBI; Pender 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 SO. Larks – Brant Schaffitzel 0-4 RBI; Kamron Hillman 1-5 R; Jaxon Rosencranz 1-4 2B, R; Derek Shoen 0-4 R, RBI; Cal James 1-3 RBI; Khalid Collymore 3-4, RBI; Brooks 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Miller 1 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.

Time of game: 3:25.

Attendance: 1,950.

Records: Mankato MoonDogs 22-9; Bismarck Larks 18-15.

WILLMAR 11, BISMARCK 9

(Thursday)

Bismarck;000;300;006;--;9;12;2

Willmar;001;216;11x;--;11;13;0

Connor O'Halloran, Cole Schroeder (5), Cal James (5), Jordan Sagedahl (8) and Spencr Sarringer; Dennis Boatman, Chandler Freeman (4), George Arras (5), Sam Malec (8), Jacob Webb (9) and Steve Ramirez. W -- Arras, 2-0. L -- Schroeder, 1-1. Save -- Webvb, 7. HR -- B. Sagedahl.

Highlights: B -- Sagedahl 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Sarringer 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; James 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI. W -- William Hamiter 3-for-5, double, 1 RBI; Carter Howell 3-for-4, triple, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Grant Kerry 2-for-5, 1 R; Josh Fitzgerald 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Brady Hill 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Arras 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO.

Attendance: 1,127.

Time 3:50. 

Records: Bismarck 18-14, Willmar 15-17.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20-13;.606;--

Kenosha;18-13;.581;1

Kokomo;18-15;.545;2

Rockford;14-19;.424;6

Kalamazoo;13-20;.394;7

Battle Creek;12-19;.387;7

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;21-12;.636;--

Wisconsin;20-13;.606;1

Wisconsin Rapids;19-14;.576;2

Lakeshore;15-17;.469;5.5

Madison;14-17;.452;6

Green Bay;10-22;.344;10.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;21-10;.677;—

La Crosse;13-20;.394;9

Duluth;11-19;.355;10

Eau Claire;11-19;.367;9

Minnesota;3-15;.167;11

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;23-8;.742;--

Mankato;22-9;.710;1

Bismarck;18-15;.545;6

Willmar;15-18;.455;9

Rochester;13-16;.448;9

Thursday, July 1

Willmar 11, Bismarck 9

Kenosha 12, Kokomo 6

Rockford 4, Battle Creek 1

Kalamazoo 2, Traverse City 1

Lakeshore 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Madison 5, Green Bay 3

Duluth 7, La Crosse 2

St. Cloud 5, Mankato 1

Waterloo 12, Rochester 2

Fond du Lac 14 Wisconsin 4

Friday, June 2

Kokomo 5, Battle Creek 4

Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 2

La Crosse 5, Rochester 3

Waterloo 10, Willmar 3

Madison 6, Wisconsin 2

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Fond du Lac 1

St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3

Kenosha 5, Traverse City 4

Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 3

Mankato at Bismarck (n)

Saturday, July 3

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Duluth

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Wisconsin at Madison

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Rochester

Kenosha at Traverse City

Willmar at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

LEGION BASEBALL

AA STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

West Fargo;9-1;--

Fargo (Post 2);7-1;1

Minot;4-2;3

Dickinson;4-2;3

Bismarck;5-3;3

Fargo (Post 400);2-4;5

Grand Forks;5-7;5

Mandan;2-8;7

Williston;0-10;9

OVERALL: Bismarck 10-7-1. Mandan 10-15.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 29

Bismarck 2-0, West Fargo 1-4

Grand Forks 5-6, Mandan 2-1

Fargo (Post 2) 11-9, Williston 4-4

Wednesday, June 30

Bismarck 4-5, Grand Forks 1-4

West Fargo 6-6, Mandan 0-1

Fargo (Post 400) 8-11, Williston 0-5

Thursday, July 1

Dickinson 9-1, Fargo (Post 400) 3-0

Friday, July 2

Fargo (Post 2) 2-4, Minot 1-1

Saturday, July 3

Bismarck at Mandan, 6:30

Saturday, July 4

Bismarck at Mandan, 4:00

Tuesday, July 6

Bismarck at Fargo (Post 400) (2), 5:30

Fargo (Post 2) at Dickinson (2)

Minot at West Fargo (2)

Wednesday, July 7

Bismarck at Minot (2), 5:30, noncounter

Thursday, July 8

Mandan at Williston (2), 5:30

Friday, July 9

Fargo (Post 400) at Minot (2)

Saturday, July 10

Williston at Minot (2)

MANDAN A'S 9-17, BISMARCK SCARLETS 2-7

(Thursday)

Mandan A's 9, Bismarck Scarlets 2

Scarlets;010;100;0;--;2;10;2

Mandan;100;071;x;--;9;9;1

Tyler Kleinjan, Karsten Larson (5) and Bristol Kelley; Jamison Nelson, Mason Oster (5) and Tukker Horner. W -- Nelson. L -- Kleinjan.

Highlights: Scarlets -- Brooks Turner 4-for-4, 2 RBIs; Luke Welk 2-for-3; Kleinjan 2-for-4, 1 R. Mandan -- Owen Gross 2-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Karsyn Jablonski 1-for-3, triple, 2 R; McCoy Keller 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Binder 1-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Oster 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

Mandan A's 17, Bismarck Scarlets 7

Scarlets;340;000;--;7;9;1

Mandan;312;029;--;17;19;5

Isaac Flanagan, Luke Welk (2), Solomon Flanagan (6) and Bristol Kelley; Tate Olson, Mason Oster (3) and Tukker Horner. W -- Oster. L -- Welk.

Highlights: Scarlets -- I. Flanagan 3-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; S. Flanagan 2-for-3, double, 1 RBI; Welk 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Kleinjan 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI. Mandan -- Karsyn Jablonski 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 R, 1 RBI; Jamison Nelson 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Owen Gross 3-for-4, double, 3 R, 1 RBI; Seth Gerhardt 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Carson Ressler 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Ashton Michlitsch 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Oster 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco;5-0

Arizona5-1

Spokane;4-2

Iowa;4-3

Massachusetts;4-3

Sioux Falls;4-3

Bismarck;5-4

Green Bay;4-4

Duke City;2-4

Northern Arizona;1-5

Tucson;1-5

Saturday, July 3

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Massachusetts at Frisco

Arizona at Tucson

 

 

