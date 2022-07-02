Area Scores: July 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVS 20, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 11
at Williston
Friday
Govs;002;095;4;--;20;16;3
Keybirds;260;010;2;--;11;12;5
Wyatt Kraft, Matthew Porter (5) and Marcus Butts; Ashton Collings, Kadin Finders (5), Grant Cymbaluk (6) and Chris Combs. W -- Kraft. L -- Collings. S -- Porter. HR – Williston: Sawyer Hanson.
Highlights: Bis -- Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 5 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 4-for-5, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 5 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 2-for-6, 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Butts 3 R, RBI; Kraft 4.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Porter 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks. Will -- Cymbaluk 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Tyler Tamez 2-for-5, 2 R; Hanson 2-for-3, HR, double, R, 5 RBIs; Derek Lee 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Collings 4 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; Finders 1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R,3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Cymbaluk 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Records: Governors 5-2 statewide conference; Williston 2-6 statewide conference.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR 4, BISMARCK 2
Willmar;000;004;000;--;4;7;2
Bismarck;100;000;100;--;2;8;3
Jack Habeck, Caleb Saari (7), Dylan Matela (8) and Jake Entrekin; Morgan McCloud, Jake Lynch (6), Stephen Klenske (7), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W – Habeck (5-0). L – McCloud (1-2). Sv – Matela (3). HR – None.
Highlights: Will – Will Hodo 1-for-4, R; Jakob Christian 2-for-3, R; Zac Corbin 2-for-4, R; Enterkin 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Habeck 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks. Bis – Luke Glascoe 1-for-4; Enrique Morales 1-for-4; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, double, R; Garrett Macias 1-for-5, double, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-for-4; Khalid Collymore 2-for-4, R; McCloud 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks.
Records: Willmar 19-13, Bismarck 11-21.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;21-13;.618;--
Battle Creek;17-17;.500;4
Traverse City;17-17;.500;4
Kenosha;16-18;.471;5
Rockford;16-18;.471;5
Kokomo;9-24;.273;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;27-6;.818;--
Fond du Lac;17-15;.531;9.5
Madison;18-16;.529;9.5
Lakeshore;17-17;.500;10.5
Wausau;16-18;.471;11.5
Green Bay;10-24;.294;18
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;18-13;.581;--
Eau Claire;17-15;.531;1.5
La Crosse;15-17;.469;3.5
Minnesota;6-11;.353;5
Waterloo;8-24;.250;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;25-6;.806;--
Willmar;19-13;.5941;6.5
Mankato;19-15;.559;7.5
Rochester;14-18;.438;11.5
Bismarck;11-21;.344;14.5
Saturday, July 2
Willmar 4, Bismarck 2
Traverse City 9, Wausau 4
Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 6
Rockford 10, Battle Creek 9
St. Cloud 8, Eau Claire 7
Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Duluth 4, La Crosse 0
Rochester 9, Mankato 5
Madison 10, Green Bay 5
Minnesota 11, Waterloo 10
Fond du Lac 11, Kokomo 1
Sunday, July 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wausau at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Duluth at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Rochester at La Crosse
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Monday, July 4
Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Rockford at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Wausau at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
Duluth at Waterloo
Tuesday, July 5
No games scheduled
Wednesday, July 6
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Minnesota at Rochester
Willmar at St. Cloud
Thursday, July 7
Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Lakeshore at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Green Bay at Madison
Waterloo at La Crosse
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
Friday, July 8
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p..
Traverse City at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Willmar at Waterloo
St. Cloud at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Minnesota at Mankato
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Madison at Wausau
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
La Crosse at Duluth
Traverse City at Kokomo
Madison at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Minnesota at Mankato
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Rochester
Willmar at Waterloo
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-2;9-5
Iowa;8-6;8-6
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2
Arizona;9-2;11-3
Tucson;7-5;7-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-5;6-9
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-11;1-13
Saturday, July 2
Vegas 65, Bay Area 33
Iowa 35, Massachusetts 26
Northern Arizona at Arizona, n
Tucson at San Diego, n
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona