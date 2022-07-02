 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 3

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVS 20, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 11

at Williston

Friday

Govs;002;095;4;--;20;16;3

Keybirds;260;010;2;--;11;12;5

Wyatt Kraft, Matthew Porter (5) and Marcus Butts; Ashton Collings, Kadin Finders (5), Grant Cymbaluk (6) and Chris Combs. W -- Kraft. L -- Collings. S -- Porter. HR – Williston: Sawyer Hanson.

Highlights: Bis -- Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 5 R, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 4-for-5, 3 R, 4 RBIs; Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, R, 5 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 2-for-6, 2 R; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Butts 3 R, RBI; Kraft 4.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks; Porter 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks. Will -- Cymbaluk 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Tyler Tamez 2-for-5, 2 R; Hanson 2-for-3, HR, double, R, 5 RBIs; Derek Lee 2-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Collings 4 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; Finders 1.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R,3 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Cymbaluk 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Records: Governors 5-2 statewide conference; Williston 2-6 statewide conference.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WILLMAR 4, BISMARCK 2

Willmar;000;004;000;--;4;7;2

Bismarck;100;000;100;--;2;8;3

Jack Habeck, Caleb Saari (7), Dylan Matela (8) and Jake Entrekin; Morgan McCloud, Jake Lynch (6), Stephen Klenske (7), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Tommy Takayoshi. W – Habeck (5-0). L – McCloud (1-2). Sv – Matela (3). HR – None.

Highlights: Will – Will Hodo 1-for-4, R; Jakob Christian 2-for-3, R; Zac Corbin 2-for-4, R; Enterkin 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Habeck 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks. Bis – Luke Glascoe 1-for-4; Enrique Morales 1-for-4; Jackson Beaman 2-for-4, double, R; Garrett Macias 1-for-5, double, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-for-4; Khalid Collymore 2-for-4, R; McCloud 5.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks.

Records: Willmar 19-13, Bismarck 11-21.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;21-13;.618;--

Battle Creek;17-17;.500;4

Traverse City;17-17;.500;4

Kenosha;16-18;.471;5

Rockford;16-18;.471;5

Kokomo;9-24;.273;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;27-6;.818;--

Fond du Lac;17-15;.531;9.5

Madison;18-16;.529;9.5

Lakeshore;17-17;.500;10.5

Wausau;16-18;.471;11.5

Green Bay;10-24;.294;18

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;18-13;.581;--

Eau Claire;17-15;.531;1.5

La Crosse;15-17;.469;3.5

Minnesota;6-11;.353;5

Waterloo;8-24;.250;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;25-6;.806;--

Willmar;19-13;.5941;6.5

Mankato;19-15;.559;7.5

Rochester;14-18;.438;11.5

Bismarck;11-21;.344;14.5

Saturday, July 2

Willmar 4, Bismarck 2

Traverse City 9, Wausau 4

Kenosha 8, Kalamazoo 6

Rockford 10, Battle Creek 9

St. Cloud 8, Eau Claire 7

Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Duluth 4, La Crosse 0

Rochester 9, Mankato 5

Madison 10, Green Bay 5

Minnesota 11, Waterloo 10

Fond du Lac 11, Kokomo 1

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Monday, July 4

Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Wausau at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

Duluth at Waterloo

Tuesday, July 5

No games scheduled

Wednesday, July 6

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Minnesota at Rochester

Willmar at St. Cloud

Thursday, July 7

Bismarck at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Lakeshore at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Green Bay at Madison

Waterloo at La Crosse

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Eau Claire

Minnesota at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

Friday, July 8

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p..

Traverse City at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Willmar at Waterloo

St. Cloud at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Minnesota at Mankato

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Madison at Wausau

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

La Crosse at Duluth

Traverse City at Kokomo

Madison at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Minnesota at Mankato

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Rochester

Willmar at Waterloo

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-2;9-5

Iowa;8-6;8-6

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-5;6-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-11;1-13

Saturday, July 2

Vegas 65, Bay Area 33

Iowa 35, Massachusetts 26

Northern Arizona at Arizona, n

Tucson at San Diego, n

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

