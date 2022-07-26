Area Scores: July 27

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
JAMESTOWN 7, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3
Jamestown;002;060;0;--;8;14;1
Bismarck;003;000;0;--;3;7;1
Mason Lunzman, Thomas Newman (7) and Max Frank; Carson Motschenbacher, Luke Pengilly (5), Matthew Porter (5), Preston Bartsch (7) and Maxon Vig. W--Lunzman. L--Pengilly.
Highlights: Jamestown -- Connor Hoyt 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jackson Walters 3-4, 2 R; Jacoby Nold 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Carson Orr 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Preston Gall 2-4, R, RBI; Frank 2-4, R, RBI; Lunzman 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 7 K; Newman 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP. Bismarck -- Lucas Vasey 1-4, R; Gavin Lill 2-3, BB, R; Noah Riedinger 1-3, 2B, HBP, 3 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-3; Motschenbacher 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K; Pengilly 0 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Porter 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Bartsch 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in games
Saturday, July 23
No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings
No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0
At West Fargo
Tuesday, July 26
Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0
Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3
Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3
Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2
Wednesday, July 27
Game 5: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 3 West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT
AT WATFORD CITY
July 29-Aug. 2
Friday, July 29
Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.
Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.
Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 1
Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.
CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT
At Garrison
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: May-Port vs. Cando, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Hazen vs. Renville County, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Langdon vs. Carrington, 3 p.m.
Game 4: LaMoure vs. Garrison, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 10 a.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:30 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;13-4;.765;--
Kenosha;9-9;.500;4.5
Rockford;9-9;.500;4.5
Battle Creek;7-10;.412;6
x-Kalamazoo;6-11;.353;7
Kokomo;4-13;.235;9
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;13-6;.684;--
Wausau;11-6;.647;1
Green Bay;10-7;.588;2
Lakeshore;10-7;.588;2
Fond du Lac;8-11;.421;5
Madison;5-13;.278;7.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--
La Crosse;11-7;.611;1
x-Duluth;8-9;.471;3.5
Waterloo;5-12;.294;6.5
Minnesota;0-10;.000;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;12-3;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;11-6;.647;2
Rochester;8-7;.533;4
Mankato;9-9;.500;4.5
Bismarck;6-13;.316;8
x-won first-half title
Monday, July 25
Waterloo 15, Bismarck 5
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 1
Kenosha 10, Battle Creek 5
Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 7
Fond du Lac 6, Green Bay 4
Lakeshore 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Madison 9, Wausau 7
Mankato 8, La Crosse 7
Willmar 13, Rochester 6
St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3
Tuesday, July 26
Waterloo 9, Bismarck 3, first game
Waterloo 6, Bismarck 5, second game
Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 1
Battle Creek 5, Kenosha 4
Traverse City 3, Kokomo 0
La Crosse 6, Mankato 3
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Wausau 13, Madison 9
Green Bay 8, Fond du Lac 6
Duluth at St. Cloud, n
Rochester at Willmar, n
Wednesday, July 27
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore, first game
Green Bay at Lakeshore, second game
Madison at Fond du Lac, first game
Madison at Fond du Lac, second game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game
Eau Claire at Duluth, first game
Eau Claire at Duluth, second game
La Crosse at Willmar, first game
La Crosse at Willmar, second game
Rochester at St. Cloud, first game
Rochester at St. Cloud, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thursday, July 28
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek, first game
Rockford at Battle Creek, second game
Kenosha at Traverse City, first game
Kenosha at Traverse City, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game
Madison at Wausau
Willmar at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Friday, July 29
Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at Mankato
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Willmar at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 30
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
Wausau at Fond du Lac
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Waterloo
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Minnesota at Duluth
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Sunday, July 31
Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Mankato at Waterloo
Minnesota at Duluth
Kokomo at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Rochester
St. Cloud at La Crosse
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
First round
Friday, July 22
Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT
Frisco 64, Iowa 39
Saturday, July 23
Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30
Sunday, July 24
Arizona 53, Duke City 14
Semifinals
Friday, July 29
Quad City (10-7) at Frisco (15-2), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.