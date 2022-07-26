Area Scores: July 27

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

JAMESTOWN 7, BISMARCK GOVERNORS 3

Jamestown;002;060;0;--;8;14;1

Bismarck;003;000;0;--;3;7;1

Mason Lunzman, Thomas Newman (7) and Max Frank; Carson Motschenbacher, Luke Pengilly (5), Matthew Porter (5), Preston Bartsch (7) and Maxon Vig. W--Lunzman. L--Pengilly.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Connor Hoyt 2-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jackson Walters 3-4, 2 R; Jacoby Nold 3-4, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Carson Orr 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Preston Gall 2-4, R, RBI; Frank 2-4, R, RBI; Lunzman 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 7 K; Newman 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP. Bismarck -- Lucas Vasey 1-4, R; Gavin Lill 2-3, BB, R; Noah Riedinger 1-3, 2B, HBP, 3 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-3; Motschenbacher 4 IP, 8 H, 3 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K; Pengilly 0 IP, 3 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Porter 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K; Bartsch 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: No. 8 Williston vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Fargo Post 400, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown vs. No. 3 West Fargo, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: Elimination game, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Elimination game, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 12: Teams TBD, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Teams TBD, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: Championship game, 12 p.m.

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

AT WATFORD CITY

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: West No. 1 Williston Oilers vs. No. 4 East Wahpeton, 10 a.m.

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 3 West Bismarck Senators, 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 West Bismarck Reps vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 12:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 East Kindred vs. No. 4 West Watford City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 1, Noon

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Garrison

Wednesday, July 27

Game 1: May-Port vs. Cando, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Hazen vs. Renville County, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Langdon vs. Carrington, 3 p.m.

Game 4: LaMoure vs. Garrison, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Game 9: Loser Game 8 vs. Winner Game 5, 10 a.m.

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:30 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Game 13: Loser Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m.

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13, 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;13-4;.765;--

Kenosha;9-9;.500;4.5

Rockford;9-9;.500;4.5

Battle Creek;7-10;.412;6

x-Kalamazoo;6-11;.353;7

Kokomo;4-13;.235;9

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;13-6;.684;--

Wausau;11-6;.647;1

Green Bay;10-7;.588;2

Lakeshore;10-7;.588;2

Fond du Lac;8-11;.421;5

Madison;5-13;.278;7.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11-5;.688;--

La Crosse;11-7;.611;1

x-Duluth;8-9;.471;3.5

Waterloo;5-12;.294;6.5

Minnesota;0-10;.000;8

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;12-3;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;11-6;.647;2

Rochester;8-7;.533;4

Mankato;9-9;.500;4.5

Bismarck;6-13;.316;8

x-won first-half title

Monday, July 25

Waterloo 15, Bismarck 5

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 1

Kenosha 10, Battle Creek 5

Kalamazoo 9, Rockford 7

Fond du Lac 6, Green Bay 4

Lakeshore 4, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Madison 9, Wausau 7

Mankato 8, La Crosse 7

Willmar 13, Rochester 6

St. Cloud 5, Duluth 3

Tuesday, July 26

Waterloo 9, Bismarck 3, first game

Waterloo 6, Bismarck 5, second game

Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 1

Battle Creek 5, Kenosha 4

Traverse City 3, Kokomo 0

La Crosse 6, Mankato 3

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Wausau 13, Madison 9

Green Bay 8, Fond du Lac 6

Duluth at St. Cloud, n

Rochester at Willmar, n

Wednesday, July 27

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore, first game

Green Bay at Lakeshore, second game

Madison at Fond du Lac, first game

Madison at Fond du Lac, second game

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau, second game

Eau Claire at Duluth, first game

Eau Claire at Duluth, second game

La Crosse at Willmar, first game

La Crosse at Willmar, second game

Rochester at St. Cloud, first game

Rochester at St. Cloud, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Traverse City

Thursday, July 28

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek, first game

Rockford at Battle Creek, second game

Kenosha at Traverse City, first game

Kenosha at Traverse City, second game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, first game

Kalamazoo at Kokomo, second game

Madison at Wausau

Willmar at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Friday, July 29

Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at Mankato

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Willmar at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 30

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

Wausau at Fond du Lac

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Waterloo

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Minnesota at Duluth

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Sunday, July 31

Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Mankato at Waterloo

Minnesota at Duluth

Kokomo at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Rochester

St. Cloud at La Crosse

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City (10-7) at Frisco (15-2), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona (13-4) at Arizona (14-3), 8:05 p.m.