Area Scores: July 26
Area Scores: July 26

AREA SCORES

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WATERLOO 5, BISMARCK 0

Waterloo;002;001;200;--;5;8;1

Bismarck;000;000;000;--;0;4;2

Michael Mitchell, Nolan Santos (6) and Johnny Tincher; Seth Brewer, Brian Baker (7), Nate Boyle (8), Kevin Wiseman (9) and Brody Tanksley. W -- Mitchell, 1-0. L -- Brewer, 2-1. HR -- W, Josh Kasevich.

Highlights: Waterloo -- Kasevich 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Liam Critchett 2-for-4, double, 1 RBI; Mitchell 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO; Santos 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck -- Cole Roberts, Brant Schaffitzel, Ryan Curran and Jordan Sagedahl singled.

Time of game: 2:36.

Attendance: 1,764.

Records: Waterloo 7-10 second half, 30-21 overall; Bismarck 7-7, 25-24.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;12-6;.667;--

Kenosha;12-8;.600;1

x-Traverse City;10-8;.556;2

Kalamazoo;7-11;.389;5

Rockford;7-11;.389;5

Battle Creek;5-14;.263;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;11-6;.647;--

Green Bay;10-7;.588;1

Madison;10-7;.588;1

Wisconsin;10-7;.588;1

Lakeshore;8-11;.421;4

Wisconsin Rapids;6-12;.333;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;9-9;.500;--

Duluth;8-8;.500;--

x-Waterloo;7-10;.412;1.5

La Crosse;6-10;.375;2

Minnesota;2-8;.200;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;13-5;.722;--

Mankato;11-7;.611;2

Rochester;9-8;.529;3.5

Bismarck;7-7;.500;4

Willmar;9-9;500;4

x -- won first-half championship

Saturday, July 24

Waterloo 2, Bismarck 0

Willmar 11, Duluth 4

Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 6, 10 innings

Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek, ppd, rescheduled to July 25

Rochester 7, Minnesota 1

Kenosha 10, Green Bay 6

St. Cloud 6, Mankato 2

Traverse City 9, Rockford 4

Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 5

Wisconsin 12, Madison 10

Eau Claire 3, La Crosse 2

Sunday, July 25

Waterloo 5, Bismarck 0

Battle Creek 4-0, Wisconsin Rapids 2-9

Kalamazoo 4, Kokomo 2

Duluth 9, Willmar 2

Kenosha 10, Green Bay 9

Madison 5, Wisconsin 4

Mankato 12, St. Cloud 7

Traverse City 4, Rockford 0

Minnesota 13, Rochester 9

La Crosse 7, Eau Claire 5

Fond du Lac 10, Lakeshore 6

Monday, July 26

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac, (2)

Rockford at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Traverse City

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Mankato at Duluth

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Tuesday, July 27

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Duluth

Rochester at Eau Claire

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Rockford at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Madison at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Kenosha at Traverse City

LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

(Saturday at Watford City)

BISMARCK REPS 14, WATFORD CITY 1 (5 innings)

(Elimination Game)

WC;100;00;-;1;4;3

Reps;(14)00;0x;-;14;14;0

Jace Willis, Carson Voll (1), Rhylen Olson (1), Jason Hogue (1) and Kanyon Tschetter; Tommy Kraljic and Aaron Urlacher. W – Kraljic. L – Willis. HR – None.

Highlights: WC – Tschetter 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Derrick Duncan 1-for-3, triple, 1 R. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Urlacher 2-for-3, 2 R; Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Zac Brackin 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kraljic 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 1 RBI, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.

BISMARCK REPS 4, BISMARCK CAPITALS 3

(Third Place)

Capitals;000;001;2;-;3;6;3

Reps;201;010;x;-;4;7;1

Seth Dietz and Jared Sarsten; Zac Brackin, Jordan Porter (7) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Brackin. L – Dietz. Sv – J.Porter. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-4, triple, 1 R, 1 RBI; Sarsten 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Jameson Johnson 1-for-2, triple, 1 RBI. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Joe LaDuke 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Matthew Porter 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Brackin 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

July 21-24

At Watford City

Wednesday, July 21

Play-in games

Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings

Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7

Thursday, July 22

Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6

Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1

Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings

Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1

Friday, July 23

Game 7: No. 9 Watford City 10, No. 5 Dickinson 7

Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 7, Bismarck Senators 4

Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown 14, No. 4 Mandan 3

Game 10: No. 6 Minot 5, No. 2 Bismarck Reps 3

Saturday, July 24

Game 11: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 14, No. 9 Watford City 1, 5 innings (state qualifier)

Game 12: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 6, No. 4 Mandan A’s 4 (state qualifier)

Game 13: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 4, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 3 (third place)

Game 14: No. 1 Jamestown 12, No. 6 Minot 1 (championship)

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament as host team and will be the No. 8 seed, due to tiebreakers.

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;8-2

Frisco;7-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Spokane;6-3

Bismarck;6-6

Duke City;5-5

Green Bay;5-5

Sioux Falls;5-5

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;3-7

Northern Arizona;1-9

Saturday, July 24

Tucson 34, Bismarck 27

Green Bay 34, Iowa 26

Frisco 33, Northern Arizona 30

Duke City 68, Spokane 61

Arizona 59, Sioux Falls 33

Saturday, July 31

Green Bay at Bismarck, 6 p.m.

Frisco at Sioux Falls

Northern Arizona at Tucson

Duke City at Arizona

Massachusetts at Spokane

