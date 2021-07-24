Area Scores: July 25

LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BISMARCK REPS 14, Watford City 1 (5 innings)
Loser-out game
WC;100;00;-;1;4;3
Reps;(14)00;0x;-;14;14;0
Jace Willis, Carson Voll (1), Rhylen Olson (1), Jason Hogue (1) and Kanyon Tschetter; Tommy Kraljic and Aaron Urlacher. W – Kraljic. L – Willis. HR – None.
Highlights: WC – Tschetter 1-for-1, RBI; Derrick Duncan 1-for-3, double, R. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Urlacher 2-for-3, 2 R; Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Kraljic 2-for-3, double, 2 R, RBI, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SOs; Zac Brackin 2-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Jordan Porter 2-for-2, R, RBI.
BISMARCK REPS 4, BISMARCK CAPITALS 3
Capitals;000;001;2;-;3;6;3
Reps;201;010;x;-;4;7;1
Seth Dietz and Jared Sarsten; Zac Brackin, Jordan Porter (7) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Brackin. L – Dietz. Sv – J.Porter. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Josh Kolling 1-for-4, triple, R, RBI; Sarsten 1-for-3, double, R; Jameson Johnson 1-for-2, triple, RBI. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 1-for-3, double, R; Joe LaDuke 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Matthew Porter 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs.
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
July 21-24
At Watford City
Wednesday, July 21
Play-in games
Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings
Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7
Thursday, July 22
Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6
Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1
Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings
Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1
Friday, July 23
Game 7: No. 9 Watford City 10, No. 5 Dickinson 7
Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 7, Bismarck Senators 4
Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown 14, No. 4 Mandan 3
Game 10: No. 6 Minot 5, No. 2 Bismarck Reps 3
Saturday, July 24
Game 11: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 14, No. 9 Watford City 1, 5 innings (state qualifier)
Game 12: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 6, No. 4 Mandan A’s 4 (state qualifier)
Game 13: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 4, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 3 (third place)
Game 14: No. 1 Jamestown 12, No. 6 Minot 1 (championship)
CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7
Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers.
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;12-5;.706;--
Kenosha;11-8;.579;2
x-Traverse City;9-8;.529;3
Rockford;7-10;.412;5
Kalamazoo;6-11;.353;6
Battle Creek;4-13;.235;8
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;10-6;.625;--
Green Bay;10-6;.625;--
Wisconsin;10-6;.625;--
Madison;9-7;.563;1
Lakeshore;8-10;.444;3
Wisconsin Rapids;5-11;.313;5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;9-8;.529;--
Duluth;7-8;.467;1
x-Waterloo;6-10;.375;3
La Crosse;5-10;.333;3.5
Minnesota;1-8;.111;4.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;13-4;.765;--
Mankato;10-7;.588;3
Rochester;9-7;.563;3.5
Bismarck;7-6;.538;4
Willmar;9-8;529;4
x -- won first-half championship
Saturday, July 24
Waterloo 2, Bismarck 0
Willmar 11, Duluth 4
Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 6, 10 innings
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek, ppd, rescheduled to July 25
Rochester 7, Minnesota 1
Kenosha 10, Green Bay 6
St. Cloud 6, Mankato 2
Traverse City 9, Rockford 4
Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 5
Wisconsin 12, Madison 10
Eau Claire 3, La Crosse 2
Sunday, July 25
Waterloo at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek, second game
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Willmar at Duluth
Green Bay at Kenosha
Wisconsin at Madison
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Minnesota at Rochester
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Monday, July 26
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac, (2)
Rockford at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Traverse City
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Mankato at Duluth
Wisconsin at Green Bay
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;8-2
Frisco;7-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Spokane;6-3
Bismarck;6-6
Duke City;5-5
Green Bay;5-5
Sioux Falls;5-5
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;3-7
Northern Arizona;1-9
Saturday, July 24
Tucson 34, Bismarck 27
Green Bay 34, Iowa 26
Frisco 33, Northern Arizona 30
Duke City 68, Spokane 61
Arizona 59, Sioux Falls 33
Saturday, July 31
Green Bay at Bismkarck, 6 p.m.
Frisco at Sioux Falls
Northern Arizona at Tucson
Duke City at Arizona
Massachusetts at Spokane