Area Scores: July 24

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BISMARCK CAPITALS 7, BISMARCK SENATORS 4
At Watford City
Loser-out game
Senators;300;010;0;--;4;9;2
Capitals;500;020;x;--;7;4;0
Traiden Kalfell, Tate Erickson (5) and Jaiden Heidt, Kalfell (5); Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten. W–Johnson. L–Kalfell. H –None.
Highlights: Senators – Ty Sanders 1-4 R; Casey Fischer 1-3, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-3, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Heidt 1-2, double, 2 RBIs; Tate Erickson 1-4, double; Hayden Fitterer 1-2; Eli Fricke 1-3; Kalfell 1-3, 3B; Kalfell 4 IP, 2 H, 7 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO; Erickson 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Capitals – Josh Kolling 0-2 R; Seth Dietz 0-3 2 R, SB; Sarsten 0-1 2 R; Josh Lardy 1-3, R, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1-1, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Eliot Huntington 1-3, 3 RBI, SB; Isaiah Pajimula 1-2, SB; Johnson 7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
MINOT METROS 5, BISMARCK REPS 3
At Watford City
Winner’s bracket
Minot;000;003;2;--;5;8;2
Reps;000;100;2;--;3;7;2
Kale Wahlstrom and Jaxon Radke; Matthew Porter, Joe LaDuke (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Wahlstrom. L – Porter. HR – None.
Highlights: Minot – Hunter Horner 2-3; Adam Roedocker 1-4, 2, RBI; Mason Zietz 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Parker Hann 1-2, triple, RBI. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 0-4 R, RBI; Urlacher 3-4; LaDuke 2-4, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 0-2 R; Nick Patton 1-3 R; Zac Brackin 1-3; Jordan Porter 0-2 RBI; Matthew Porter 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Wednesday, July 21
Play-in games
Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings
Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7
Thursday, July 22
Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6
Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1
Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings
Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1
Friday, July 23
Game 7: No. 9 Watford City 10, No. 5 Dickinson 7
Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 7, Bismarck Senators 4
Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown 14, No. 4 Mandan 3
Game 10: No. 6 Minot 5, No. 2 Bismarck Reps 3
Saturday, July 24
Game 11: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs. No. 9 Watford City, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 12: No. 4 Mandan vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 14: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 6 Minot, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 9 Williston at No. 7 Fargo Post 400
Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers.
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400 or Williston, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon
Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-2
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;6-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Bismarck;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-4
Iowa;4-4
Duke City;4-5
Green Bay;4-5
Tucson;2-7
Northern Arizona;1-8
Saturday, July 24
Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Frisco
Spokane at Duke City
Sioux Falls at Arizona
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK LARKS 13, DULUTH HUSKIES 4
Huskies;000;211;000;--;4;5;0
Larks;000;004;09x;--;13;13;0
Ronnie Voacolo, Zach Statzer (6), Nate Wohlgemuth (7), Brody Maynard (8) and Cason Tollett. Ryan Carmack, Nate Boyle (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Cole Schroeder (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Schroeder. L—Wohlgemutch. HR—Larks, Sarringar.
Highlights: Huskies – Ryan McDonald 1-3 R, RBI; Calyn Halvorson 1-2 2B, R. Larks – Cole Roberts 2-3 2 R, 2 BB; Brant Schaffitzel 1-4 2 R; Ben Teel 3-4 2 R, RBI; Jaxon Rosencranz 1-3 R, RBI, BB; Derek Shoen 2-5 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ryan Curran 1-3 2 RBI, 2 BB; Cal James 1-5 RBI; Jarrett Bickel 1-4 2 R, BB; Carmack 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; Wiseman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Schroeder 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB.
Time of game: 3:10.
Attendance: 1,903.
Record: Bismarck Larks 7-5; Duluth Huskies 7-7.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;11-5;.688;--
Kenosha;10-8;.556;2
x-Traverse City;8-8;.500;3
Rockford;7-9;.438;4
Kalamazoo;6-10;.375;5
Battle Creek;4-13;.235;7.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;10-5;.667;--
Green Bay;10-5;.667;--
Madison;9-6;.600;1
Wisconsin;9-6;.600;1
Lakeshore;7-10;.412;4
Wisconsin Rapids;5-11;.313;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-6;.538;--
Eau Claire;8-8;.500;0.5
La Crosse;5-9;.357;2.5
x-Waterloo;5-10;.333;3
Minnesota;1-7;.125;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;12-4;.750;--
Mankato;10-6;.625;2
Bismarck;7-5;.583;3
Rochester;8-7;.583;3.5
Willmar;8-8;500;4
x -- won first-half championship
Friday, July 23
Bismarck 13, Duluth 4
Green Bay 7, Battle Creek 0
Rockford 9, Kenosha 2
Kokomo 11, Traverse City 9, 11 innings
Kalamazoo 5, Madison 4, 10 innings
Mankato 9, Eau Claire 5
Rochester 12, La Crosse 10
Lakeshore 15, Wisconsin 7
Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin Rapids 0
St. Cloud 9, Waterloo 8
Willmar 4, Minnesota 3
Saturday, July 24
Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek
Minnesota at Rochester
Green Bay at Kenosha
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire