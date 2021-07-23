 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 24
Area Scores: July 24

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BISMARCK CAPITALS 7, BISMARCK SENATORS 4

At Watford City

Loser-out game

Senators;300;010;0;--;4;9;2

Capitals;500;020;x;--;7;4;0

Traiden Kalfell, Tate Erickson (5) and Jaiden Heidt, Kalfell (5); Jameson Johnson and Jared Sarsten. W–Johnson. L–Kalfell. H –None.

Highlights: Senators – Ty Sanders 1-4 R; Casey Fischer 1-3, 2 R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-3, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Heidt 1-2, double, 2 RBIs; Tate Erickson 1-4, double; Hayden Fitterer 1-2; Eli Fricke 1-3; Kalfell 1-3, 3B; Kalfell 4 IP, 2 H, 7 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO; Erickson 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Capitals – Josh Kolling 0-2 R; Seth Dietz 0-3 2 R, SB; Sarsten 0-1 2 R; Josh Lardy 1-3, R, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1-1, triple, R, 2 RBIs; Eliot Huntington 1-3, 3 RBI, SB; Isaiah Pajimula 1-2, SB; Johnson 7 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.

MINOT METROS 5, BISMARCK REPS 3

At Watford City

Winner’s bracket

Minot;000;003;2;--;5;8;2

Reps;000;100;2;--;3;7;2

Kale Wahlstrom and Jaxon Radke; Matthew Porter, Joe LaDuke (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Wahlstrom. L – Porter. HR – None.

Highlights: Minot – Hunter Horner 2-3; Adam Roedocker 1-4, 2, RBI; Mason Zietz 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs; Parker Hann 1-2, triple, RBI. Reps – Wyatt Kraft 0-4 R, RBI; Urlacher 3-4; LaDuke 2-4, RBI; Tommy Kraljic 0-2 R; Nick Patton 1-3 R; Zac Brackin 1-3; Jordan Porter 0-2 RBI; Matthew Porter 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO. 

Wednesday, July 21

Play-in games

Game 1: No. 9 Watford City Walleye 12, Bismarck Scarlets 0, 5 innings

Game 2: No. 7 Bismarck Senators 8, No. 10 Williston 7

Thursday, July 22

Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown 7, No. 9 Watford City 6

Game 4: No. 4 Mandan 4, No. 5 Dickinson 1

Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps 13, No. 7 Bismarck Senators 0, 5 innings

Game 6: No. 6 Minot 2, No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 1

Friday, July 23

Game 7: No. 9 Watford City 10, No. 5 Dickinson 7

Game 8: No. 3 Bismarck Capitals 7, Bismarck Senators 4

Game 9: No. 1 Jamestown 14, No. 4 Mandan 3

Game 10: No. 6 Minot 5, No. 2 Bismarck Reps 3

Saturday, July 24

Game 11: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs. No. 9 Watford City, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: No. 4 Mandan vs.  No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 14: No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 6 Minot, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 9 Williston at No. 7 Fargo Post 400

Note: Mandan automatically qualifies for state tournament due to being host team and will be the No. 8 seed due to tiebreakers. 

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. No. 7 Fargo Post 400 or Williston, 10 a.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Minot vs. No. 4 Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo vs. No. 8 Mandan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 2 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner game 10, 5 p.m. 

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, Noon

Game 14: If necessary (second championship), 3 p.m.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-2

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Bismarck;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;4-5

Green Bay;4-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-8

Saturday, July 24

Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Frisco

Spokane at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Arizona

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK LARKS 13, DULUTH HUSKIES 4

Huskies;000;211;000;--;4;5;0

Larks;000;004;09x;--;13;13;0

Ronnie Voacolo, Zach Statzer (6), Nate Wohlgemuth (7), Brody Maynard (8) and Cason Tollett. Ryan Carmack, Nate Boyle (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Cole Schroeder (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Schroeder. L—Wohlgemutch. HR—Larks, Sarringar.

Highlights: Huskies – Ryan McDonald 1-3 R, RBI; Calyn Halvorson 1-2 2B, R. Larks – Cole Roberts 2-3 2 R, 2 BB; Brant Schaffitzel 1-4 2 R; Ben Teel 3-4 2 R, RBI; Jaxon Rosencranz 1-3 R, RBI, BB; Derek Shoen 2-5 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ryan Curran 1-3 2 RBI, 2 BB; Cal James 1-5 RBI; Jarrett Bickel 1-4 2 R, BB; Carmack 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; Wiseman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Schroeder 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB.

Time of game: 3:10.

Attendance: 1,903.

Record: Bismarck Larks 7-5; Duluth Huskies 7-7.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;11-5;.688;--

Kenosha;10-8;.556;2

x-Traverse City;8-8;.500;3

Rockford;7-9;.438;4

Kalamazoo;6-10;.375;5

Battle Creek;4-13;.235;7.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;10-5;.667;--

Green Bay;10-5;.667;--

Madison;9-6;.600;1

Wisconsin;9-6;.600;1

Lakeshore;7-10;.412;4

Wisconsin Rapids;5-11;.313;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-6;.538;--

Eau Claire;8-8;.500;0.5

La Crosse;5-9;.357;2.5

x-Waterloo;5-10;.333;3

Minnesota;1-7;.125;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;12-4;.750;--

Mankato;10-6;.625;2

Bismarck;7-5;.583;3

Rochester;8-7;.583;3.5

Willmar;8-8;500;4

x -- won first-half championship

Friday, July 23

Bismarck 13, Duluth 4

Green Bay 7, Battle Creek 0

Rockford 9, Kenosha 2

Kokomo 11, Traverse City 9, 11 innings

Kalamazoo 5, Madison 4, 10 innings

Mankato 9, Eau Claire 5

Rochester 12, La Crosse 10

Lakeshore 15, Wisconsin 7

Fond du Lac 4, Wisconsin Rapids 0

St. Cloud 9, Waterloo 8

Willmar 4, Minnesota 3

Saturday, July 24

Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Wisconsin Rapids at Battle Creek

Minnesota at Rochester

Green Bay at Kenosha

Mankato at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

