 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: July 21
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: July 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

At Watford City

Wednesday, July 21

Game 1: No. 8 Bismarck Scarlets vs. No. 9 Watford City Walleye, 7 p.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 10 Williston, 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets/Watford City winner, 11 a.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Mandan or Dickinson or Minot vs. No. 4 Mandan or Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators/Williston winner, 4 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson or Minot vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Game 11: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 12: loser Game 9 vs.  Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. (third place)

Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;9-5;.643;--

x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1

Kenosha;9-7;.563;1

Rockford;6-8;.429;3

Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4

Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--

Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5

Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5

Madison;8-5;.615;1.5

Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-5;.583;--

Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--

La Crosse;5-7;.417;2

x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5

Minnesota;1-5;.167;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--

Mankato;8-6;.571;2

Bismarck;5-5;.500;3

Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5

Willmar;6-8;429;4

x -- won first-half championship

Sunday, July 18

Bismarck 11, Willmar 6

Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9

Mankato 1, Duluth 0

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2

Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1

Madison 6, Lakeshore 3

Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1

Kokomo 11, Rockford 7

St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0

Monday, July 19

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, July 20

Great Plains 7, Great Lakes 3 (All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.)

Wednesday, July 21

No games scheduled.

Thursday, July 22

Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids (2)

Green Bay at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Rockford

Kokomo at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Mankato

La Crosse at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Madison

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Minnesota at Willmar

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-2

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Bismarck;6-5

Sioux Falls;5-4

Iowa;4-4

Duke City;4-5

Green Bay;4-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-8

Saturday, July 24

Bismarck at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Frisco

Spokane at Duke City

Sioux Falls at Arizona

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News