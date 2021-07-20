Area Scores: July 21

LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS A WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
At Watford City
Wednesday, July 21
Game 1: No. 8 Bismarck Scarlets vs. No. 9 Watford City Walleye, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 8 Bismarck Senators vs. No. 10 Williston, 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Game 3: No. 1 Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets/Watford City winner, 11 a.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Mandan or Dickinson or Minot vs. No. 4 Mandan or Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Senators/Williston winner, 4 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Dickinson or Minot vs. No. 3 Bismarck Capitals, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 11 a.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Game 11: Loser Game 10 vs. Winner Game 7, 11 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 12: loser Game 9 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 14: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;9-5;.643;--
x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1
Kenosha;9-7;.563;1
Rockford;6-8;.429;3
Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4
Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--
Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5
Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5
Madison;8-5;.615;1.5
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-5;.583;--
Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--
La Crosse;5-7;.417;2
x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5
Minnesota;1-5;.167;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--
Mankato;8-6;.571;2
Bismarck;5-5;.500;3
Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5
Willmar;6-8;429;4
x -- won first-half championship
Sunday, July 18
Bismarck 11, Willmar 6
Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9
Mankato 1, Duluth 0
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2
Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1
Madison 6, Lakeshore 3
Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1
Kokomo 11, Rockford 7
St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0
Monday, July 19
No games scheduled.
Tuesday, July 20
Great Plains 7, Great Lakes 3 (All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.)
Wednesday, July 21
No games scheduled.
Thursday, July 22
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids (2)
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Rockford
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
La Crosse at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Madison
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-2