Area Scores: July 20

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10-1, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 3-8
Bismarck Governors 10, Williston 3
Governors;001;511;2;--;10;15;1
Keybirds;003;000;0;--;3;7;3
Jackson Uhler, Carter Klipfel (7) and Cru Walker. Kadin Finders, Jaxon Meyer (6), Haden Bergstrom (7) and Sawyer Hanson. W--Uhler. L--Finders.
Highlights: Governors -- Isaac Pegors 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Walker 2-4 R, RBI, 2 SB; Noah Riedinger 1-4 RBI, SB; Ryan Keup 1-4; Lucas Schell 3-4 R, RBI; Ben Patton 1-4; Carson Motschenbacher 2-4 3 R; Jackson Klipfel 3-4 3B, 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Miles Stiefel 1-4 R, RBI; Uhler 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Keybirds -- Ashton Collings 1-4 R; Grant Cymbaluk 1-3 R, RBI; Sawyer Hanson 1-3 2B, R, RBI; Tyler Tamez 1-3 RBI.
Williston Keybirds 8, Bismarck Governors 1
Governors;000;001;0;--;1;8;1
Keybirds;110;006;x;--;8;8;1
Luke Pengilly, Caiden Schwehr (6), Jackson Klipfel (6) and Stiefel. Micah Larson and Chris Combs. W--Larson. L--Pengilly.
Highlights: Governors -- Keup 1-3; Pegors 1-3 2B R; Jack Johnson 1-3 SB; Patton 1-3 RBI; Carter Klipfel 1-3; Motschenbacher 1-3; Stiefel 1-3; Schell 1-2 2B; Pengilly 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Keybirds -- Collings 1-3 R, RBI; Carter Bakken 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Cymbaluk 1-2 R, RBI, SB; Hanson 0-2 R, RBI; Finders 2-4 2 R; Riley Erickson 0-2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Larson 7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
BISMARCK SENATORS 11-6, WILLISTON 7-9
Sunday
Bismarck Senators 11, Williston 7
Williston;112;002;1;--;7;10;6
Senators;200;135;x;--;11;14;4
Garrett Solberg, Matt Goodman (5) and Nik Rustad. Ian Funk, Kaden LaFrenz (7) and Traiden Kalfell. W—Funk. L—Goodman.
Highlights: Williston – Jayden Tba 1-2 R, 2 SB; Kaeden Call 2-3 2B, R; Nik Rustad 3-4 R, SB; Ethan Broome 3-4 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Heen 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Solberg 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO. Senators – Ty Sanders 2-5 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB; Tate Erickson 2-3 3B, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB; Casey Fischer 1-3 BB; Funk 1-4 3 RBI, BB, SB; Kaiden Heidt 1-5 R; Hayden Fitterer 2-4 R; Eli Fricke 1-3; Brady Helm 1-3 R; Kalfell 3-4 3 R, RBI, SB; Funk 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 4 SO.
Williston 9, Bismarck Senators 6
Williston;301;003;2;--;9;8;6
Senators;300;110;1;--;6;8;5
Benny Rath, Alex Ewert (5) and Carter McFour. Fricke, Heidt (6) and Kalfell. W—Ewert. L—Heidt.
Highlights: Williston – Jayson Tba 1-4 3 R; McFour 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Kaeden Call 1-4 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB; Solberg 2-3 2B, R, RBI, SB; Junior Medina 1-2 2 RBI; Rath 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 5 SO; Ewert 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. Senators – Sanders 1-3, SB; Fitterer 1-3 R, 2 SB; Funk 1-4 2B; Kaden LaFrenz 2-4 2B, 3 R, 3 SB; Fricke 1-2 2B, R, RBI, SB; Jayden Sherwin 0-2 RBI; Kalfell 2-3 R, SB; Luke Early 0-4 RBI; Fricke 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;9-5;.643;--
x-Traverse City;8-6;.571;1
Kenosha;9-7;.563;1
Rockford;6-8;.429;3
Kalamazoo;5-9;.357;4
Battle Creek;4-11;.267;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;9-3;.750;--
Green Bay;8-5;.615;1.5
Wisconsin;8-5;.615;1.5
Madison;8-5;.615;1.5
Lakeshore;6-9;.400;4.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-10;.231;6.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-5;.583;--
Eau Claire;8-6;.571;--
La Crosse;5-7;.417;2
x-Waterloo;5-8;.385;2.5
Minnesota;1-5;.167;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;10-4;.714;--
Mankato;8-6;.571;2
Bismarck;5-5;.500;3
Rochester;6-7;.462;3.5
Willmar;6-8;429;4
x -- won first-half championship
Sunday, July 18
Bismarck 11, Willmar 6
Traverse City 11, Kalamazoo 9
Mankato 1, Duluth 0
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2
Wisconsin 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Green Bay 4, Fond du Lac 1
Madison 6, Lakeshore 3
Rochester 6, Eau Claire 1
Kokomo 11, Rockford 7
St. Cloud 2, Waterloo 0
Monday, July 19
No games scheduled.
Tuesday, July 20
Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.
Wednesday, July 21
No games scheduled.
Thursday, July 22
Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids (2)
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Rockford
Kokomo at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Mankato
La Crosse at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Madison
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Minnesota at Willmar
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-2
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;6-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Bismarck;6-5
Sioux Falls;5-4
Iowa;4-4