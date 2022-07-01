 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: July 2

LARKS BEAT STINGERS TO STOP SKID

Larks pitcher Joseph Kalafut tossed 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts in their 8-7 Northwoods League win over the Willmar Stingers on Friday night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Kalafut also added two hits in the victory as the Larks snapped their three-game losing streak. Stats from the game can be found on page B2. The Larks host the Stingers tonight at 6:35.  

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVS 15, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 7

At Williston

Governors;212;008;2;--;15;14;4

Keybirds;124;000;0;--;7;9;4

Carson Motschenbacher, Tommy Kraljic (4), Preston Bartsch (7) and Max Vig; Riley Erickson, Alex Blume (6), Kadin Finders (6), Micah Larson (7) and Chris Combs. W – Kraljic. L – Erickson. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, R; Isaac Pegors 2 R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Michael Fageland 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Keup 1-for-5, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Vig 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Keybirds – Blume 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 1-for-4, double, RBI; Tyler Tamez 1-for-4, R; Finders 1-for-2, R, RBI; Derek Lee 1-for-2, R; Ashton Collings 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs.

BISMARCK SENATORS 15, WILLISTON OILERS 8

At Williston

Senators;500;001;9;--;15;14;6

Oilers;102;104;0;--;8;12;4

Matthew Steckler, Casey Fischer (6) and xxx; Landon Miller, Matt Goodman (1), Connor Ekblad (7), Hayden Bergstrom (7) and xxxx. W – Fischer. L – Ekblad. HR – Will: Bergstrom.

Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, 2 R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Fischer 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 3-for-5, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Sid Olmsted 1-for-4, 2 R; Brady Helm 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Steckler 2-for-2, 2 doubles, R; Ty Sanders 3-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs. Oilers – Max Heen 2-for-4, R; Bergstrom 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ekblad 1-for-4, R, RBI; Matt Goodman 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jayden Iba 1-for-4, RBI; Garrett Solberg 1-for-4, double, RBI; Nik Rustad 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R; Kaeden Call 1-for-4, R.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 8, WILLMAR 7

Willmar;000;005;020;--;7;9;2

Bismarck;101;700;00x;--;8;12;4

Sam Malec, John Klein (5) and Will Busch. Joseph Kalafut, Andrew Paten (6), Justin Goldstein (8), Edwin Colon (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Kalafut. L—Malec. Save—Colon.

Highlights: Willmar – Kyle Payne 2-4 2B, R; Joey Walls 1-4 R, RBI; Zac Corbin 1-5 2B, R, 3 RBI; Aidan Byrne 3-5 2 R; Klein 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Macias 1-4 R; Kalafut 2-4 RBI, 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 7 SO; Jake Hjelle 2-4 2 2B, R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 1-4 R, RBI; Khalid Collymore 2-4 R; Paten 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB; Colon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Attendance: NA.

Time of game: 3:00.

Records: Bismarck 11-20, Willmar 18-13.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;21-12;.636;--

Battle Creek;17-16;.515;4

Traverse City;16-17;.485;5

Kenosha;15-18;.455;6

Rockford;15-19;.441;6.5

Kokomo;9-23;.281;11.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin Rapids;27-5;.844;--

Fond du Lac;16-15;.516;10.5

Madison;17-16;.515;10.5

Lakeshore;16-17;.485;11.5

Wausau;16-17;.485;11.5

Green Bay;10-22;.313;17

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-13;.567;--

Duluth;16-13;.552;0.5

La Crosse;15-15;.500;2

Minnesota;5-11;.313;5

Waterloo;8-22;.267;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;23-6;.793;--

Willmar;18-13;.581;6

Mankato;18-14;.563;6.5

Rochester;13-18;.419;11

Bismarck;11-20;.355;13

Friday, July 1

Bismarck 8, Willmar 7

Battle Creek 2, Rockford 1

Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4

Traverse City 8, Wausau 2

Waterloo 8, Minnesota 5

Fond du Lac 8, Kokomo 3

Madison 6, Green Bay 3

Wisconsin Rapids 15, Lakeshore 1

Mankato 12, Rochester 10

Duluth at La Crosse, n

Eau Claire at St. Cloud, n

Saturday, July 2

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Eau Claire at St. Cloud

Wausau at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Mankato at Rochester

Minnesota at Waterloo

Kokomo at Fond du Lac

Sunday, July 3

Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wausau at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Duluth at Waterloo

Fond du Lac at Madison

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Rochester at La Crosse

Rockford at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Monday, July 4

Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Rockford at Traverse City

Madison at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Wausau at Kalamazoo

La Crosse at Rochester

Kenosha at Lakeshore

Duluth at Waterloo

Tuesday, July 5

No games scheduled

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;6-1;12-2

Massachusetts;8-1;9-4

Quad City;7-6;8-6

Iowa;7-6;7-6

Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7

Green Bay;5-9;6-9

Bismarck;2-11;3-12

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2

Arizona;9-2;11-3

Tucson;7-5;7-6

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;4-5;5-9

San Diego;2-9;3-10

Bay Area;1-10;1-12

Saturday, July 2

Bay Area at Vegas

Massachusetts at Iowa

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Tucson at San Diego

Saturday, July 9

Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Quad City at Frisco

Massachusetts at Bay Area

Iowa at Tucson

Duke City at San Diego

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

