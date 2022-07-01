Area Scores: July 2

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVS 15, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 7
At Williston
Governors;212;008;2;--;15;14;4
Keybirds;124;000;0;--;7;9;4
Carson Motschenbacher, Tommy Kraljic (4), Preston Bartsch (7) and Max Vig; Riley Erickson, Alex Blume (6), Kadin Finders (6), Micah Larson (7) and Chris Combs. W – Kraljic. L – Erickson. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Lucas Vasey 2-for-5, R; Isaac Pegors 2 R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Michael Fageland 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Keup 1-for-5, RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Vig 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Matthew Porter 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI. Keybirds – Blume 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Grant Cymbaluk 1-for-4, double, RBI; Tyler Tamez 1-for-4, R; Finders 1-for-2, R, RBI; Derek Lee 1-for-2, R; Ashton Collings 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
People are also reading…
BISMARCK SENATORS 15, WILLISTON OILERS 8
At Williston
Senators;500;001;9;--;15;14;6
Oilers;102;104;0;--;8;12;4
Matthew Steckler, Casey Fischer (6) and xxx; Landon Miller, Matt Goodman (1), Connor Ekblad (7), Hayden Bergstrom (7) and xxxx. W – Fischer. L – Ekblad. HR – Will: Bergstrom.
Highlights: Senators – Brooks Turner 1-for-3, 2 R; Traiden Kalfell 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Fischer 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Nick Patton 3-for-5, double, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Sid Olmsted 1-for-4, 2 R; Brady Helm 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Steckler 2-for-2, 2 doubles, R; Ty Sanders 3-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs. Oilers – Max Heen 2-for-4, R; Bergstrom 1-for-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ekblad 1-for-4, R, RBI; Matt Goodman 3-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Jayden Iba 1-for-4, RBI; Garrett Solberg 1-for-4, double, RBI; Nik Rustad 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 R; Kaeden Call 1-for-4, R.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 8, WILLMAR 7
Willmar;000;005;020;--;7;9;2
Bismarck;101;700;00x;--;8;12;4
Sam Malec, John Klein (5) and Will Busch. Joseph Kalafut, Andrew Paten (6), Justin Goldstein (8), Edwin Colon (9) and Garrett Macias. W—Kalafut. L—Malec. Save—Colon.
Highlights: Willmar – Kyle Payne 2-4 2B, R; Joey Walls 1-4 R, RBI; Zac Corbin 1-5 2B, R, 3 RBI; Aidan Byrne 3-5 2 R; Klein 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 1-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Daryl Ruiz 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Macias 1-4 R; Kalafut 2-4 RBI, 5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 7 SO; Jake Hjelle 2-4 2 2B, R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 1-4 R, RBI; Khalid Collymore 2-4 R; Paten 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB; Colon 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Attendance: NA.
Time of game: 3:00.
Records: Bismarck 11-20, Willmar 18-13.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;21-12;.636;--
Battle Creek;17-16;.515;4
Traverse City;16-17;.485;5
Kenosha;15-18;.455;6
Rockford;15-19;.441;6.5
Kokomo;9-23;.281;11.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin Rapids;27-5;.844;--
Fond du Lac;16-15;.516;10.5
Madison;17-16;.515;10.5
Lakeshore;16-17;.485;11.5
Wausau;16-17;.485;11.5
Green Bay;10-22;.313;17
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-13;.567;--
Duluth;16-13;.552;0.5
La Crosse;15-15;.500;2
Minnesota;5-11;.313;5
Waterloo;8-22;.267;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;23-6;.793;--
Willmar;18-13;.581;6
Mankato;18-14;.563;6.5
Rochester;13-18;.419;11
Bismarck;11-20;.355;13
Friday, July 1
Bismarck 8, Willmar 7
Battle Creek 2, Rockford 1
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4
Traverse City 8, Wausau 2
Waterloo 8, Minnesota 5
Fond du Lac 8, Kokomo 3
Madison 6, Green Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids 15, Lakeshore 1
Mankato 12, Rochester 10
Duluth at La Crosse, n
Eau Claire at St. Cloud, n
Saturday, July 2
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at St. Cloud
Wausau at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Mankato at Rochester
Minnesota at Waterloo
Kokomo at Fond du Lac
Sunday, July 3
Willmar at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wausau at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Duluth at Waterloo
Fond du Lac at Madison
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Rochester at La Crosse
Rockford at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Monday, July 4
Willmar at Bismarck, 1:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Rockford at Traverse City
Madison at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Wausau at Kalamazoo
La Crosse at Rochester
Kenosha at Lakeshore
Duluth at Waterloo
Tuesday, July 5
No games scheduled
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;6-1;12-2
Massachusetts;8-1;9-4
Quad City;7-6;8-6
Iowa;7-6;7-6
Sioux Falls;6-7;7-7
Green Bay;5-9;6-9
Bismarck;2-11;3-12
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;11-2
Arizona;9-2;11-3
Tucson;7-5;7-6
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;4-5;5-9
San Diego;2-9;3-10
Bay Area;1-10;1-12
Saturday, July 2
Bay Area at Vegas
Massachusetts at Iowa
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Tucson at San Diego
Saturday, July 9
Bismarck at Northern Arizona, 8:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Quad City at Frisco
Massachusetts at Bay Area
Iowa at Tucson
Duke City at San Diego
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona