Area Scores: July 18
Area Scores: July 18

LEGION BASEBALL

MANDAN CHIEFS 5, GILLETTE (WYO.) 4

At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic

Gillette;100;020;1;-;4;6;3

Chiefs;140;000;x;-;5;7;1

Leighton Holden, Cory Schilling (4) and Zane Eliason; Seth Arenz and Ben Kleinknecht. W – Arenz. L – Holden. HR – Chiefs: Isaac Huettl.

Highlights: Gillette – Kaden Rice 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Eliason 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Brody Richardson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs. Chiefs – Huettl 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Stetson Kuntz 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 2-for-3, R.

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 10, JAMESTOWN 0 (4 innings)

At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic

Governors;090;1;-;10;8;1

Jamestown;000;0;-;0;2;1

Matthew Porter and Miles Stiefel; Kasen Rowell, Carson Orr (2) and Isaac Mimong, Preston Kroeber (3). W – Porter. L – Rowell. HR – Govs: Jack Johnson.

Highlights: Govs – Isaac Pegors 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-for-3, double, R, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1-for-1, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Porter 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SOs. Jamestown – Mason Lunzman 1-for-2; Kroeber 1-for-1.

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 11, MANDAN CHIEFS 3 (5 innings)

At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic

Chiefs;001;20;-;3;3;2

Governors;210;35;-;11;14;1

Brayden Bunnell, Drew Gerhardt (4) and Ben Kleinknehct; Carson Motschenbacher and Cru Walker. W – Motschenbacher. L – Bunnell. HR – Govs: Isaac Pegors.

Highlights: Chiefs – Blake Arenz 1-for-2, double, R; Seth Arenz 1-for-1, double, R, RBI; Ben Kleinknecht 1-for-2, RBI. Govs – Ben Patton 4-for-4, 4 R; Pegors 3-for-3, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Jackson Uhler 2-for-3, RBI; Jack Johnson 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Motshenbacher 5 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;8-5;.615;--

Kenosha;9-6;.600;--

x-Traverse City;7-6;.538;1

Rockford;6-7;.462;2

Kalamazoo;5-8;.385;3

Battle Creek;3-11;.214;5.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;9-2;.818;--

Green Bay;7-5;.583;2.5

Madison;7-5;.583;2.5

Wisconsin;7-5;.583;2.5

Lakeshore;6-8;.429;4.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-9;.250;6.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-4;.636;--

Eau Claire;8-5;.615;--

La Crosse;5-7;.417;2.5

x-Waterloo;5-7;.417;2.5

Minnesota;1-5;.167;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;9-4;.692;--

Mankato;7-6;.538;2

Willmar;6-7;.462;3

Bismarck;4-5;.444;3

Rochester;5-7;.417;3.5

x - won first-half championship

Saturday, July 17

Willmar 10, Bismarck 4

Kenosha 8, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game

Kenosha 17, Battle Creek 5, second game

Mankato 6, Duluth 3

Kalamazoo 3, Traverse City 1

Rockford 9, Kokomo 0

Eau Claire 8, Rochester 5

Wisconsin 6, Wisconsin Rapids 3

Madison 3, Lakeshore 0

Fond du Lac 3, Green Bay 2

Waterloo 4. St. Cloud 2

Sunday, July 18

Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Mankato at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Rockford

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Monday, July 19

No games scheduled

Tuesday, July 20

Northwoods League All-Star Game at Mankato, Minn.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-1

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;6-2

Massachusetts;6-3

Bismarck;6-5

Green Bay;4-4

Iowa;4-4

Sioux Falls;4-4

Duke City;3-5

Tucson;2-7

Northern Arizona;1-7

Friday, July 16

Bismarck 43, Frisco 42

Saturday, July 17

Spokane 20, Tucson 17

Duke City at Northern Arizona, n

Sunday, July 18

Arizona at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

