Area Scores: July 17

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7, GILLETTE (WYO.) 3
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Governors;000;241;0;--;7;6;1
Gillette;110;001;0;--;3;7;3
Noah Reidinger, Luke Pengilly (6) and Jackson Uhler; Jason Fink, Colton Gray (5), Colson Kluck (5), Joey Sturdevant (6) and Zane Eliason. W--Riedinger. L–Fink. Save–Pengilly. HR–Govs, Isaac Pegors.
Highlights: Govs -- Jackson Uhler 1-4 R; Carter Klipfel 1-4 R; Pegors 2-3, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-4; Lucas Schell 1-3 R; Jack Johnson 0-3 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 0-2 R, SB; Riedinger 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Pengilly 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO. Gillette – Brody Richardson 2-for-3, R.
MANDAN CHIEFS 6, JAMESTOWN 4
At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic
Mandan;011;211;0;--;6;10;1
Jamestown;010;300;0;--;4;13;0
Stetson Kuntz, Drew Gerhardt (6) and Ben Kleinknehct; Payton Hochhalter, Carson Orr (5) and Isaac Mimong. W–Kuntz. L–Hochhalter. Save–Gerhardt. HR–Mandan, Isaac Huettl.
Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-3 RBI; Avery Bogner 0-3 R; Brayden Bunnell 2-4; Blake Arenz 1-3 R, RBI; Turner Locken 2-4, double, R; Ben Kleinknecht 1-3; Luke Darras 2-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 0-2 R; Stetson Kuntz 5 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Gerhardt 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown – Jacob Nold 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Mimong 2-3; Connor Hoyt 3-4.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-1
Frisco;6-2
Spokane;5-2
Massachusetts;6-3
Bismarck;6-5
Green Bay;4-4
Iowa;4-4
Sioux Falls;4-4
Duke City;3-5
Tucson;2-6
Northern Arizona;1-7
Friday, July 16
Bismarck 43, Frisco 42
Saturday, July 17
Tucson at Spokane
Duke City at Northern Arizona
Sunday, July 18
Arizona at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Green Bay
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 5
Bismarck;013;100;000;--;5;15;0
St. Cloud;004;121;20x;--;10;13;2
Seth Brewer, Brian Baker (3), Cole Schroeder (5), Jordan Chappell (7), Brant Schaffitzel (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Nate Peterson, Collin Romel (3), Josh Gainer (5), Harrison Babbitt (7), Connor Barison (8), Kevin Davis (9) and Bobby Goodloe. W – Gainer (3-0). L – Schroeder (1-2). HR – SC: Otto Kemp (3), Caleb Ricketts (2).
Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 4-for-4, R; Ben Teel 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Jaxon Rosencranz 2-for-4, RBI; Derek Schoen 1-for-4, double, R; Sarringer 2-for-5; Drew Beazley 2-for-5, RBI. SC – Kemp 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bobby Goodleo 2-for-3, R, RBI; Ricketts 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Steil 2-for-4, double, R, RBI.
Attendance: 2,188.
Time of game: 3:37.
Records: Bismarck 4-4, St. Cloud 9-3.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;8-4;.667;--
x-Traverse City;7-5;.583;1
Kenosha;7-6;.538;1.5
Rockford;5-7;.417;3
Kalamazoo;4-8;.333;4
Battle Creek;3-9;.250;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;8-2;.800;--
Green Bay;7-4;.636;1.5
Madison;6-5;.545;2.5
Wisconsin;6-5;.545;2.5
Lakeshore;6-7;.462;3.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-8;.273;5.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7-3;.700;--
Eau Claire;7-5;.583;1
La Crosse;5-7;.417;3
x-Waterloo;4-7;.363;3.5
Minnesota;1-5;.167;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--
Mankato;6-6;.500;2.5
Bismarck;4-4;.500;3
Rochester;5-6;.455;3.5
Willmar;5-7;.417;6
x -- won first-half championship
Friday, July 16
Rockford 7, Kalamazoo 5
Kokomo 9, Kenosha 7
Traverse City 10, Battle Creek 5
Green Bay 5, Madison 4, 10 innings
Waterloo 4, La Crosse 3
Duluth 10, Minnesota 7
Wisconsin 8, Fond du Lac 3
Rochester 11, Willmar 3
Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 5
Saturday, July 17
Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kenosha, first game
Battle Creek at Kenosha, second game
Mankato at Duluth
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Rockford
Rochester at Eau Claire
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Madison at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
St. Cloud at Waterloo