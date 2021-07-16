 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 17
LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7, GILLETTE (WYO.) 3

At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic

Governors;000;241;0;--;7;6;1

Gillette;110;001;0;--;3;7;3

Noah Reidinger, Luke Pengilly (6) and Jackson Uhler; Jason Fink, Colton Gray (5), Colson Kluck (5), Joey Sturdevant (6) and Zane Eliason. W--Riedinger. L–Fink. Save–Pengilly. HR–Govs, Isaac Pegors.

Highlights: Govs -- Jackson Uhler 1-4 R; Carter Klipfel 1-4 R; Pegors 2-3, double, HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben Patton 1-4; Lucas Schell 1-3 R; Jack Johnson 0-3 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 0-2 R, SB; Riedinger 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Pengilly 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO. Gillette – Brody Richardson 2-for-3, R.

MANDAN CHIEFS 6, JAMESTOWN 4

At Jamestown Phil Brown Classic

Mandan;011;211;0;--;6;10;1

Jamestown;010;300;0;--;4;13;0

Stetson Kuntz, Drew Gerhardt (6) and Ben Kleinknehct; Payton Hochhalter, Carson Orr (5) and Isaac Mimong. W–Kuntz. L–Hochhalter. Save–Gerhardt. HR–Mandan, Isaac Huettl.

Highlights: Chiefs – Huettl 1-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-3 RBI; Avery Bogner 0-3 R; Brayden Bunnell 2-4; Blake Arenz 1-3 R, RBI; Turner Locken 2-4, double, R; Ben Kleinknecht 1-3; Luke Darras 2-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Anthony Johnson 0-2 R; Stetson Kuntz 5 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Gerhardt 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Jamestown – Jacob Nold 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs; Mimong 2-3; Connor Hoyt 3-4.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;7-1

Frisco;6-2

Spokane;5-2

Massachusetts;6-3

Bismarck;6-5

Green Bay;4-4

Iowa;4-4

Sioux Falls;4-4

Duke City;3-5

Tucson;2-6

Northern Arizona;1-7

Friday, July 16

Bismarck 43, Frisco 42

Saturday, July 17

Tucson at Spokane

Duke City at Northern Arizona

Sunday, July 18

Arizona at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Green Bay

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

ST. CLOUD 10, BISMARCK 5

Bismarck;013;100;000;--;5;15;0

St. Cloud;004;121;20x;--;10;13;2

Seth Brewer, Brian Baker (3), Cole Schroeder (5), Jordan Chappell (7), Brant Schaffitzel (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Nate Peterson, Collin Romel (3), Josh Gainer (5), Harrison Babbitt (7), Connor Barison (8), Kevin Davis (9) and Bobby Goodloe. W – Gainer (3-0). L – Schroeder (1-2). HR – SC: Otto Kemp (3), Caleb Ricketts (2).

Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 4-for-4, R; Ben Teel 2-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Jaxon Rosencranz 2-for-4, RBI; Derek Schoen 1-for-4, double, R; Sarringer 2-for-5; Drew Beazley 2-for-5, RBI. SC – Kemp 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Bobby Goodleo 2-for-3, R, RBI; Ricketts 3-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jack Steil 2-for-4, double, R, RBI.

Attendance: 2,188.

Time of game: 3:37.

Records: Bismarck 4-4, St. Cloud 9-3.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;8-4;.667;--

x-Traverse City;7-5;.583;1

Kenosha;7-6;.538;1.5

Rockford;5-7;.417;3

Kalamazoo;4-8;.333;4

Battle Creek;3-9;.250;5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;8-2;.800;--

Green Bay;7-4;.636;1.5

Madison;6-5;.545;2.5

Wisconsin;6-5;.545;2.5

Lakeshore;6-7;.462;3.5

Wisconsin Rapids;3-8;.273;5.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7-3;.700;--

Eau Claire;7-5;.583;1

La Crosse;5-7;.417;3

x-Waterloo;4-7;.363;3.5

Minnesota;1-5;.167;4

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;9-3;.750;--

Mankato;6-6;.500;2.5

Bismarck;4-4;.500;3

Rochester;5-6;.455;3.5

Willmar;5-7;.417;6

x -- won first-half championship

Friday, July 16

Rockford 7, Kalamazoo 5

Kokomo 9, Kenosha 7

Traverse City 10, Battle Creek 5

Green Bay 5, Madison 4, 10 innings

Waterloo 4, La Crosse 3

Duluth 10, Minnesota 7

Wisconsin 8, Fond du Lac 3

Rochester 11, Willmar 3

Lakeshore 3, Wisconsin Rapids 2

St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 5

Saturday, July 17

Willmar at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kenosha, first game

Battle Creek at Kenosha, second game

Mankato at Duluth

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Rockford

Rochester at Eau Claire

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Madison at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Waterloo

