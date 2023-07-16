LEGION BASEBALL
CLASS B DISTRICT 1 TOURAMENT
July 16-19 at Hazen
Sunday, July 16
Game 1: Hettinger 22, Bismarck Scarlets 1
Game 2: Belfield-South Heart 8, Garrison 5
Game 3: Washburn 5, Hettinger 3
Game 4: Hazen 6, Belfield-South Heart 5
Monday, July 17
Game 5: Garrison vs. Hettinger, 10 a.m. (loser out)
Game 6: Bismarck Scarlets vs. Belfield-South Heart, 30 minutes later (loser out)
Game 7: Washburn vs. Hazen, 30 minutes later
Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 5, 20 minutes later
Tuesday, July 18
Game 9: Loser Game 7 vs. winner Game 8, Noon
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9, 3 p.m. (championship)
Wednesday, July 19
Game 11: Second championship game (if necessary), 3 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;10-3;.769;--
x-Traverse City;9-6;.600;2
Rockford;9-7;.563;2.5
Battle Creek;8-7;.533;3
Kenosha;5-11;.313;6.5
Kokomo;5-11;.313;6.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;8-5;.615;--
Wausau;7-6;.538;1
Lakeshore;7-7;.500;1.5
Wisconsin Rapids;7-7;.500;1.5
Fond du Lac;6-8;.429;3.5
x-Green Bay;5-9;.357;3.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;11-1;.917;--
Waterloo;11-3;.786;1
Duluth;8-6;.571;4
Rochester;7-7;.500;5
x-Eau Claire;5-9;.357;7
Thunder Bay;3-11;.214;9
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;8-4;.667;--
x-Willmar;8-4;.667;--
Mankato;8-6;.571;1
Minot;5-9;.357;4
Bismarck;3-11;.214;6
Minnesota;1-7;.125;5
x--Won first half
Saturday, July 15
Minot 19, Bismarck 13
Madison 8, Traverse City 0, first game
Traverse City 5, Madison 4, second game
Kenosha 5, Kokomo 3, first game
Kokomo 7, Kenosha 4, 8 innings, second game
Mankato 15, Thunder Bay 9
Rockford 3, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 4, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wausau 4, Green Bay 3, 10 innings
Duluth 5, St. Cloud 3
Lakeshore 22, Fond du Lac 3
Rochester 6, Eau Claire 2
La Crosse 15, Waterloo 5
Willmar 14, Minnesota 3
Sunday, July 16
Minot 9, Bismarck 6
Traverse City 7, Madison 4
Kalamazoo 7, Wisconsin Rapids 3
Rockford 16, Battle Creek 2
Thunder Bay 8, Mankato 1
Fond du Lac 8, Lakeshore 4
Green Bay 11, Wausau 10
Kenosha 6, Kokomo 4
Rochester 18, Eau Claire 11
St. Cloud 12, Duluth 5
Willmar 18, Minnesota 4
La Crosse 12, Waterloo 11
Monday, July 17
Fond du Lac at Madison
Tuesday, July 18
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Wausau at Battle Creek, DH
Minnesota at Thunder Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Kokomo
Kalamazoo at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
St. Cloud at Minot
Eau Claire at Waterloo
La Crosse at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
Wednesday, July 19
Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.
Minot at Thunder Bay
Green Bay at Kokomo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Traverse City at Rockford
Find du Lac at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Battle Creek at Wausau
St. Cloud at Minot
La Crosse at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
Thursday, July 20
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 pm.
Green Bay at Madison
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Minnesota at Duluth
Willmar at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Rockford
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Waterloo at Mankato