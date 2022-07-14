Area Scores: July 15

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK SENATORS 3-3, JAMESTOWN BLUES 7-1
Jamestown Blues 7, Bismarck Senators 3
Jamestown;050;000;2;--;7;9;2
Senators;110;000;1;--;3;4;3
Tyson Jorissen, Adam Sortland (7) and Ethan Gall; Traiden Kalfell, Casey Fischer (2) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Jorissen. L -- Kalfell. HR: None.
Highlights: Jamestown -- Jacob Webster 1-2, 2 BB, R; Nate Walz 2-4, 2 RBIs; Reagan Sortland 4-4, 2B, R, RBI; Ashton Stockert 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 1-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Jorissen 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; Sortland 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Sid Olmsted 2-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-3; Brady Helm 1-4, RBI; Kalfell 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Fischer 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 K.
Bismarck Senators 3, Jamestown Blues 1
Jamestown;001;000;0;--;1;5;2
Senators;000;003;x;--;3;7;3
Reagan Sortland and Adam Sortland; Sid Olmsted and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- X. L -- X. S -- X. HR: None.
Highlights: Jamestown -- Tyson Jorissen 1-3; Ethan Gall 1-3; R. Sortland 2-3; A. Sortland 1-2; R. Sortland 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K. Bismarck -- TJ Olson 2-3, R; Zac Brackin 1-3, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 0-1, 2 BB, R; Ty Sanders 1-3; Nathan Pegors 2-3; Olmsted 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 6 K.
Records: Jamestown 6-8 West Region; Bismarck 12-3 West Region.
HETTINGER 10-8, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-6
Hettinger 10, Bismarck Scarlets 0
Scarlets;000;00;--;0;3;1
Hettinger;241;21;--;10;7;0
Kelsen Kudrna, Zachary Fitterer (5) and Kaiden Heidt; Tanner Miller, Andrew Dirk (5) and Gavin Dalley. W -- Miller. L -- Kudrna. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Fitterer 0-2, BB, SB; Kyan Schramm 1-2; Jay Golberg 1-2, SB; Kayden Larson 1-2. Hettinger -- Dirk 2-3, 3B, R, 2 RBIs; Maddox Pierce 2-2, R, RBI; Tanner Blackwell 1-2, 2B, BB, R; Miller 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K; Dirk 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Hettinger 8, Bismarck Scarlets 6
Scarlets;220;02;--;6;12;3
Hettinger;001;7x;--;8;5;0
Zachary Fitterer, Easton Heinert (4) and Jacob Pearson; Nathan Dix, Malacki Dilse (3), Blair Ham (5) and Tanner Defoe. W -- Dilse. L -- Fitterer. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Kayden Larson 2-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Karsten Larson 3-3, R; Kaiden Heidt 2-3, 2 RBIs, SB; Kyan Schramm 0-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Pearson 2-3, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Fitterer 3 IP, 2 H, 6 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K; Heinert 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K. Hettinger -- Nathan Dix 1-2, 2 RBIs; Braden Jahner 1-2, BB, R, SB; Hayden Erickson 1-2, R; Tanner Miller 1-2, 2 R, RBI, SB; Tanner Blackwell 1-1, RBI, R; Dix 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Dilse 2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Ham 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 9, 11 innings
Bismarck;101;010;030;30;--;9;11;2
La Crosse;200;301;000;31;--;10;8;3
Josh Combs, Andrew Paten (6), Justin Goldstein (8), Edwin Colon (10) and Spencer Sarringar; Garrett Rennie, Jaden Bruno (6), Ace Whitehead (7), Jake Gebb (9), Ricky Reeth (11) and Blaise Priester, Dylan King (9). W -- Reeth. L -- Colon. HR: None.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 2-6, 3B, HBP, 3 R; Seth Surrett 1-5, BB, 2 R, RBI; Adam Axtell 3-6, 2 R, RBI; Sarringar 2-5, 2B, HBP, R, 3 RBIs; Kaiden Cardoso 2-6, 2B, RBI; Ryan Curran 1-4, 2 BB, RBI; Combs 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP; Paten 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Goldstein 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Colon 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP. La Crosse -- Jordan Donahue 1-2, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R; Jack Haley 3-5, 2B, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs, SB; Coby Morales 2-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 3 RBIs; Luke Leto 1-4, 2B, 2 BB, RBI; Connor Walsh 1-3, BB, HBP, SAC, 2 R, 2 SB; Rennie 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Bruno 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Whitehead 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Gebb 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Reeth 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.
Attendance: 2,555.
Time of game: 3:51.
Records: Bismarck 3-6 second half, 14-29 overall; La Crosse 5-4 second half, 21-22 overall.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;6-3;.667;--
Kenosha;5-4;.556;1
Rockford;5-4;.556;1
Battle Creek;4-5;.444;2
x-Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4
Kokomo;1-8;.111;5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;8-2;.800;--
Wausau;6-3;.667;1.5
Lakeshore;6-3;.667;1.5
Green Bay;4-5;.444;3.5
Madison;4-5;.444;3.5
Fond du Lac;4-6;.400;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8-1;.889;--
La Crosse;5-4;.556;3
x-Duluth;3-6;.333;5
Waterloo;1-6;.143;6
Minnesota;0-5;.000;6
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;7-2;.778;--
Willmar;7-2;.778;--
Rochester;4-3;.571;2
Bismarck;3-6;.333;4
Mankato;3-6;.333;4
x-won first-half title
Thursday, July 14
La Crosse 10, Bismarck 9, 11 innings
Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 0
Traverse City 5, Kalamazoo 4
Madison 12, Green Bay 5
Rochester 10, Waterloo 6
Rockford 8, Kenosha 3
Eau Claire 1, St. Cloud 0
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2
Duluth 14, Mankato 4
Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 5
Willmar 2, Minnesota 1
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-6;9-6
Quad City;7-7;8-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Arizona;11-2;13-3
Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;6-5;7-8
Vegas;5-7;6-10
San Diego;2-11;3-12
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Friday, July 15
Iowa at Quad City
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area