agate

Area Scores: July 15

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK SENATORS 3-3, JAMESTOWN BLUES 7-1

Jamestown Blues 7, Bismarck Senators 3

Jamestown;050;000;2;--;7;9;2

Senators;110;000;1;--;3;4;3

Tyson Jorissen, Adam Sortland (7) and Ethan Gall; Traiden Kalfell, Casey Fischer (2) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Jorissen. L -- Kalfell. HR: None.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Jacob Webster 1-2, 2 BB, R; Nate Walz 2-4, 2 RBIs; Reagan Sortland 4-4, 2B, R, RBI; Ashton Stockert 1-3, BB, R, RBI; Jaxon Kolpin 1-3, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Jorissen 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 5 K; Sortland 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K. Bismarck -- Sid Olmsted 2-4, R; Casey Fischer 1-3; Brady Helm 1-4, RBI; Kalfell 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP; Fischer 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 3 K.

Bismarck Senators 3, Jamestown Blues 1

Jamestown;001;000;0;--;1;5;2

Senators;000;003;x;--;3;7;3

Reagan Sortland and Adam Sortland; Sid Olmsted and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- X. L -- X. S -- X. HR: None.

Highlights: Jamestown -- Tyson Jorissen 1-3; Ethan Gall 1-3; R. Sortland 2-3; A. Sortland 1-2; R. Sortland 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K. Bismarck -- TJ Olson 2-3, R; Zac Brackin 1-3, R, RBI; Traiden Kalfell 0-1, 2 BB, R; Ty Sanders 1-3; Nathan Pegors 2-3; Olmsted 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 6 K.

Records: Jamestown 6-8 West Region; Bismarck 12-3 West Region.

HETTINGER 10-8, BISMARCK SCARLETS 0-6

Hettinger 10, Bismarck Scarlets 0

Scarlets;000;00;--;0;3;1

Hettinger;241;21;--;10;7;0

Kelsen Kudrna, Zachary Fitterer (5) and Kaiden Heidt; Tanner Miller, Andrew Dirk (5) and Gavin Dalley. W -- Miller. L -- Kudrna. HR: None.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Fitterer 0-2, BB, SB; Kyan Schramm 1-2; Jay Golberg 1-2, SB; Kayden Larson 1-2. Hettinger -- Dirk 2-3, 3B, R, 2 RBIs; Maddox Pierce 2-2, R, RBI; Tanner Blackwell 1-2, 2B, BB, R; Miller 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K; Dirk 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K.

Hettinger 8, Bismarck Scarlets 6

Scarlets;220;02;--;6;12;3

Hettinger;001;7x;--;8;5;0

Zachary Fitterer, Easton Heinert (4) and Jacob Pearson; Nathan Dix, Malacki Dilse (3), Blair Ham (5) and Tanner Defoe. W -- Dilse. L -- Fitterer. HR: None.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Kayden Larson 2-2, BB, R, 2 RBIs; Karsten Larson 3-3, R; Kaiden Heidt 2-3, 2 RBIs, SB; Kyan Schramm 0-1, BB, HBP, 2 R; Pearson 2-3, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Fitterer 3 IP, 2 H, 6 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 2 K; Heinert 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 0 K. Hettinger -- Nathan Dix 1-2, 2 RBIs; Braden Jahner 1-2, BB, R, SB; Hayden Erickson 1-2, R; Tanner Miller 1-2, 2 R, RBI, SB; Tanner Blackwell 1-1, RBI, R; Dix 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 2 K; Dilse 2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Ham 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LA CROSSE 10, BISMARCK 9, 11 innings

Bismarck;101;010;030;30;--;9;11;2

La Crosse;200;301;000;31;--;10;8;3

Josh Combs, Andrew Paten (6), Justin Goldstein (8), Edwin Colon (10) and Spencer Sarringar; Garrett Rennie, Jaden Bruno (6), Ace Whitehead (7), Jake Gebb (9), Ricky Reeth (11) and Blaise Priester, Dylan King (9). W -- Reeth. L -- Colon. HR: None.

Highlights: Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 2-6, 3B, HBP, 3 R; Seth Surrett 1-5, BB, 2 R, RBI; Adam Axtell 3-6, 2 R, RBI; Sarringar 2-5, 2B, HBP, R, 3 RBIs; Kaiden Cardoso 2-6, 2B, RBI; Ryan Curran 1-4, 2 BB, RBI; Combs 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 4 K, 2 HBP; Paten 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Goldstein 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Colon 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 2 HBP. La Crosse -- Jordan Donahue 1-2, 3 BB, HBP, 2 R; Jack Haley 3-5, 2B, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs, SB; Coby Morales 2-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 3 RBIs; Luke Leto 1-4, 2B, 2 BB, RBI; Connor Walsh 1-3, BB, HBP, SAC, 2 R, 2 SB; Rennie 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 2 K; Bruno 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HBP; Whitehead 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 3 K; Gebb 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K; Reeth 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K.

Attendance: 2,555.

Time of game: 3:51.

Records: Bismarck 3-6 second half, 14-29 overall; La Crosse 5-4 second half, 21-22 overall.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;6-3;.667;--

Kenosha;5-4;.556;1

Rockford;5-4;.556;1

Battle Creek;4-5;.444;2

x-Kalamazoo;2-7;.222;4

Kokomo;1-8;.111;5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;8-2;.800;--

Wausau;6-3;.667;1.5

Lakeshore;6-3;.667;1.5

Green Bay;4-5;.444;3.5

Madison;4-5;.444;3.5

Fond du Lac;4-6;.400;4

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8-1;.889;--

La Crosse;5-4;.556;3

x-Duluth;3-6;.333;5

Waterloo;1-6;.143;6

Minnesota;0-5;.000;6

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;7-2;.778;--

Willmar;7-2;.778;--

Rochester;4-3;.571;2

Bismarck;3-6;.333;4

Mankato;3-6;.333;4

x-won first-half title

Thursday, July 14

La Crosse 10, Bismarck 9, 11 innings

Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 0

Traverse City 5, Kalamazoo 4

Madison 12, Green Bay 5

Rochester 10, Waterloo 6

Rockford 8, Kenosha 3

Eau Claire 1, St. Cloud 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 2

Duluth 14, Mankato 4

Lakeshore 8, Fond du Lac 5

Willmar 2, Minnesota 1

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-6;9-6

Quad City;7-7;8-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;11-2;13-3

Northern Arizona;11-2;12-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;6-5;7-8

Vegas;5-7;6-10

San Diego;2-11;3-12

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Friday, July 15

Iowa at Quad City

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

