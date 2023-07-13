LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 18-10, PIERRE, S.D. 8-0
Bismarck Governors 18, Pierre, S.D. 8, 6 innings
Governors;504;243;--;18;19;1
Pierre;310;202;--;8;10;3
Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (3), Noah Riedinger (6) and Eli Thompson. Ridge Leimbach, George Stalley (4), Nolan Peterson (5) and Matthew Hanson. W--Patton. L--Leimbach. HR--Governors, Marcus Butts. Pierre, Matthew Hanson.
Highlights: Governors -- Isaac Mitchell 3-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 2-5 2 R, 3 RBI; Michael Fagerland 0-3 R; Riedinger 4-5 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Carter Krueger 2-5 2B, 2 R, RBI; Butts 2-5 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Max Vig 2-4 2B, 4 R, 4 RBI, SB; Eli Thompson 3-4 2 R, 2 RBI; Jace Groseclose 1-2 R, RBI; Patton 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 SO. Pierre -- Matthew Hanson 4-4 HR, 3B, 2B, 1B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Jet Zabel 1-2 2B, R, RBI, SB; Cooper Terwilliger 1-4 2 RBI; Spencer Easland 1-2 2B, 2 R; Conner Bruce 1-2 R, RBI.
Note: Pierre's Matthew Hanson hit for the cycle.
Bismarck Governors 10, Pierre, S.D. 0, 5 innings
Governors;012;70;--;10;12;0
Pierre;000;00;--;0;2;2
Isaac Mitchell, Tommy Kraljic (4) and Max Vig. Jonathan Lyons, Cooper Terwilliger (4), Miles Doyle (4) and Nolan Peterson. W--Mitchell. L--Lyons. HR--Governors, Kraljic.
Highlights: Governors -- Kraljic 2-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Zachary Brackin 1-1; Michael Fagerland 2-3 2B, 2 R; Noah Riedinger 2-3 R, 2 RBI; Carter Krueger 1-4; Marcus Butts 1-2 2 R; Max Vig 2-2 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Jameson Johnson 1-3 R, 2 RBI; Mitchell 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO. Pierre -- None.
MANDAN 6-8, GRAND FORKS 0-10
Mandan 6, Grand Forks 0
Grand Forks;000;000;0;--;0;5;0
Mandan;310;110;x;--;6;9;1
Braden Drevik, Matt Dosch (4) and Adrian Gonzalez. Lucas Burgum and Tukker Horner. W--Burgum. L--Drevik.
Highlights: Grand Forks -- Cole Barta 2-3; Griffen Haagenson 1-3; Gonzalez 2-2; Dosch 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 SO. Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 1-4 R; Burgum 0-2 R, SB, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO; McCoy Keller 2-2 2 R, 2 RBI; Brayden Bunnell 1-3 2B; Dylan Gierke 1-3 R, RBI; Tate Olson 3-4 RBI; Horner 0-2 RBI, SB; Seth Arenz 0-3 R, SB.
Grand Forks 10, Mandan 8
Grand Forks;600;021;1;--;10;11;2
Mandan;002;005;1;--;8;13;1
Griffen Haagenson, Matt Dosch (6) and David Larson. McCoy Keller, Brayden Bunnell (5) and Owen Brincks. W--Haagenson. L--Keller.
Highlights: Grand Forks -- Braden Drevik 2-3 2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Jacob Chine 3-5, R, RBI, 2 SB; Cole Barta 1-4 2 R; Haagenson 1-3 2 R, 2 RBI, 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB, 5 SO; Gabe Tande 3-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Reegan Hensrud 1-4 2 RBI. Mandan -- Hudsen Sheldon 3-5 2 2B, R; Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B, R, RBI; Keller 2-4 2 R, RBI, 4 2/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R (5 ER), 2 BB, 6 SO; Brayden Bunnell 2-4 2 2B, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dylan Gierke 3-5 RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 21, EAU CLAIRE 18
Bismarck;115;640;022;--;21;22;4
Eau Claire;030;214;215;--;18;13;3
Andrew Hansen, Jacob Arndt (5), Chris Jackson (6), Stephen Klenske (8), Ryan Taylor (9) and Sam Bieser; Lance Lauve, Tayler Montiel (4), Ray Cantelo (5), Rayth Petersen (6), Temo Becerra (8) and Camden Ross. W -- Arndt. L -- Lauve. HR: Bismarck -- Dante Leach, Jack Herring (2), Luc Stuka, Bradlee Preap. Eau Claire -- Dylan O’Connell, Bronson Rivera.
Highlights: Bismarck -- Ben Rosengard 2-for-4, BB, RBI; Leach 5-for-6, HR, 2B, BB, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Jackson Beaman 3-for-5, 2B, BB, Sac fly, SB, R, 3 RBIs; Herring 2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 HBP, 4 R, 3 RBIs; Stuka 2-for-5, HR, BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Preap 3-for-6, HR, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Ryker Billingsley 4-for-5, BB, 5 R, 5 RBIs; Hansen 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R (4 ER), 6 BB, 1 K; Arndt 1 IP, 3 H, 5 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 1 WP; Jackson 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 2 K, 4 HBP; Klenske 1.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K, 1 HBP, 2 WP; Taylor 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K. Eau Claire -- Cort MacDonald 2-for-5, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs; O’Connell 3-for-6, HR, Sac fly, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Ryan Nagelbach 1-for-3, 3 BB, HBP, 3 R; Ross 3 BB, HBP, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Rivera 3-for-5, HR, HBP, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Kaden Galason 3-for-4, 2B, BB, Sac fly, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Lauve 3 IP, 6 H, 7 R (5 ER), 4 BB, 1 K; Montiel 1 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Cantelo 1 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP; Petersen 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Becerra 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 1 WP.
Attendance: 1,075.
Time of game: 3:48.
Records: Bismarck 3-8 second half, 19-26 overall; Eau Claire 4-7, 24-21.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;8-3;.727;--
Battle Creek;7-5;.583;1.5
x-Traverse City;6-5;.545;2
Rockford;7-6;.538;2
Kokomo;4-8;.333;4.5
Kenosha;3-9;.250;5.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Madison;6-3;.667;--
Lakeshore;6-5;.545;1
Wisconsin Rapids;6-5;.545;1
Wausau;5-5;.500;1.5
Fond du Lac;5-6;.455;2
x-Green Bay;4-7;.364;3
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;10-1;.909;--
La Crosse;8-1;.889;1
Duluth;7-4;.636;3
x-Eau Claire;4-7;.364;6
Rochester;4-7;.364;6
Thunder Bay;2-9;.182;8
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;6-2;.750;--
Mankato;6-4;.600;1
x-Willmar;5-4;.556;1.5
Bismarck;3-8;.272;4.5
Minot;3-8;.273;4.5
Minnesota;1-4;.200;3.5
x--Won first half
Wednesday, July 12
Mankato 10, Bismarck 1
Mankato 5, Bismarck 1
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Green Bay 1
Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 9
Fond du Lac 6, Wausau 1
Wausau 9, Fond du Lac 1
La Crosse 13, Eau Claire 7
La Crosse 18, Eau Claire 4
Duluth 10, Rochester 5
Duluth 11, Rochester 2
Madison 6, Lakeshore 5
Kenosha 3, Battle Creek 2
Kokomo 4, Traverse City 3
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 1
Waterloo 15, Thunder Bay 2
Willmar 13, Minot 12
Thursday, July 13
Bismarck 21, Eau Claire 18
Kokomo 6, Traverse City 5
Traverse City 3, Kokomo 2
Battle Creek 10, Kenosha 7
Battle Creek 3, Kenosha 2
Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 8
Kalamazoo 12, Rockford 7
Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 1
Willmar 12, Minot 8
Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Madison 6, Green Bay 5
La Crosse 11, Duluth 5
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 7
Minnesota 3, Rochester 1
Willmar 14, Minot 3
Waterloo 5, Thunder Bay 2
Mankato at St. Cloud (n)
Friday, July 14
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Minnesota at Rochester
Madison at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at Waterloo
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wausau
Mankato at St. Cloud
Minot at Willmar
Saturday, July 15
Bismarck at Minot, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Madison
Kokomo at Kenosha, DH
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Kalamazoo
Madison at Traverse City
Wausau at Green Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Rochester
Waterloo at La Crosse
Minnesota at Willmar
Sunday, July 16
Minot at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Battle Creek
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wausau at Green Bay
Kokomo at Kenosha
Rochester at Eau Claire
St. Cloud at Duluth
Minnesota at Willmar
Waterloo at La Crosse