 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: July 14

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVS 13-4, WEST FARGO PATRIOTS 2-3

At West Fargo

Govs 13, Patriots 2

Govs;011;053;3;--;13;15;3

Patriots;010;100;0;--;2;5;5

Carson Motschenbacher and Max Vig; Caleb Dueer, Skyler Hoard (6), Trey Stocker (7) and Peyton Jantzi. W- Motschenbacher. L – Dueer. HR – None.

Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 2 R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-for-5, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, R. Patriots – Stocker RBI; Evan Berg 1-for-3; Seth Wiggestrand 2-for-3, R; Jantzi 1-for-4, R; Cooper Borchardt 1-for-2, RBI.

Govs 4, Patriots 3

Govs;010;003;0;--;4;12;0

People are also reading…

Patriots;001;002;0;--;3;5;1

Tommy Kraljic, Noah Riedinger and Marcus Butts; Matthew Heupel, Even Berg (6) and Easton Heisler. W – Kraljic. L – Heupel. Sv – Riedinger. HR – Govs: Riedinger.

Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, RBI; Gavin Lill 1-for-4; Isaac Pegors 2-for-4, double, triple, R, RBI; Ridinger 3-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, triple; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, R; Ryan Heup 3-for-4; Butts R. Patriots – Brennan Haman 2-for-4, double, R; Berg 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Casey Clemenson 1-for-1, RBI; Heisler 1-for-2, R.

Records: Govs 11-2 statewide, Patriots 9-3 statewide.

HAZEN 5-5, WASHBURN 0-4

At Hazen

Hazen 5, Washburn 0

Washburn;000;000;0;--;0;2;4

Hazen;300;002;x;--;5;6;2

W – T.Wick. L – H.Huffman. HR – None.

Highlights: Washburn – C.Sannes 1-for-3; T. Fricke 1-for-3. Hazen – L.Zempel 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; T.Wick 1-for-4, double, R, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks; L.Saler 1-for-3, R; K.Goebel R; M.Wick 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; D.Bruner R; B.Braithwaite 1-for-3, R.

Hazen 5, Washburn 4

Washburn;121;00;--;4;8;0

Hazen;102;11;--;5;9;1

W – D.Bruner. L – J.Day. HR – None.

Highlights: Washburn – J.Day 2-for-3, RBI; O.Patterson R; L.Miller 2-for-2, R; A.Retterath 2-for-3, RBI; A.Olson R; J. Henke 2-for-2, double, R. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-3, double, R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R; L.Sayler 3-for-3, 3 doubles, R, 2 RBIs; G.Krause 1-for-3, R; D.Bruner R, 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks; J.Brown 1-for-2, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-1, RBI; M.Wick 1-for-1.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO 11, BISMARCK 0

Mankato;110;032;103;--;11;10;1

Bismarck;000;000;000;--;0;2;1

Drew Buhr, Taisei Yahiro (7), Michael Gurka (9) and John Newman Jr. Jack Payne, Adolfo Iturralde (6), Jake Lynch (7), Chris Hernandez (8), Julio Romero (9) and Bradlee Preap. W—Burh. L—Payne. HR—Mankato: Sean Ross, Kai Roberts.

Highlights: Mankato – Sean Ross 2-4 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Kai Roberts 2-4 HR, 2 RBI R; Derek Shoen 1-6 RBI; Brendan Hord 2-4 R, RBI; Dustin Crenshaw 1-1 3B, 3 R; Buhr 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO; Yahiro 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Aaron Mann 1-3; Preap 1-3; Payne 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.

Attendance: NA.

Time of game: 3:31.

Records: Mankato 3-5; Bismarck 3-5.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;5-3;.625;--

Traverse City;5-3;.625;--

Rockford;4-4;.500;1

Battle Creek;3-5;.375;2

x-Kalamazoo;2-6;.250;3

Kokomo;1-7;.125;4.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;7-2;.778;--

Wausau;6-2;.750;0.5

Lakeshore;5-3;.625;1.5

Green Bay;4-4;.500;2.5

Fond du Lac;4-5;.444;3

Madison;3-5;.375;3.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;7-1;.875;--

La Crosse;4-4;.500;3

x-Duluth;2-6;.250;5

Waterloo;1-5;.167;5

Minnesota;0-4;.000;5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;7-1;875;--

Willmar;6-2;.750;1

Rochester;3-3;.500;3

Bismarck;3-5;.375;4

Mankato;3-5;.375;4

x-won first-half title

Wednesday, July 13

Mankato 11, Bismarck 0

Madison 4, Fond du Lac 0

Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 1

Battle Creek 5, Traverse City 2, 10 innings

Eau Claire 3, Duluth 1

Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Wausau 10, Green Bay 3

La Crosse 5, St. Cloud 3

Willmar 20, Waterloo 2

Rockford 11, Kokomo 10

Thursday, July 14

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Waterloo

Rockford at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Willmar

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: For boys and girls in grades 2-8 Sunday, July 24 at Century High School in Bismarck. Four players recommended per team with three-game guarantee. Cost is $125 per team. Three-point contest planned, one minute per player for each team. For more information or to register contact: darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org or nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pittsburgh Steelers change name of stadium after 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News