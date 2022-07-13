Area Scores: July 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVS 13-4, WEST FARGO PATRIOTS 2-3
At West Fargo
Govs 13, Patriots 2
Govs;011;053;3;--;13;15;3
Patriots;010;100;0;--;2;5;5
Carson Motschenbacher and Max Vig; Caleb Dueer, Skyler Hoard (6), Trey Stocker (7) and Peyton Jantzi. W- Motschenbacher. L – Dueer. HR – None.
Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gavin Lill 2-for-4, 2 R; Isaac Pegors 2 R; Noah Riedinger 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Carter Krueger 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; Ryan Keup 2-for-5, RBI; Vig 1-for-4, R. Patriots – Stocker RBI; Evan Berg 1-for-3; Seth Wiggestrand 2-for-3, R; Jantzi 1-for-4, R; Cooper Borchardt 1-for-2, RBI.
Govs 4, Patriots 3
Govs;010;003;0;--;4;12;0
Patriots;001;002;0;--;3;5;1
Tommy Kraljic, Noah Riedinger and Marcus Butts; Matthew Heupel, Even Berg (6) and Easton Heisler. W – Kraljic. L – Heupel. Sv – Riedinger. HR – Govs: Riedinger.
Highlights: Govs – Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, RBI; Gavin Lill 1-for-4; Isaac Pegors 2-for-4, double, triple, R, RBI; Ridinger 3-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBIs; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, triple; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-3, R; Ryan Heup 3-for-4; Butts R. Patriots – Brennan Haman 2-for-4, double, R; Berg 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Casey Clemenson 1-for-1, RBI; Heisler 1-for-2, R.
Records: Govs 11-2 statewide, Patriots 9-3 statewide.
HAZEN 5-5, WASHBURN 0-4
At Hazen
Hazen 5, Washburn 0
Washburn;000;000;0;--;0;2;4
Hazen;300;002;x;--;5;6;2
W – T.Wick. L – H.Huffman. HR – None.
Highlights: Washburn – C.Sannes 1-for-3; T. Fricke 1-for-3. Hazen – L.Zempel 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; T.Wick 1-for-4, double, R, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks; L.Saler 1-for-3, R; K.Goebel R; M.Wick 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; D.Bruner R; B.Braithwaite 1-for-3, R.
Hazen 5, Washburn 4
Washburn;121;00;--;4;8;0
Hazen;102;11;--;5;9;1
W – D.Bruner. L – J.Day. HR – None.
Highlights: Washburn – J.Day 2-for-3, RBI; O.Patterson R; L.Miller 2-for-2, R; A.Retterath 2-for-3, RBI; A.Olson R; J. Henke 2-for-2, double, R. Hazen – L.Zempel 1-for-3, double, R; T.Wick 1-for-3, R; L.Sayler 3-for-3, 3 doubles, R, 2 RBIs; G.Krause 1-for-3, R; D.Bruner R, 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks; J.Brown 1-for-2, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-1, RBI; M.Wick 1-for-1.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANKATO 11, BISMARCK 0
Mankato;110;032;103;--;11;10;1
Bismarck;000;000;000;--;0;2;1
Drew Buhr, Taisei Yahiro (7), Michael Gurka (9) and John Newman Jr. Jack Payne, Adolfo Iturralde (6), Jake Lynch (7), Chris Hernandez (8), Julio Romero (9) and Bradlee Preap. W—Burh. L—Payne. HR—Mankato: Sean Ross, Kai Roberts.
Highlights: Mankato – Sean Ross 2-4 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Kai Roberts 2-4 HR, 2 RBI R; Derek Shoen 1-6 RBI; Brendan Hord 2-4 R, RBI; Dustin Crenshaw 1-1 3B, 3 R; Buhr 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 SO; Yahiro 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Aaron Mann 1-3; Preap 1-3; Payne 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Attendance: NA.
Time of game: 3:31.
Records: Mankato 3-5; Bismarck 3-5.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;5-3;.625;--
Traverse City;5-3;.625;--
Rockford;4-4;.500;1
Battle Creek;3-5;.375;2
x-Kalamazoo;2-6;.250;3
Kokomo;1-7;.125;4.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;7-2;.778;--
Wausau;6-2;.750;0.5
Lakeshore;5-3;.625;1.5
Green Bay;4-4;.500;2.5
Fond du Lac;4-5;.444;3
Madison;3-5;.375;3.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;7-1;.875;--
La Crosse;4-4;.500;3
x-Duluth;2-6;.250;5
Waterloo;1-5;.167;5
Minnesota;0-4;.000;5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;7-1;875;--
Willmar;6-2;.750;1
Rochester;3-3;.500;3
Bismarck;3-5;.375;4
Mankato;3-5;.375;4
x-won first-half title
Wednesday, July 13
Mankato 11, Bismarck 0
Madison 4, Fond du Lac 0
Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 1
Battle Creek 5, Traverse City 2, 10 innings
Eau Claire 3, Duluth 1
Lakeshore 7, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wausau 10, Green Bay 3
La Crosse 5, St. Cloud 3
Willmar 20, Waterloo 2
Rockford 11, Kokomo 10
Thursday, July 14
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Waterloo
Rockford at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Willmar
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
REC DIGEST
BASKETBALL
START SMART 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: For boys and girls in grades 2-8 Sunday, July 24 at Century High School in Bismarck. Four players recommended per team with three-game guarantee. Cost is $125 per team. Three-point contest planned, one minute per player for each team. For more information or to register contact: darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org or nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.