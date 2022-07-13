Area Scores: July 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVS 13-4, WEST FARGO PATRIOTS 2-3

At West Fargo

Govs 13, Patriots 2

Govs 4, Patriots 3

HAZEN 5-5, WASHBURN 0-4

At Hazen

Hazen 5, Washburn 0

Hazen 5, Washburn 4

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO 11, BISMARCK 0

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Great Plains East

Great Plains West

Wednesday, July 13

Thursday, July 14

Friday, July 15

Saturday, July 16

Sunday, July 17

REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: For boys and girls in grades 2-8 Sunday, July 24 at Century High School in Bismarck. Four players recommended per team with three-game guarantee. Cost is $125 per team. Three-point contest planned, one minute per player for each team. For more information or to register contact: darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org or nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.