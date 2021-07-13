Area Scores: July 14

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MINOT METROS 5-1, BISMARCK SENATORS 1-8
Metros 5, Senators 1
Metros;200;010;2;--;5;6;1
Senators;000;000;1;--;1;3;1
Leyton Ludwig, Parker Hann (6) and Ty Collins; Traiden Kalfell, Kaden LaFrnez (7) and Kaiden Heidt. W – Ludwig. L – Kalfell. HR – None.
Highlights: Metros – Hunter Horner 2 R; Hann 3-for-3, R; Ludwig 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SOs. Senators – Ty Sanders 1-for-4; Eli Fricke 1-for-2; Heidt 1-for-2, R.
Senators 8, Metros 1
Metros;000;010;0;--;1;5;3
Senators;101;501;x;--;8;11;3
Adam Roedocher, Tyler Johnson (5) and Jackson Radhe; Hayden Fitterer and Traiden Kalfell. W – Fitterer. L – Roedocher. HR – None.
Highlights: Metros – Roedocher 1-for-3, R. Senators – Ty Sanders 2-for-4, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Fitterer 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SOs; Casey Fischer 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Sherwin 2-for-3, R; Kalfell 2-for-3, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs.
MANDAN 9-8, MINOT 7-11
(Monday)
Mandan 9, Minot 7
Minot;001;120;3;--;7;10;0
Mandan;003;132;x;--;9;10;2
Dylan Buchanan, Morgan Nygaard (3), Jonas Bubach (4) and Braedon McCarty; Brayden Bunnell, Tuner Locken (6), Isaac Huettl (7) and Ben Kleinknecht. W -- Bunnell. L -- Buchanan.
Highlights: Minot -- McCarty 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Ayden Almay 3-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Tyler Buchanan 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. Mandan -- Lucas Burgum 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Huettl 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Seth Arenz 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBIs, 2 SB.
Minot 11, Mandan 8
Minot;542;000;0;--;11;18;0
Mandan;133;010;0;--;8;8;2
Chase Burke, Trent Greek (2), Landon Halseth (3), Landon Almy (5) and Morgan Nygaard; Seth Arenz, Drew Gerhardt (2) and Isaac Huettl. W -- Greek. L -- Arenz.
Highlights: Minot -- Tyler Budeau 3-for-5, double, 1 R; Calvin Baker 4-for-5, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Joonas Bubach 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI; Tyler Buchanan 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Almy 2-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBIs; 2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. Mandan -- Preston McElvaney 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Lucas Burgum 1-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Gerhardt 5 1/3 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Record: Mandan 11-18 overall.
Note: Noncounter games.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;6-2;.750;--
Kenosha;5-4;.556;1.5
Battle Creek;3-5;.375;3
Rockford;3-5;.375;3
x-Traverse City;3-5;.375;3
Kalamazoo;2-6;.250;4
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;6-1;.857;--
Madison;5-2;.714;1
Green Bay;5-3;.625;1.5
Wisconsin;4-4;.500;2.5
Wisconsin Rapids;3-5;.375;3.5
Lakeshore;3-6;.333;4
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;4-2;.667;--
Eau Claire;4-4;.500;1
La Crosse;2-6;.250;3
Minnesota;1-3;.250;2
x-Waterloo;2-6;.250;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;7-1;.875;--
Mankato;5-3;.625;2
Rochester;4-4;.500;3
Bismarck;3-3;.500;3
Willmar;4-4;.500;3
x - won first-half championship
Tuesday, July 13
Kenosha 7, Battle Creek 4, 7 innings, first game
Battle Creek 5, Kenosha 3, 7 innings, second game
Kenosha at Battle Creek, third game, ppd to July 17
Kokomo 7, Kalamazoo 6
Traverse City 22, Rockford 9
Madison 7, Wisconsin Rapids 6
Waterloo 7, Rochester 6, 10 innings
Mankato 13, Duluth 2
Willmar 15, Eau Claire 13
Lakeshore 13, Wisconsin 1
Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 6, 10 innings
St. Cloud 10, La Crosse 4
Wednesday, July 14
Rochester at Waterloo, (2)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, (2)
Lakeshore at Madison, (2)
Green Bay at Wisconsin, (2)
Eau Claire at Duluth, (2)
St. Cloud at Mankato, (2)
La Crosse at Willmar, (2)
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;7-1
Frisco;6-1
Spokane;5-2
Massachusetts;6-3
Bismarck;5-5
Green Bay;4-4
Iowa;4-4
Sioux Falls;4-4
Duke City;3-5