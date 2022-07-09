 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: July 10

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON, MINN. 5, BISMARCK SENATORS 1

At West Fargo

DGF;020;020;1;--5;9;4

Senators;000;001;0;--1;3;0

Kayden Camaihd and Casen Bereth; Sid Olmsted, Ty Sanders (5), Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Camaihd. L – Olmsted. HR – None.

Highlights: DGF – Brandon Watt 1-for-3; Grant Anderson 1-for-4, double, R; Meale Pierson 2-for-3, triple, 3 R, RBI; Owen Hoover 4-for-4, 3RBIs; Austin Anderson 1-for-2, RBI; Camaihd 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks. Senators – Olmsted 2-for-3, R; Kleinjan 1-for-2.

FARGO POST 2 JETS 11, BISMARCK SENATORS 1, 6 INNINGS

At West Fargo

Senators;000;010;--;1;6;6

Jets;102;035;--;11;10;0

Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (4) and Sid Olmsted; Michael Grensteiner, Ozzie Egan (2) and Isaac Swaser. W – Egan. L – Kalfell. HR – None.

Highlights: Senators – Olmsted 1-for-2; Ty Sanders 1-for-2, RBI; Matthew Steckler 1-for-3; Zac Brackin 1-for-1; Brady Helm 1-for-3; Nathan Pegors 1-for-2, R. Jets – Egan 1-for-4, R; Grensteiner 1-for-1, R; Eric Biver 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI; Swaser 3-for-3, double, triple, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Jacob Beckman 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs; Alex Such 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ryder Ulschmid 1-for-3, R; Rowan Johnson 1-for-3, R.

CASSELTON 13, BISMARCK REPS 3, 5 INNINGS

At West Fargo

Casselton;122;71;--;13;15;4

Reps;200;01;--;3;3;2

Sam Kobbervig, Carter Vrochata (4), Carter Maasjo (5) and Tyler Cruchet; Logan Lawrence, Jared Frank (4) and Hank Barry. W – Kobbervig. L – Lawrence. HR – None.

Highlights: Casselton – Kobbervig 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alex Everson 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brayden Mitchell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Joe Schumaker 2-for-2, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Cruchet 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Logan Braaten 2-for-4, R, RBI; Max Kobervig 2-for-3, RBI; Mason Bosse 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs. Reps – Eli Thompson 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, R; Barry 1-for-2, 3 RBIs.

WATERTOWN 11, BISMARCK REPS 10

At West Fargo

Reps;042;220;0;--;10;14;5

Watertown;071;110;1;--;11;12;2

Jason Juma, Adam Vigness (4) and Eli Thompson; Mitch Olson, Nash Berg (6) and Mason Krause. W – Berg. L – Vigness. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – Jared Frank 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben LaDuke 1-for-4, double; Thompson 4-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Hank Barry 1-for-3, R, RBI; Tony Burkel 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-4, R, RBI; Logan Lawrence 1-for-3. Watertown – Treyton Himmerich 3-for-5, R, RBI; Spencer Wientes 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kaden Rylance 1-for-3, 2 R; Austin Johnson 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Carter Benyon 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Hayden Ries 1-for-3, R, RBI; Berg 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Krause 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

EAU CLAIRE 17, BISMARCK 5

Eau Claire;000;212;381;--;17;14;1

Bismarck;102;100;10x;--;5;7;1

Will Rizzo, Ethan Louthan (4), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Charlie Saum; Seth Brewer, Justin Goldstein (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Chris Hernandez (8), Kaden Cardoso (8), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Spencer Sarringer. W – Louthan (1-1). L – Brewer (2-5). Sv – Rosenbaum (1). HR – EC: Reed Latimer (2).

Highlights: EC – Cadyn Schwabe 3-for-5, RBI; Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Joe Yorke 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Latimer 4-for-7, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Sam Kcuhinski 3 R; Max Coupe 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Charlie Saum 2-for-4, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Clay Conn 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Bis – Adam Axtell 1-for-4, triple 2 R; Sarringer 1-for-5, RBI; Garrett Macias 1-for-3, R, RBI; Daryl Ruiz 1-for-2, RBI; AJ Barraza 1-for—3, R; Enrique Morales 1-for-4; Khalid Collymore 1-for-4.

Attendance: 1,844. Time of game: 3:49.

Records: Eau Claire 4-0, Bismarck 1-3.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;3-1;.750;--

Battle Creek;2-2;.500;1

x-Kalamazoo;2-2;.500;1

Rockford;2-2;.500;1

Kenosha;1-3;.250;2

Kokomo;0-4;.000;3

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;3-1;.750;--

Lakeshore;3-1;.750;--

x-Wisconsin Rapids;3-1;.750;--

Green Bay;2-2;.500;1

Wausau;2-2;.500;1

Madison;1-3;.250;2

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;4-0;1.000;--

x-Duluth;2-2;.500;2

La Crosse;2-2;.500;2

Waterloo;1-3;.250;3

Minnesota;0-4;.000;4

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;4-0;1.000;--

Mankato;2-2;.500;2

Rochester;2-2;.500;2

Willmar;2-2;.500;2

Bismarck;1-3;.250;3

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 9

Eau Claire 17, Bismarck 5

Duluth 5, La Crosse 2

Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2

Traverse City 11, Kokomo 2

Rockford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 8

Lakeshore 11, Fond du Lac 3

Wausau 17, Madison 8

Mankato 7, Minnesota 1

St. Cloud 6, Rochester 3

Willmar 7, Waterloo 6

Sunday, July 10

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game

Rockford at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Wausau

St. Cloud at Duluth

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kokomo at Traverse City

La Cross at Rochester

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Lakeshore

Monday, July 11

Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Duluth

Kalamazoo at Wausau

Madison at Lakeshore

Rockford at Green Bay

Rochester at La Crosse

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Mankato at Willmar

Tuesday, July 12

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Wausau at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Rockford

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Wednesday, July 13

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Madison

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Wausau

Kokomo at Rockford

Duluth at Eau Claire

La Crosse at St. Cloud

Waterloo at Willmar

Thursday, July 14

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Green Bay at Madison

Rochester at Waterloo

Rockford at Kenosha

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Minnesota at Willmar

Friday, July 15

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Rockford

Waterloo at Rochester

Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau

Mankato at Duluth

Green Bay at Madison

Minnesota at Willmar

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Saturday, July 16

Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Duluth at Mankato

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Rockford

Sunday, July 17

Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Rockford

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Kenosha at Kokomo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Eau Claire at Waterloo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Duluth at Mankato

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;7-1;13-2

Massachusetts;8-2;10-5

Iowa;8-6;9-6

Quad City;7-7;8-7

Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7

Green Bay;5-10;6-10

Bismarck;2-11;3-13

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Northern Arizona;10-2;13-3

Arizona;11-3;11-3

Tucson;8-5;8-7

Duke City;5-5;6-8

Vegas;5-6;6-9

San Diego;2-10;3-11

Bay Area;1-11;1-14

Saturday, July 9

Northern Arizona 46, Bismarck 21

Frisco 50, Quad City 44, 2 OTs

Sioux Falls 50, Green Bay 42

Iowa 61, Tucson 48

Massachusetts 44, Bay Area 28

Duke City at San Diego, n

Sunday, July 10

Vegas at Arizona

Friday, July 15

Iowa at Quad City

Saturday, July 16

San Diego at Massachusetts

Sioux Falls at Frisco

Northern Arizona at Duke City

Tucson at Bay Area

