Area Scores: July 10

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON, MINN. 5, BISMARCK SENATORS 1
At West Fargo
DGF;020;020;1;--5;9;4
Senators;000;001;0;--1;3;0
Kayden Camaihd and Casen Bereth; Sid Olmsted, Ty Sanders (5), Nick Patton (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W – Camaihd. L – Olmsted. HR – None.
Highlights: DGF – Brandon Watt 1-for-3; Grant Anderson 1-for-4, double, R; Meale Pierson 2-for-3, triple, 3 R, RBI; Owen Hoover 4-for-4, 3RBIs; Austin Anderson 1-for-2, RBI; Camaihd 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 Ks. Senators – Olmsted 2-for-3, R; Kleinjan 1-for-2.
FARGO POST 2 JETS 11, BISMARCK SENATORS 1, 6 INNINGS
At West Fargo
Senators;000;010;--;1;6;6
Jets;102;035;--;11;10;0
People are also reading…
Traiden Kalfell, Nick Patton (4) and Sid Olmsted; Michael Grensteiner, Ozzie Egan (2) and Isaac Swaser. W – Egan. L – Kalfell. HR – None.
Highlights: Senators – Olmsted 1-for-2; Ty Sanders 1-for-2, RBI; Matthew Steckler 1-for-3; Zac Brackin 1-for-1; Brady Helm 1-for-3; Nathan Pegors 1-for-2, R. Jets – Egan 1-for-4, R; Grensteiner 1-for-1, R; Eric Biver 1-for-2, 3 R, RBI; Swaser 3-for-3, double, triple, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Jacob Beckman 1-for-2, double, R, 3 RBIs; Alex Such 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Ryder Ulschmid 1-for-3, R; Rowan Johnson 1-for-3, R.
CASSELTON 13, BISMARCK REPS 3, 5 INNINGS
At West Fargo
Casselton;122;71;--;13;15;4
Reps;200;01;--;3;3;2
Sam Kobbervig, Carter Vrochata (4), Carter Maasjo (5) and Tyler Cruchet; Logan Lawrence, Jared Frank (4) and Hank Barry. W – Kobbervig. L – Lawrence. HR – None.
Highlights: Casselton – Kobbervig 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Alex Everson 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brayden Mitchell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Joe Schumaker 2-for-2, triple, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Cruchet 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Logan Braaten 2-for-4, R, RBI; Max Kobervig 2-for-3, RBI; Mason Bosse 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs. Reps – Eli Thompson 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-2, R; Barry 1-for-2, 3 RBIs.
WATERTOWN 11, BISMARCK REPS 10
At West Fargo
Reps;042;220;0;--;10;14;5
Watertown;071;110;1;--;11;12;2
Jason Juma, Adam Vigness (4) and Eli Thompson; Mitch Olson, Nash Berg (6) and Mason Krause. W – Berg. L – Vigness. HR – None.
Highlights: Reps – Jared Frank 2-for-5, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Ben LaDuke 1-for-4, double; Thompson 4-for-4, double, R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, RBI; Hank Barry 1-for-3, R, RBI; Tony Burkel 1-for-4, double, R, RBI; Andrew Jablonski 1-for-4, R, RBI; Logan Lawrence 1-for-3. Watertown – Treyton Himmerich 3-for-5, R, RBI; Spencer Wientes 2-for-4, double, R, RBI; Kaden Rylance 1-for-3, 2 R; Austin Johnson 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Carter Benyon 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Hayden Ries 1-for-3, R, RBI; Berg 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Krause 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
EAU CLAIRE 17, BISMARCK 5
Eau Claire;000;212;381;--;17;14;1
Bismarck;102;100;10x;--;5;7;1
Will Rizzo, Ethan Louthan (4), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Charlie Saum; Seth Brewer, Justin Goldstein (6), Kevin Wiseman (7), Chris Hernandez (8), Kaden Cardoso (8), Ryan Bourassa (9) and Spencer Sarringer. W – Louthan (1-1). L – Brewer (2-5). Sv – Rosenbaum (1). HR – EC: Reed Latimer (2).
Highlights: EC – Cadyn Schwabe 3-for-5, RBI; Benjamin Rosengard 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Joe Yorke 1-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Latimer 4-for-7, double, HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs; Sam Kcuhinski 3 R; Max Coupe 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Charlie Saum 2-for-4, double, 3 R, 3 RBIs; Clay Conn 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs. Bis – Adam Axtell 1-for-4, triple 2 R; Sarringer 1-for-5, RBI; Garrett Macias 1-for-3, R, RBI; Daryl Ruiz 1-for-2, RBI; AJ Barraza 1-for—3, R; Enrique Morales 1-for-4; Khalid Collymore 1-for-4.
Attendance: 1,844. Time of game: 3:49.
Records: Eau Claire 4-0, Bismarck 1-3.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;3-1;.750;--
Battle Creek;2-2;.500;1
x-Kalamazoo;2-2;.500;1
Rockford;2-2;.500;1
Kenosha;1-3;.250;2
Kokomo;0-4;.000;3
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;3-1;.750;--
Lakeshore;3-1;.750;--
x-Wisconsin Rapids;3-1;.750;--
Green Bay;2-2;.500;1
Wausau;2-2;.500;1
Madison;1-3;.250;2
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;4-0;1.000;--
x-Duluth;2-2;.500;2
La Crosse;2-2;.500;2
Waterloo;1-3;.250;3
Minnesota;0-4;.000;4
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;4-0;1.000;--
Mankato;2-2;.500;2
Rochester;2-2;.500;2
Willmar;2-2;.500;2
Bismarck;1-3;.250;3
x-won first-half title
Saturday, July 9
Eau Claire 17, Bismarck 5
Duluth 5, La Crosse 2
Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2
Traverse City 11, Kokomo 2
Rockford 2, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Green Bay 10, Kalamazoo 8
Lakeshore 11, Fond du Lac 3
Wausau 17, Madison 8
Mankato 7, Minnesota 1
St. Cloud 6, Rochester 3
Willmar 7, Waterloo 6
Sunday, July 10
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, first game
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac, second game
Rockford at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Wausau
St. Cloud at Duluth
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Kokomo at Traverse City
La Cross at Rochester
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Lakeshore
Monday, July 11
Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Duluth
Kalamazoo at Wausau
Madison at Lakeshore
Rockford at Green Bay
Rochester at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Mankato at Willmar
Tuesday, July 12
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Wausau at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Rockford
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Wednesday, July 13
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Madison
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Wausau
Kokomo at Rockford
Duluth at Eau Claire
La Crosse at St. Cloud
Waterloo at Willmar
Thursday, July 14
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Green Bay at Madison
Rochester at Waterloo
Rockford at Kenosha
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Minnesota at Willmar
Friday, July 15
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Rockford
Waterloo at Rochester
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Mankato at Duluth
Green Bay at Madison
Minnesota at Willmar
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Saturday, July 16
Bismarck at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Duluth at Mankato
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Rockford
Sunday, July 17
Bismarck at La Crosse, 5:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Battle Creek
Green Bay at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Rockford
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Kenosha at Kokomo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Eau Claire at Waterloo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Duluth at Mankato
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
EASTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Frisco;7-1;13-2
Massachusetts;8-2;10-5
Iowa;8-6;9-6
Quad City;7-7;8-7
Sioux Falls;7-7;8-7
Green Bay;5-10;6-10
Bismarck;2-11;3-13
WESTERN
Team;Conference;Overall
Northern Arizona;10-2;13-3
Arizona;11-3;11-3
Tucson;8-5;8-7
Duke City;5-5;6-8
Vegas;5-6;6-9
San Diego;2-10;3-11
Bay Area;1-11;1-14
Saturday, July 9
Northern Arizona 46, Bismarck 21
Frisco 50, Quad City 44, 2 OTs
Sioux Falls 50, Green Bay 42
Iowa 61, Tucson 48
Massachusetts 44, Bay Area 28
Duke City at San Diego, n
Sunday, July 10
Vegas at Arizona
Friday, July 15
Iowa at Quad City
Saturday, July 16
San Diego at Massachusetts
Sioux Falls at Frisco
Northern Arizona at Duke City
Tucson at Bay Area