Area Scores: July 1

LEGION BASEBALL
BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-5, GRAND FORKS ROYALS 1-4
Bismarck Governors 4, Grand Forks Royals 1
GF;000;100;0;--;1;9;2
Govs;013;000;x;--;4;10;1
Brett Feller and Spencer Sproule. Jackson Uhler and Cru Walker. W—Uhler. L—Feller.
Highlights: GF – Dillon Kuntz 1-4; Ross Meyer 1-3; Matt Scribner 2-3 R; Ryan Muizelaar 1-3 2B, RBI; Noah Burger 1-3; Zachary Carolin 1-3; Tanner Faller 1-3; Zach Ziegler 1-3; Feller 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO. Govs – Ryan Keup 2-4; Walker 1-3 R; Isaac Pegors 0-3 R; Ben Patton 2-2 R, SB; Jack Johnson 0-2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-3 2 RBI; Lucas Schell 1-3; Carson Motschenbacher 2-3 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 1-3; Uhler 7 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Bismarck Governors 5, Grand Forks Royals 4
GF;001;120;0;--4;8;4
Govs;100;030;1;--;5;8;1
Nick Holter, Zach Ziegler (7) and Cole Barta. Ryan Keup, Isaac Pegors (5) and Miles Stiefel. W—Pegors. L—Ziegler.
Highlights: GF – Meyer 1-4; Scribner 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Muizelaar 1-3 R; Burger 1-3 R; Z.Carolin 1-3 2 RBI; Mason Stroh 1-3 2B, RBI; Brady Lewandowski, 1-3 R; Holter 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO. Govs – Uhler 2-3 2B, RBI; Pegors 1-3 R; Patton 2-4; Johnson 0-1 RBI; Schell 0-3 R; Motschenbacher 1-4 2 R, SB; Stiefel 1-3 RBI; Carter Klipfel 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Keup 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO; Pegors 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WEST FARGO 6-6, MANDAN 0-1
West Fargo 6, Mandan 1
WF;002;101;3;--;6;9;0
Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Brennan Haman and Drew Clouse. Blake Arenz, Seth Arenz (6) and Isaac Huettl. W--Haman. L--B. Arenz.
Highlights: WF -- Quade Peters 2-4 R, RBI; Lance Oster 1-3 R, RBI; Alex Urlaub 0-3 R, RBI; Brayden Jacobson 1-4 R, RBI; Drew Clouse 1-2; Nolan Dodds 1-1 2 RBI; Evan Berg 1-3; Cooper Borchardt 1-3 R; Anthony Villanueva 1-3; Haman 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO. Mandan -- Huettl 3-3; B. Arenz 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
West Fargo 6, Mandan 1
WF;301;110;0;--;6;11;1
Mandan;000;001;0;--1;6;2
Brayden Jacobson, Anthony Villanueva (4) and Clouse. Avery Bogner, Stetson Kuntz (7) and Huettl. W--Villanueva. L--Bogner.
Highlights: WF -- Peters 2-4 2 R; Lance Oster 1-4; Jacobson 1-2 2B, R; Alex Urlaub 1-3 R, RBI; Clouse 1-4 RBI; Evan Berg 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Cooper Borchardt 2-4 R, RBI, SB; Nolan Dodds 1-4 2B, RBI, SB; Jacobson 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Villanueva 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. Mandan -- Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B; Brayden Bunnell 0-4 R; Preston McElvaney 1-3; Stetson Kuntz 2-3 RBI; Seth Arenz 1-3; Bogner 6 IP, 10 H, 6 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO; Kuntz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
BISMARCK REPS 8-18, BISMARCK SENATORS 3-0
Bismarck Reps 8, Bismarck Senators 3
Reps;440;000;0;--;8;12;3
Senators;000;101;1;--;3;7;3
Wyatt Kraft, Joe LaDuke (7) Aaron Urlacher. Ty Sanders, Tate Erickson (5) and Traiden Kalfell. W—Kraft. L—Sanders.
Highlights: Reps – Kraft 1-4 R, RBI; LaDuke 3-5 2B, R; Matthew Porter 2-3 2 R, RBI, SB; Nick Patton 1-2; Tommy Kraljic 1-4 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 1-4 R; TJ Olson 1-3 R, RBI; Zac Brackin 2-4 R, RBI; Aaron Urlacher 0-3 RBI, SB; Kraft 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO. Senators – Sanders 1-4; Tate Erickson 1-3 3B R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-4 R, RBI; Eli Fricke 1-4; Hayden Fitterer 1-4 R; Ian Funk 1-3 RBI; Kalfell 0-1 RBI; Sanders 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R (3 ER), 6 BB, 3 SO; Erickson 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bismarck Reps 18, Bismarck Senators 0, 4 innings
Reps;1(12)5;0;--;18;14;0
Senators;000;0;--;0;0;2
Matthew Porter and Dawson Huber. Kaden LaFrenz, Ian Funk (2), Brady Helm (4) and Kaiden Heidt. W--Porter. L--LaFrenz.
Highlights: Reps --Joe LaDuke 4-4 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, SB; Aaron Urlacher 1-4 R, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-3 R, 3 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-2 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 1-2 R; Zac Brackin 1-4 2 R, RBI; Nick Patton 2-3 2 R, RBI; Ethan Mitchell 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; TJ Olson 1-1 3 R, RBI; M.Porter 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 11 SO. Senators -- Helm 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
WILLMAR STINGERS 8, BISMARCK LARKS 3
Larks;000;100;011;--;3;5;2
Stingers;002;501;00x;--;8;6;2
Justin Goldstein, Jordan Chappell (5), Zach Reeder (6), Bret Barnett (7), Blake Gallagher (8) and Brody Tanksley. Zack Zigan, Weston Lombard (8) and Kaden Hopson. W—Zigan. L-Goldstein. HR—Larks, Jaxon Rosencranz (6), Derek Shoen (1). Stingers, Drey Dirksen (3).
Highlights: Larks – Khalid Collymore 0-4 R; Rosencranz 3-4 HR, R, RBI; Shoen 1-1 HR, RBI, R; Jordan Sagedahl 1-4; Chappell 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Barnett 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Gallagher 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Stingers – Dirksen 2-4 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Hopson 2-4 R; Zigan 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Time of game: 3:13.
Attendance: 873.
Records: Willmar Stingers 14-17; Bismarck Larks 18-13.
STANDINGS
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20-11;.645;--
Kokomo;17-14;.548;3
Kenosha;16-13;.552;3
Rockford;13-18;.419;7
Battle Creek;12-17;.414;7
Kalamazoo;11-20;.355;9
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Wisconsin;20-11;.645;--
Fond du Lac;20-11;.645;--
Wisconsin Rapids;18-13;.581;2
Lakeshore;13-18;.419;6.5
Madison;12-17;.414;7
Green Bay;10-20;.333;9.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;19-10;.655;—
La Crosse;12-19;.387;8
Eau Claire;11-19;.367;8.5
Duluth;10-19;.345;9
Minnesota;3-15;.167;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;21-8;.724;--
Mankato;21-8;.724;--
Bismarck;18-13;.581;4.5
Rochester;13-14;.481;7.5
Willmar;14-17;.452;8.5
Tuesday, June 29
Waterloo 15, Bismarck 4
Kokomo 8, Kalamazoo 3
Battle Creek 7, Rockford 3
Fond du Lac 4, Lakeshore 2
Rochester 2, Willmar 1
Mankato 5, La Crosse 3
St. Cloud 9, Eau Claire 8
Wisconsin 7, Green Bay 4
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Madison 2
Traverse City 3, Kenosha 1
Wednesday, June 30
Willmar 8, Bismarck 3
Battle Creek 12 Rockford 7
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Lakeshore 3
Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin 2
Rochester 2, Waterloo 0
Duluth 6, La Crosse 3
Kenosha 7, Kokomo 3, 14 innings
Mankato 5, St. Cloud 4
Madison 11, Green Bay 9
Thursday, July 1
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kokomo
Battle Creek at Rockford
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Waterloo at Rochester
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Green Bay
Duluth at La Crosse
Mankato at St. Cloud
Friday, June 2
Mankato at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Traverse City
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Willmar at Waterloo
Wisconsin at Madison
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Duluth at St. Cloud