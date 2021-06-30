 Skip to main content
Area Scores: July 1
agate

Area Scores: July 1

LEGION BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 4-5, GRAND FORKS ROYALS 1-4

Bismarck Governors 4, Grand Forks Royals 1

GF;000;100;0;--;1;9;2

Govs;013;000;x;--;4;10;1

Brett Feller and Spencer Sproule. Jackson Uhler and Cru Walker. W—Uhler. L—Feller.

Highlights: GF – Dillon Kuntz 1-4; Ross Meyer 1-3; Matt Scribner 2-3 R; Ryan Muizelaar 1-3 2B, RBI; Noah Burger 1-3; Zachary Carolin 1-3; Tanner Faller 1-3; Zach Ziegler 1-3; Feller 6 IP, 10 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 2 SO. Govs – Ryan Keup 2-4; Walker 1-3 R; Isaac Pegors 0-3 R; Ben Patton 2-2 R, SB; Jack Johnson 0-2 R, RBI; Noah Riedinger 1-3 2 RBI; Lucas Schell 1-3; Carson Motschenbacher 2-3 RBI; Jackson Klipfel 1-3; Uhler 7 IP, 9 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Bismarck Governors 5, Grand Forks Royals 4

GF;001;120;0;--4;8;4

Govs;100;030;1;--;5;8;1

Nick Holter, Zach Ziegler (7) and Cole Barta. Ryan Keup, Isaac Pegors (5) and Miles Stiefel. W—Pegors. L—Ziegler.

Highlights: GF – Meyer 1-4; Scribner 2-3 2B, R, RBI; Muizelaar 1-3 R; Burger 1-3 R; Z.Carolin 1-3 2 RBI; Mason Stroh 1-3 2B, RBI; Brady Lewandowski, 1-3 R; Holter 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO. Govs – Uhler 2-3 2B, RBI; Pegors 1-3 R; Patton 2-4; Johnson 0-1 RBI; Schell 0-3 R; Motschenbacher 1-4 2 R, SB; Stiefel 1-3 RBI; Carter Klipfel 1-3 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB; Keup 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 SO; Pegors 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.

WEST FARGO 6-6, MANDAN 0-1

West Fargo 6, Mandan 1

WF;002;101;3;--;6;9;0

Mandan;000;000;0;--;0;3;1

Brennan Haman and Drew Clouse. Blake Arenz, Seth Arenz (6) and Isaac Huettl. W--Haman. L--B. Arenz.

Highlights: WF -- Quade Peters 2-4 R, RBI; Lance Oster 1-3 R, RBI; Alex Urlaub 0-3 R, RBI; Brayden Jacobson 1-4 R, RBI; Drew Clouse 1-2; Nolan Dodds 1-1 2 RBI; Evan Berg 1-3; Cooper Borchardt 1-3 R; Anthony Villanueva 1-3; Haman 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO. Mandan -- Huettl 3-3; B. Arenz 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

West Fargo 6, Mandan 1

WF;301;110;0;--;6;11;1

Mandan;000;001;0;--1;6;2

Brayden Jacobson, Anthony Villanueva (4) and Clouse. Avery Bogner, Stetson Kuntz (7) and Huettl. W--Villanueva. L--Bogner.

Highlights: WF -- Peters 2-4 2 R; Lance Oster 1-4; Jacobson 1-2 2B, R; Alex Urlaub 1-3 R, RBI; Clouse 1-4 RBI; Evan Berg 2-4 2B, R, 2 RBI; Cooper Borchardt 2-4 R, RBI, SB; Nolan Dodds 1-4 2B, RBI, SB; Jacobson 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO; Villanueva 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. Mandan -- Lucas Burgum 2-4 2B; Brayden Bunnell 0-4 R; Preston McElvaney 1-3; Stetson Kuntz 2-3 RBI; Seth Arenz 1-3; Bogner 6 IP, 10 H, 6 R (5 ER), 1 BB, 3 SO; Kuntz 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. 

BISMARCK REPS 8-18, BISMARCK SENATORS 3-0

Bismarck Reps 8, Bismarck Senators 3

Reps;440;000;0;--;8;12;3

Senators;000;101;1;--;3;7;3

Wyatt Kraft, Joe LaDuke (7) Aaron Urlacher. Ty Sanders, Tate Erickson (5) and Traiden Kalfell. W—Kraft. L—Sanders.

Highlights: Reps – Kraft 1-4 R, RBI; LaDuke 3-5 2B, R; Matthew Porter 2-3 2 R, RBI, SB; Nick Patton 1-2; Tommy Kraljic 1-4 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 1-4 R; TJ Olson 1-3 R, RBI; Zac Brackin 2-4 R, RBI; Aaron Urlacher 0-3 RBI, SB; Kraft 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 7 SO. Senators – Sanders 1-4; Tate Erickson 1-3 3B R; Kaden LaFrenz 2-4 R, RBI; Eli Fricke 1-4; Hayden Fitterer 1-4 R; Ian Funk 1-3 RBI; Kalfell 0-1 RBI; Sanders 4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R (3 ER), 6 BB, 3 SO; Erickson 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.

Bismarck Reps 18, Bismarck Senators 0, 4 innings

Reps;1(12)5;0;--;18;14;0

Senators;000;0;--;0;0;2

Matthew Porter and Dawson Huber. Kaden LaFrenz, Ian Funk (2), Brady Helm (4) and Kaiden Heidt. W--Porter. L--LaFrenz.

Highlights: Reps --Joe LaDuke 4-4 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, SB; Aaron Urlacher 1-4 R, RBI; Matthew Porter 1-3 R, 3 RBI; Tommy Kraljic 1-2 R, RBI; Dawson Huber 1-2 R; Zac Brackin 1-4 2 R, RBI; Nick Patton 2-3 2 R, RBI; Ethan Mitchell 2-4 2 R, 2 RBI; TJ Olson 1-1 3 R, RBI; M.Porter 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 11 SO. Senators -- Helm 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO. 

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WILLMAR STINGERS 8, BISMARCK LARKS 3

Larks;000;100;011;--;3;5;2

Stingers;002;501;00x;--;8;6;2

Justin Goldstein, Jordan Chappell (5), Zach Reeder (6), Bret Barnett (7), Blake Gallagher (8) and Brody Tanksley. Zack Zigan, Weston Lombard (8) and Kaden Hopson. W—Zigan. L-Goldstein. HR—Larks, Jaxon Rosencranz (6), Derek Shoen (1). Stingers, Drey Dirksen (3).

Highlights: Larks – Khalid Collymore 0-4 R; Rosencranz 3-4 HR, R, RBI; Shoen 1-1 HR, RBI, R; Jordan Sagedahl 1-4; Chappell 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Barnett 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO; Gallagher 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB. Stingers – Dirksen 2-4 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R; Hopson 2-4 R; Zigan 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.

Time of game: 3:13.

Attendance: 873.

Records: Willmar Stingers 14-17; Bismarck Larks 18-13.

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20-11;.645;--

Kokomo;17-14;.548;3

Kenosha;16-13;.552;3

Rockford;13-18;.419;7

Battle Creek;12-17;.414;7

Kalamazoo;11-20;.355;9

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;20-11;.645;--

Fond du Lac;20-11;.645;--

Wisconsin Rapids;18-13;.581;2

Lakeshore;13-18;.419;6.5

Madison;12-17;.414;7

Green Bay;10-20;.333;9.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;19-10;.655;—

La Crosse;12-19;.387;8

Eau Claire;11-19;.367;8.5

Duluth;10-19;.345;9

Minnesota;3-15;.167;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;21-8;.724;--

Mankato;21-8;.724;--

Bismarck;18-13;.581;4.5

Rochester;13-14;.481;7.5

Willmar;14-17;.452;8.5

Tuesday, June 29

Waterloo 15, Bismarck 4

Kokomo 8, Kalamazoo 3

Battle Creek 7, Rockford 3

Fond du Lac 4, Lakeshore 2

Rochester 2, Willmar 1

Mankato 5, La Crosse 3

St. Cloud 9, Eau Claire 8

Wisconsin 7, Green Bay 4

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Madison 2

Traverse City 3, Kenosha 1

Wednesday, June 30

Willmar 8, Bismarck 3

Battle Creek 12 Rockford 7

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Lakeshore 3

Fond du Lac 6, Wisconsin 2

Rochester 2, Waterloo 0

Duluth 6, La Crosse 3

Kenosha 7, Kokomo 3, 14 innings

Mankato 5, St. Cloud 4

Madison 11, Green Bay 9

Thursday, July 1

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kokomo

Battle Creek at Rockford

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Waterloo at Rochester

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Green Bay

Duluth at La Crosse

Mankato at St. Cloud

Friday, June 2

Mankato at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Traverse City

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Willmar at Waterloo

Wisconsin at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Duluth at St. Cloud

