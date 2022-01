Area Scores: Jan. 9

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 77, U-MARY 73

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 70, U-MARY 57

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MANDAN 67, WILLISTON 56

JAMESTOWN 85, DICKINSON 79

MINOT 79, BISMARCK 67

(Friday at Minot)

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

BISMARCK 61, MINOT 55

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 53, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN, S.D. 52

BEACH 59, WILLISTON TRINITY CHRISTIAN 45

CENTER-STRANTON 52, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 47

GARRISON 53, MOTT-REGENT-GRANT COUNTY 45

TRENTON 51, CENTRAL MCLEAN 35

WARWICK 66, MAX 52

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 63, WHITE SHIELD 50

DIVIDE COUNTY 57, WASHBURN 48

STUTSMAN COUNTY TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

Championship

Ellendale 54, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42

Third place

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 69, Carrington 51

Fifth place

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 55, South Border 53

Seventh place

Griggs-Midkota 66, Kidder County 48

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEW ENGLAND 41, CENTER-STANTON 40 (OT)

MOTT-REGENT 61, FLASHER 38

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING

WILLISTON INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Individual results

COLLEGE HOCKEY

CORNELL 3, NORTH DAKOTA 1

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.