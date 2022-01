Area Scores: Jan. 7

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 101, UNITED TRIBES 65

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 84, UNITED TRIBES 47

CLASS A WRESTLING

CENTURY 76, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 0

WILLISTON 60, MANDAN 9

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

HAZEN 73, BEULAH 67

WILTON-WING 55, GARRISON 47

CENTER-STANTON 79, SOLEN 70

STUTSMAN COUNTY TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANON 54, GRIGGS-MIDKOTA 44

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 67, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 43

ELLENDALE 51, KIDDER COUNTY 28

CARRINGTON 51, SOUTH BORDER 43

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 37, WASHBURN 35

LINTON-HMB 39, CENTRAL MCLEAN 32

CARRINGTON 54, ELLENDALE 13

CENTER-STANTON 36, SOLEN 35

GARRISON 59, WILTON-WING 11

CLASS B WRESTLING

LISBON 43, SOUTH BORDER 23

CENTRAL CASS 40, CARRINGTON 36

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 37, CARRINGTON 36

FRIDAY CANCELLATIONS

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NOTE: Minot State's men's basketball games on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State and Saturday at Sioux Falls have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within Beavers' program. The games will not be made up. Minot State's women's games were canceled earlier this week. Additionally, Minot State's wrestling dual against MSU-Moorhead on Jan. 13 has been canceled for COVID-related reasons.