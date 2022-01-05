Area Scores: Jan. 6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CLASS A POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Bismarck High (13);6-0;65;2

2. Century;7-0;52;1

3. Fargo Davies;4-1;29;3

4. West Fargo;6-1;21;4

5. Minot;6-1;17;5

Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-1), Fargo North (5-2).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Century (12);7-0;64;1

2. West Fargo (1);7-0;53;2

3. Minot;6-0;32;4

4. Bismarck;4-1;26;3

5. Fargo Davies;4-1;18;5

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (5-0).

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 80, LAKE REGION STATE 73

BSC;39;41;--;80

LRSC;29;44;--;73

BISMARCK STATE -- Garrick Baines 16, Deonte’ Martinez 12, Jayden Bernard 12, Seth Nelson 11, Alex Huber 11, Jaden Mitzel 6, Jerrick Baines 6, Latrel Davis 3, Jaden Hamilton 3. Totals: 30-58 FG, Three-pointers: 11-22 (Bernard 4, G. Baines 2, Davis, Nelson, Huber, Martinez, Hamilton), 9-14 FT, 23 Rebounds (G. Baines 8), 18 Fouls, 23 Assists (G. Baines), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Davis, Nelson), 10 Steals (Huber 3).

LAKE REGION STATE -- Clarence Daniels 28, Carson Henningsgard 13, D’Sean Larkins 13, Anthony Davis 8, Michael Widmer 4, Djordje Mitrovic 3, James Sommer 2, Ben Hoverson 2. Totals: 24-57 FG, Three-pointers: 4-18 (Daniels 2, Larkins, Mitrovic), 21-23 FT, 37 Rebounds (Daniels 19), 15 Fouls, 16 Assists (Widmer 4, Sommer 4), 21 Turnovers, 3 Block (Ethan Damerum 2, Henningsgard), 7 Steals (Davis 4).

Records: Bismarck State 3-5 Mon-Dak, 8-7 overall; Lake Region State 5-3, 10-6.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE 64, LAKE REGION STATE 35

BSC;22;10;20;12;--;64

LRSC;4;12;4;15;--;35

BISMARCK STATE -- Kaity Hove 21, Sam Oech 10, Ashton Kinnebrew 7, Kathrine Fox 5, Jaiden Baker 4, Sydney Gustavsson 4, Katherine Horgan 4, MacKenzie Boone 3, Reile Payne 2, Kayleen Kihle 2, Haley Gereau 2. Totals: 29-74 FG, Three-pointers: 1-19 (Hove), 5-11 FT, 43 Rebounds (Payne 10), 12 Fouls, 23 Assists (Hove 4), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Oech, Horgan, Jenna Rust), 15 Steals (Hove 4).

LAKE REGION STATE -- Josie Flaten 9, Matisyn Moses 8, Laura Ribo 6, Josie Brodina 6, Grace Scherr 4, Avery Swenson 2. Totals: 16-56 FG, Three-pointers: 2-13 (Brodina 2), 1-4 FT, 35 Rebounds (Ribo 9), 12 Fouls, 9 Assists (Swenson 4), 26 Turnovers, 1 Block (Moses), 4 Steals (Ribo 2, Brodina, Scherr).

Records: Bismarck State 7-1 Mon-Dak, 14-1 overall; Lake Region State 3-5, 5-11.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-13-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 7

Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, postponed

Saturday, Jan. 8

Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, postponed

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minot;19;12;1;39

Austin;17;11;3;37

Aberdeen;16;12;2;34

North Iowa;15;11;3;33

St. Cloud;14;11;1;29

Bismarck;9;18;3;21

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;22;9;1;45

Maryland;19;7;4;42

Johnstown;16;12;3;35

Northeast;15;14;1;31

Jamestown;14;13;3;31

Maine;10;15;3;23

Danbury;7;19;3;17

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;23;9;1;47

Springfield;20;9;2;42

Anchorage;19;11;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;15;12;4;34

Chippewa;16;15;1;33

Minnesota Wilderness;15;17;1;31

Janesville;12;17;1;25

Kenai River;7;21;3;17

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;19;9;2;40

Odessa;18;10;2;38

Amarillo;18;10;1;37

Lone Star;15;8;6;36

Wichita Falls;12;12;6;30

Corpus Christi;14;15;2;30

Shreveport;12;12;4;28

El Paso;11;15;3;25

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Anchorage 7, Minnesota Magicians 6

Thursday, Jan. 6

Kenai River at Janesville

Friday, Jan. 7

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

Maine at Jamestown

New Jersey at Maryland

Kenai River at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Odessa at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Fairbanks at Springfield

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

New Jersey at Maryland

Maine at Jamestown

Fairbanks at Springfield

Kenai River at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

Odessa at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Sunday, Jan. 9

Danbury at Northeast

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;7-0;14-0

Upper Iowa;6-2;12-2

Augustana;5-2;11-2

St. Cloud State;4-3;7-6

Wayne State;4-3;7-6

Minnesota State-Mankato;4-4;10-4

Minot State;4-4;10-4

Northern State;4-4;10-4

Southwest Minnesota State;4-4;8-5

Sioux Falls;4-4;8-6

Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4;9-8

Mary;4-4;5-8

Winona State;3-3;7-4

Bemidji State;3-5;6-6

Minnesota-Crookston;1-7;4-10

Concordia-St. Paul;0-8;1-13

Friday, Jan. 7

Mary at Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth

Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana

Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Crookston

Northern State at Wayne State

Winona State at Bemidji State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30 p.m.

Northern State at Augustana

Minnesota State-Mankato at St. Cloud State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth

Upper Iowa at Bemidji State

Winona State at Minnesota-Crookston

Minot State at Sioux Falls

WOMEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota State-Mankato;7-1;11-1

St. Cloud State;7-1;9-2

Concordia-St. Paul;6-2;10-2

Minnesota-Duluth;6-2;8-4

Sioux Falls;5-3;9-5

Bemidji State;5-3;7-5

Southwest Minnesota State;4-4,7-5

Wayne State;4-4;7-5

Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4;5-7

Mary;3-4;9-7

Minot State;3-4;5-9

Augustana;3-5;7-5

Winona State;3-5;6-6

Northern State;3-5;6-7

Upper Iowa;0-8;2-11

Minnesota-Crookston;0-8;1-13

Friday, Jan. 7

Mary at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth

Winona State at Bemidji State

Northern State at Wayne State

Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Crookston

Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana

Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 5:30 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Bemidji State

Winona State at Minnesota-Crookston

Minot State at Sioux Falls

Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State

Minnesota State-Mankato at St. Cloud State

Northern State at Augustana

SUMMIT LEAGUE

MEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota State;3-0;12-4

Oral Roberts;3-1;9-6

St. Thomas;2-1;8-7

North Dakota State;1-1;9-5

Missouri-Kansas City;1-1;6-6

Western Illinois;1-2;10-5

Denver;1-2;5-11

Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;2-12

North Dakota;0-1;4-10

South Dakota;0-2;7-6

Thursday, Jan. 6

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

Saturday, Jan. 8

North Dakota State at Nebraska-Omaha, Noon

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Monday, Jan. 10

South Dakota at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri-Kansas City

WOMEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota;4-0;11-4

South Dakota State;4-0;8-7

Western Illinois;2-1;11-3

St. Thomas;2-1;5-8

Oral Roberts;1-2;6-8

Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;5-7

North Dakota State;1-2;5-8

Missouri-Kansas City;0-2;10-3

Denver;0-2;5-8

North Dakota;0-3;6-8

Thursday, Jan. 6

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

Saturday, Jan. 8

Denver at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

Monday, Jan. 10

Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

MEN

Team;NSAA;Overall

Valley City State;1-0;10-4

Presentation;1-0;8-6

Bellevue;1-0;9-7

Waldorf;1-0;3-11

Mayville State;0-1;7-4

Viterbo;0-1;6-8

Dakota State;0-1;4-11

Dickinson State;0-1;3-12

Friday, Jan. 7

Waldorf at Mayville State

Dakota State at Valley City State

Viterbo at Presentation

Bellevue at Dickinson State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Waldorf at Presentation

Bellevue at Valley City State

Viterbo at Mayville State

Dakota State at Dickinson State

WOMEN

Team;NSAA;Overall

Mayville State;1-0;9-3

Viterbo;1-0;6-3

Dakota State;1-0;11-6

Valley City State;1-0;4-7

Waldorf;0-1;6-7

Bellevue;0-1;7-9

Presentation;0-1;3-10

Dickinson State;0-1;2-16

Friday, Jan. 7

Waldorf at Mayville State

Dakota State at Valley City State

Viterbo at Presentation

Bellevue at Dickinson State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Waldorf at Presentation

Viterbo at Mayville State, postponed

Bellevue at Valley City State

Dakota State at Dickinson State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;GPAC;Overall

Concordia;7-3;14-4

Briar Cliff;6-2;10-6

Jamestown;5-2,15-2

Midland;5-3;14-4

Morningside;5-3;8-5

Dordt;4-3;12-4

Northwestern;4-3;12-5

Doane;3-5;10-8

Dakota Wesleyan;3-5;6-9

Hastings;1-6;6-11

Mount Marty;1-9;5-14

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Mount Marty 70, Concordia 67, OT

Briar Cliff 76, Dakota Wesleyan 64

Midland 71, Doane 61

Friday, Jan. 7

Hastings at Dordt

Jamestown at Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 8

Jamestown at Dordt

Doane at Briar Cliff

Morningside at Midland

Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia

Hastings at Northwestern

WOMEN

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;8-1;12-3

Concordia;7-3;10-6

Dakota Wesleyan;6-3;14-3

Briar Cliff;6-3;9-6

Northwestern;5-3;12-3             

Jamestown;4-4;11-5

Hastings;4-4;8-6

Dordt;3-5;10-6

Saint Mary;3-6;9-6

Doane;3-6;9-8

Midland;3-6;7-9

Mount Marty;1-9;2-15

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Morningside 78, Saint Mary 58

Concordia 83, Mount Marty 58

Doane 83, Midland 72

Briar Cliff 52, Dakota Wesleyan 49

Friday, Jan. 7

Hastings at Dordt

Jamestown at Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 8

Doane at Briar Cliff

Mount Marty at Saint Mary

Jamestown at Dordt

Morningside at Midland

Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia

Hastings at Northwestern

MON-DAK CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;6-1;14-1

Dawson;6-1;14-2

Lake Region State;5-3;10-6

United Tribes;4-3;10-3

Bismarck State;3-5;8-7

Miles;2-5;4-11

Williston State;2-5;4-12

Dakota College-Bottineau;1-6;7-7

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Bismarck State 80, Lake Region State 73

Thursday, Jan. 6

United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

DC-Bottineau at Williston State

Miles at Dawson

Sunday, Jan. 9

Miles at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

Williston State at Lake Region State

Dawson at NDSCS

WOMEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;7-0;14-1

Bismarck State;7-1;14-1

Dakota College-Bottineau;4-3;10-4

Dawson;4-3;10-5

Williston State;3-4;6-10

Lake Region State;3-5;5-12

United Tribes;1-6;6-7

Miles;0-7;2-13

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Bismarck State 64, Lake Region State 35

Thursday, Jan. 6

United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

DC-Bottineau at Williston State

Miles at Dawson

Sunday, Jan. 9

Miles at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

Williston State at Lake Region State

Dawson at NDSCS

