Area Scores: Jan. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CLASS A POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Bismarck High (13);6-0;65;2
2. Century;7-0;52;1
3. Fargo Davies;4-1;29;3
4. West Fargo;6-1;21;4
5. Minot;6-1;17;5
Others receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (6-1), Fargo North (5-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Century (12);7-0;64;1
2. West Fargo (1);7-0;53;2
3. Minot;6-0;32;4
4. Bismarck;4-1;26;3
5. Fargo Davies;4-1;18;5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (5-0).
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 80, LAKE REGION STATE 73
BSC;39;41;--;80
LRSC;29;44;--;73
BISMARCK STATE -- Garrick Baines 16, Deonte’ Martinez 12, Jayden Bernard 12, Seth Nelson 11, Alex Huber 11, Jaden Mitzel 6, Jerrick Baines 6, Latrel Davis 3, Jaden Hamilton 3. Totals: 30-58 FG, Three-pointers: 11-22 (Bernard 4, G. Baines 2, Davis, Nelson, Huber, Martinez, Hamilton), 9-14 FT, 23 Rebounds (G. Baines 8), 18 Fouls, 23 Assists (G. Baines), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Davis, Nelson), 10 Steals (Huber 3).
LAKE REGION STATE -- Clarence Daniels 28, Carson Henningsgard 13, D’Sean Larkins 13, Anthony Davis 8, Michael Widmer 4, Djordje Mitrovic 3, James Sommer 2, Ben Hoverson 2. Totals: 24-57 FG, Three-pointers: 4-18 (Daniels 2, Larkins, Mitrovic), 21-23 FT, 37 Rebounds (Daniels 19), 15 Fouls, 16 Assists (Widmer 4, Sommer 4), 21 Turnovers, 3 Block (Ethan Damerum 2, Henningsgard), 7 Steals (Davis 4).
Records: Bismarck State 3-5 Mon-Dak, 8-7 overall; Lake Region State 5-3, 10-6.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE 64, LAKE REGION STATE 35
BSC;22;10;20;12;--;64
LRSC;4;12;4;15;--;35
BISMARCK STATE -- Kaity Hove 21, Sam Oech 10, Ashton Kinnebrew 7, Kathrine Fox 5, Jaiden Baker 4, Sydney Gustavsson 4, Katherine Horgan 4, MacKenzie Boone 3, Reile Payne 2, Kayleen Kihle 2, Haley Gereau 2. Totals: 29-74 FG, Three-pointers: 1-19 (Hove), 5-11 FT, 43 Rebounds (Payne 10), 12 Fouls, 23 Assists (Hove 4), 12 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Oech, Horgan, Jenna Rust), 15 Steals (Hove 4).
LAKE REGION STATE -- Josie Flaten 9, Matisyn Moses 8, Laura Ribo 6, Josie Brodina 6, Grace Scherr 4, Avery Swenson 2. Totals: 16-56 FG, Three-pointers: 2-13 (Brodina 2), 1-4 FT, 35 Rebounds (Ribo 9), 12 Fouls, 9 Assists (Swenson 4), 26 Turnovers, 1 Block (Moses), 4 Steals (Ribo 2, Brodina, Scherr).
Records: Bismarck State 7-1 Mon-Dak, 14-1 overall; Lake Region State 3-5, 5-11.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-13-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 7
Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State, postponed
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minot;19;12;1;39
Austin;17;11;3;37
Aberdeen;16;12;2;34
North Iowa;15;11;3;33
St. Cloud;14;11;1;29
Bismarck;9;18;3;21
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;22;9;1;45
Maryland;19;7;4;42
Johnstown;16;12;3;35
Northeast;15;14;1;31
Jamestown;14;13;3;31
Maine;10;15;3;23
Danbury;7;19;3;17
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;23;9;1;47
Springfield;20;9;2;42
Anchorage;19;11;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;15;12;4;34
Chippewa;16;15;1;33
Minnesota Wilderness;15;17;1;31
Janesville;12;17;1;25
Kenai River;7;21;3;17
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;19;9;2;40
Odessa;18;10;2;38
Amarillo;18;10;1;37
Lone Star;15;8;6;36
Wichita Falls;12;12;6;30
Corpus Christi;14;15;2;30
Shreveport;12;12;4;28
El Paso;11;15;3;25
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Anchorage 7, Minnesota Magicians 6
Thursday, Jan. 6
Kenai River at Janesville
Friday, Jan. 7
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
Maine at Jamestown
New Jersey at Maryland
Kenai River at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Odessa at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Springfield
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Saturday, Jan. 8
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
New Jersey at Maryland
Maine at Jamestown
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
Odessa at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Sunday, Jan. 9
Danbury at Northeast
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;7-0;14-0
Upper Iowa;6-2;12-2
Augustana;5-2;11-2
St. Cloud State;4-3;7-6
Wayne State;4-3;7-6
Minnesota State-Mankato;4-4;10-4
Minot State;4-4;10-4
Northern State;4-4;10-4
Southwest Minnesota State;4-4;8-5
Sioux Falls;4-4;8-6
Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4;9-8
Mary;4-4;5-8
Winona State;3-3;7-4
Bemidji State;3-5;6-6
Minnesota-Crookston;1-7;4-10
Concordia-St. Paul;0-8;1-13
Friday, Jan. 7
Mary at Sioux Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Crookston
Northern State at Wayne State
Winona State at Bemidji State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 3:30 p.m.
Northern State at Augustana
Minnesota State-Mankato at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Upper Iowa at Bemidji State
Winona State at Minnesota-Crookston
Minot State at Sioux Falls
WOMEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota State-Mankato;7-1;11-1
St. Cloud State;7-1;9-2
Concordia-St. Paul;6-2;10-2
Minnesota-Duluth;6-2;8-4
Sioux Falls;5-3;9-5
Bemidji State;5-3;7-5
Southwest Minnesota State;4-4,7-5
Wayne State;4-4;7-5
Minnesota State-Moorhead;4-4;5-7
Mary;3-4;9-7
Minot State;3-4;5-9
Augustana;3-5;7-5
Winona State;3-5;6-6
Northern State;3-5;6-7
Upper Iowa;0-8;2-11
Minnesota-Crookston;0-8;1-13
Friday, Jan. 7
Mary at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota State-Mankato at Minnesota-Duluth
Winona State at Bemidji State
Northern State at Wayne State
Upper Iowa at Minnesota-Crookston
Minot State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Augustana
Concordia-St. Paul at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 5:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa at Bemidji State
Winona State at Minnesota-Crookston
Minot State at Sioux Falls
Concordia-St. Paul at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Wayne State
Minnesota State-Mankato at St. Cloud State
Northern State at Augustana
SUMMIT LEAGUE
MEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota State;3-0;12-4
Oral Roberts;3-1;9-6
St. Thomas;2-1;8-7
North Dakota State;1-1;9-5
Missouri-Kansas City;1-1;6-6
Western Illinois;1-2;10-5
Denver;1-2;5-11
Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;2-12
North Dakota;0-1;4-10
South Dakota;0-2;7-6
Thursday, Jan. 6
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
Saturday, Jan. 8
North Dakota State at Nebraska-Omaha, Noon
North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Monday, Jan. 10
South Dakota at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
North Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri-Kansas City
WOMEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota;4-0;11-4
South Dakota State;4-0;8-7
Western Illinois;2-1;11-3
St. Thomas;2-1;5-8
Oral Roberts;1-2;6-8
Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;5-7
North Dakota State;1-2;5-8
Missouri-Kansas City;0-2;10-3
Denver;0-2;5-8
North Dakota;0-3;6-8
Thursday, Jan. 6
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
St. Thomas at Oral Roberts
Saturday, Jan. 8
Denver at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts
Monday, Jan. 10
Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
MEN
Team;NSAA;Overall
Valley City State;1-0;10-4
Presentation;1-0;8-6
Bellevue;1-0;9-7
Waldorf;1-0;3-11
Mayville State;0-1;7-4
Viterbo;0-1;6-8
Dakota State;0-1;4-11
Dickinson State;0-1;3-12
Friday, Jan. 7
Waldorf at Mayville State
Dakota State at Valley City State
Viterbo at Presentation
Bellevue at Dickinson State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Waldorf at Presentation
Bellevue at Valley City State
Viterbo at Mayville State
Dakota State at Dickinson State
WOMEN
Team;NSAA;Overall
Mayville State;1-0;9-3
Viterbo;1-0;6-3
Dakota State;1-0;11-6
Valley City State;1-0;4-7
Waldorf;0-1;6-7
Bellevue;0-1;7-9
Presentation;0-1;3-10
Dickinson State;0-1;2-16
Friday, Jan. 7
Waldorf at Mayville State
Dakota State at Valley City State
Viterbo at Presentation
Bellevue at Dickinson State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Waldorf at Presentation
Viterbo at Mayville State, postponed
Bellevue at Valley City State
Dakota State at Dickinson State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;GPAC;Overall
Concordia;7-3;14-4
Briar Cliff;6-2;10-6
Jamestown;5-2,15-2
Midland;5-3;14-4
Morningside;5-3;8-5
Dordt;4-3;12-4
Northwestern;4-3;12-5
Doane;3-5;10-8
Dakota Wesleyan;3-5;6-9
Hastings;1-6;6-11
Mount Marty;1-9;5-14
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Mount Marty 70, Concordia 67, OT
Briar Cliff 76, Dakota Wesleyan 64
Midland 71, Doane 61
Friday, Jan. 7
Hastings at Dordt
Jamestown at Northwestern
Saturday, Jan. 8
Jamestown at Dordt
Doane at Briar Cliff
Morningside at Midland
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Hastings at Northwestern
WOMEN
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;8-1;12-3
Concordia;7-3;10-6
Dakota Wesleyan;6-3;14-3
Briar Cliff;6-3;9-6
Northwestern;5-3;12-3
Jamestown;4-4;11-5
Hastings;4-4;8-6
Dordt;3-5;10-6
Saint Mary;3-6;9-6
Doane;3-6;9-8
Midland;3-6;7-9
Mount Marty;1-9;2-15
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Morningside 78, Saint Mary 58
Concordia 83, Mount Marty 58
Doane 83, Midland 72
Briar Cliff 52, Dakota Wesleyan 49
Friday, Jan. 7
Hastings at Dordt
Jamestown at Northwestern
Saturday, Jan. 8
Doane at Briar Cliff
Mount Marty at Saint Mary
Jamestown at Dordt
Morningside at Midland
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Hastings at Northwestern
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSCS;6-1;14-1
Dawson;6-1;14-2
Lake Region State;5-3;10-6
United Tribes;4-3;10-3
Bismarck State;3-5;8-7
Miles;2-5;4-11
Williston State;2-5;4-12
Dakota College-Bottineau;1-6;7-7
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Bismarck State 80, Lake Region State 73
Thursday, Jan. 6
United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.
DC-Bottineau at Williston State
Miles at Dawson
Sunday, Jan. 9
Miles at United Tribes, 3 p.m.
Williston State at Lake Region State
Dawson at NDSCS
WOMEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSCS;7-0;14-1
Bismarck State;7-1;14-1
Dakota College-Bottineau;4-3;10-4
Dawson;4-3;10-5
Williston State;3-4;6-10
Lake Region State;3-5;5-12
United Tribes;1-6;6-7
Miles;0-7;2-13
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Bismarck State 64, Lake Region State 35
Thursday, Jan. 6
United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.
DC-Bottineau at Williston State
Miles at Dawson
Sunday, Jan. 9
Miles at United Tribes, 1 p.m.
Williston State at Lake Region State
Dawson at NDSCS