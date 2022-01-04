Area Scores: Jan. 5

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
MINOT 73, MANDAN 46
Minot;38;35;--;73
Mandan;22;24;--;46
MINOT – Morgan Nygaard 11, Owen Iverson 2, Eric Wentz 7, Darik Dissette 30, Aric Winczewsi 3, Brice Domsteen 2, Logan Conklin 10, Jaeger Gunville 3, Grayson Schaeffer 5. Totals: 31-61 FG, 5-12 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-19 (Nygaard 1, Wentz 1, Winczewski 1, Conklin 1, Gunville 1, Schaeffer 1).
MANDAN – Luke Darras 14, Karsyn Jablonski 4, Tahrye Frank 8, Lucas Burgum 3, Aaron Grubb 10, Nathan Gerding 7. Totals: 18-55 FG, 5-6 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 5-25 (Jablonski 2, Frank 3).
Records: Minot 6-1,5-1 West Region; Mandan 2-5, 2-4 West Region.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 66, ST. MARY’S 40
Legacy;39;27;--;66
St. Mary’s;22;18;--;40
LEGACY – Alyssa Eckroth 18, Alece Blazek 9, Adison Sagaser 9, Breena Sand 8, Mia Berryhill 7, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Halle Severson 4, Hailyn Weigel 3, Brooklynn Felchle 2. Totals: 27-77 FG, 6-13 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-20 (Eckroth 1, Blazek 1, Sagaser 1, Berryhill 1, Brendel 1, Weigel 1).
ST. MARY’S – Lydia Spies 10, Mykendra Messer 9, Natalie Larson 8, Gabrielle Mann 7, Alexis Gerving 3, Brooke Haas 2, Josie Armstrong 1. Totals: 15-49 FG, 4-7 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-21 (Spies 2, Larson 2, Mann 1, Gerving 1).
Records: Legacy 5-2, 4-2 West Region; St. Mary’s 1-5, 0-5 West Region.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH PRAIRIE 76, CENTER-STANTON 34
South Prairie;20;43;54;76
Center-Stanton;8;17;24;34
SOUTH PRAIRIE – Lance Pitner 16, Cameron Sys 16, Josh Groninger 15, Ben Bogenberger 9, Gage Olson 9, Carter Korslien 7, Ethab Dobson 2, Carson Anderson 2. Totals: 20 FG, 2-4 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 11 (Groninger 5, Bogenberger 3, Olson 1, Korslien 1, Sys 1).
CENTER-STANTON – Hunter Hoffman 14, Derin Sailer 8, Jayden Hall 6, Jarret Henke 5, Kole Albers 1. Totals: 7 FG, 4-11 FT, 8 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Sailer 2, Hoffman 2, Hall 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 53, HEART RIVER 35
Heart River;9;17;25;35
Glen Ullin-Hebron;17;29;44;53
HEART RIVER – Sage Froehlich 13, Jordan Buckman 1, Abby Talkington 2, Meg Silbernagel 10, Lelani Privratsky 9. Totals: 14 FG, 1-3 FT, 12 fouls (Talkington). Three-pointers: 6 (Froehlich 3, Silbernagel 1, Privratsky 1).
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Alyssa Duppong 6, Courtnee Soupir 0, Kaley Schatz 17, Taylor Christensen 17, MiKayla Schneider 13. Totals: 20 FG, 8-14 FT, 10 fouls (Soupir). Three-pointers: 5 (Duppong 1, Schatz 2, Christensen 2).
COLLEGE WRESTLING
U-MARY 33, DICKINSON STATE 9
125: Jaden Berhagen, UM, won by forfeit. 133: Reece Barnhardt, UM, pinned Zetherey Kinternecht, 1:52. 141: Lincoln Turman, UM, dec. Dante Venema 8-3. 149: Tayt Wolding, DSU, dec. Ryan Scherber 6-5. 157: Braydon Huber, UM, technical fall over Bearett Browne 18-0. 165: Leo Mushinsky, UM, pinned Jackson King, 5:54. 174: Max Bruss, UM, pinned Tate Nordby, 4:53. 184: Seth Suvak, DSU, pinned Riley Mitchell, 0:57. 197: Gabe Anderson, UM, pinned Samuel Adams, 4:28. 285: Levi Malcolm, UM, pinned Kyle Anderson, 1:30.
Records: University of Mary 4-0, Dickinson State 1-3.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
MINOT 6, CENTURY 3
Century;1;0;2;--;3
Minot;0;4;2;--;6
First period: 1. Century, Kaden Roness (Maxon Vig, TJ Olson), 16:25.
Second period: 2. Minot, Mackley Morelli (Jaxon Bradley), 6:37 (PP). 3. Minot, Caelton Eslinger (Jersey Abrahamson), 7:32. 4. Minot, Morelli (Jaxon Bradley, Zachary Diehl), 15:56 (PP). 5. Minot, Haeven Freeman (Abrahamson, Ben Svangstu), 16:06.
Third period: 6. Century, Rosness (Hayden Ritter, Olson), 1:55. 7. Minot, Morelli (Brock Jones), 5:30. 8. Century, Ritter (Roness, Vig), 13:20. 9. Minot, Eslinger, 16:40.
Goaltender saves: Century – Kaden Jangula 9-10-x—19, Casey Odegaard x-x-15—15. Minot – Noah Conklin 5-5-5—15.
Penalties: Century – 3 for 6 minutes. Minot 4 for 8 minutes.
Records: Minot 5-2 West Region, 6-5 overall; Century 1-5, 1-8.
WILLISTON 5, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 4 (OT)
Williston;1;2;1;1;--;5
Bottineau-Rugby;1;1;2;0;--;4
First period: 1. BR, Colton Getzlaff (Ethan Siemens), 0:12. 2. Will, Jackson Ekblad (Ashton Collings), 5:05.
Second period: 3. Will, Riley Erickson (Carter Bakken, A.Collings), 13:50. 4. BR, Macen Heisler (Getzlaff), 1:49. 5. Will, Chase Collings (Colby Nehring, Landon Thresson), 9:37.
Third period: 6. BR, Siemens (Alex Lorenz), 14:59. 7. Will, Bakken (A.Collings, Ekblad), 10:53. 8. BR, Getzlaff (unassisted), 8:38.
Overtime: 9. Will, A.Collings (Chase Brannin), 5:33.
Goaltender saves: Will – Mason Haugenoe 28. BR – Easton Freeman 40.
Penalties: Will – 4 for 11 minutes. BR – 3 for 6 minutes.
Records: Williston 5-3-0, 3-3-0 West Region; Bottineau-Rugby 3-5-0, 3-3-0 West Region.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-13-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Mercyhurst 5, Miami 4, OT
Friday, Jan. 7
Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Miami
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Minot;19;12;1;39
Austin;17;11;3;37
Aberdeen;16;12;2;34
North Iowa;15;11;3;33
St. Cloud;14;11;1;29
Bismarck;9;18;3;21
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;22;9;1;45
Maryland;19;7;4;42
Johnstown;16;12;3;35
Northeast;15;14;1;31
Jamestown;14;13;3;31
Maine;10;15;3;23
Danbury;7;19;3;17
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;23;9;1;47
Springfield;20;9;2;42
Anchorage;18;11;3;39
Minnesota Magicians;15;11;4;34
Chippewa;16;15;1;33
Minnesota Wilderness;15;17;1;31
Janesville;12;17;1;25
Kenai River;7;21;3;17
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;19;9;2;40
Odessa;18;10;2;38
Amarillo;18;10;1;37
Lone Star;15;8;6;36
Wichita Falls;12;12;6;30
Corpus Christi;14;15;2;30
Shreveport;12;12;4;28
El Paso;11;15;3;25
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
Thursday, Jan. 6
Kenai River at Janesville
Friday, Jan. 7
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
Maine at Jamestown
New Jersey at Maryland
Kenai River at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Odessa at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Fairbanks at Springfield
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Saturday, Jan. 8
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Northeast
New Jersey at Maryland
Maine at Jamestown
Fairbanks at Springfield
Kenai River at Janesville
Minot at Austin
Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians
Odessa at Amarillo
New Mexico at Corpus Christi
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Aberdeen at North Iowa
El Paso at Lone Star
Sunday, Jan. 9
Danbury at Northeast
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE
MEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota State;3-0;12-4
Oral Roberts;3-1;9-6
St. Thomas;2-1;8-7
North Dakota State;1-1;9-5
Missouri-Kansas City;1-1;6-6
Western Illinois;1-2;10-5
Denver;1-2;5-11
Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;2-12
North Dakota;0-1;4-10
South Dakota;0-2;7-6
Thursday, Jan. 6
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
Saturday, Jan. 8
North Dakota State at Nebraska-Omaha, Noon
North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Western Illinois
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Monday, Jan. 10
South Dakota at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
North Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri-Kansas City
WOMEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota;4-0;11-4
South Dakota State;4-0;8-7
Western Illinois;2-1;11-3
St. Thomas;2-1;5-8
Oral Roberts;1-2;6-8
Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;5-7
North Dakota State;1-2;5-8
Missouri-Kansas City;0-2;10-3
Denver;0-2;5-8
North Dakota;0-3;6-8
Thursday, Jan. 6
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Denver at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas
St. Thomas at Oral Roberts
Saturday, Jan. 8
Denver at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Western Illinois at Oral Roberts
Monday, Jan. 10
Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha
NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
MEN
Team;NSAA;Overall
Valley City State;1-0;10-4
Presentation;1-0;8-6
Bellevue;1-0;9-7
Waldorf;1-0;3-11
Mayville State;0-1;7-4
Viterbo;0-1;6-8
Dakota State;0-1;4-11
Dickinson State;0-1;3-12
Friday, Jan. 7
Waldorf at Mayville State
Dakota State at Valley City State
Viterbo at Presentation
Bellevue at Dickinson State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Waldorf at Presentation
Bellevue at Valley City State
Viterbo at Mayville State
Dakota State at Dickinson State
WOMEN
Team;NSAA;Overall
Mayville State;1-0;9-3
Viterbo;1-0;6-3
Dakota State;1-0;11-6
Valley City State;1-0;4-7
Waldorf;0-1;6-7
Bellevue;0-1;7-9
Presentation;0-1;3-10
Dickinson State;0-1;2-16
Friday, Jan. 7
Waldorf at Mayville State
Dakota State at Valley City State
Viterbo at Presentation
Bellevue at Dickinson State
Saturday, Jan. 8
Waldorf at Presentation
Viterbo at Mayville State
Bellevue at Valley City State
Dakota State at Dickinson State
GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;GPAC;Overall
Concordia;7-2;14-3
Jamestown;5-2,15-2
Briar Cliff;5-2;9-6
Morningside;5-3;8-5
Midland;4-3;13-4
Dordt;4-3;12-4
Northwestern;4-3;12-5
Doane;3-4;10-7
Dakota Wesleyan;3-4;6-8
Hastings;1-6;6-11
Mount Marty;0-9;4-14
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Concordia at Mount Marty
Briar Cliff at Dakota Wesleyan
Doane at Midland
Friday, Jan. 7
Hastings at Dordt
Jamestown at Northwestern
Saturday, Jan. 8
Jamestown at Dordt
Doane at Briar Cliff
Morningside at Midland
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Hastings at Northwestern
WOMEN
Team;GPAC;Overall
Morningside;7-1;11-3
Dakota Wesleyan;6-2;14-2
Concordia;6-3;9-6
Northwestern;5-3;12-3
Briar Cliff;5-3;8-6
Jamestown;4-4;11-5
Hastings;4-4;8-6
Saint Mary;3-5;9-5
Dordt;3-5;10-6
Midland;3-5;7-8
Doane;2-6;8-8
Mount Marty;1-8;2-14
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Saint Mary at Morningside
Concordia at Mount Marty
Doane at Midland
Briar Cliff at Dakota Wesleyan
Friday, Jan. 7
Hastings at Dordt
Jamestown at Northwestern
Saturday, Jan. 8
Doane at Briar Cliff
Mount Marty at Saint Mary
Jamestown at Dordt
Morningside at Midland
Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia
Hastings at Northwestern
MON-DAK CONFERENCE
MEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSCS;6-1;14-1
Dawson;6-1;14-2
Lake Region State;5-2;10-5
United Tribes;4-3;10-3
Bismarck State;2-5;7-7
Miles;2-5;4-11
Williston State;2-5;4-12
Dakota College-Bottineau;1-6;7-7
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.
DC-Bottineau at Williston State
Miles at Dawson
Sunday, Jan. 9
Miles at United Tribes, 3 p.m.
Williston State at Lake Region State
Dawson at NDSCS
WOMEN
Team;Mon-Dak;Overall
NDSCS;7-0;14-1
Bismarck State;6-1;13-1
Dakota College-Bottineau;4-3;10-4
Dawson;4-3;10-5
Williston State;3-4;6-10
Lake Region State;3-4;5-11
United Tribes;1-6;6-7
Miles;0-7;2-13
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish at Dawson, n
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.
DC-Bottineau at Williston State
Miles at Dawson
Sunday, Jan. 9
Miles at United Tribes, 1 p.m.
Williston State at Lake Region State
Dawson at NDSCS
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 106, Bismarck Century 103
Bismarck Legacy 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 61
Dickinson 70, Williston 60
Minot 73, Mandan 46
Minot Ryan 53, Kenmare 26
South Prairie 76, Center-Stanton 34
Stanley 72, Tioga 43
Velva 62, Glenburn 34
West Fargo 86, Fargo South 54
High school girls basketball
Berthold 64, Ray 38
Bismarck Century 62, Bismarck 52
Bismarck Legacy 66, Bismarck St. Mary’s 40
Divide County 42, Powers Lake 35
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Heart River 35
Minot 76, Mandan 69
Rugby 75, Towner-Granville-Upham 33
Stanley 48, Tioga 44
Velva 35, Minot Ryan 29, OT
West Fargo 79, Fargo South 48
High school boys hockey
Dickinson 3, Bismarck 2, OT
Jamestown 6, Bismarck Legacy 3
Mandan 8, Hazen-Beulah 2
Minot 6, Bismarck Century 3
Williston 5, Bottineau-Rugby 4, OT