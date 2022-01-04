 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 5

  • 0

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MINOT 73, MANDAN 46

Minot;38;35;--;73

Mandan;22;24;--;46

MINOT – Morgan Nygaard 11, Owen Iverson 2, Eric Wentz 7, Darik Dissette 30, Aric Winczewsi 3, Brice Domsteen 2, Logan Conklin 10, Jaeger Gunville 3, Grayson Schaeffer 5. Totals: 31-61 FG, 5-12 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-19 (Nygaard 1, Wentz 1, Winczewski 1, Conklin 1, Gunville 1, Schaeffer 1).

MANDAN – Luke Darras 14, Karsyn Jablonski 4, Tahrye Frank 8, Lucas Burgum 3, Aaron Grubb 10, Nathan Gerding 7. Totals: 18-55 FG, 5-6 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 5-25 (Jablonski 2, Frank 3).

Records: Minot 6-1,5-1 West Region; Mandan 2-5, 2-4 West Region.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 66, ST. MARY’S 40

Legacy;39;27;--;66

St. Mary’s;22;18;--;40

LEGACY – Alyssa Eckroth 18, Alece Blazek 9, Adison Sagaser 9, Breena Sand 8, Mia Berryhill 7, Brooklyn Brendel 6, Halle Severson 4, Hailyn Weigel 3, Brooklynn Felchle 2. Totals: 27-77 FG, 6-13 FT, 12 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-20 (Eckroth 1, Blazek 1, Sagaser 1, Berryhill 1, Brendel 1, Weigel 1).

ST. MARY’S – Lydia Spies 10, Mykendra Messer 9, Natalie Larson 8, Gabrielle Mann 7, Alexis Gerving 3, Brooke Haas 2, Josie Armstrong 1. Totals: 15-49 FG, 4-7 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 6-21 (Spies 2, Larson 2, Mann 1, Gerving 1).

Records: Legacy 5-2, 4-2 West Region; St. Mary’s 1-5, 0-5 West Region.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTH PRAIRIE 76, CENTER-STANTON 34

South Prairie;20;43;54;76

Center-Stanton;8;17;24;34

SOUTH PRAIRIE – Lance Pitner 16, Cameron Sys 16, Josh Groninger 15, Ben Bogenberger 9, Gage Olson 9, Carter Korslien 7, Ethab Dobson 2, Carson Anderson 2. Totals: 20 FG, 2-4 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 11 (Groninger 5, Bogenberger 3, Olson 1, Korslien 1, Sys 1).

CENTER-STANTON – Hunter Hoffman 14, Derin Sailer 8, Jayden Hall 6, Jarret Henke 5, Kole Albers 1. Totals: 7 FG, 4-11 FT, 8 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Sailer 2, Hoffman 2, Hall 1).

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 53, HEART RIVER 35

Heart River;9;17;25;35

Glen Ullin-Hebron;17;29;44;53

HEART RIVER – Sage Froehlich 13, Jordan Buckman 1, Abby Talkington 2, Meg Silbernagel 10, Lelani Privratsky 9. Totals: 14 FG, 1-3 FT, 12 fouls (Talkington). Three-pointers: 6 (Froehlich 3, Silbernagel 1, Privratsky 1).

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON – Alyssa Duppong 6, Courtnee Soupir 0, Kaley Schatz 17, Taylor Christensen 17, MiKayla Schneider 13. Totals: 20 FG, 8-14 FT, 10 fouls (Soupir). Three-pointers: 5 (Duppong 1, Schatz 2, Christensen 2).

COLLEGE WRESTLING

U-MARY 33, DICKINSON STATE 9

125: Jaden Berhagen, UM, won by forfeit. 133: Reece Barnhardt, UM, pinned Zetherey Kinternecht, 1:52. 141: Lincoln Turman, UM, dec. Dante Venema 8-3. 149: Tayt Wolding, DSU, dec. Ryan Scherber 6-5. 157: Braydon Huber, UM, technical fall over Bearett Browne 18-0. 165: Leo Mushinsky, UM, pinned Jackson King, 5:54. 174: Max Bruss, UM, pinned Tate Nordby, 4:53. 184: Seth Suvak, DSU, pinned Riley Mitchell, 0:57. 197: Gabe Anderson, UM, pinned Samuel Adams, 4:28. 285: Levi Malcolm, UM, pinned Kyle Anderson, 1:30.

Records: University of Mary 4-0, Dickinson State 1-3.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

MINOT 6, CENTURY 3

Century;1;0;2;--;3

Minot;0;4;2;--;6

First period: 1. Century, Kaden Roness (Maxon Vig, TJ Olson), 16:25.

Second period: 2. Minot, Mackley Morelli (Jaxon Bradley), 6:37 (PP). 3. Minot, Caelton Eslinger (Jersey Abrahamson), 7:32. 4. Minot, Morelli (Jaxon Bradley, Zachary Diehl), 15:56 (PP). 5. Minot, Haeven Freeman (Abrahamson, Ben Svangstu), 16:06.

Third period: 6. Century, Rosness (Hayden Ritter, Olson), 1:55. 7. Minot, Morelli (Brock Jones), 5:30. 8. Century, Ritter (Roness, Vig), 13:20. 9. Minot, Eslinger, 16:40.

Goaltender saves: Century – Kaden Jangula 9-10-x—19, Casey Odegaard x-x-15—15. Minot – Noah Conklin 5-5-5—15.

Penalties: Century – 3 for 6 minutes. Minot 4 for 8 minutes.

Records: Minot 5-2 West Region, 6-5 overall; Century 1-5, 1-8.

WILLISTON 5, BOTTINEAU-RUGBY 4 (OT)

Williston;1;2;1;1;--;5

Bottineau-Rugby;1;1;2;0;--;4

First period: 1. BR, Colton Getzlaff (Ethan Siemens), 0:12. 2. Will, Jackson Ekblad (Ashton Collings), 5:05.

Second period: 3. Will, Riley Erickson (Carter Bakken, A.Collings), 13:50. 4. BR, Macen Heisler (Getzlaff), 1:49. 5. Will, Chase Collings (Colby Nehring, Landon Thresson), 9:37.

Third period: 6. BR, Siemens (Alex Lorenz), 14:59. 7. Will, Bakken (A.Collings, Ekblad), 10:53. 8. BR, Getzlaff (unassisted), 8:38.

Overtime: 9. Will, A.Collings (Chase Brannin), 5:33.

Goaltender saves: Will – Mason Haugenoe 28. BR – Easton Freeman 40.

Penalties: Will – 4 for 11 minutes. BR – 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Williston 5-3-0, 3-3-0 West Region; Bottineau-Rugby 3-5-0, 3-3-0 West Region.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-6-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 4-11-3, Miami 4-13-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Mercyhurst 5, Miami 4, OT

Friday, Jan. 7

Cornell at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Cornell at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado College at Miami

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Minot;19;12;1;39

Austin;17;11;3;37

Aberdeen;16;12;2;34

North Iowa;15;11;3;33

St. Cloud;14;11;1;29

Bismarck;9;18;3;21

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;22;9;1;45

Maryland;19;7;4;42

Johnstown;16;12;3;35

Northeast;15;14;1;31

Jamestown;14;13;3;31

Maine;10;15;3;23

Danbury;7;19;3;17

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;23;9;1;47

Springfield;20;9;2;42

Anchorage;18;11;3;39

Minnesota Magicians;15;11;4;34

Chippewa;16;15;1;33

Minnesota Wilderness;15;17;1;31

Janesville;12;17;1;25

Kenai River;7;21;3;17

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;19;9;2;40

Odessa;18;10;2;38

Amarillo;18;10;1;37

Lone Star;15;8;6;36

Wichita Falls;12;12;6;30

Corpus Christi;14;15;2;30

Shreveport;12;12;4;28

El Paso;11;15;3;25

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

Thursday, Jan. 6

Kenai River at Janesville

Friday, Jan. 7

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

Maine at Jamestown

New Jersey at Maryland

Kenai River at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Odessa at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Fairbanks at Springfield

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Saturday, Jan. 8

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Northeast

New Jersey at Maryland

Maine at Jamestown

Fairbanks at Springfield

Kenai River at Janesville

Minot at Austin

Anchorage at Minnesota Magicians

Odessa at Amarillo

New Mexico at Corpus Christi

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Aberdeen at North Iowa

El Paso at Lone Star

Sunday, Jan. 9

Danbury at Northeast

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SUMMIT LEAGUE

MEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota State;3-0;12-4

Oral Roberts;3-1;9-6

St. Thomas;2-1;8-7

North Dakota State;1-1;9-5

Missouri-Kansas City;1-1;6-6

Western Illinois;1-2;10-5

Denver;1-2;5-11

Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;2-12

North Dakota;0-1;4-10

South Dakota;0-2;7-6

Thursday, Jan. 6

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

Saturday, Jan. 8

North Dakota State at Nebraska-Omaha, Noon

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Western Illinois

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Monday, Jan. 10

South Dakota at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

North Dakota State at Denver, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Missouri-Kansas City

WOMEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota;4-0;11-4

South Dakota State;4-0;8-7

Western Illinois;2-1;11-3

St. Thomas;2-1;5-8

Oral Roberts;1-2;6-8

Nebraska-Omaha;1-2;5-7

North Dakota State;1-2;5-8

Missouri-Kansas City;0-2;10-3

Denver;0-2;5-8

North Dakota;0-3;6-8

Thursday, Jan. 6

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas

St. Thomas at Oral Roberts

Saturday, Jan. 8

Denver at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

Monday, Jan. 10

Missouri-Kansas City at Nebraska-Omaha

NORTH STAR ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

MEN

Team;NSAA;Overall

Valley City State;1-0;10-4

Presentation;1-0;8-6

Bellevue;1-0;9-7

Waldorf;1-0;3-11

Mayville State;0-1;7-4

Viterbo;0-1;6-8

Dakota State;0-1;4-11

Dickinson State;0-1;3-12

Friday, Jan. 7

Waldorf at Mayville State

Dakota State at Valley City State

Viterbo at Presentation

Bellevue at Dickinson State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Waldorf at Presentation

Bellevue at Valley City State

Viterbo at Mayville State

Dakota State at Dickinson State

WOMEN

Team;NSAA;Overall

Mayville State;1-0;9-3

Viterbo;1-0;6-3

Dakota State;1-0;11-6

Valley City State;1-0;4-7

Waldorf;0-1;6-7

Bellevue;0-1;7-9

Presentation;0-1;3-10

Dickinson State;0-1;2-16

Friday, Jan. 7

Waldorf at Mayville State

Dakota State at Valley City State

Viterbo at Presentation

Bellevue at Dickinson State

Saturday, Jan. 8

Waldorf at Presentation

Viterbo at Mayville State

Bellevue at Valley City State

Dakota State at Dickinson State

GREAT PLAINS ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;GPAC;Overall

Concordia;7-2;14-3

Jamestown;5-2,15-2

Briar Cliff;5-2;9-6

Morningside;5-3;8-5

Midland;4-3;13-4

Dordt;4-3;12-4

Northwestern;4-3;12-5

Doane;3-4;10-7

Dakota Wesleyan;3-4;6-8

Hastings;1-6;6-11

Mount Marty;0-9;4-14

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Concordia at Mount Marty

Briar Cliff at Dakota Wesleyan

Doane at Midland

Friday, Jan. 7

Hastings at Dordt

Jamestown at Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 8

Jamestown at Dordt

Doane at Briar Cliff

Morningside at Midland

Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia

Hastings at Northwestern

WOMEN

Team;GPAC;Overall

Morningside;7-1;11-3

Dakota Wesleyan;6-2;14-2

Concordia;6-3;9-6

Northwestern;5-3;12-3

Briar Cliff;5-3;8-6

Jamestown;4-4;11-5

Hastings;4-4;8-6

Saint Mary;3-5;9-5

Dordt;3-5;10-6

Midland;3-5;7-8

Doane;2-6;8-8

Mount Marty;1-8;2-14

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Saint Mary at Morningside

Concordia at Mount Marty

Doane at Midland

Briar Cliff at Dakota Wesleyan

Friday, Jan. 7

Hastings at Dordt

Jamestown at Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 8

Doane at Briar Cliff

Mount Marty at Saint Mary

Jamestown at Dordt

Morningside at Midland

Dakota Wesleyan at Concordia

Hastings at Northwestern

MON-DAK CONFERENCE

MEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;6-1;14-1

Dawson;6-1;14-2

Lake Region State;5-2;10-5

United Tribes;4-3;10-3

Bismarck State;2-5;7-7

Miles;2-5;4-11

Williston State;2-5;4-12

Dakota College-Bottineau;1-6;7-7

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

United Tribes at NDSCS, 7:30 p.m.

DC-Bottineau at Williston State

Miles at Dawson

Sunday, Jan. 9

Miles at United Tribes, 3 p.m.

Williston State at Lake Region State

Dawson at NDSCS

WOMEN

Team;Mon-Dak;Overall

NDSCS;7-0;14-1

Bismarck State;6-1;13-1

Dakota College-Bottineau;4-3;10-4

Dawson;4-3;10-5

Williston State;3-4;6-10

Lake Region State;3-4;5-11

United Tribes;1-6;6-7

Miles;0-7;2-13

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish at Dawson, n

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30 p.m.

DC-Bottineau at Williston State

Miles at Dawson

Sunday, Jan. 9

Miles at United Tribes, 1 p.m.

Williston State at Lake Region State

Dawson at NDSCS

N.D. SCORES

TUESDAY

High school boys basketball

Bismarck 106, Bismarck Century 103

Bismarck Legacy 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 61

Dickinson 70, Williston 60

Minot 73, Mandan 46

Minot Ryan 53, Kenmare 26

South Prairie 76, Center-Stanton 34

Stanley 72, Tioga 43

Velva 62, Glenburn 34

West Fargo 86, Fargo South 54

High school girls basketball

Berthold 64, Ray 38

Bismarck Century 62, Bismarck 52

Bismarck Legacy 66, Bismarck St. Mary’s 40

Divide County 42, Powers Lake 35

Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Heart River 35

Minot 76, Mandan 69

Rugby 75, Towner-Granville-Upham 33

Stanley 48, Tioga 44

Velva 35, Minot Ryan 29, OT

West Fargo 79, Fargo South 48

High school boys hockey

Dickinson 3, Bismarck 2, OT

Jamestown 6, Bismarck Legacy 3

Mandan 8, Hazen-Beulah 2

Minot 6, Bismarck Century 3

Williston 5, Bottineau-Rugby 4, OT

