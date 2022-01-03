Area Scores: Jan. 4

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 61, GRANT CO.-MOTT-REGENT 37
GC-M-R;4;14;26;37
NS-A;16;31;42;61
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Matthew Huether 3, Michael Bollschweiler 2, Adam Kautzman 13, Jesse Reich 10, Weston Zacher 7, Josh Den Boer 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Reich, Kautzman, Huether, 6-13 FT, 13 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Landon Tellmann 4, Rylen Soupir 2, Dylan Rud 15, Hadly Erickson 2, Wyatt Kuhn 16, Keaton Davis 2, Weston Kuhn 16, Levi Becker 4. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Rud 3, 4-8 FT, 15 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 72, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 33
R-T;2;16;24;33
GU-H;17;32;61;72
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR -- Collin Grage 8, Caisen Dohrmann 9, Chance Issak 5, Mack Hoselton 7, Dylan Kessel 2, Marcus Cuevas 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Hoselton, 8-17 FT, 11 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Kanyon Unruh 5, Riley Schneider 5, Ben Hosman 22, Tyus Thomas 3, Damian Gerving 18, Luma Sako 2, Gunnar Remboldt 17. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Hosman 2, Remboldt, Unruh, 4-11 FT, 18 Fouls.
STANDING ROCK 88, MAX 58
Max;9;30;43;58
Standing Rock;23;41;63;88
MAX -- Erick Talbott 13, Jayden Whanger 12, Brytin Hauf 12, Matthew Talbott 11, Cole Huesers 6.
STANDING ROCK -- Drew Bordeaux 28, John Luger 22, Ty Giraux 11, Lance Bradley 9, Carter Harrison 6.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH BORDER 77, BARNES COUNTY NORTH 28
BCN;5;9;22;38
South Border;31;49;66;77
BARNES COUNTY NORTH – Jayden Samek 14, Allison Bryn 2, Ashley Wiess 8, Rylee Kramlich 3. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Samek 3, Kramlich, 0-4 FT, 17 Fouls.
SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 31, Kelsey Vetter 21, Brylee Fast 8, Macy Monson 11, Allison Engelhart 3, Kya Wiest 3. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Jochim 4, Vetter 3, Wiest, Engelhart, 8-25 FT, 8 Fouls.
WASHBURN 39, HAZEN 27
Hazen;6;10;19;27
Washburn;6;16;26;39
HAZEN – Myah Mosset 4, Lauren Doll 6, Macee Smith 4, Anna Roth 2, Jenneva Ward 11. Totals: 9 FG, 9-12 FT, 10 Fouls.
WASHBURN – Chev Obering 2, Kari Patterson 9, Brynn Hyttinen 8, Monica Goven 4, Zoe Oberg 8, Dara Beck 5, Ashlyn Schmitz 3. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Patterson 3, Beck, 1-2 FT, 13 Fouls.
BEACH 33, WIBAUX, MONT., 29
Wibaux;5;15;23;29
Beach;3;12;19;33
WIBAUX -- Elorah Amsler 5, Annika Lunde 7, Rylee Pederson 2, Abby Begger 10, Rylee Smith 5. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Begger 2, Lunde, Amsler, 1-8 FT, 17 Fouls.
BEACH -- Laiken Mahlum 4, Tyra Feldman 4, Madi Wilhelmi 13, Riley Hauck 4, Eliza Braden 8. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Mahlum, Wihlemi, 9-21 FT, 12 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (15);3-0;150;1
2. Kindred;4-1;113;2
3. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-1;110;4
4. North Border;4-0;107;3
5. Enderlin;4-2;97;5
6. Dunseith;5-0;72;6
7. Flasher;7-0;58;8
8. Ellendale;3-0;33;10
9. Bowman County;4-0;29;9;
10. Beulah;2-2;24;7
Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (4-0), Central Cass (6-0), Grafton (4-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Harvey-Wells County (4-1).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kindred (14);9-0;149;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);136;2
3. Grafton;6-1;113;3
4. Central Cass;6-1;96;5
5. Rugby;8-0;80;7
6. Linton-HMB;6-1;69;4
7. Shiloh Christian;7-2;53;6
8. Thompson;6-1;50;8
9. Garrison;8-0;46;9
10. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;9-0;26;NR
Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (5-2), Bowman County (5-1), Northern Cass (6-2).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT
Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21
Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10
South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24
E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9
UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31
S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10
SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14
Second Round
Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16
Montana 57, E. Washington 41
ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31
James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20
Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42
North Dakota State 38, S. Illinois 7
Montana State 26, UT-Martin 7
South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19
Quarterfinals
James Madison 28, Montana 6
North Dakota State 27, ETSU 3
South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21
Montana St. 42, Sam Houston, 19
Semifinals
North Dakota State 20, James Madison 14
Montana St. 31, South Dakota St. 17
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
North Dakota State vs. Montana State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
NOTE: Minot State's women's basketball games on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State and Saturday at Sioux Falls have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers' programs. The games will not be made up.
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
High school boys basketball
Flasher 65, Central McLean 45
Glen Ullin-Hebron 72, Richardton-Taylor 33
Grafton 69, Hatton-Northwood 35
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 54, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 29
New Salem-Almont 61, Grant County-Mott-Regent 37
North Star 58, Lakota 44
Oakes 41, Griggs-Midkota 30
South Prairie 51, Nedrose 38
Standing Rock 88, Max 58
Surrey 75, Towner-Granville-Upham 53
High school girls basketball
Beach 33, Wibaux, Mont., 29
Beulah 57, Wilton-Wing 30
Bottineau 57, Glenburn 43
Central McLean 50, Minot Our Redeemer’s 44
Des Lacs-Burlington 45, Stanley 41
Hettinger-Scranton 69, Dickinson Trinity 53
Kenmare 49, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 45
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 50, Lisbon 42
Parshall 49, Killdeer 46
Rolette 53, Drake-Anamoose 43
South Border 77, Barnes County North 28
Stanley 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 41
St. John 81, Warwick 22
Washburn 39, Hazen 27
Westhope-Newburg 74, Tioga 38