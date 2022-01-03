 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 4

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 61, GRANT CO.-MOTT-REGENT 37

GC-M-R;4;14;26;37

NS-A;16;31;42;61

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Matthew Huether 3, Michael Bollschweiler 2, Adam Kautzman 13, Jesse Reich 10, Weston Zacher 7, Josh Den Boer 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Reich, Kautzman, Huether, 6-13 FT, 13 Fouls.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Landon Tellmann 4, Rylen Soupir 2, Dylan Rud 15, Hadly Erickson 2, Wyatt Kuhn 16, Keaton Davis 2, Weston Kuhn 16, Levi Becker 4. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Rud 3, 4-8 FT, 15 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 72, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 33

R-T;2;16;24;33

GU-H;17;32;61;72

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR -- Collin Grage 8, Caisen Dohrmann 9, Chance Issak 5, Mack Hoselton 7, Dylan Kessel 2, Marcus Cuevas 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Hoselton, 8-17 FT, 11 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON -- Kanyon Unruh 5, Riley Schneider 5, Ben Hosman 22, Tyus Thomas 3, Damian Gerving 18, Luma Sako 2, Gunnar Remboldt 17. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Hosman 2, Remboldt, Unruh, 4-11 FT, 18 Fouls.

STANDING ROCK 88, MAX 58

Max;9;30;43;58

Standing Rock;23;41;63;88

MAX -- Erick Talbott 13, Jayden Whanger 12, Brytin Hauf 12, Matthew Talbott 11, Cole Huesers 6. 

STANDING ROCK -- Drew Bordeaux 28, John Luger 22, Ty Giraux 11, Lance Bradley 9, Carter Harrison 6. 

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTH BORDER 77, BARNES COUNTY NORTH 28

BCN;5;9;22;38

South Border;31;49;66;77

BARNES COUNTY NORTH – Jayden Samek 14, Allison Bryn 2, Ashley Wiess 8, Rylee Kramlich 3. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Samek 3, Kramlich, 0-4 FT, 17 Fouls.

SOUTH BORDER – Emily Jochim 31, Kelsey Vetter 21, Brylee Fast 8, Macy Monson 11, Allison Engelhart 3, Kya Wiest 3. Totals: 28 FG, Three-pointers: Jochim 4, Vetter 3, Wiest, Engelhart, 8-25 FT, 8 Fouls.

WASHBURN 39, HAZEN 27

Hazen;6;10;19;27

Washburn;6;16;26;39

HAZEN – Myah Mosset 4, Lauren Doll 6, Macee Smith 4, Anna Roth 2, Jenneva Ward 11. Totals: 9 FG, 9-12 FT, 10 Fouls.

WASHBURN – Chev Obering 2, Kari Patterson 9, Brynn Hyttinen 8, Monica Goven 4, Zoe Oberg 8, Dara Beck 5, Ashlyn Schmitz 3. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Patterson 3, Beck, 1-2 FT, 13 Fouls.

BEACH 33, WIBAUX, MONT., 29

Wibaux;5;15;23;29

Beach;3;12;19;33

WIBAUX -- Elorah Amsler 5, Annika Lunde 7, Rylee Pederson 2, Abby Begger 10, Rylee Smith 5. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Begger 2, Lunde, Amsler, 1-8 FT, 17 Fouls.

BEACH -- Laiken Mahlum 4, Tyra Feldman 4, Madi Wilhelmi 13, Riley Hauck 4, Eliza Braden 8. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: Mahlum, Wihlemi, 9-21 FT, 12 Fouls.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (15);3-0;150;1

2. Kindred;4-1;113;2

3. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-1;110;4

4. North Border;4-0;107;3

5. Enderlin;4-2;97;5

6. Dunseith;5-0;72;6

7. Flasher;7-0;58;8

8. Ellendale;3-0;33;10

9. Bowman County;4-0;29;9;

10. Beulah;2-2;24;7

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (4-0), Central Cass (6-0), Grafton (4-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Harvey-Wells County (4-1).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kindred (14);9-0;149;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);136;2

3. Grafton;6-1;113;3

4. Central Cass;6-1;96;5

5. Rugby;8-0;80;7

6. Linton-HMB;6-1;69;4

7. Shiloh Christian;7-2;53;6

8. Thompson;6-1;50;8

9. Garrison;8-0;46;9

10. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;9-0;26;NR

Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (5-2), Bowman County (5-1), Northern Cass (6-2).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First Round

Incarnate Word 35, Stephen F. Austin 28, OT

Kennesaw St. 48, Davidson 21

Holy Cross 13, Sacred Heart 10

South Dakota St. 56, UC Davis 24

E. Washington 19, N. Iowa 9

UT-Martin 32, Missouri St. 31

S. Illinois 22, South Dakota 10

SE Louisiana 38, Florida A&M 14

Second Round

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, E. Washington 41

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20

Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42

North Dakota State 38, S. Illinois 7

Montana State 26, UT-Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

Quarterfinals

James Madison 28, Montana 6

North Dakota State 27, ETSU 3

South Dakota St 35, Villanova 21

Montana St. 42, Sam Houston, 19

Semifinals

North Dakota State 20, James Madison 14

Montana St. 31, South Dakota St. 17

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 8

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

North Dakota State vs. Montana State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

NOTE: Minot State's women's basketball games on Friday at Southwest Minnesota State and Saturday at Sioux Falls have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers' programs. The games will not be made up.

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

High school boys basketball

Flasher 65, Central McLean 45

Glen Ullin-Hebron 72, Richardton-Taylor 33

Grafton 69, Hatton-Northwood 35

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 54, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 29

New Salem-Almont 61, Grant County-Mott-Regent 37

North Star 58, Lakota 44

Oakes 41, Griggs-Midkota 30

South Prairie 51, Nedrose 38

Standing Rock 88, Max 58

Surrey 75, Towner-Granville-Upham 53

High school girls basketball

Beach 33, Wibaux, Mont., 29

Beulah 57, Wilton-Wing 30

Bottineau 57, Glenburn 43

Central McLean 50, Minot Our Redeemer’s 44

Des Lacs-Burlington 45, Stanley 41

Hettinger-Scranton 69, Dickinson Trinity 53

Kenmare 49, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 45

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 50, Lisbon 42

Parshall 49, Killdeer 46

Rolette 53, Drake-Anamoose 43

South Border 77, Barnes County North 28

Stanley 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 41

St. John 81, Warwick 22

Washburn 39, Hazen 27

Westhope-Newburg 74, Tioga 38

