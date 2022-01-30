Area Scores: Jan. 31

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 98, UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE 76

UTTC;42;34;--;76

DCC;47;51;--;98

UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 21, Jayce Archambault 16, Tahj Two Bulls 11, Tristin Davis 8, Jordan Lebeau 5, Sylvester Union 5, Eric Woods 3, Charles Schrader 3, DK Middleton 2, Riyen Carlow 2. Totals: 33-71 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (Archambault 4, Lefthand, Union, Two Bulls, Woods, Schrader, Lebeau), 0-1 FT, 24 Rebounds (Middleton 9), 12 Fouls, 21 Assists (Middleton 5), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (Lefthand), 9 Steals (Middleton 2, Davis 2).

DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 14, Kennedy Brown 14, Jalen Tot 14, Michael Jok 10, Kose Egbule 10, Jajuan Tot 9, Reggie Martin 9, DeAngelo Horn 6, Aidan Fishell 6, Riley Spoonhunter 3, Charlie Kruer 3. Totals: 38-80 FG, Three-pointers: 13-30 (Mpoyo 4, Jaj. Tot 2, Jal. Tot 2, Martin, Jok, Fishell, Spoonhunter, Kruer), 9-13 FT, 50 Rebounds (Brown 15), 9 Fouls, 24 Assists (Jaj. Tot 6, Fishell 5), 16 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Horn 3), 11 Steals (Jal. Tot 3).

Records: United Tribes 6-9 Mon-Dak, 12-9 overall; Dawson 12-3, 20-4.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 73, UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE 42

UTTC;13;20;25;42

DCC;16;34;56;73

UNITED TRIBES -- Tyleigh Brady 10, Amaya Ramsey 8, Gerika Kingbird 8, Sandie Friday 6, Sossity Spotted Wolf 6, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 15-59 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Brady, Kingbird), 10-11 FT, 30 Rebounds (Kingbird 9), 12 Fouls (Spotted Wolf), 9 Assists (Ramsey 4), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Ramsey, Spotted Wolf), 8 Steals (Spotted Wolf).

DAWSON -- Eva Kingston 18, Brianna Bergum 13, Samantha Jenkins 12, Hailee Brandon 11, Olivia Williams 6, Sabira Ahayeva 6, Marina Crespi 5, Logan Stetzner 2. Totals: 28-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Kingston 4, Crespi), 12-15 FT, 42 Rebounds (Jenkins 8, Kingston 8, Bergum 8), 9 Fouls, 20 Assists (Stetzner 4, Ahayeva 4, Jenkins 4), 16 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Bergum, Kingston, Brandon), 9 Steals (Brandon 3).

Records: United Tribes 1-12 Mon-Dak, 6-13 overall; Dawson 9-6, 15-8.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 12, WILLISTON STATE 2

UM;6;4;2;--;12

WSC;0;0;2;--;2

First period: 1. UM, Marcus Kopp (Justin Ohnstad, Marshall Tschida), 3:24. 2. UM, Garrett Freeman (Zach Garrett), 3:33. 3. UM, Johnny Witzke (Freeman, Andrew Heckaman), 8:14 (PP). 4. UM, Witzke (Alex Flicek), 13:38. 5. UM, Tschida (Drew Lenertz, Flicek), 14:00 (PP). 6. UM, Kyler Moore (Witzke), 18:03.

Second period: 7. UM, Derek Dropik (Tanner Eskro, Connor Hanson), 4:51. 8. UM, Seth Cushing, 7:48 (SH). 9. UM, Freeman, 11:29 (SH). 10. UM, Witzke (Ryan Wolf), 18:10.

Third period: 11. WSC, Matt McCaw (Jordan Skahill, Alexander Bailey), 4:41 (PP). 12. UM, Eskro (Witzke, Dropik), 8:08. 13. WSC, Bailey (Wade Auger, Isaac Ellingson), 10:15 (PP). 14. UM, Cyril Nagurski (Braeden Zaste), 11:38.

Goaltender saves: U-Mary - Conan Hayton 33 saves. Williston State - Riley Christinson 7 saves, Freddy Peters 35 saves.

Penalties: U-Mary 8 minors, 1 major. Williston State - 8 minors, 1 major.

Records: U-Mary 25-4-2-1 overall; Williston State 8-16.

CLASS A BOYS WRESTLING

LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL

at Aberdeen Central HS

Saturday

Boys team results

1. Winner (S.D.), 216.5. 2. Canton (S.D.), 211. 3. Watertown (S.D.), 210.5. 4. Bismarck Century, 133.5. 5. Miller-Highmore-Harrold (S.D.), 115.5. 9. Bismarck Legacy, 96.5. t-16. Mandan, 47.

Century results

106

Seamus Kuklok: Pinned by Zach Bartels, Can, 1:02; Won dec. over Tacey Miller, Webster Area, 9-3; Lost dec. to Ashton Hill, Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington, 5-2.

113

Riley Stair, eighth: Pinned by Lucas Schlepuetz, Jamestown, 1:05; Won by forfeit; Pinned Jacksen Carter, WS-W-W-W, 2:34; Pinned by Tate Huff, Aberdeen Central, 2:19; Lost dec. to Hunter Olson, Leg, 4-2.

120

Ethan Kuntz: Lost major dec. to Pete Rasmussen, James, 11-2; Pinned Jimmy Shar, Leg, 2:22; Pinned by Haeden Jorgenson, WA, 2:49.

126

Brayden Morris, sixth: Pinned Trace Shoemaker, WA, 5:24; Lost by tech fall to Ayson Rice, Can, 4:53 (19-3); Pinned Jeran Sammons, Huron, 2:34; Won dec. over Sam Schlepuetz, James, 3-0; Lost by forfeit to Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain.

132

Kaden DeCoteau, first: Pinned Colby Rittel, Miller-Highmore-Harrold, 1:11; Pinned Evan Fleck, Man, 1:06; Won sudden victory over Moses Gross, Huron, SV-1 7-5; Won major dec. over Grady Anderson, James, 12-0.

138

Brody Ferderer: Lost dec. to Will Radke, Huron, 7-2; Pinned August Bartels, Winn, 2:29; Lost dec. to Nolan Jessen, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 8-3.

152

Cole Radenz, second: Bye; Pinned Caleb Kenable, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 0:27; Won dec. over Luke Richardson, Can, 8-5; Lost dec. to Tim Kadrmas, Leg, 5-0.

160

Jax Gums, fourth: Lost by tech fall to Colton Mewes, James, 4:36 (15-0); Pinned Braydin Labore, WS-W-W-W, 2:25; Pinned Cole Ochsner, Huron, 2:53; Won dec. over Dylan Schaunaman, AC, 10-9; Won dec. over Jax Kettwig, Watertown, 10-4; Lost by forfeit to Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg.

170

Ole Taylor, sixth: Won by tech fall over Brett Miller, Leg, 4:52 (16-0); Lost dec. to Carson Holt, SFOG, 8-6; Pinned Jayden Pankratz, SFJ, 0:43; Pinned Jackson Maag, Wat, 4:13; Lost dec. to Joey Cole, Win, 9-5; Lost by forfeit to Brenden Palmer, Man.

Grant Carlson: Pinned by Beau Williams, Can, 3:17; Lost dec. to J. Maag, Wat, 10-4.

182

Darion Bitz, seventh: Won major dec. over Ryker Meister, AC, 13-2; Pinned by Mac Young, Wat, 3:11; Pinned Beau Price, AC, 2:18; Lost dec. to Preston Gall, James, 3-0; Won dec. over Carter Grohs, WS-W-W-W, 8-3.

195

Chance Gries, fifth: Won by forfeit; Lost dec. to Brock Eitreim, Wat, 3-1; Pinned Blake Opp, Man, 0:55; Won dec. over Hayden Stymeist, Leg, 8-3; Lost major dec. to Charley Pravecek, Win, 12-2; Pinned Bryce Beitelspacher, AC, 2:36.

220

Isaiah Kwandt, sixth: Pinned Leelyn Desilets, Man, 1:18; Pinned by Caleb McGregor, WA, 1:54; Pinned Evan Schmit, Cen, 1:51; Won dec. over Bo Nelson, James, 9-2; Pinned by Marshall Baldwin, Can, 0:48; Lost by forfeit to Aiden Schoenhard, Mobridge-Pollock.

Evan Schmit: Pinned by A. Schoenhard, M-P, 2:57; Pinned Wyatt Powers, Chamb, 2:28; Pinned by I. Kwandt, Cen, 1:51.

285

Lykken Gensrich: Pinned by Dalton Darby, James, 3:59; Bye; Lost dec. to Jacob Krenz, AC, 6-2.

Mandan results

106

Kellen Beneke: Pinned by Talon Ping, M-H-H, 0:38; Pinned by Cael Lynch, SFOG, 0:56.

113

Blaine Hoff: Won dec. over Derek Ranschau, SFJ, 7-3; Lost major dec. to Teagan Herrick, M-H-H, 15-3; Lost by tech fall to T. Huff, AC, 4:45 (21-6).

120

Kaullen Hegney: Pinned by Karson Keiser, Win, 3:17; Pinned Gabriel Bastemeyer, SFJ, 0:55; Lost major dec. to Braden Le, Wat, 10-1.

126

Kaden Ritz: Pinned by Kaleb Osborn, Win, 1:06; Pinned by J. Sammons, Huron, 1:39.

132

Evan Fleck, eighth: Pinned Kaydin Carter, WS-W-W-W, 1:02; Pinned by K. DeCoteau, Cen, 1:06; Pinned Anthony Porter, Man, 2:16; Lost dec. to Ayden Dooley, SFJ, 8-2; Lost dec. to Nathan Briggs, Wat, 10-4.

Anthony Porter: Pinned by Brock Martin, AC, 1:26; Pinned Quinn Long, Chamb, 1:42; Pinned by E. Fleck, Man, 2:16.

138

Zach Swenson: Pinned by Andy Meyer, Can, 0:29; Won by forfeit; Pinned by Ethan Mcelhone, Clark-Willow Lake, 2:01.

145

Jackson Olson: Pinned by Logan Opitz, AC, 4:29; Won by forfeit; Pinned by Remmington Ford, M-P, 1:28.

152

Emery Slater: Pinned Damien Cross, James, 4:00; Pinned by L. Richardson, Can, 0:45; Pinned by Jozey Nesladek, Chamb, 3:58.

160

Tayton Giggee: Pinned by Riley Orel, Win, 0:54; Pinned Matthew Caviezel, SFJ, 2:08; Pinned by Gunner Brueggeman, M-H-H, 1:00.

170

Brenden Palmer, fifth: Won by forfeit; Pinned by Lucas Kannegieter, C-WL, 3:03; Won major dec. over B. Miller, Leg, 12-2; Won dec. over Swade Reis, Chamb, 3-2; Pinned by C. Holt, SFOG, 2:12; Won by forfeit over O. Taylor, Cen.

195

Blake Opp: Pinned by Jasper Roth, M-H-H, 5:33; Bye; Pinned by C. Gries, Cen, 0:55.

220

Leelyn Desilets: Pinned by I Kwandt, Cen, 1:18; Pinned Logan Moore, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:39; Pinned by A. Schoenhard, M-P, 0:09.

285

Seth Gerhardt, sixth: Bye; Lost ultimate tiebreaker to Bryan Ramirez, Huron, 3-2; Pinned Stetson Shelbourn, Win, 2:05; Won dec. over J. Krenz, AC, 3-2; Pinned by Micah Hach, Wat, 0:47; Lost by medical forfeit to Bryan Ramirez, Huron.

CLASS A GIRLS WRESTLING

LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL

at Aberdeen Central HS

Saturday

Girls team results

1. Canton (S.D.), 200. 2. Pierre T.F. Riggs (S.D.), 164. 3. Viborg-Hurley (S.D.), 92. 4. Jamestown, 75. 5. Aberdeen Central, 74. 6. Mandan, 59.

Mandan results

106

Brooklyn LaFrenz, sixth: Bye; Lost dec. to Jewell Gannon, Can, 9-7; Bye; Pinned Chaile Sah, Huron, 2:41; Lost major dec. to Eva Hinkle, AC, 17-4; Pinned by J. Gannon, Can, 4:23.

126

Kali Kroh: Pinned by Htee Htoo, Huron, 0:50; Bye; Lost dec. to Gwyn Hickels, Huron, 5-0.

132

Carolyn Goebel, third: Bye; Pinned Jersey Folkens, Can, 0:25; Pinned by Gianna Stangeland, PTFR, 2:00; Pinned Wylynn Wind, SFJ, 2:34; Pinned McKenna Wessner, Man, 2:55.

McKenna Wessner, fourth: Bye; Pinned W. Wind, SFJ, 0:17; Pinned by Reganne Miles, Iroquois-Doland, 1:59; Pinned J. Folkens, Can, 2:47; Pinned by C. Goebel, 2:55.

154

Shelby Zachmeier, fourth: Bye; Bye; Pinned by Annie Witt, WA, 1:08; Pinned Gabby Romans, James, 2:58; Pinned by Kaitlyn Florey, Huron, 2:28.

170

Alexis Storsved, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Emalee Larson, PTFR, 1:27; Bye; Pinned Rayna Miller, V-H, 2:22; Lost dec. to Kennedy Niedan, SFJ, 8-4; Lost dec. to Katrina Gibson, AC, 7-2.

190

Summer Fike, fourth: Bye; Pinned Izzy Baldwin, Can, 0:37; Pinned by Lauren Petersen, V-H, 0:53; Pinned Meaghan Lee, James, 1:45; Pinned by Hannah Sjostrom, James, 1:45.

285

Lilli Boone, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Kiara King, Can, 0:14; Bye; Bye; Pinned by Emma Miller, Can, 0:44; Pinned by Autum Gauer, AC, 0:16.

CLASS B BOYS WRESTLING

EAST-WEST TOURNAMENT

at New Salem HS

Team scores

1. Lisbon, 234.5. 2. South Border, 202.5. 3. New Salem-Almont, 198. 4. Hettinger-Scranton, 159.5. 5. Carrington, 118.

Carrington results

106

Dru Carr: Pinned by Carhlie Irwin, NSA, 0:55; Bye; Lost dec. to Dean Dumas, Killdeer, 7-2.

113

Trace Hoggarth, first: Pinned Pitch Hager, Velva, 1:31; Pinned Carson Kozojed, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 0:22; Pinned Griffin Greenley, Lis, 4:21; Won major dec. over Jace Andersen, Kill, 18-10.

120

Nic Garber: Pinned by Ryker Vetter, SB, 0:26; Bye; Lost dec. to Fisher Johnson, Kind, 9-7.

126

Matthew Duchscherer, second: Bye; Pinned Cayne Rudolph, Stanley, 2:50; Won dec. over Brody Hoffman, SB, 5-1; Won major dec. over Peyton Tuhy, H-S, 14-6; Lost dec. to Cole Gerhardt, NSA, 3-0.

138

Brecken Lura, third: Pinned Lincoln Swenson, Kind, 1:36; Pinned Shayden Schiele, Velva, 2:27; Lost dec. to Cade Warbis, H-S, 4-3; Pinned Blaine Wald, Oakes, 3:47; Won dec. over Isaiah Carruth, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 7-3.

152

Kael Kovar, sixth: Bye; Lost dec. to John Geray, H-CV, 8-6; Bye; Pinned Diontrea Anderson, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central, 1:29; Won dec. over Cade Harm, Beulah-Hazen, 1-0; Won dec. over Carl Tjernlund, EEK, 8-2; Lost dec. to Jace Nitschke, SB, 2-1; Lost by injury default to Riley Odden, Rugby, 1:55.

160

Logan Weninger: Pinned by Leyton Brunelle, Williams County, 1:02; Bye; Pinned Tucker Jones, LaMoure, 1:30; Won dec. over Tucker Nelson, Stan, 8-1; Lost dec. to Cole Henderson, Northern Lights, 5-2.

170

Jonathon Lura: Lost tiebreaker to Mason Schumaier, Velva, TB-1 4-0; Pinned Austin Porter, KBBC, 2:44; Lost dec. to Landon Stang, H-S, 4-1.

182

Michael Clifton, first: Pinned Chuka Osuala, Minot Ryan, 1:34; Pinned Trey Bohmbach, Stan, 1:33; Pinned Ivan Carruth, EEK, 1:35; Won dec. over Tristan Pekas, H-S, 5-2.

195

Callen Garber: Pinned by Connor Harvey, MR, 1:21; Won dec. over Griffin Wilhelmi, Stan, 1-0; Pinned by Gabe Lyons, Lis, 2:30.

220

Gabe Ricter: Pinned by Noah Klusmann, EEK, 0:42; Bye; Pinned by Armani Smith, B-H, 1:30.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;22;14;3;47

St. Cloud;21;13;1;43

Aberdeen;19;16;3;41

North Iowa;18;15;5;41

Minot;20;19;1;41

Bismarck;15;20;3;33

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;26;11;2;54

Maryland;22;8;7;51

Johnstown;20;13;4;44

Northeast;21;16;1;43

Jamestown;19;16;3;41

Maine;11;21;4;26

Danbury;9;23;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;26;13;2;54

Springfield;25;9;3;53

Anchorage;21;13;4;46

Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43

Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41

Janesville;19;19;1;39

Chippewa;17;20;2;36

Kenai River;10;26;5;25

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;25;10;3;53

Lone Star;20;10;7;47

Odessa;21;14;3;45

Wichita Falls;17;14;7;41

Amarillo;19;16;2;40

Corpus Christi;19;18;2;40

Shreveport;17;14;5;39

El Paso;13;21;3;29

Saturday, Jan. 29

Kenai River 4, Fairbanks 8

Sunday, Jan. 30

Danbury 2, Northeast 3

Janesville 3, Anchorage 2

Monday, Jan. 31

Danbury at Northeast

Thursday, Feb. 3

Lone Star at Odessa

Friday, Feb. 4

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Danbury

Northeast at New Jersey

Jamestown at Maryland

Kenai River at Chippewa

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Fairbanks at Springfield

New Mexico at Shreveport

Corpus Christi at Odessa

Austin at North Iowa

Lone Star at El Paso

Aberdeen at Minot

