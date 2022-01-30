Area Scores: Jan. 31

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 98, UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE 76
UTTC;42;34;--;76
DCC;47;51;--;98
UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 21, Jayce Archambault 16, Tahj Two Bulls 11, Tristin Davis 8, Jordan Lebeau 5, Sylvester Union 5, Eric Woods 3, Charles Schrader 3, DK Middleton 2, Riyen Carlow 2. Totals: 33-71 FG, Three-pointers: 10-27 (Archambault 4, Lefthand, Union, Two Bulls, Woods, Schrader, Lebeau), 0-1 FT, 24 Rebounds (Middleton 9), 12 Fouls, 21 Assists (Middleton 5), 18 Turnovers, 1 Block (Lefthand), 9 Steals (Middleton 2, Davis 2).
DAWSON -- Joe Mpoyo 14, Kennedy Brown 14, Jalen Tot 14, Michael Jok 10, Kose Egbule 10, Jajuan Tot 9, Reggie Martin 9, DeAngelo Horn 6, Aidan Fishell 6, Riley Spoonhunter 3, Charlie Kruer 3. Totals: 38-80 FG, Three-pointers: 13-30 (Mpoyo 4, Jaj. Tot 2, Jal. Tot 2, Martin, Jok, Fishell, Spoonhunter, Kruer), 9-13 FT, 50 Rebounds (Brown 15), 9 Fouls, 24 Assists (Jaj. Tot 6, Fishell 5), 16 Turnovers, 6 Blocks (Horn 3), 11 Steals (Jal. Tot 3).
People are also reading…
Records: United Tribes 6-9 Mon-Dak, 12-9 overall; Dawson 12-3, 20-4.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 73, UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE 42
UTTC;13;20;25;42
DCC;16;34;56;73
UNITED TRIBES -- Tyleigh Brady 10, Amaya Ramsey 8, Gerika Kingbird 8, Sandie Friday 6, Sossity Spotted Wolf 6, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 15-59 FG, Three-pointers: 2-19 (Brady, Kingbird), 10-11 FT, 30 Rebounds (Kingbird 9), 12 Fouls (Spotted Wolf), 9 Assists (Ramsey 4), 19 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Ramsey, Spotted Wolf), 8 Steals (Spotted Wolf).
DAWSON -- Eva Kingston 18, Brianna Bergum 13, Samantha Jenkins 12, Hailee Brandon 11, Olivia Williams 6, Sabira Ahayeva 6, Marina Crespi 5, Logan Stetzner 2. Totals: 28-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Kingston 4, Crespi), 12-15 FT, 42 Rebounds (Jenkins 8, Kingston 8, Bergum 8), 9 Fouls, 20 Assists (Stetzner 4, Ahayeva 4, Jenkins 4), 16 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Bergum, Kingston, Brandon), 9 Steals (Brandon 3).
Records: United Tribes 1-12 Mon-Dak, 6-13 overall; Dawson 9-6, 15-8.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 12, WILLISTON STATE 2
UM;6;4;2;--;12
WSC;0;0;2;--;2
First period: 1. UM, Marcus Kopp (Justin Ohnstad, Marshall Tschida), 3:24. 2. UM, Garrett Freeman (Zach Garrett), 3:33. 3. UM, Johnny Witzke (Freeman, Andrew Heckaman), 8:14 (PP). 4. UM, Witzke (Alex Flicek), 13:38. 5. UM, Tschida (Drew Lenertz, Flicek), 14:00 (PP). 6. UM, Kyler Moore (Witzke), 18:03.
Second period: 7. UM, Derek Dropik (Tanner Eskro, Connor Hanson), 4:51. 8. UM, Seth Cushing, 7:48 (SH). 9. UM, Freeman, 11:29 (SH). 10. UM, Witzke (Ryan Wolf), 18:10.
Third period: 11. WSC, Matt McCaw (Jordan Skahill, Alexander Bailey), 4:41 (PP). 12. UM, Eskro (Witzke, Dropik), 8:08. 13. WSC, Bailey (Wade Auger, Isaac Ellingson), 10:15 (PP). 14. UM, Cyril Nagurski (Braeden Zaste), 11:38.
Goaltender saves: U-Mary - Conan Hayton 33 saves. Williston State - Riley Christinson 7 saves, Freddy Peters 35 saves.
Penalties: U-Mary 8 minors, 1 major. Williston State - 8 minors, 1 major.
Records: U-Mary 25-4-2-1 overall; Williston State 8-16.
CLASS A BOYS WRESTLING
LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL
at Aberdeen Central HS
Saturday
Boys team results
1. Winner (S.D.), 216.5. 2. Canton (S.D.), 211. 3. Watertown (S.D.), 210.5. 4. Bismarck Century, 133.5. 5. Miller-Highmore-Harrold (S.D.), 115.5. 9. Bismarck Legacy, 96.5. t-16. Mandan, 47.
Century results
106
Seamus Kuklok: Pinned by Zach Bartels, Can, 1:02; Won dec. over Tacey Miller, Webster Area, 9-3; Lost dec. to Ashton Hill, Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington, 5-2.
113
Riley Stair, eighth: Pinned by Lucas Schlepuetz, Jamestown, 1:05; Won by forfeit; Pinned Jacksen Carter, WS-W-W-W, 2:34; Pinned by Tate Huff, Aberdeen Central, 2:19; Lost dec. to Hunter Olson, Leg, 4-2.
120
Ethan Kuntz: Lost major dec. to Pete Rasmussen, James, 11-2; Pinned Jimmy Shar, Leg, 2:22; Pinned by Haeden Jorgenson, WA, 2:49.
126
Brayden Morris, sixth: Pinned Trace Shoemaker, WA, 5:24; Lost by tech fall to Ayson Rice, Can, 4:53 (19-3); Pinned Jeran Sammons, Huron, 2:34; Won dec. over Sam Schlepuetz, James, 3-0; Lost by forfeit to Dominic Santiago, Chamberlain.
132
Kaden DeCoteau, first: Pinned Colby Rittel, Miller-Highmore-Harrold, 1:11; Pinned Evan Fleck, Man, 1:06; Won sudden victory over Moses Gross, Huron, SV-1 7-5; Won major dec. over Grady Anderson, James, 12-0.
138
Brody Ferderer: Lost dec. to Will Radke, Huron, 7-2; Pinned August Bartels, Winn, 2:29; Lost dec. to Nolan Jessen, Sioux Falls Jefferson, 8-3.
152
Cole Radenz, second: Bye; Pinned Caleb Kenable, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 0:27; Won dec. over Luke Richardson, Can, 8-5; Lost dec. to Tim Kadrmas, Leg, 5-0.
160
Jax Gums, fourth: Lost by tech fall to Colton Mewes, James, 4:36 (15-0); Pinned Braydin Labore, WS-W-W-W, 2:25; Pinned Cole Ochsner, Huron, 2:53; Won dec. over Dylan Schaunaman, AC, 10-9; Won dec. over Jax Kettwig, Watertown, 10-4; Lost by forfeit to Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg.
170
Ole Taylor, sixth: Won by tech fall over Brett Miller, Leg, 4:52 (16-0); Lost dec. to Carson Holt, SFOG, 8-6; Pinned Jayden Pankratz, SFJ, 0:43; Pinned Jackson Maag, Wat, 4:13; Lost dec. to Joey Cole, Win, 9-5; Lost by forfeit to Brenden Palmer, Man.
Grant Carlson: Pinned by Beau Williams, Can, 3:17; Lost dec. to J. Maag, Wat, 10-4.
182
Darion Bitz, seventh: Won major dec. over Ryker Meister, AC, 13-2; Pinned by Mac Young, Wat, 3:11; Pinned Beau Price, AC, 2:18; Lost dec. to Preston Gall, James, 3-0; Won dec. over Carter Grohs, WS-W-W-W, 8-3.
195
Chance Gries, fifth: Won by forfeit; Lost dec. to Brock Eitreim, Wat, 3-1; Pinned Blake Opp, Man, 0:55; Won dec. over Hayden Stymeist, Leg, 8-3; Lost major dec. to Charley Pravecek, Win, 12-2; Pinned Bryce Beitelspacher, AC, 2:36.
220
Isaiah Kwandt, sixth: Pinned Leelyn Desilets, Man, 1:18; Pinned by Caleb McGregor, WA, 1:54; Pinned Evan Schmit, Cen, 1:51; Won dec. over Bo Nelson, James, 9-2; Pinned by Marshall Baldwin, Can, 0:48; Lost by forfeit to Aiden Schoenhard, Mobridge-Pollock.
Evan Schmit: Pinned by A. Schoenhard, M-P, 2:57; Pinned Wyatt Powers, Chamb, 2:28; Pinned by I. Kwandt, Cen, 1:51.
285
Lykken Gensrich: Pinned by Dalton Darby, James, 3:59; Bye; Lost dec. to Jacob Krenz, AC, 6-2.
Mandan results
106
Kellen Beneke: Pinned by Talon Ping, M-H-H, 0:38; Pinned by Cael Lynch, SFOG, 0:56.
113
Blaine Hoff: Won dec. over Derek Ranschau, SFJ, 7-3; Lost major dec. to Teagan Herrick, M-H-H, 15-3; Lost by tech fall to T. Huff, AC, 4:45 (21-6).
120
Kaullen Hegney: Pinned by Karson Keiser, Win, 3:17; Pinned Gabriel Bastemeyer, SFJ, 0:55; Lost major dec. to Braden Le, Wat, 10-1.
126
Kaden Ritz: Pinned by Kaleb Osborn, Win, 1:06; Pinned by J. Sammons, Huron, 1:39.
132
Evan Fleck, eighth: Pinned Kaydin Carter, WS-W-W-W, 1:02; Pinned by K. DeCoteau, Cen, 1:06; Pinned Anthony Porter, Man, 2:16; Lost dec. to Ayden Dooley, SFJ, 8-2; Lost dec. to Nathan Briggs, Wat, 10-4.
Anthony Porter: Pinned by Brock Martin, AC, 1:26; Pinned Quinn Long, Chamb, 1:42; Pinned by E. Fleck, Man, 2:16.
138
Zach Swenson: Pinned by Andy Meyer, Can, 0:29; Won by forfeit; Pinned by Ethan Mcelhone, Clark-Willow Lake, 2:01.
145
Jackson Olson: Pinned by Logan Opitz, AC, 4:29; Won by forfeit; Pinned by Remmington Ford, M-P, 1:28.
152
Emery Slater: Pinned Damien Cross, James, 4:00; Pinned by L. Richardson, Can, 0:45; Pinned by Jozey Nesladek, Chamb, 3:58.
160
Tayton Giggee: Pinned by Riley Orel, Win, 0:54; Pinned Matthew Caviezel, SFJ, 2:08; Pinned by Gunner Brueggeman, M-H-H, 1:00.
170
Brenden Palmer, fifth: Won by forfeit; Pinned by Lucas Kannegieter, C-WL, 3:03; Won major dec. over B. Miller, Leg, 12-2; Won dec. over Swade Reis, Chamb, 3-2; Pinned by C. Holt, SFOG, 2:12; Won by forfeit over O. Taylor, Cen.
195
Blake Opp: Pinned by Jasper Roth, M-H-H, 5:33; Bye; Pinned by C. Gries, Cen, 0:55.
220
Leelyn Desilets: Pinned by I Kwandt, Cen, 1:18; Pinned Logan Moore, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 1:39; Pinned by A. Schoenhard, M-P, 0:09.
285
Seth Gerhardt, sixth: Bye; Lost ultimate tiebreaker to Bryan Ramirez, Huron, 3-2; Pinned Stetson Shelbourn, Win, 2:05; Won dec. over J. Krenz, AC, 3-2; Pinned by Micah Hach, Wat, 0:47; Lost by medical forfeit to Bryan Ramirez, Huron.
CLASS A GIRLS WRESTLING
LEE WOLF INVITATIONAL
at Aberdeen Central HS
Saturday
Girls team results
1. Canton (S.D.), 200. 2. Pierre T.F. Riggs (S.D.), 164. 3. Viborg-Hurley (S.D.), 92. 4. Jamestown, 75. 5. Aberdeen Central, 74. 6. Mandan, 59.
Mandan results
106
Brooklyn LaFrenz, sixth: Bye; Lost dec. to Jewell Gannon, Can, 9-7; Bye; Pinned Chaile Sah, Huron, 2:41; Lost major dec. to Eva Hinkle, AC, 17-4; Pinned by J. Gannon, Can, 4:23.
126
Kali Kroh: Pinned by Htee Htoo, Huron, 0:50; Bye; Lost dec. to Gwyn Hickels, Huron, 5-0.
132
Carolyn Goebel, third: Bye; Pinned Jersey Folkens, Can, 0:25; Pinned by Gianna Stangeland, PTFR, 2:00; Pinned Wylynn Wind, SFJ, 2:34; Pinned McKenna Wessner, Man, 2:55.
McKenna Wessner, fourth: Bye; Pinned W. Wind, SFJ, 0:17; Pinned by Reganne Miles, Iroquois-Doland, 1:59; Pinned J. Folkens, Can, 2:47; Pinned by C. Goebel, 2:55.
154
Shelby Zachmeier, fourth: Bye; Bye; Pinned by Annie Witt, WA, 1:08; Pinned Gabby Romans, James, 2:58; Pinned by Kaitlyn Florey, Huron, 2:28.
170
Alexis Storsved, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Emalee Larson, PTFR, 1:27; Bye; Pinned Rayna Miller, V-H, 2:22; Lost dec. to Kennedy Niedan, SFJ, 8-4; Lost dec. to Katrina Gibson, AC, 7-2.
190
Summer Fike, fourth: Bye; Pinned Izzy Baldwin, Can, 0:37; Pinned by Lauren Petersen, V-H, 0:53; Pinned Meaghan Lee, James, 1:45; Pinned by Hannah Sjostrom, James, 1:45.
285
Lilli Boone, sixth: Bye; Pinned by Kiara King, Can, 0:14; Bye; Bye; Pinned by Emma Miller, Can, 0:44; Pinned by Autum Gauer, AC, 0:16.
CLASS B BOYS WRESTLING
EAST-WEST TOURNAMENT
at New Salem HS
Team scores
1. Lisbon, 234.5. 2. South Border, 202.5. 3. New Salem-Almont, 198. 4. Hettinger-Scranton, 159.5. 5. Carrington, 118.
Carrington results
106
Dru Carr: Pinned by Carhlie Irwin, NSA, 0:55; Bye; Lost dec. to Dean Dumas, Killdeer, 7-2.
113
Trace Hoggarth, first: Pinned Pitch Hager, Velva, 1:31; Pinned Carson Kozojed, Hillsboro-Central Valley, 0:22; Pinned Griffin Greenley, Lis, 4:21; Won major dec. over Jace Andersen, Kill, 18-10.
120
Nic Garber: Pinned by Ryker Vetter, SB, 0:26; Bye; Lost dec. to Fisher Johnson, Kind, 9-7.
126
Matthew Duchscherer, second: Bye; Pinned Cayne Rudolph, Stanley, 2:50; Won dec. over Brody Hoffman, SB, 5-1; Won major dec. over Peyton Tuhy, H-S, 14-6; Lost dec. to Cole Gerhardt, NSA, 3-0.
138
Brecken Lura, third: Pinned Lincoln Swenson, Kind, 1:36; Pinned Shayden Schiele, Velva, 2:27; Lost dec. to Cade Warbis, H-S, 4-3; Pinned Blaine Wald, Oakes, 3:47; Won dec. over Isaiah Carruth, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 7-3.
152
Kael Kovar, sixth: Bye; Lost dec. to John Geray, H-CV, 8-6; Bye; Pinned Diontrea Anderson, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central, 1:29; Won dec. over Cade Harm, Beulah-Hazen, 1-0; Won dec. over Carl Tjernlund, EEK, 8-2; Lost dec. to Jace Nitschke, SB, 2-1; Lost by injury default to Riley Odden, Rugby, 1:55.
160
Logan Weninger: Pinned by Leyton Brunelle, Williams County, 1:02; Bye; Pinned Tucker Jones, LaMoure, 1:30; Won dec. over Tucker Nelson, Stan, 8-1; Lost dec. to Cole Henderson, Northern Lights, 5-2.
170
Jonathon Lura: Lost tiebreaker to Mason Schumaier, Velva, TB-1 4-0; Pinned Austin Porter, KBBC, 2:44; Lost dec. to Landon Stang, H-S, 4-1.
182
Michael Clifton, first: Pinned Chuka Osuala, Minot Ryan, 1:34; Pinned Trey Bohmbach, Stan, 1:33; Pinned Ivan Carruth, EEK, 1:35; Won dec. over Tristan Pekas, H-S, 5-2.
195
Callen Garber: Pinned by Connor Harvey, MR, 1:21; Won dec. over Griffin Wilhelmi, Stan, 1-0; Pinned by Gabe Lyons, Lis, 2:30.
220
Gabe Ricter: Pinned by Noah Klusmann, EEK, 0:42; Bye; Pinned by Armani Smith, B-H, 1:30.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;22;14;3;47
St. Cloud;21;13;1;43
Aberdeen;19;16;3;41
North Iowa;18;15;5;41
Minot;20;19;1;41
Bismarck;15;20;3;33
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;26;11;2;54
Maryland;22;8;7;51
Johnstown;20;13;4;44
Northeast;21;16;1;43
Jamestown;19;16;3;41
Maine;11;21;4;26
Danbury;9;23;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;26;13;2;54
Springfield;25;9;3;53
Anchorage;21;13;4;46
Minnesota Wilderness;21;18;1;43
Minnesota Magicians;18;16;5;41
Janesville;19;19;1;39
Chippewa;17;20;2;36
Kenai River;10;26;5;25
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;25;10;3;53
Lone Star;20;10;7;47
Odessa;21;14;3;45
Wichita Falls;17;14;7;41
Amarillo;19;16;2;40
Corpus Christi;19;18;2;40
Shreveport;17;14;5;39
El Paso;13;21;3;29
Saturday, Jan. 29
Kenai River 4, Fairbanks 8
Sunday, Jan. 30
Danbury 2, Northeast 3
Janesville 3, Anchorage 2
Monday, Jan. 31
Danbury at Northeast
Thursday, Feb. 3
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, Feb. 4
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Danbury
Northeast at New Jersey
Jamestown at Maryland
Kenai River at Chippewa
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Fairbanks at Springfield
New Mexico at Shreveport
Corpus Christi at Odessa
Austin at North Iowa
Lone Star at El Paso
Aberdeen at Minot
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Dawson CC 98, United Tribes TC 76
College women's basketball
Dawson CC 73, United Tribes TC 42
College hockey
Jamestown 2, Dakota College at Bottineau 2 (Jamestown won SO)
U-Mary 12, Williston State 2
College wrestling
North Dakota State 21, Air Force 16