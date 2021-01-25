Area Scores: Jan. 26

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 77, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 39
DA;17;25;34;39
WW;24;41;59;77
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE: Taryn Sieg 4, Hailie Fletschock 16, Riley Hauff 6, Jamie Lemer 7, Alexis Hase 2, Jazzlynn Hase 4. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointes: Lemer, 2-6 FT, 11 Fouls.
WILTON-WING: Moanna Tooke 2, Jordyn Thorson 2, MaKennah Fischer 2, Hailey Quam 31, Kiara Johnson 10, Hannah Fischer 4, Tavi Hirchert 2, Jordan Tooke 6, Kalyssa Schock 14, Justus Boos 4. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Schock 4, Johnson, 8-13 FT, 11 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 32, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 29
RT;12;14;16;29
NSA;17;25;34;39
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR: Skylar Crow 11, Jayne Krank 2, Claire Diede 6, Gracee Kuntz 2, Ashlynn Christensen 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Christensen 2, Crow, 4-6 FT, 13 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT: Raegen Adams 2, Alaina Vanderwal 8, Mackenzie Brandt 19, Emily Morman 1, Bridget Kunz 2. Totals: 7 FG, Three-pointers: Brandt 2, Vanderwal 2, 6-14 FT, 10 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY 57, FLASHER 39
GC;21;33;41;57
Flasher;11;22;30;39
FLASHER: Leandra Schmidt 9, Rylee Fleck 10, Leslee Isbell 2, Carlee Fuchs 2, Jayden Miller 4, Tymber Boldt 12. Totals: 11 FG, Three: Fleck 2, Schmidt, 8-10 FT, 8 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY: Isabelle Boyer 26, Merissa Meyer 2, Ameerah Rosin 2, Laura Muggli 8, Zoey Heid 7, Anna Schatz 4, Delaney Hoffman 8. Heid. 26 FG, Three-pointers: Heid, 4-4 FT, 11 Fouls.
HAZEN 60, BEULAH 53
Beulah;13;26;41;53
Hazen;12;24;36;60
BEULAH: Kinzey Zuroff 5, Olivia Martens 10, Harys Beauchamp 25, Ally Walcker 2, Jenna Koppelsloen 11. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Martens, Beauchamp, Koppelsloen, 12-18 FT, 23 Fouls.
HAZEN: MaKenna Brunmeier 9, Sydney Mosset 17, Macee Smith 5, Laini Carr 1, Paige Erhardt 13, Eliza Herrick 15. Totals: 14 FG, Three-pointers: Mosset 5, Erhardt, Herrick, 11-19 FT, 22 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY 51, MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 29
KC;19;28;45;51
MPB;6;18;26;29
KIDDER COUNTY: Avery Rath 16, Kennedy Harter 8, Hailey Pfaff 5, Madelyn Schmidt 18, Josie Braun 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Schmidt 2, Pfaff, Harter, 7-12 FT, 15 Fouls.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN: Brittney Reister 15, Isabel Schmidt 2, Lilly Bohl 3, Ryleigh Martin 3, Gracie Gunderson 2, Sophie Bohl 2, Kalen Kinizell 2. Totals: 10 FG, 9-14 FT, 11 Fouls.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 57, BOWMAN COUNTY 52
BC;16;32;42;52
HS;10;29;54;57
BOWMAN COUNTY: Bailey Peterson 7, Raegen Honeyman 2, Jaci Fischer 17, Andrea Rodakowski 11, Ellie Powell 15
HETTINGER-SCRANTON: Laela Jensen 8, Ella Jensen 6, Sam Oase 15, Bailee Pierce 15, Sidra Sadowsky 6, Beth Lien 6.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Enderlin (11);9-1;213;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9);9-1;210;2
3. Dickinson Trinity (1);12-1;188;3
4. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (2);9-0;167;4
5. Grafton;10-1;138;5
6. Central Cass;9-1;97;9
7. Dunseith;7-1;70;6
8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;9-1;58;10
9. Ellendale;10-1;41;NR
10. Kindred;6-2;26;7
Others receiving votes: Powers Lake (9-1), Rugby (9-2), Beulah (7-4), Minot Ryan (8-1), Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (8-2), Bowman County (8-2), Oakes (7-3).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Central Cass (23);11-0;230;1
2. Kindred;10-3;200;3
3. Grafton;10-2;168;2
4. Kenmare;13-0;153;6
5T. Linton-HMB;11-2;127;4
5T. Wilton-Wing;13-0;127;8
7. Glenburn;12-1;64;5
8. Thompson;10-2;59;7
9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;11-3;58;10
10. Carrington;10-3;40;NR
Others receiving votes: Oakes (9-1), Trenton (9-2), Bowman County (10-2), Center-Stanton (9-2), Kidder County (8-2), Midway-Minto (7-2), Northern Cass (8-2), Hettinger-Scranton (9-3), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (10-2), Velva (10-3).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;35;12;3;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;33;11;6;0;2;2;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;27;9;4;1;2;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;27;8;5;2;1;1;1
Denver;;21;6;9;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;19;5;10;3;0;0;1
Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2
Miami;;15;4;10;2;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 29
North Dakota at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College
Duluth at Miami
Saturday, Jan. 30
North Dakota at Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
Duluth at Miami
Denver at Colorado College
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;21;1;0;42
Bismarck;11;10;3;25
Minot;8;9;3;19
Austin;5;7;3;13
Minn. Wilderness;3;5;1;7
St. Cloud;3;11;0;6
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Kenai River;8;5;0;16
Janesville;7;4;2;16
Minn. Magicians;7;1;0;14
Fairbanks;6;8;0;12
Chippewa Falls;2;6;2;6
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;15;8;1;31
Johnstown;13;4;3;29
Maryland;11;5;5;27
New Jersey;8;9;5;21
NE Generals;8;14;3;19
Danbury;5;3;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;18;8;1;37
Shreveport;17;3;3;37
Amarillo;11;6;3;25
Wichita Falls;9;8;4;22
Odessa;7;13;3;17
New Mexico;6;15;1;13
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Minot at Aberdeen
St. Cloud at Minn. Magicians
Friday, Jan. 29
St. Cloud at Minot, 8:05 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Austin
Kenai River at Janesville
Maine at New Jersey
NE Generals at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Amarillo at New Mexico
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Saturday, Jan. 30
BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Austin at Minn. Wilderness
Kenai River at Janesville
Maine at New Jersey
NE Generals at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Amarillo at New Mexico
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Sunday, Jan. 31
BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Kenai River at Janesville
NE Generals at Johnstown
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
Bismarck State College 99, Miles Community College 85
Yellowston Christian (Mont.) 80, Dickinson State 73
College women’s basketball
Miles Community College 81, Bismarck State College 60
Jamestown 71, College of St. Mary 55
High school boys basketball
Carrington 58, Barnes County North 40
Central Cass 90, Richland 36
Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 62, Dakota Prairie 58
Enderlin 72, Maple Valley 38
Kindred 68, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 35
North Border 74, Midwa-Minto 48
Thompson 76, Larimore 30
White Shield 63, Warwick 30
High school girls basketball
Hazen 60, Beulah 53
Heart River 72, New England 55
Herreid-Selby 63, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 39
Garrison 78, Washburn 35
Grant County 57, Flasher 39
Kenmare 44, Tioga 31
Kidder County 51, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 29
Langdon-E-M 73, Dunseith 54
Minot Ryan 45, Lewis & Clark-Berthold 30
Nelson County 78, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 24
New Salem-Almont 32, Richardton-Taylor 29
Northern Cass 80, Hillsboro-Central Valley 32
Parshall 81, New Town 22
Powers Lake 54, Alexander-Trinty Christian 29
Rugby 61, Nedrose 27
Velva 56, Bottineau 40
Wilton-Wing 77, Drake-Anamoose 39
High school girls hockey
Fargo North-South 5, Crookston, Minn. 2