Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MILES CC 85, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72
BSC;34;48;--;72
Miles;44;41;--;85
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Seth Nelson 9, Alex Huber 9, Latrel Davis 2, Garrick Baines 8, Jerrick Baines 8, Deonte’ Martinez 7, Aida Rebel 4, Max Tschosik 4, Jaden Mitzel 4, Jayden Bernhard 4, Jacob Prudhomme 13. Totals: 30-71 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Nelson, Huber, Martinez), 9-22 FT, 41 Rebounds Prudhomme 6), 8 Assists (Martinez 3), 6 Steals (Nelson 2), 2 Blocked shots, 20 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Ray Daniels 16, Blessing Adesipe 17, Eli Habighorst 25, Zack Baker 2, Denzel Kabasele 6, Shayden Cooke 6, Kaleb Naylor 2, Tvon Jones 10, Ethan Bell 1. Totals: 27-58 FG, Three-pointers 5-12 (Habighorst 3, Adesipe, Cooke) 26-28 FT, 41 Rebounds (Adesipe 13), 13 Steals (Daniels 5), 3 Blocked shots (Daniels 3), 15 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.
Records: Miles Community College 3-10 Mon-Dak, 6-16 overall; Bismarck State College 5-8, 10-10.
People are also reading…
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 76, MILES 62
BSC;19;37;54;76
Miles;16;26;44;62
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Reile Payne 13, Sam Oech 9, Kaity Hove 14, Ashton Kinnebrew 16, Jaiden Baker 18, MacKenzie Boone 1, Kayleen Kihle 5. Totals: 31-76 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Payne 3, Kinnebrew 2), 9-12 FT, 42 Rebounds (Payne 12), 24 Assists (Hove 7), 10 Steals (4 with 2), 13 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Kelbee Denham 2, Aylin Ramirez 10, Angelina Dimasi 3, Molly Cockburn 10, Gabby Flute Player 9, Ella Paleea-Cook 2, Catalina de Giorgi 5, Citalli Gurrola 6. Totals: 21-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Cook 3, Gurrola 2), 15-27 FT, 36 Rebounds (Ramirez 6), 12 Assists (Denham 3), 2 Blocked shots, 16 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 9-3 Mon-Dak, 16-3 overall; Miles Community College 1-12, 3-19.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
PARKSIDE, WIS., 21, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 16
165: Shane Gantz, Parkside, major dec. Leo Mushinsky, 11-3.
174: Job Ayala, Parkside def. Max Bruss, 3-2.
184: Reece Woracheck, Parkside def. Wyatt Lidberg, 6-2.
197: Rodsean Graham, Parkside, def. Matt Kaylor, 5-2.
285: Gerardo Jaime, UM def. Nate Lloyd, 1-0.
125: Joe Arroyo, Parkside def. Jaden Verhagen, 12-3.
133: Reece Barnhardt, UM pinned Joey Roti, 2:10.
141: Laken Boese, UM def. Cayden Henschel, 8-3.
149: Nathan Hensley, Parkside major dec. Trevor Fauver, 12-2.
157: Braydon Huber, UM major dec. Ben Durocher, 8-0.
Records: Wisconsin-Parkside 2-0 NSIC, 2-2 overall; University of Mary 1-1, 7-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;27;9;3;0;0;0;0
North Dakota;;24;8;4;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;24;8;4;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;4;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;18;6;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;14;5;7;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;8;1;0;1;0
Miami;;5;1;12;1;1;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 16-5-0, Denver 16-5-1, St. Cloud State 14-6-0, Nebraska-Omaha 15-9-0, Minnesota-Duluth 13-9-2, North Dakota 13-10-0, Colorado College 6-13-3, Miami 4-18-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Western Michigan 2, North Dakota 0
St. Cloud State 8, Miami 0
Nebraska-Omaha 5, Minnesota-Duluth 0
Denver 4, Colorado College 0
Friday, Jan. 28
St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Miami
Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
Saturday, Jan. 29
St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Denver at Miami
Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth
Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;22;12;3;47
Minot;20;17;1;41
Aberdeen;18;15;3;39
North Iowa;17;13;5;39
St. Cloud;18;13;1;37
Bismarck;13;20;3;29
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;25;11;2;52
Maryland;21;7;6;48
Johnstown;19;12;4;42
Northeast;20;16;1;41
Jamestown;17;15;3;37
Maine;10;21;3;23
Danbury;9;22;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;25;13;1;51
Springfield;24;9;2;50
Anchorage;21;12;3;45
Minnesota Wilderness;19;18;1;39
Minnesota Magicians;17;16;4;38
Chippewa;17;18;2;36
Janesville;17;19;1;35
Kenai River;9;25;5;23
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;23;10;3;49
Lone Star;20;9;6;46
Odessa;20;13;3;43
Amarillo;19;14;2;40
Wichita Falls;16;13;7;39
Corpus Christi;17;18;2;36
Shreveport;15;15;4;34
El Paso;13;19;3;29
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3
Northeast 3, New Jersey 1
Johnstown 7, Maine 2
Maryland 4, Jamestown 1
Springfield 5, Chippewa 2
Austin 5, Aberdeen 2
Minnesota Wilderness 7, Minnesota Magicians 0
Odessa 6, Wichita Falls 5, OT
Shreveport 2, New Mexico 1, SO
Corpus Christi 6, El Paso, 3
St. Cloud 6, Minot 1
Anchorage 4, Fairbanks 3
Kenai River 6, Janesville 4
Sunday, Jan. 23
Kenai River 4, Janesville 2
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Maryland at New Jersey
Thursday, Jan. 27
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
Friday, Jan. 28
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Jamestown
Johnstown at Maryland
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa
Minot at St. Cloud
Springfield at Minnesota Magicians
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Odessa
North Iowa at Aberdeen
El Paso at New Mexico
Janesville at Anchorage
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, Jan. 29
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Maryland
Maine at Jamestown
Danbury at Northeast
Minot at St. Cloud
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Lone Star at Shreveport
Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness
Wichita Falls at Odessa
North Iowa at Aberdeen
El Paso at New Mexico
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Sunday, Jan. 30
Danbury at Northeast
Janesville at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men's basketball
Miles Community College 85, Bismarck State College 72
College women's basketball
Bismarck State College 76, Miles Community College 62
College wrestling
Iowa State 26, North Dakota State 9
Parkside-Wisconsin 21, University of Mary 16
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com