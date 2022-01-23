Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MILES CC 85, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 76, MILES 62

COLLEGE WRESTLING

PARKSIDE, WIS., 21, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 16

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.