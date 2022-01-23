 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MILES CC 85, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 72

BSC;34;48;--;72

Miles;44;41;--;85

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Seth Nelson 9, Alex Huber 9, Latrel Davis 2, Garrick Baines 8, Jerrick Baines 8, Deonte’ Martinez 7, Aida Rebel 4, Max Tschosik 4, Jaden Mitzel 4, Jayden Bernhard 4, Jacob Prudhomme 13. Totals: 30-71 FG, Three-pointers: 3-21 (Nelson, Huber, Martinez), 9-22 FT, 41 Rebounds Prudhomme 6), 8 Assists (Martinez 3), 6 Steals (Nelson 2), 2 Blocked shots, 20 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Ray Daniels 16, Blessing Adesipe 17, Eli Habighorst 25, Zack Baker 2, Denzel Kabasele 6, Shayden Cooke 6, Kaleb Naylor 2, Tvon Jones 10, Ethan Bell 1. Totals: 27-58 FG, Three-pointers 5-12 (Habighorst 3, Adesipe, Cooke) 26-28 FT, 41 Rebounds (Adesipe 13), 13 Steals (Daniels 5), 3 Blocked shots (Daniels 3), 15 Turnovers, 18 Fouls.

Records: Miles Community College 3-10 Mon-Dak, 6-16 overall; Bismarck State College 5-8, 10-10.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 76, MILES 62

BSC;19;37;54;76

Miles;16;26;44;62

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Reile Payne 13, Sam Oech 9, Kaity Hove 14, Ashton Kinnebrew 16, Jaiden Baker 18, MacKenzie Boone 1, Kayleen Kihle 5. Totals: 31-76 FG, Three-pointers: 5-23 (Payne 3, Kinnebrew 2), 9-12 FT, 42 Rebounds (Payne 12), 24 Assists (Hove 7), 10 Steals (4 with 2), 13 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Kelbee Denham 2, Aylin Ramirez 10, Angelina Dimasi 3, Molly Cockburn 10, Gabby Flute Player 9, Ella Paleea-Cook 2, Catalina de Giorgi 5, Citalli Gurrola 6. Totals: 21-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-13 (Cook 3, Gurrola 2), 15-27 FT, 36 Rebounds (Ramirez 6), 12 Assists (Denham 3), 2 Blocked shots, 16 Turnovers, 15 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 9-3 Mon-Dak, 16-3 overall; Miles Community College 1-12, 3-19.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

PARKSIDE, WIS., 21, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 16

165: Shane Gantz, Parkside, major dec. Leo Mushinsky, 11-3.

174: Job Ayala, Parkside def. Max Bruss, 3-2.

184: Reece Woracheck, Parkside def. Wyatt Lidberg, 6-2.

197: Rodsean Graham, Parkside, def. Matt Kaylor, 5-2.

285: Gerardo Jaime, UM def. Nate Lloyd, 1-0.

125: Joe Arroyo, Parkside def. Jaden Verhagen, 12-3.

133: Reece Barnhardt, UM pinned Joey Roti, 2:10.

141: Laken Boese, UM def. Cayden Henschel, 8-3.

149: Nathan Hensley, Parkside major dec. Trevor Fauver, 12-2.

157: Braydon Huber, UM major dec. Ben Durocher, 8-0.

Records: Wisconsin-Parkside 2-0 NSIC, 2-2 overall; University of Mary 1-1, 7-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;27;9;3;0;0;0;0

North Dakota;;24;8;4;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;24;8;4;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;21;6;4;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;18;6;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;14;5;7;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;11;3;8;1;0;1;0

Miami;;5;1;12;1;1;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 16-5-0, Denver 16-5-1, St. Cloud State 14-6-0, Nebraska-Omaha 15-9-0, Minnesota-Duluth 13-9-2, North Dakota 13-10-0, Colorado College 6-13-3, Miami 4-18-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Western Michigan 2, North Dakota 0

St. Cloud State 8, Miami 0

Nebraska-Omaha 5, Minnesota-Duluth 0

Denver 4, Colorado College 0

Friday, Jan. 28

St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Miami

Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College

Saturday, Jan. 29

St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Denver at Miami

Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth

Nebraska-Omaha at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;22;12;3;47

Minot;20;17;1;41

Aberdeen;18;15;3;39

North Iowa;17;13;5;39

St. Cloud;18;13;1;37

Bismarck;13;20;3;29

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;25;11;2;52

Maryland;21;7;6;48

Johnstown;19;12;4;42

Northeast;20;16;1;41

Jamestown;17;15;3;37

Maine;10;21;3;23

Danbury;9;22;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;25;13;1;51

Springfield;24;9;2;50

Anchorage;21;12;3;45

Minnesota Wilderness;19;18;1;39

Minnesota Magicians;17;16;4;38

Chippewa;17;18;2;36

Janesville;17;19;1;35

Kenai River;9;25;5;23

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;23;10;3;49

Lone Star;20;9;6;46

Odessa;20;13;3;43

Amarillo;19;14;2;40

Wichita Falls;16;13;7;39

Corpus Christi;17;18;2;36

Shreveport;15;15;4;34

El Paso;13;19;3;29

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Iowa 4, Bismarck 3

Northeast 3, New Jersey 1

Johnstown 7, Maine 2

Maryland 4, Jamestown 1

Springfield 5, Chippewa 2

Austin 5, Aberdeen 2

Minnesota Wilderness 7, Minnesota Magicians 0

Odessa 6, Wichita Falls 5, OT

Shreveport 2, New Mexico 1, SO

Corpus Christi 6, El Paso, 3

St. Cloud 6, Minot 1

Anchorage 4, Fairbanks 3

Kenai River 6, Janesville 4

Sunday, Jan. 23

Kenai River 4, Janesville 2

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Maryland at New Jersey

Thursday, Jan. 27

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

Friday, Jan. 28

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Jamestown

Johnstown at Maryland

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa

Minot at St. Cloud

Springfield at Minnesota Magicians

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Odessa

North Iowa at Aberdeen

El Paso at New Mexico

Janesville at Anchorage

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, Jan. 29

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Maryland

Maine at Jamestown

Danbury at Northeast

Minot at St. Cloud

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

Lone Star at Shreveport

Chippewa at Minnesota Wilderness

Wichita Falls at Odessa

North Iowa at Aberdeen

El Paso at New Mexico

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Sunday, Jan. 30

Danbury at Northeast

Janesville at Anchorage

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men's basketball

Miles Community College 85, Bismarck State College 72

College women's basketball

Bismarck State College 76, Miles Community College 62

College wrestling

Iowa State 26, North Dakota State 9

Parkside-Wisconsin 21, University of Mary 16

