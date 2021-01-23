Area Scores: Jan. 24

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
BEMIDJI STATE 70, U-MARY 68
U-Mary;31;37;-;68
BSU;39;31;-;70
U-MARY: Trever Kaiser 31, Matthew Kreklow 13, Wyatt Carr 7, Josh Sipes 3, Glenn Jordan 2, Lucas Mayer 6, Kam Warrens 6. Totals: 28-70 FG, 6-8 FT.
BEMIDJI STATE: Derek Thompson 13, Nick Wagner 11, Griffin Chase 8, Cody Landwehr 8, Mohamed Kone 7, Tyler Behrendt 13, Dalton Albrecht 10. Totals: 27-60 FG, 8-13 FT.
Three-pointers: UM 6-21 (Kaiser 4, Carr 1, Sipes 1), BSU 8-26 (Thompson 1, Wagner 1, Chase 2, Behrendt 3, Albrecht 1). Fouls: UM 15, BSU 14. Fouled out: None.
Records: U-Mary 3-5, 3-3 NSIC; BSU 2-6, 1-5 NSIC.
MILES 87, UNITED TRIBES 63
UTTC;35;28;-;63
MCC;54;33;-;87
UNITED TRIBES: Tyree Witcomb 18, Jayce Achambault 0, Tate Bear 9, Lane Johnson 6, Luke Wells Jr. 4, Cayden Redfield 10, Riley Hodgkiss 2, D.J. Shelton 2, Khalil Grant 1, Eric Woods 8, Nick Valencia 3. Totals: 21-70 FG, 10-22 FT.
MILES: Eli Habighorst 12, Ben Datro 7, Dylan Hushaw 21, Jakin Rickets 25, Remy Lamovou 12, Shayden Cooke 3, Zack Baker 7, Dunstan Esimone 0. Totals: 32-62 FG, 11-20 FT.
Three-pointers: UTTC 11-33 (Whitcomb 3, Bear 2, Johnson 2, Redfield 1, Woods 2, Valencia 1), MCC 12-34 (Habighorst 2, Datro 1, Hushaw 4, Rickets 3, Cooke 1, Baker 1). Fouls: UTTC 20, MCC 20. Fouled out: Archambault, Lemovou, Esimone.
Records: Miles 1-0; United Tribes 0-2.
DAWSON 107, BISMARCK STATE 83
BSC;33;50;--;83
DCC;53;54;--;107
BISMARCK STATE: Jerrick Baines 22, Garrick baines 10, Cobe Begger 15, Jamison Kramer 7, Macauley Young 6, Josh Lee 5, Seth Nelson 2, Jaden Mitzel 14, Trapper Jacobs 2. Totals: 26-60 FG, 24-28 FT.
DAWSON: Hezekiah Swanson 6, Kose Egbule 11, Michael Jok 9, Riley Spoonhnter 17, Charles Kamoten 11, Reggie Martin 17, Jalen Tot 15, Jajuan Tot 8, Kennedy Brown 5, Cordell Stinson 8. Totals: 38-82 FG, 20-23 FT.
Three-pointers: BSC 7-19 (J.Baines 3, G.Baines 1, Begger 1, Kramer 1, Lee 1), DCC 11-27 (Egbule 2, Jok 1, Spoonhunter 3, Martin 1, Jal.Tot 1, Jaj.Tot 1, Brown 1). Fouls: BSC 18, DCC 19. Fouled out: Stinson.
Records: Dawson 1-0; BSC 1-1.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BEMIDJI STATE 58, U-MARY 53
BSU;14;30;45;58
U-Mary;14;23;39;53
BEMIDJI STATE: Brooklyn Bachmann 24, Rachael Heittola 11, Trinity Myer 7, Sydney Zerr 4, Taylor Vold 6, Claire Wolhowe 6. Totals: 23-51 FG, 6-12 FT.
U-MARY: Lauren Rotunda 21, Macy Williams 11, Lexie Schneider 2, Hallie Schweitzer 7, Zoe Velde 5, Carly Kottsick 4, Coral Gillette 3. Totals: 23-57 FG, 4-6 FT.
Three-pointers: BSU 6-18 (Baschmann 3, Vold 1, Wolhowe 2), UM 3-10 (Williams 1, Velde 1, Gillette 1). Fouls: BSU 15, UM 20. Fouled out: Schneider.
Records: BSU 5-1, 4-0 NSIC; U-Mary 1-5, 1-3 NSIC.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
MINOT 81, MANDAN 75
Mandan;25;50;-;75
Minot;40;41;-;81
MANDAN: Tyler Thilony 8, Jayce Lowman 38, Seth Gangl 3, Jacob Pierce 10, Aaron Grubb 4, Jonathan LaFleur 4, Jaxon Duttenhefer 8. Totals: 28 FG, 10-12 FT.
MINOT: Michael Ross 11, RaShawn Wilcox 13, Kade Butz 2, Eric Wentz 6, Teagan Kichen 2, Deonte Martinez 29, Hunter MacDonald 2, Darik Dissette 16. Totals: 29 FG, 17-21 FT.
Three-pointers: Man 9 (Lowman 8, Gangl 1), Min 6 (Wilcox 3, Martinez 3, Dissette 1). Fouls: Man 17, Min 13. Fouled out: None.
Records: Minot 10-1; Mandan 8-4.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 76, BISMARCK 51
Bismarck;21;30;-;51
Century; 26;50;-;76
BISMARCK: Paige Breuer 11, Sydney Gerving 4, Mandie Picard 11, Miyah Holzworth 4, Jilee Golus 8, Payton Gerving 4, Peyton Neumiller 9. Totals: 17 FG, 9-14 FT.
CENTURY: Jocelyn Julson 1, Bergan Kinnebrew 8, MaKayla Anderson 2, Julia Fitterer 14, Logan Nissley 35, Megan Klein 3, Ashton Kinnebrew 13. Totals: 24-32 FT.
Three-pointers: Bis 8 Neumiller 3, P.Gerving 1, Breuer 3, S.Gerving 1), Cen 10 (Nissley 8, Fitterer 1, A.Kinnebrew 1). Fouls: Bis 19, Cen 13. Fouled out: None.
Records: Century 9-0; Bismarck 5-4.
VALLEY CITY 62, LISBON 29
VC;16;45;58;62
Lisbon;12;18;25;29
VALLEY CITY: Samantha Hatcher 5, Peyton Pederson 7, Jadyn Dieterle 17, Dylann Diegel 2, Tesa Olson 9, Brooke Eggermont 22.
LISBON: Ella Reinke 2, Asha Sweet 6, Sheyenne Waletzko 3, Kia Sweet 2, Kendra Odegard 11, Taylor Gilbert 5.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
HEART RIVER 68, KIDDER COUNTY 63
KC;8;17;410;63
HR;13;29;47;68
KIDDER COUNTY: Jayden Rath 16, Jace Larson 2, Payton Cauthon 15, Jonah Harter 12, Ryan Nicholson 5, Luke Rath 13. Totals: 22 FG, 13-20 FT.
HEART RIVER: Jaden Praus 14, Preston Walter 6, Cade Wyant 10, Tanner Obrigewitch 12, Tyler Kastrow 12, Tarence Dillinger 14. Totals: 27 FG, 8-12 FT.
Three-pointers: KC 4 (Nicholson 1, J.Rath 2, Cauthon 1), HR 6 (Praus 4, Wyant 2). Fouls: KC 14, HR 15. Fouled out: None.
ELLENDALE 70, CARRINGTON 39
Ellendale;20;42;61;70
Carrington;11;23;32;39
ELLENDALE: Riley Thorpe 6, Levi Reis 17, Wyatt Henningsen 7, Anton Geller 5, Chance Durheim 4, Mason Molan 2, Eric Blondo 6, Scott Wagner 23.
CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 19, Grady Shipman 5, Hudson Schmitz 13, Jack Erickson 2.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 67, GRANT COUNTY 59
GC;16;27;45;59
WW;21;38;53;67
GRANT COUNTY: Isabelle Boyer 31, Ameerah Rosin 2, Laura Muggli 3, Zoey Heid 14, Anna Schatz 2, Delaney Hoffman 3, Sam Ellison 4. Totals: 21 FG, 14-16 FT.
WILTON-WING: Jordyn Thorson 2, Hailey Quam 32, Kiara Johnson 2, Hannah Fischer 2, Austyn Schafer 2, Jordan Tooke 3, Kalyssa Schock 18, Kelsey Backman 6. Totals: 21 FG, 16-23 FT.
Three-pointers: GC 3 (Heid 2, Hoffman 1), WW 6 (Schock 5, Tooke 1). Fouls: GC 16, WW 16. Fouled out: Heid.
CARRINGTON 46, RUGBY 38
Rugby;7;14;28;38
Carrington;13;23;32;46
RUGBY: Sarah Blessum 5, Mykell Heidlebaugh 11, Anna Johnson 3, Joran Jundt 2, Tesha Sobolik 6, Kendyl Hager 8, Gabriella Sullivan 2, Isabella McCabe 1.
CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 2, Haley Wolsky 3, Kenzie Edland 4, Lexus Page 10, Sydnie Grager 12, Hannah Hagel 12.
BAKER, MONT. 60, BEACH 53
Baker;18;41;50;60
Beach;19;32;41;53
BAKER: Anika Ploeger 16, Harlee Graham 1, Peyton Janeway 12, Emily Shumaker 16, Eve Uecker 4, McKenna Griffith 1, Mya Hadley 10. Totals: 21 FG, 11-29 FT.
BEACH: Laiken Mahlum 5, Tyra Feldman 2, Alyvia Braden 3, Megan Rising 18, Kennedy Myers 12, Madi Nunberg 10, Molly Farstveeet 3. Totals: 13 FG, 24-29 FT.
Three-pointers: Baker 7 (Ploeger 1, Janeway 2, Shumaker 2, Uecker 1, Hadley 1), Beach 3 (Mahlum 1, Rising 1, Nunberg 1). Fouls: Baker 24, Beach 25. Fouled out: Nunberg.
BOWMAN COUNTY 54, BELLE FOURSCHE, S.D. 46
BF;15;23;30;46
BC;14;27;43;54
BELLE FOURSCHE: Dylan Stedillie 2, Hayley Wilber 2, Chlooe Crago 4, Kayla Garza 13, Williamson 2, Grace Clooten 6, B Jensen 17. Totals: 16 FG, 14-21 FT.
BOWMAN COUNTY: Jocelyn Kulseth 3, Avrie Nohava 5, Bailey Peterson 10, Raegen Honeyman 1, Jaci Fisher 10, Andrea Rodakowski 7, Ellie Powell 18. Totals: 17 FG, 16-20 FT.
Three-pointers: BF 0, BC 4 (Kulseth 1, Nohava 1, Peterson 2). Fouls: BF 18, BC 12. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS HOCKEY
FARGO DAVIES 6, BISMARCK 1
Fargo Davies;1;2;3;-;6
Bismarck;0;1;0;-;1
First period: 1. FD, Kaia Johnson (Sandra Sampson), 11:29, (pp).
Second period: 2. FD, Olivia Opheim (Mathilde Vetter), 2:37. 3. Bis, Paige Hansen (Brenna Curl), 8:02, (pp). 4. FD, Opheim (Vetter), 15:27.
Third period: 5. FD, Kylie Autrey (Josie Froslie), 10:05, (pp). 6. FD, Opheim (Johnson), 13:48. 7. FD, Morgan Sauvageau (unassisted), 16:13.
Goalie saves: FD – Kennedy Cook 2-6-7 – 15; Bis – Karsyn Hellman 13-9-4 – 26.
Penalties: FD – 4 minors; Bis – 3 minors.
Records: Fargo Davies 9-0-1-1; Bismarck 8-1-1-0.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
CENTURY 40, DICKINSON 34
106: Brayden Morris, Cen, pinned Aidan Dahmus, 0:53. 113: Warrick Morel, Dick, pinned Ethan Kuntz, 1:00. 120: Blake Ersland, wn, pinned Gavin Morel, 1:33. 126: Houston Crimmins, Dick, pinned Brody Ferderer, 3:02. 132: Trenton Gillen, Dick, pinned Zach Stair, 2:53. 138: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, dec. Dawson Richter 7-0. 145: Ben Weigum, Cen, technical fall over Cullen Murphy 15-0.
152: Troy Berg, Dick, major dec. over Clay Radenz 15-6. 160: Cody Booth, Dick, pinned Jax Gums, 2:36. 170: Dany Tanefeu, Cen, technical fall over Zach Booth 17-1. 182: Jacob Boehm, Cen, dec. Jackson Melvin 6-3. 195: Cade Garcia, Cen, pinned Tyer White, 1:55. 220: Tanner Jarrett, Dick, pinned Hunter Harvey, 3:06. 285: Jacob Burckhard, Cen, pinned Landon Fichter, 3:07.
ST. MARY’S 42, DICKINSON 30
113: Gavin Morel, Dick, won by forfeit. 120: Warrick Morel, Dick, pinned Charles Richter, 0:48. 126: Houston Crimmins, Dick, dec. Colin Steidler 8-2. 132: Reece Barnhardt, SM, pinned Trenton Gillen, 2:33. 138: Isaac Felchle, SM, pinned Dawson Richter, 0:58. 145: William Lengenfelder, SM, dec. Cullen Murphy 10-3. 152: Troy Berg, Dick, pinned James Richter, 3:37.
160: Matt Scheer, SM, dec. Cody Booth 5-4. 170: Jaxyn Richter, SM, pinned Zach Booth, 4:25. 182: Jackson Melvin, Dick, dec. Luke Lengenfelder 9-5. 195: Trenton Radenz, SM, pinned Tyler White, 1:02. 220: Tanner Jarrett, Dick, pinned Nick Windsor, 1:12. 285: Jack Weikum, SM, pinned Landon Fichter, 1:36. 106: Joryn Richter, SM, pinned Aidan Dahmus, 3:11.
BOYS SWIMMING
MINOT INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Minot 691. 2. Legacy 356. 3. Bismarck 342. 4. Mandan 308.
individual results
200 medley relay: 1. Minot (Peyton Bartsch, Josh Boen, Alex King, Dominic Yoder), 1:42.75. 2. Leg, 1:54.11. 3. Bis, 1:55.70. 4. Man, 2:05.84.
200 freestyle: 1. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 1:56.89. 2. Griffin Osborn, Min, 1:04.78. 3. Noah Mayer, Leg, 2:05.88. 4. Will Thomas, Min, 2:06.89. 5. Lukas Fast, Leg, 2:07.89. 6. Blake Nelson, Bis, 2:08.32.
200 IM: 1. Dominic Yoder, Min, 2:03.99. 2. Grant Schaeffer, Min, 2:08.70. 3. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 2:14.20. 4. Jayden Ahmann, Leg, 2:14.54. 5. Logan Hill, Min, 2:16.52. 6. Eric LaFleur, Man, 2:18.06.
50 freestyle: 1. Peyton Bartsch, Min, 23.47. 2. Ryan Bergman, Man, 24.26. 3. Riley Poppe, Man, 24.75. 4. Garrett Wick, Bis, 24.81. 5. Levi VonBokern, Min, 24.84. 6. Alex Prestwich, Min, 24.89.
100 butterfly: 1. Alex King, Min, 56.14. 2. Josh Boen, Min, 57.60. 3. Levi VonBokern, Min, 59.06. 4. Kalen Hill, Min, 1:00.33. 5. Ryan Bergman, Man, 1:02.83. 6. Eric LaFleur, Man, 1:03.53.
100 freestyle: 1. Jaxon Reinke, Min, 53.12. 2. Oliver Roongin, Min, 53.25. 3. Logan Hill, Min, 54.90. 4. Alex Steichen, Bis, 55.71. 5. Carter Thomas, Min, 56.78. 6. Noah Mayer, Leg, 57.01.
500 freestyle: 1. Ryan Hubbard, Min, 5:22.19. 2. Jayden Ahmann, Leg, 5:22.21. 3. Josiah Penn, Bis, 5:42.99. 4. Alex Moe, Min, 5:48.48. 5. Alex Prestwich, Min, 5:59.42. 6. Tyler Hills, Min, 6:04.27.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Min (Alex King, Jaxon Reinke, Kalen Hill, Grant Schaeffer), 1:33.39. 2. Man, 1:40.04. 3. Leg, 1:43.54.
100 backstroke: 1. Dominic Yoder, Min, 55.53. 2. Peyton Bartsch, Min, 59.73. 3. Garrett Wick, Bis, 1:03.65. 4. Kaden Dodds, Min, 1:05.22. 5. Carter Larson, Min, 1:07.29. 6. Lukas Fast, Leg, 1:08.94.
100 breaststroke: 1. Josh Boen, Min, 1:03.96. 2. Oliver Roongin, Min, 1:04.54. 3. Alex King, Min, 1:06.19. 4. Austin Schlecht, Leg, 1:09.04. 5. Grant Schaeffer, Mion, 1:10.31. 6. Max Nelson. Bis, 1:17.44.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Min (Dominic Yoder, Josh Boen, Jaxon Reinke, Grant Schaeffer), 3:28.40. 2. Leg, 3:41.42. 3. Bis, 3:44.45. 4. Man, 3:45.40.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
St. Cloud State;;33;11;6;0;2;2;0
North Dakota;;32;11;3;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;24;8;4;1;2;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;24;7;5;2;1;1;1
Denver;;21;6;8;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;19;5;9;3;0;0;1
Colorado College;;15;3;10;2;0;2;2
Miami;;15;4;10;2;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 22
St. Cloud State 3, Miami 2
Saturday, Jan. 23
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Western Michigan 1
St. Cloud State 8, Miami 2
Denver 4, Nebraska-Omaha 1
Sunday, Jan. 24
Colorado College at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Western Michigan at Minnesota-Duluth
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha
NAHL
BISMARCK 3, ST. CLOUD 1
SC;0;1;0;-;1
Bismarck;1;2;1;-;4
First period: 1. Bis, Ben Troumbly (Jack Conroy, Grant Ahcan), 2:40.
Second period: 2. SC, Nikolas Hong (Brendan Kim), 12:10. 3. Bis, Tim Piechowski (Ryan Taylor, Owen Michaels), 12:10. 4. Bis, Lars Rodne (Jon Ziskie, Isaac Hinkemeyer-Howe), 12:42.
Third period: 5. Bis, Ahcan (Troubly, Conroy), 16:09.
Goalie saves: SC – Paxton Geisel 18. Bis – Ian Shane 33.
Penalties: SC – 3 minors, 1 major, 1 misconduct. Bis – 1 minor, 1 major, 1 misconduct.
Records: SC 3-11-0, 6 points; Bis 11-10-3, 25 points.
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;21;1;0;42
Bismarck;11;10;3;25
Minot;8;9;3;19
Austin;5;7;3;13
Minn. Wilderness;3;4;1;7
St. Cloud;3;11;0;6
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;7;4;2;16
Minn. Magicians;7;1;0;14
Kenai River;7;5;0;14
Fairbanks;6;8;0;12
Chippewa Falls;2;6;2;6
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;15;8;1;31
Johnstown;13;4;3;29
Maryland;11;5;5;27
New Jersey;8;8;5;21
Northeast;7;14;3;17
Danbury;5;3;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;18;8;1;37
Shreveport;17;3;3;37
Amarillo;11;6;3;25
Wichita Falls;9;8;4;22
Odessa;7;13;3;17
New Mexico;6;15;1;13
Saturday, Jan. 23
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 1
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Austin 0
Aberdeen 8, Fairbanks 0
Minnesota Magicians 4, Kenai River 1
Johnstown 5, Danbury 3
New Jersey 3, Northeast 2, OT
Amarillo 4, Odessa 1
Shreveport 4, Lone Star 1
Wichita Falls 8, New Mexico 0
Sunday, Jan. 24
Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness
New Jersey at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
College men’s basketball
Bemidji State 70, Mary 68
Dawson 107, Bismarck State 83
Dickinson State 80, Mayville State 77
Jamestown 93, Mounty Marty 66
Miles 87, United Tribes 63
Minot State 77, Minnesota-Crookston 72
North Dakota State 84, Denver 58
South Dakota State 85, North Dakota 74
Valley City State 88, Presentation 66
College women’s basketball
Bemidji State 58, Mary 53
Jamestown 90, Mount Marty 47
Mayville State 64, Dickinson State 51
Minot State 59, Minnesota-Crookston 47
North Dakota State 74, Denver 56
South Dakota State 66, North Dakota 44
Valley City State 71, Presentation 45
High school boys basketball
Bismarck 89, Bismarck Century 53
Dickinson Trinity 73, Beach 37
Ellendale 70, Carrington 39
Four Winds-Minnewaukan 59, Fargo Oak Grove 54
Grafton 57, Kindred 46
Hatton-Northwood 67, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 32
Hazen 62, Hettinger-Scranton 43
Jamestown 76, Turtle Mountain 56
Midway-Minto 64, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 58
Minot 81, Mandan 75
Shiloh Christian 66, Powers Lake 52
Trenton 41, Ray 38
Velva 61, Wilton-Wing 47
High school girls basketball
Baker, Mont. 60, Beach 53
Bismarck Century 76, Bismarck 51
Bowman County 54, Belle Foursche, S.D. 46
Carrington 46, Rugby 38
Dickinson Trinity 50, Stanley 27
Dunseith 66, Velva 54
Garrison 56, Surrey 40
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Flasher 48
Hettinger-Scranton 64, Hazen 33
Kindred 62, Grafton 59
Mayville-Portland-Cifford-Galesburg 58, Hatton- Northwood 47
New England 45, New Salem-Almont 40
North Star 41, Larimore 39
Shiloh Christian 53, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 48
Valley City 62, Lisbon 29
Washburn 65, Max 29
Westhope-Newburg 50, South Prairie 41
Wilton-Wing 67, Grant County 59
High school boys hockey
Bismarck Century 9, Hazen-Beulah 0
Bottineau-Rugby 5, Dickinson 2
Fargo Davies 5, Fargo North 1
Grand Forks Central 4, Grand Forks Red River 3
Morris-Benson Area, Minn. 3, Mayville-Portland 1
West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Fargo South-Shanley 1, SO
High school girls hockey
Fargo Davies 6, Bismarck 1
Grand Forks 2, Minot 1
Mandan 2, West Fargo 0
Williston 2, Devils Lake 1