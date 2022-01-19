 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 20

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (11);9-1;69;1

2. Minot (2);9-1;57;2

3. Bismarck (1);9-1;41;4

4. Fargo Davies (1);7-1;38;3

5. West Fargo Sheyenne;9-1;19;5

Others receiving votes: West Fargo (8-2).

GIRLS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (15);9-0;75;1

2. Bismarck;8-1;56;2

3. West Fargo;9-1;42;4

4. Fargo Davies;7-1;25;NR

5. Minot;8-1;21;5

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (6-1).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Denver;;21;7;3;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;3;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;6;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;5;1;10;1;0;0;1

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-8-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 14-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 12-8-2, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-16-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 21

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha

Miami at St. Cloud State

Colorado at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud State

Denver at Colorado

Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;20;12;3;43

Minot;20;15;1;41

Aberdeen;18;14;2;38

North Iowa;16;12;5;37

St. Cloud;16;13;1;33

Bismarck;12;19;3;27

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;25;10;1;51

Maryland;20;7;5;45

Johnstown;17;12;4;38

Jamestown;17;14;3;37

Northeast;18;16;1;37

Maine;10;19;3;23

Danbury;9;22;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;25;11;1;51

Springfield;22;9;2;46

Anchorage;19;12;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38

Chippewa;17;16;2;36

Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35

Janesville;16;17;1;33

Kenai River;7;24;5;19

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;22;10;2;46

Lone Star;18;9;6;42

Odessa;19;12;3;41

Amarillo;19;12;2;40

Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36

Shreveport;14;14;4;32

Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32

El Paso;13;17;3;29

Thursday, Jan. 20

Lone Star at Amarillo

Friday, Jan. 21

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Northeast at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Amarillo

Chippewa at Springfield

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Shreveport at New Mexico

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at New Jersey

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Chippewa at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Jan. 23

Janesville at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

College women's hockey

Minot State 4, McKendree University 1

