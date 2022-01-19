Area Scores: Jan. 20

CLASS A BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (11);9-1;69;1
2. Minot (2);9-1;57;2
3. Bismarck (1);9-1;41;4
4. Fargo Davies (1);7-1;38;3
5. West Fargo Sheyenne;9-1;19;5
Others receiving votes: West Fargo (8-2).
GIRLS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (15);9-0;75;1
2. Bismarck;8-1;56;2
3. West Fargo;9-1;42;4
4. Fargo Davies;7-1;25;NR
5. Minot;8-1;21;5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River (6-1).
People are also reading…
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Denver;;21;7;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;3;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;6;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;5;1;10;1;0;0;1
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-8-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 14-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 12-8-2, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-16-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 21
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Colorado at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud State
Denver at Colorado
Minnesota-Duluth at Omaha
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;20;12;3;43
Minot;20;15;1;41
Aberdeen;18;14;2;38
North Iowa;16;12;5;37
St. Cloud;16;13;1;33
Bismarck;12;19;3;27
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;25;10;1;51
Maryland;20;7;5;45
Johnstown;17;12;4;38
Jamestown;17;14;3;37
Northeast;18;16;1;37
Maine;10;19;3;23
Danbury;9;22;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;25;11;1;51
Springfield;22;9;2;46
Anchorage;19;12;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38
Chippewa;17;16;2;36
Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35
Janesville;16;17;1;33
Kenai River;7;24;5;19
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;22;10;2;46
Lone Star;18;9;6;42
Odessa;19;12;3;41
Amarillo;19;12;2;40
Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36
Shreveport;14;14;4;32
Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32
El Paso;13;17;3;29
Thursday, Jan. 20
Lone Star at Amarillo
Friday, Jan. 21
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Northeast at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Amarillo
Chippewa at Springfield
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Shreveport at New Mexico
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Chippewa at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Jan. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
College women's hockey
Minot State 4, McKendree University 1