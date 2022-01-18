Area Scores: Jan. 19

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
DICKINSON 83, MANDAN 36
Mandan;29;36;--;65
Dickinson;41;41;--;83
MANDAN – Isaac Huettl 2, Luke Darras 9, Karsyn Jablonski 2, Rustin Medenwald 12, Tahrye Frank 3, Lucas Burgum 5, Aaron Grubb 27, Nathan Gerding 5. Totals: 26-69 FG, Three-pointers: 4-18 (Frank, Burgum, Grubb, Darras), 9-22 FT, 28 Rebounds (Grubb 8), 26 Fouls, 16 Turnovers, 14 Steals (Frank 3, Darras 3).
DICKINSON – Alex Dvorak 34, Hubert Niyimgona 2, Tyrese Annace 9, Damon Glassier 6, Britton Cranston 7, Isaac Daley 21, Eljah Paulicek 4. Totals: 29-57 FG, Three-pointers: 7-29 (Dvorak 3, Annace 2, Paulicek, Glassier), 18-26 FT, 31 Rebounds (Daley 10), 22 Fouls, 16 Turnovers, 11 Steals (Dvorak 3).
Records: Dickinson 4-6 West Region, 5-6 overall; Mandan 5-6, 5-7.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
MANDAN 68, DICKINSON 54
Dickinson;31;23;--;54
Mandan;41;27;--;68
DICKINSON – Emily Ash 6, Reese Hauck 19, Baylee Berg 3, Maeva Kuehl 2, Taya Hopfauf 11, Abbey Dutke 3, Jazmin Barry 6, Sadie Stevenson 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Hauck, Hopfauf, Dutke, 19-36 FT, 20 Fouls.
MANDAN – Mya Sheldon 7, Anna Huettl 3, Harper Harris 2, Hailey Markel 12, Kennedi Ritz 8, Piper Harris 8, Morgan Sheldon 4, Faith Eberle 8, McKenna Johnson 16. Totals: 27 FG, Three-pointers: Markel 2, Ritz 2, Sheldon, Huettl, Harris, 7-19 FT, 28 Fouls.
Records: Mandan 5-5 West Region, 5-6 overall; Dickinson 1-8, 3-8.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SHILOH CHRISTIAN 80, SOLEN 35
Shiloh;22;41;71;80
Solen;14;25;33;35
SHILOH CHRISTIAN -- MaBahi Baker 11, Michael Fagerland 9, Joseph Desir 3, Isaac Heringer 10, Elliot Huntington 4, Carter Englund 19, Carter Siefert 3, Kyler Klein 3, Atticus Wilkinson 2, Jay Wanzek 16. Totals: 34 FG, Three-pointers: Baker 3, Fagerland, Desir, Heringer, Siefert, Klein, 4-8 FT, 12 Fouls.
FLASHER 70, NEW SALEM-ALMONT 56
Flasher;16;44;61;70
NSA;13;22;39;56
FLASHER -- Trae Hatzenbuhler 8, Trey Heid 5, Braxton Hatzenbuhler 4, Carter Bonogofsky 5, Grant Hauge 2, Javin Friesz 20, Jace Friesz 22, Joey Richter 4. Totals: 21 FG, Three-pointers: T.Hatzenbuhler 2, Heid, Bonogofsky, 23-24 FT, 14 Fouls.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT -- Rylen Soupir 14, Dylan Rud 18, Brady Brandt 2, Wyatt Kuhn 7, Keaton Davis 2, Josh Olin 3, Weston Kuhn 8, Levi Becker 2. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir 4, Rud 4, Olin, 3-6 FT, 13 Fouls.
DICKINSON TRINITY 61, HETTIGER-SCRANTON 30
Dickinson Trinity;22;33;51;61
Hettinger-Scranton;4;14;19;30
DICKINSON TRINITY -- Ty Dassinger 2, Jeremiah Jilek 4, Jake Shobe 8, Anthony Spradley 2, Aiden Haich 15, Ty Praus 5, Trever Jassek 8, Cade Fitterer 5, Jace Kovash 6, Trenten Bertelsen 6.
HETTINGER-SCRANTON -- Bradee Clapper 6, Bennett Jorgenson 5, Brian Bartholmy 1, Forrest Forthun 9, Maddox Pierce 4, Joey Perkins 4, Alex Burrer 1.
ELLENDALE 60, LEOLA-FREDERICK 29
LF;7;13;24;29
Ellendale;20;38;53;60
ELLENDALE -- Scott Wagner 18, Mason Molan 16, Jack Bommersbach 10, Cole Sayler 7, Anton Geller 6, Riley Thorpe 3. Totals: 24 FG, Three-pointers: Bommersbach 2, Molan, Sayler, Thorpe, 7-9 FT, 13 Fouls.
LEOLA-FREDERICK -- Ethan Morlock 9, Noah Kippley 6, Hans Lapka 5, Mason Hinz 3, Brayden Sumption 3, Sam Vetter 2, Vincent Petrich 1. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Kippley 2, Sumption, Lapka, 5-9 FT, 11 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
ELLENDALE 41, LEOLA-FREDERICK 36
LF;12;17;27;36
Ellendale;9;14;28;41
LEOLA-FREDERICK -- Laura Sumption 11, Sofi Losure 10, Chloe Arneson 7, Olivia Morlock 6, Alyx Hoffman 2. Totals: 12 FG, Three-pointers: Arneson 2, Morlock, 9-17 FT, 11 Fouls.
ELLENDALE -- Kali Norton 14, Christena Walker 8, Olivia Hagen 6, Siera Bollinger 5, Ariel Hagen 4, Anna Elsen 2, Mackenzie Thorpe 2. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Norton 2, 1-3 FT, 124 Fouls.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
BISMARCK 7, DICKINSON 0
Dickinson;0;0;0;--;0
Bismarck;2;3;2;--;7
First period: 1. Bis, Ava Krikorian (unassisted), 0:54. 2. Brenna Curl (Madi Cole), 6:36.
Second period: 3. Bis, Curl (Ella Gabel), 1:35, (pp). 4. Bis, Cameron Schmidt (Cole), 3:55, (pp). 5. Bis, Jayda Krikorian (Curl, A.Krikorian), 13:46.
Third period: 6. Bis, Avery Matt (unassisted), 1:22, (sh). 7. Bis, Aspen Eslinger (Bauer Ackerman), 5:55.
Goaltender saves: Dick – Tierney Yoder 25. Bis – Kambree Grabar 9.
Penatlies: Dick – 6 for 12 minutes. Bis – 5 for 10 minutes.
Records: Dickinson 3-9-0, 1-9-0 statewide; Bismarck 10-3-0, 10-1-0 statewide.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Denver;;21;7;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;3;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;6;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;5;1;10;1;0;0;1
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Denver 14-5-1, Nebraska-Omaha 14-8-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 12-8-2, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-16-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 21
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Colorado College at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha
Denver at Colorado College
N.D. SCORES
TUESDAY
High school boys basketball
Beach 53, Heart River 37
Beulah 75, New England 36
Bismarck 73, Bismarck Legacy 62
Bowman County 77, Harding County, S.D. 64
Dickinson 83, Mandan 65
Dickinson Trinity 61, Hettinger-Scranton 30
Ellendale 60, Leola-Frederick, S.D. 29
Fargo South 78, Fargo North 68
Flasher 70, New Salem-Almont 56
Shiloh Christian 80, Solen 35
West Fargo Sheyenne 59, Fargo Shanley 42
Williston 87, Watford City 53
High school girls basketball
Bismarck 65, Bismarck Legacy 43
Ellendale 41, Leola-Frederick, S.D. 36
Fargo South 64, Fargo North 44
Glen Ullin-Hebron 53, Richardton-Taylor 28
Mandan 68, Dickinson 54
Mott-Regent 51, Bison, S.D. 37
Tri-State 54, Wilmot, S.D. 29
West Fargo Sheyenne 70, Fargo Shanley 68
High school boys hockey
Mandan 5, Bismarck 4, OT
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 7, Dickinson 0