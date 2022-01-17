Area Scores: Jan. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 74
At Wahpeton
BSC;30;44;--;74
NDSCS;60;32;--;92
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jerrick Baines 10, Latrel Davis 6, Garrick Baines 6, Seth Nelson 16, Alex Huber 14, Deonte’ Martinez 6, Aidan Rebel 3, Max Tschosik 5, Jacob Prudhomme 2, Jayden Bernard 6. Totals: 30-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (J.Baines 2, Nelson, Rebel, Tschosik), 9-13 FT, 30 Rebounds (Huber 8), 13 Assists (G.Baines 4), 7 Steals (Nelson 3), 2 Blocked shots (Prudhomme, Davis), 16 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
NDSCS – Logan Jedabny 8, Khari Broadway 16, Micah Swallow 6, Connor Hollenbeck 14, Parker Jones 6, RaShaun Parker 20, Anthony Ignowski 5, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 13, Jesse White 4. Totals: 36-74 FG, Three-pointers: 13-38 (Parker 6, Jedwabny 2, Hollenbeck 2, Swallow, Ignowski, Smith), 7-9 FT, 42 Rebounds (Hollenbeck 9), 18 Assists (Smith 6), 10 Steals (3 with 2), 1 Blocked shot, 12 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
People are also reading…
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 10-1 Mon-Dak, 19-1 overall; Bismarck State College 4-7, 9-9.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NDSCS 72, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 54
At Wahpeton
BSC;6;16;34;54
NDSCS;15;36;53;72
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 9, Ashton Kinnebrew 4, Reile Payne 3, Jaiden Baker 14, Sam Oech 4, Kayleen Kihle 8, Kathrine Fox 5, Sydney Gustavsson 7. Totals: 20-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Hove, Payne, Baker, Fox, Gustavsson), 9-11 FT, 38 Rebounds (Baker 8), 9 Assists (4 with 2), 6 Steals (Hove 2), 1 Blocked shots (Kihle), 14 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.
NDSCS – Brooke Peters 6, Ivane Tensaie 24, Arthel Massaquoi 16, Laurie Cren 4, Ambah Kowcun 14, A’lyana Jones 3, Lynnsey Hady 3, Maile Hunt 2. Totals: 27-63 FG, Three-pointers; 10-25 (Tensaie 4, Peters 2, Massaquoi, Jones, Hady, Kowcun), 46 Rebounds (Peters 8, Massaquoi 8), 14 Assists (Tenasie 5), 8 Steals (Kowcun 2), 3 Blocked shots (Hunt 2), 12 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 11-0 Mon-Dak, 18-1 overall; Bismarck State College 8-3, 15-3.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
WILTON-WING 56, CENTER-STANTON 51
Center-Stanton;12;17;36;51
Wilton-Wing;11;23;39;56
CENTER-STANTON – Rylee Hintz 2, Ariana Markevitz 6, Katie Frank 26, Katelynn Alber 14, Sheridan Bubel 1, Elena Sorge 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Frank 3, Alber, 11-21 FT, 18 Fouls.
WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 21, Moana Tooke 1, Austyn Schafer 7, Kalyssa Schock 6, Kesley Backman 19, Justus Boos 3. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Thorson 4, Schock 2, 12-22 FT, 18 Fouls.
ELLENDALE 53, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 41
Ellendale;16;24;35;53
SZ;9;17;19;41
ELLENDALE -- Mackenzie Thorpe 18, Kali Norton 12, Olivia Hagen 8, Ariel Hagen 7, Siera Bollinger 4, Anna Elsen 2, Kaisa Lematta 2. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Norton 2, Hagen, 10-13 FT, 13 Fouls.
STRASBURG-ZEELAND -- Addison Wagner 29, Abby Scherr 12. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Wagner 4, 5-12 FT, 14 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);7-0;160;1
2. Kindred;7-1;135;2
3. North Border;7-0;132;3
4. Enderlin;7-3;96;4
5. Ellendale;7-0;95;6
6. Central Cass;8-0;78;8
7. Powers Lake;8-0;60;9
8. Flasher;10-1;47;5
9. Thompson;6-2;24;NR
10. Bowman County;8-1;17;NR
Others receiving votes: Hazen (6-2), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-4), North Star (8-1), Dunseith (5-3), Shiloh Christian (6-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Surrey (8-1).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Kindred (15);12-0;159;1
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);12-0;145;2
3. Central Cass;10-1;110;3
4. Rugby;11-0;107;4
5. Grafton;9-2;103;5
6. Garrison;12-0;71;7
7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;12-0;60;8
8. Thompson;8-2;48;9
9. Linton-HMB;10-2;46;6
10. Bowman County;10-1;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (10-4), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-1), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-2), Hatton-Northwood (11-1).
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;20;12;3;43
Minot;20;15;1;41
Aberdeen;18;14;2;38
North Iowa;16;12;5;37
St. Cloud;16;13;1;33
Bismarck;12;19;3;27
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;25;10;1;51
Maryland;20;7;5;45
Johnstown;17;12;4;38
Northeast;18;16;1;37
Jamestown;16;14;3;35
Maine;10;19;3;23
Danbury;9;22;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;25;11;1;51
Springfield;22;9;2;46
Anchorage;19;12;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38
Chippewa;17;16;2;36
Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35
Janesville;16;17;1;33
Kenai River;7;24;5;19
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;22;10;2;46
Lone Star;18;9;6;42
Odessa;19;12;3;41
Amarillo;19;12;2;40
Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36
Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32
Shreveport;14;14;4;32
El Paso;13;17;3;29
Monday, Jan. 17
Johnstown at Jamestown, ppd.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Lone Star at Amarillo
Friday, Jan. 21
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Northeast at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Amarillo
Chippewa at Springfield
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Shreveport at New Mexico
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Chippewa at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Jan. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
Dakota State 85, Trinity Bible College 59
NDSCS 92, Bismarck State College 74
College women’s basketball
NDSCS 72, Bismarck State College 54
High school boys basketball
Grant County-Mott-Regent 55, Killdeer 50
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 60, South Prairie 43
Shiloh Christian 73, Hazen 54
Standing Rock 75, Mobridge, S.D. 70
Thompson 56, Hillsboro-Central Valley 36
Towner-Granville-Upham 49, Bottineau 44
Trenton 64, White Shield 38
High school girls basketball
Beach 61, New England 55
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley-Browns Valley, Minn. 50, Tri-State 49
Dickinson Trinity 45, Killdeer 34
Ellendale 53, Strasburg-Zeeland 41
Wahpeton 53, Fargo North 26
Wilton-Wing 56, Center-Stanton 51