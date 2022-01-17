 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 74

At Wahpeton

BSC;30;44;--;74

NDSCS;60;32;--;92

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Jerrick Baines 10, Latrel Davis 6, Garrick Baines 6, Seth Nelson 16, Alex Huber 14, Deonte’ Martinez 6, Aidan Rebel 3, Max Tschosik 5, Jacob Prudhomme 2, Jayden Bernard 6. Totals: 30-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (J.Baines 2, Nelson, Rebel, Tschosik), 9-13 FT, 30 Rebounds (Huber 8), 13 Assists (G.Baines 4), 7 Steals (Nelson 3), 2 Blocked shots (Prudhomme, Davis), 16 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.

NDSCS – Logan Jedabny 8, Khari Broadway 16, Micah Swallow 6, Connor Hollenbeck 14, Parker Jones 6, RaShaun Parker 20, Anthony Ignowski 5, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 13, Jesse White 4. Totals: 36-74 FG, Three-pointers: 13-38 (Parker 6, Jedwabny 2, Hollenbeck 2, Swallow, Ignowski, Smith), 7-9 FT, 42 Rebounds (Hollenbeck 9), 18 Assists (Smith 6), 10 Steals (3 with 2), 1 Blocked shot, 12 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 10-1 Mon-Dak, 19-1 overall; Bismarck State College 4-7, 9-9.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NDSCS 72, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 54

At Wahpeton

BSC;6;16;34;54

NDSCS;15;36;53;72

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kaity Hove 9, Ashton Kinnebrew 4, Reile Payne 3, Jaiden Baker 14, Sam Oech 4, Kayleen Kihle 8, Kathrine Fox 5, Sydney Gustavsson 7. Totals: 20-64 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Hove, Payne, Baker, Fox, Gustavsson), 9-11 FT, 38 Rebounds (Baker 8), 9 Assists (4 with 2), 6 Steals (Hove 2), 1 Blocked shots (Kihle), 14 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.

NDSCS – Brooke Peters 6, Ivane Tensaie 24, Arthel Massaquoi 16, Laurie Cren 4, Ambah Kowcun 14, A’lyana Jones 3, Lynnsey Hady 3, Maile Hunt 2. Totals: 27-63 FG, Three-pointers; 10-25 (Tensaie 4, Peters 2, Massaquoi, Jones, Hady, Kowcun), 46 Rebounds (Peters 8, Massaquoi 8), 14 Assists (Tenasie 5), 8 Steals (Kowcun 2), 3 Blocked shots (Hunt 2), 12 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 11-0 Mon-Dak, 18-1 overall; Bismarck State College 8-3, 15-3.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

WILTON-WING 56, CENTER-STANTON 51

Center-Stanton;12;17;36;51

Wilton-Wing;11;23;39;56

CENTER-STANTON – Rylee Hintz 2, Ariana Markevitz 6, Katie Frank 26, Katelynn Alber 14, Sheridan Bubel 1, Elena Sorge 2. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Frank 3, Alber, 11-21 FT, 18 Fouls.

WILTON-WING – Jordyn Thorson 21, Moana Tooke 1, Austyn Schafer 7, Kalyssa Schock 6, Kesley Backman 19, Justus Boos 3. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Thorson 4, Schock 2, 12-22 FT, 18 Fouls.

ELLENDALE 53, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 41

Ellendale;16;24;35;53

SZ;9;17;19;41

ELLENDALE -- Mackenzie Thorpe 18, Kali Norton 12, Olivia Hagen 8, Ariel Hagen 7, Siera Bollinger 4, Anna Elsen 2, Kaisa Lematta 2. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Norton 2, Hagen, 10-13 FT, 13 Fouls.

STRASBURG-ZEELAND -- Addison Wagner 29, Abby Scherr 12. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Wagner 4, 5-12 FT, 14 Fouls.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (16);7-0;160;1

2. Kindred;7-1;135;2

3. North Border;7-0;132;3

4. Enderlin;7-3;96;4

5. Ellendale;7-0;95;6

6. Central Cass;8-0;78;8

7. Powers Lake;8-0;60;9

8. Flasher;10-1;47;5

9. Thompson;6-2;24;NR

10. Bowman County;8-1;17;NR

Others receiving votes: Hazen (6-2), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-1), Hillsboro-Central Valley (4-4), North Star (8-1), Dunseith (5-3), Shiloh Christian (6-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Surrey (8-1).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Kindred (15);12-0;159;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1);12-0;145;2

3. Central Cass;10-1;110;3

4. Rugby;11-0;107;4

5. Grafton;9-2;103;5

6. Garrison;12-0;71;7

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier;12-0;60;8

8. Thompson;8-2;48;9

9. Linton-HMB;10-2;46;6

10. Bowman County;10-1;18;NR

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (10-4), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-1), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-2), Hatton-Northwood (11-1).

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;20;12;3;43

Minot;20;15;1;41

Aberdeen;18;14;2;38

North Iowa;16;12;5;37

St. Cloud;16;13;1;33

Bismarck;12;19;3;27

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;25;10;1;51

Maryland;20;7;5;45

Johnstown;17;12;4;38

Northeast;18;16;1;37

Jamestown;16;14;3;35

Maine;10;19;3;23

Danbury;9;22;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;25;11;1;51

Springfield;22;9;2;46

Anchorage;19;12;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38

Chippewa;17;16;2;36

Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35

Janesville;16;17;1;33

Kenai River;7;24;5;19

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;22;10;2;46

Lone Star;18;9;6;42

Odessa;19;12;3;41

Amarillo;19;12;2;40

Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36

Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32

Shreveport;14;14;4;32

El Paso;13;17;3;29

Monday, Jan. 17

Johnstown at Jamestown, ppd.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Lone Star at Amarillo

Friday, Jan. 21

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Northeast at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Amarillo

Chippewa at Springfield

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Shreveport at New Mexico

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at New Jersey

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Chippewa at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Jan. 23

Janesville at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

Dakota State 85, Trinity Bible College 59

NDSCS 92, Bismarck State College 74

College women’s basketball

NDSCS 72, Bismarck State College 54

High school boys basketball

Grant County-Mott-Regent 55, Killdeer 50

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 60, South Prairie 43

Shiloh Christian 73, Hazen 54

Standing Rock 75, Mobridge, S.D. 70

Thompson 56, Hillsboro-Central Valley 36

Towner-Granville-Upham 49, Bottineau 44

Trenton 64, White Shield 38

High school girls basketball

Beach 61, New England 55

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley-Browns Valley, Minn. 50, Tri-State 49

Dickinson Trinity 45, Killdeer 34

Ellendale 53, Strasburg-Zeeland 41

Wahpeton 53, Fargo North 26

Wilton-Wing 56, Center-Stanton 51

