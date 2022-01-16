Area Scores: Jan. 17

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
LAKE REGION STATE 90, UNITED TRIBES 85, OT
UTTC;32;47;6;--;85
LRSC;37;42;11;--;90
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 24, Sylvester Union 23, DK Middleton 10, Tristin Davis 21, Tahj Two Bulls 5, Jordan Lebeau 2. Totals: 27-62 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Davis 3, Union, Lefthand, Middleton, Two Bulls), 24-30 FT, 27 Rebounds (Lefthand 6), 21 Assists (Middleton 5, Lefthand 5), 10 Steals (Davis 3, Lefthand 3), 1 Blocked shot (Two Bulls), 13 Turnovers, 25 Fouls (Two Bulls 5).
LAKE REGION STATE – Anthony Davis 11, Carson Henningsgard 8, James Sommer 12, Clarence Daniels 32, Ethan Damerum 2, Michael Widmer 6, Djordje Mitrovic 11, Ben Hoverson 11. Totals: 27-59 FG, Three-pointers: 9-16 (Mitrovic 3, Widmer 2, Hoverson 2, Davis, Sommer), 27-34 FT, 46 Rebounds (Daniels 15), 18 Assists (4 with 3), 5 Steals (Hoverson 2, Davis 2), 5 Blocked shots (Daniels 2), 21 Turnovers, 25 Fouls.
Records: Lake Region State College 8-3, 13-6; United Tribes Technical College 5-6 Mon-Dak, 11-6 overall.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;8-1;9-1
Minot;8-1;9-1
Bismarck;8-1;9-1
Legacy;5-4;5-5
St. Mary’s;4-4;5-4
Mandan;5-5;5-6
Jamestown;4-5;5-5
Turtle Mountain;3-6;4-6
Dickinson;3-6;4-6
Williston;3-6;2-8
Watford City;0-10;0-11
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
Watford City at Williston
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;8-0;9-0;
Minot;7-1;8-1
Bismarck;7-1;7-1
Legacy;5-3;6-3
Jamestown;5-4;6-4
Mandan;4-5;4-6
St. Mary’s;2-6;3-6
Turtle Mountain;2-7;3-7
Dickinson;1-7;3-7
Watford City;1-8;2-10
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Legacy at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.
Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.
St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Jamestown;10-2-1;29;10-3
Minot;6-3-2;26;7-7
Bismarck;6-4-1;22;6-6
Bottineau-Rugby;5-4-1;16;5-6
Williston;6-5-2;16;8-5
Legacy;6-5-2;16;5-9
Mandan;5-6-1;14;5-9
Century;2-7-3;12;2-10
Dickinson;4-6-3;11;4-9
Hazen-Beulah;0-8;0;1-11
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY
STANDINGS
Team;State;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;11-0;33;12-1
Fargo North-South;7-4-2;26;8-4
West Fargo United;8-4-1;25;9-5-1
Bismarck;9-1-3;24;9-3
Mandan;6-6-2;20;6-6
Minot;6-3-1;17;7-4
Jamestown;5-6-1;14;6-6
Grand Forks;3-7;9;4-9
Williston;1-8;3;2-8-1
Dickinson;1-8;3;3-8
Devils Lake;0-10;0;0-10
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Denver;;21;7;3;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;3;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;6;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;5;1;10;1;0;0;1
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Denver 14-5-1, Nebraska-Omaha 14-8-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 12-8-2, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-16-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Denver 4, Nebraska-Omaha 0
Friday, Jan. 21
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha
Miami at St. Cloud State
Colorado College at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Cloud State
Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha
Denver at Colorado College
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;20;12;3;43
Minot;20;15;1;41
Aberdeen;18;14;2;38
North Iowa;16;12;5;37
St. Cloud;16;13;1;33
Bismarck;12;19;3;27
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;25;10;1;51
Maryland;20;7;5;45
Johnstown;17;12;4;38
Northeast;18;16;1;37
Jamestown;16;14;3;37
Maine;10;19;3;23
Danbury;9;22;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;25;11;1;51
Springfield;22;9;2;46
Anchorage;19;12;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38
Chippewa;17;16;2;36
Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35
Janesville;16;17;1;33
Kenai River;7;24;5;19
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;22;10;2;46
Lone Star;18;9;6;42
Odessa;19;12;3;41
Amarillo;19;12;2;40
Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36
Shreveport;14;14;4;32
Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32
El Paso;13;17;3;29
Saturday, Jan. 15
Aberdeen 1, Bismarck 4
Maine 0, New Jersey 3
Jamestown 0, Johnstown 4
Northeast 1, Danbury 6
Minnesota Wilderness 5, Minnesota Magicians 4
Austin 4, St. Cloud 5
New Mexico 3, Amarillo 1
Corpus Christi 0, Shreveport 4
Odessa 2, Lone Star 3
Wichita Falls 2, El Paso 5
North Iowa 5, Minot 4
Fairbanks 5, Kenai River 3
Monday, Jan. 17
Johnstown at Jamestown
Thursday, Jan. 20
Lone Star at Amarillo
Friday, Jan. 21
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Northeast at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Lone Star at Amarillo
Chippewa at Springfield
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Shreveport at New Mexico
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Saturday, Jan. 22
North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at New Jersey
Johnstown at Maine
Maryland at Jamestown
Chippewa at Springfield
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at New Mexico
Corpus Christi at El Paso
St. Cloud at Minot
Fairbanks at Anchorage
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Jan. 23
Janesville at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men's basketball
Lake Region State College 90, United Tribes 85, OT
College wrestling
North Dakota State 22, Wyoming 14