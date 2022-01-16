 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 17

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE 90, UNITED TRIBES 85, OT

UTTC;32;47;6;--;85

LRSC;37;42;11;--;90

UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 24, Sylvester Union 23, DK Middleton 10, Tristin Davis 21, Tahj Two Bulls 5, Jordan Lebeau 2. Totals: 27-62 FG, Three-pointers: 7-23 (Davis 3, Union, Lefthand, Middleton, Two Bulls), 24-30 FT, 27 Rebounds (Lefthand 6), 21 Assists (Middleton 5, Lefthand 5), 10 Steals (Davis 3, Lefthand 3), 1 Blocked shot (Two Bulls), 13 Turnovers, 25 Fouls (Two Bulls 5).

LAKE REGION STATE – Anthony Davis 11, Carson Henningsgard 8, James Sommer 12, Clarence Daniels 32, Ethan Damerum 2, Michael Widmer 6, Djordje Mitrovic 11, Ben Hoverson 11. Totals: 27-59 FG, Three-pointers: 9-16 (Mitrovic 3, Widmer 2, Hoverson 2, Davis, Sommer), 27-34 FT, 46 Rebounds (Daniels 15), 18 Assists (4 with 3), 5 Steals (Hoverson 2, Davis 2), 5 Blocked shots (Daniels 2), 21 Turnovers, 25 Fouls.

Records: Lake Region State College 8-3, 13-6; United Tribes Technical College 5-6 Mon-Dak, 11-6 overall.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;8-1;9-1

Minot;8-1;9-1

Bismarck;8-1;9-1

Legacy;5-4;5-5

St. Mary’s;4-4;5-4

Mandan;5-5;5-6

Jamestown;4-5;5-5

Turtle Mountain;3-6;4-6

Dickinson;3-6;4-6

Williston;3-6;2-8

Watford City;0-10;0-11

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Legacy at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.

Watford City at Williston

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;8-0;9-0;

Minot;7-1;8-1

Bismarck;7-1;7-1

Legacy;5-3;6-3

Jamestown;5-4;6-4

Mandan;4-5;4-6

St. Mary’s;2-6;3-6

Turtle Mountain;2-7;3-7

Dickinson;1-7;3-7

Watford City;1-8;2-10

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Legacy at Bismarck High, 6 p.m.

Mandan at Dickinson, 6:45 p.m.

St. Mary's at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Jamestown;10-2-1;29;10-3

Minot;6-3-2;26;7-7

Bismarck;6-4-1;22;6-6

Bottineau-Rugby;5-4-1;16;5-6

Williston;6-5-2;16;8-5

Legacy;6-5-2;16;5-9

Mandan;5-6-1;14;5-9

Century;2-7-3;12;2-10

Dickinson;4-6-3;11;4-9

Hazen-Beulah;0-8;0;1-11

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STANDINGS

Team;State;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;11-0;33;12-1

Fargo North-South;7-4-2;26;8-4

West Fargo United;8-4-1;25;9-5-1

Bismarck;9-1-3;24;9-3

Mandan;6-6-2;20;6-6

Minot;6-3-1;17;7-4

Jamestown;5-6-1;14;6-6

Grand Forks;3-7;9;4-9

Williston;1-8;3;2-8-1

Dickinson;1-8;3;3-8

Devils Lake;0-10;0;0-10

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Denver;;21;7;3;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;3;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;6;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;5;1;10;1;0;0;1

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Denver 14-5-1, Nebraska-Omaha 14-8-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 12-8-2, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-16-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Denver 4, Nebraska-Omaha 0

Friday, Jan. 21

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha

Miami at St. Cloud State

Colorado College at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Cloud State

Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha

Denver at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;20;12;3;43

Minot;20;15;1;41

Aberdeen;18;14;2;38

North Iowa;16;12;5;37

St. Cloud;16;13;1;33

Bismarck;12;19;3;27

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;25;10;1;51

Maryland;20;7;5;45

Johnstown;17;12;4;38

Northeast;18;16;1;37

Jamestown;16;14;3;37

Maine;10;19;3;23

Danbury;9;22;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;25;11;1;51

Springfield;22;9;2;46

Anchorage;19;12;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;17;14;4;38

Chippewa;17;16;2;36

Minnesota Wilderness;17;18;1;35

Janesville;16;17;1;33

Kenai River;7;24;5;19

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;22;10;2;46

Lone Star;18;9;6;42

Odessa;19;12;3;41

Amarillo;19;12;2;40

Wichita Falls;15;13;6;36

Shreveport;14;14;4;32

Corpus Christi;15;18;2;32

El Paso;13;17;3;29

Saturday, Jan. 15

Aberdeen 1, Bismarck 4

Maine 0, New Jersey 3

Jamestown 0, Johnstown 4

Northeast 1, Danbury 6

Minnesota Wilderness 5, Minnesota Magicians 4

Austin 4, St. Cloud 5

New Mexico 3, Amarillo 1

Corpus Christi 0, Shreveport 4

Odessa 2, Lone Star 3

Wichita Falls 2, El Paso 5

North Iowa 5, Minot 4

Fairbanks 5, Kenai River 3

Monday, Jan. 17

Johnstown at Jamestown

Thursday, Jan. 20

Lone Star at Amarillo

Friday, Jan. 21

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Northeast at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Lone Star at Amarillo

Chippewa at Springfield

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Shreveport at New Mexico

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Saturday, Jan. 22

North Iowa at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at New Jersey

Johnstown at Maine

Maryland at Jamestown

Chippewa at Springfield

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at New Mexico

Corpus Christi at El Paso

St. Cloud at Minot

Fairbanks at Anchorage

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Jan. 23

Janesville at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men's basketball

Lake Region State College 90, United Tribes 85, OT

College wrestling

North Dakota State 22, Wyoming 14

