Area Scores: Jan. 17

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE 90, UNITED TRIBES 85, OT

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

BOYS

Tuesday, Jan. 18

GIRLS

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

Tuesday, Jan. 18

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STANDINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 18

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.