Area Scores: Jan. 13

CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (7);8-1;53;2
2. Minot (3);8-1;46;5
3. Fargo Davies (2);6-1;40;3
4. Bismarck (1);6-1;39;1
5. West Fargo Sheyenne;8-1;15;NR
Also receiving votes: West Fargo (7-2).
GIRLS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (13);8-0;65;1
2. Bismarck;5-1;46;4
3. Grand Forks Red River;6-0;32;NR
4. West Fargo;8-1;20;2
5. Minot;7-1;18;3
Also receiving votes: Fargo Davies (5-1).
CLASS A WRESTLING
STATE COACHES POLL
Team
1. Bismarck. 2. Minot. 3. Century. 4. Valley City. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Jamestown. 7. Legacy. 8. St. Mary’s. 9. Dickinson. 10. Fargo Davies.
East Region
1. Valley City. 2. West Fargo Sheyenne. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. West Fargo. 5. Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
West Region
1. Bismarck. 2. Century. 3. Minot. 4. Jamestown. 5. Dickinson.
Individuals
106: 1. Koltyn Grebel, VC. 2. Nic Enzminger, Leg. 3. Landon Zink, WFS. 4. Hudson Egeberg, Bis. 5. Kellan Larsen, Williston. 6. Abdi Nuur, FD.
113: 1. Ben DeForest, Bis. 2. Kade Marker, Min. 3. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS. 4. Aaron Morris, Willistion. 5. Joey Enzminger, Leg. 6. Gage Glaser, Dick.
120: 1. Koye Grebel, VC. 2. Tyler Nelson, Min. 3. Pete Rasmussen, James. 4. Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake. 5. Ike Boekelman, Watford City. 6. Jack Coles, Will.
126: 1. JJ Thompson, Leg. 2. Gabe Mortenson, Min. 3. Wyatt Kosidowski, FD. 4. Wyatt Hansen, Will. 5. Brayden Morris, Cen. 6. Carter Zink, WFS.
132: 1. Kade DeCoteau, Cen. 2. Grady Anderson, James. 3. Cole Irwin, WF. 4. Xander Spray, WFS. 5. Daniel Fernandez, Min. 6. Augustus Maughan, Fargo North.
138: 1. Aden Bruan, James. 2. Victor Garcia, Min. 3. Marcus Johnson, WFS. 4. John Richter, SM. 5. Wade Isom, Will. 6. Dawson Richter, Dick.
145: 1. LJ Araujo, Bis. 2. Isaac Felchle, SM. 3. Ethan Miller, VC. 4. Houston Crimmins, Dick. 5. Connor Manske, WFS. 6. Colton Young, DL.
152: 1. Nick Anderson, WF. 2. Tim Kadrmas, Leg. 3. Cutter Jones, Will. 4. Aidan Ruddy, BW. 5. Cole Radenz, Cen. 5. Kellen Hoornaert, WFS.
160: 1. Troy Berg, Dick. 2. Colton Mewes. James. 3. Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg. 4. Tyler Porter, WD. 5. Tyrus Jangula, Bis. 6. Kenny Hanson, FD.
170: 1. Kaden Renner, Bis. 2. Jackson Walters, James. 3. Ole Taylor, Cen. 4. DeJarious Jones, Min. 5. Weston Snyder, Leg. 6. Brendan Palmer, Mandan.
182: 1. Brock Fettig, Bis. 2. Billy Ward, FN. 3. Kaleb Porter, WF. 4. Preston Gall, James. 5. Isaiah Schuldheisz, VC. 6. Wyatt Raines, Dick.
195: 1. Ben Nagel, Bis. 2. Broden Muske, VC. 3. Jackson Melvin, Dick. 4. Will Post, WFS. 5. Cyncere Haskins, Grand Forks Central. 6. Chance Gries, Cen.
220: 1. Isaiah Huus, Bis. 2. Nick Windsor, SM. 3. Kaydn Turnbow, Min. 4. Jonah Schuldheisz, VC. 5. Landon Riely, Will. 6. Jackson Burchill, BW.
285: 1. Dylan Carlquist, FD. 2. Seth Gerhardt, Man. 3. Isaiah Kwandt, Cen. 4. Daniel Suda, GFC. 5. Jack Weikum, SM. 6. Adam Olson, GFC.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
OAKES 69, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 59
(Tuesday at Gackle)
Oakes;20;34;50;65
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;21;32;43;59
OAKES – Joey Heim 6, Trey Skoglun 21, Andrew Wolff 5, Adler Paeper 8, David Schmitz 3, Xavier Vossler 13, Noah Sundby 8, Bryley Hoberman 1. Totals: 24 FG, 9-15 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Skoglund 2, Wolff 1, Paeper 2, Schmitz 1, Sundby 2).
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Kayden Sperle 8, Ethan Schaffner 5, Trevor Moos 14, Dylan Kuipers 5, Trenton Erbele 27. Totals: 25 FG, 6-11 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Shaffner 1, Kuipers 1, Erbele 1).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;9;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-15-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 14
Miami at Minnesota-Duluth
Saturday, Jan. 15
Miami at Minnesota-Duluth
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver
Sunday, Jan. 16
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;19;11;3;41
Minot;19;14;1;39
Aberdeen;18;12;2;38
North Iowa;15;11;5;35
St. Cloud;15;12;1;31
Bismarck;10;19;3;23
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;23;10;1;47
Maryland;20;7;5;45
Johnstown;16;12;3;35
Northeast;17;15;1;35
Jamestown;15;13;3;33
Maine;10;17;3;23
Danbury;8;21;3;19
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;23;11;1;47
Springfield;22;9;2;46
Anchorage;19;12;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;17;12;4;38
Chippewa;17;15;2;36
Minnesota Wilderness;15;18;1;31
Janesville;15;17;1;31
Kenai River;7;22;5;19
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;20;10;2;42
Amarillo;19;10;2;40
Odessa;19;11;2;40
Lone Star;16;9;6;38
Wichita Falls;14;12;6;34
Corpus Christi;15;16;2;32
Shreveport;12;14;4;28
El Paso;12;16;3;27
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 5, SO
Friday, Jan. 14
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at Lone Star
North Iowa at Minot
Wichita Falls at El Paso
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, Jan. 15
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
Northeast at Danbury
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Austin at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Odessa at Lone Star
Wichita Falls at El Paso
North Iowa at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Briar Cliff 81, Jamestown 79
Lake Region State 108, Dakota College-Bottineau 83
College women’s basketball
Briar Cliff 66, Jamestown 65
Dakota College-Bottineau 78, Lake Region State 41
Miles 75, United Tribes 67