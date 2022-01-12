 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 13

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (7);8-1;53;2

2. Minot (3);8-1;46;5

3. Fargo Davies (2);6-1;40;3

4. Bismarck (1);6-1;39;1

5. West Fargo Sheyenne;8-1;15;NR

Also receiving votes: West Fargo (7-2).

GIRLS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (13);8-0;65;1

2. Bismarck;5-1;46;4

3. Grand Forks Red River;6-0;32;NR

4. West Fargo;8-1;20;2

5. Minot;7-1;18;3

Also receiving votes: Fargo Davies (5-1).

CLASS A WRESTLING

STATE COACHES POLL

Team

1. Bismarck. 2. Minot. 3. Century. 4. Valley City. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne. 6. Jamestown. 7. Legacy. 8. St. Mary’s. 9. Dickinson. 10. Fargo Davies.

East Region

1. Valley City. 2. West Fargo Sheyenne. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. West Fargo. 5. Wahpeton-Breckenridge.

West Region

1. Bismarck. 2. Century. 3. Minot. 4. Jamestown. 5. Dickinson.

Individuals

106: 1. Koltyn Grebel, VC. 2. Nic Enzminger, Leg. 3. Landon Zink, WFS. 4. Hudson Egeberg, Bis. 5. Kellan Larsen, Williston. 6. Abdi Nuur, FD.

113: 1. Ben DeForest, Bis. 2. Kade Marker, Min. 3. Stetson Gisselbeck, WFS. 4. Aaron Morris, Willistion. 5. Joey Enzminger, Leg. 6. Gage Glaser, Dick.

120: 1. Koye Grebel, VC. 2. Tyler Nelson, Min. 3. Pete Rasmussen, James. 4. Owen Lindstrom, Devils Lake. 5. Ike Boekelman, Watford City. 6. Jack Coles, Will.

126: 1. JJ Thompson, Leg. 2. Gabe Mortenson, Min. 3. Wyatt Kosidowski, FD. 4. Wyatt Hansen, Will. 5. Brayden Morris, Cen. 6. Carter Zink, WFS.

132: 1. Kade DeCoteau, Cen. 2. Grady Anderson, James. 3. Cole Irwin, WF. 4. Xander Spray, WFS. 5. Daniel Fernandez, Min. 6. Augustus Maughan, Fargo North.

138: 1. Aden Bruan, James. 2. Victor Garcia, Min. 3. Marcus Johnson, WFS. 4. John Richter, SM. 5. Wade Isom, Will. 6. Dawson Richter, Dick.

145: 1. LJ Araujo, Bis. 2. Isaac Felchle, SM. 3. Ethan Miller, VC. 4. Houston Crimmins, Dick. 5. Connor Manske, WFS. 6. Colton Young, DL.

152: 1. Nick Anderson, WF. 2. Tim Kadrmas, Leg. 3. Cutter Jones, Will. 4. Aidan Ruddy, BW. 5. Cole Radenz, Cen. 5. Kellen Hoornaert, WFS.

160: 1. Troy Berg, Dick. 2. Colton Mewes. James. 3. Draken Stugelmeyer, Leg. 4. Tyler Porter, WD. 5. Tyrus Jangula, Bis. 6. Kenny Hanson, FD.

170: 1. Kaden Renner, Bis. 2. Jackson Walters, James. 3. Ole Taylor, Cen. 4. DeJarious Jones, Min. 5. Weston Snyder, Leg. 6. Brendan Palmer, Mandan.

182: 1. Brock Fettig, Bis. 2. Billy Ward, FN. 3. Kaleb Porter, WF. 4. Preston Gall, James. 5. Isaiah Schuldheisz, VC. 6. Wyatt Raines, Dick.

195: 1. Ben Nagel, Bis. 2. Broden Muske, VC. 3. Jackson Melvin, Dick. 4. Will Post, WFS. 5. Cyncere Haskins, Grand Forks Central. 6. Chance Gries, Cen.

220: 1. Isaiah Huus, Bis. 2. Nick Windsor, SM. 3. Kaydn Turnbow, Min. 4. Jonah Schuldheisz, VC. 5. Landon Riely, Will. 6. Jackson Burchill, BW.

285: 1. Dylan Carlquist, FD. 2. Seth Gerhardt, Man. 3. Isaiah Kwandt, Cen. 4. Daniel Suda, GFC. 5. Jack Weikum, SM. 6. Adam Olson, GFC.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

OAKES 69, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 59

(Tuesday at Gackle)

Oakes;20;34;50;65

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;21;32;43;59

OAKES – Joey Heim 6, Trey Skoglun 21, Andrew Wolff 5, Adler Paeper 8, David Schmitz 3, Xavier Vossler 13, Noah Sundby 8, Bryley Hoberman 1. Totals: 24 FG, 9-15 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 8 (Skoglund 2, Wolff 1, Paeper 2, Schmitz 1, Sundby 2).

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER – Kayden Sperle 8, Ethan Schaffner 5, Trevor Moos 14, Dylan Kuipers 5, Trenton Erbele 27. Totals: 25 FG, 6-11 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Shaffner 1, Kuipers 1, Erbele 1).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;9;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-15-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 14

Miami at Minnesota-Duluth

Saturday, Jan. 15

Miami at Minnesota-Duluth

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver

Sunday, Jan. 16

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;19;11;3;41

Minot;19;14;1;39

Aberdeen;18;12;2;38

North Iowa;15;11;5;35

St. Cloud;15;12;1;31

Bismarck;10;19;3;23

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;23;10;1;47

Maryland;20;7;5;45

Johnstown;16;12;3;35

Northeast;17;15;1;35

Jamestown;15;13;3;33

Maine;10;17;3;23

Danbury;8;21;3;19

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;23;11;1;47

Springfield;22;9;2;46

Anchorage;19;12;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;17;12;4;38

Chippewa;17;15;2;36

Minnesota Wilderness;15;18;1;31

Janesville;15;17;1;31

Kenai River;7;22;5;19

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;20;10;2;42

Amarillo;19;10;2;40

Odessa;19;11;2;40

Lone Star;16;9;6;38

Wichita Falls;14;12;6;34

Corpus Christi;15;16;2;32

Shreveport;12;14;4;28

El Paso;12;16;3;27

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 5, SO

Friday, Jan. 14

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at Lone Star

North Iowa at Minot

Wichita Falls at El Paso

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, Jan. 15

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

Northeast at Danbury

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Austin at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Odessa at Lone Star

Wichita Falls at El Paso

North Iowa at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

 

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Briar Cliff 81, Jamestown 79

Lake Region State 108, Dakota College-Bottineau 83

College women’s basketball

Briar Cliff 66, Jamestown 65

Dakota College-Bottineau 78, Lake Region State 41

Miles 75, United Tribes 67

