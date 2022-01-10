Area Scores: Jan. 11

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 92, UNITED TRIBES 82
Dawson;50;42;--;92
United Tribes;49;33;--;82
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Jalen Tot 12, Jaguan Tot 7, Michael Jok 10, Kennedy Brown 11, Cordell Stinson 10, Reggie Martin 12, DeAngelo Horn 13, Aidan Fishell 2, Joe Mpoyo 11, Akili Prince 4. Totals: 32-75 FG, Three-pointers: 3-23 (Tot, Tot, Stinson), 25-34 FT, 46 Rebounds (Brown 11), 21 Assists (Jalen Tot 7), 4 Blocked shots (Brown 3), 12 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 8, Sylvester Union 17, DK Middleton 6, Tahj Two Bulls 6, Jayce Archambault 13, Tristin Davis 12, Charles Schrader 3, Jordan Lebeau 17. Totals: 31-70 FG, Three-pointers: 13-32 (Lebeau 5, Archambault 3, Union 2, Davis 2, Schrader), 7-9 FT, 43 Rebounds (Lefthand 10), 25 Assists (Schrader 6), 4 Steals (4 with 1), 21 Turnovers, 24 Fouls.
Records: Dawson Community College 7-2 Mon-Dak, 15-3 overall; United Tribes 5-5, 11-5.
DC-BOTTINEAU 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 88, OT
DCB;40;43;9;--;92
BSC;38;45;5;--;88
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Deron McDaniel 27, DeAngelo Bell 19, Jason Romelus 8, Loukas Triantis 18, Woodson Baptiste 13, Khalib Jackson Wright 5. Totals: 35-71 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (McDaniel 4, Triantis 3, Bell 3, Baptiste), 11-20 FT, 39 Rebounds (Baptiste 12), 15 Assists (Bell 4, McDaniel 4), 9 Steals (Triantis 5), 2 Blocked shots (Wright 2), 11 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 15, Latrel Davis 17, Garrick Baines 2, Seth Nelson 10, Alex Huber 21, Deonte' Martinez 6, Max Tschosik 5, Jaden Mitzel 12. Totals: 34-78 FG, Three-pointers: 7-28 (Huber 2, Davis 2, J.Baines, Martinez, Tschosik, 13-15 FT, 47 Rebounds (Huber 12), 16 Assists (Nelson 5), 7 Steals (Davis 2), 3 Blocked shots (Davis 2), 15 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 3-7 Mon-Dak, 9-8 overall; Bismarck State College 3-6, 8-8.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 79, UNITED TRIBES 71
Dawson;24;45;61;79
United Tribes;22;35;52;71
DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Eva Kingston 14, Hailee Brandon 11, Olivia Williams 11, Catalina Crespi 2, Brianna Bergum 21, Sabira Ahayeva 20. Totals: 31-50 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (Ahayeva, Kingston, Brandon), 14-22 FT, 29 Rebounds (Bergum 7), 16 Steals (Bergum 6), 13 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 5, Sandie Friday 10, Tyleigh Brady 7, LaTosha Thunderhawk 27, Kelanna McClain 13, Gerika Kingbird 7, Sossity Spotted Wolf 2. Totals: 27-54 FG, Three-pointers: 4-11 (Ramsey, Brady, McClain, Kingbird), 13-19 FT, 29 Rebounds (Thunderhawk 10), 26 Assists (Brady 11), 12 Steals (Brady 4), 18 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.
Records: Dawson Community College 5-4 Mon-Dak, 11-6 overall; United Tribes 1-8, 6-9.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
CAVALIER 55, LANGDON AREA-E-M 50
Cavalier;2;17;36;55
LAEM;13;22;35;50
CAVALIER -- Ty Holmquist 5, Coby Morden 7, Zack Anderson 2, Sterling Emerson 7, Caden Demars 11, Brysen Cleem 14, Isaiah Lopez 4. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Holmquist, Morden, Demars, 8-14 FT, 15 Fouls.
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Carter Tetrault 6, Tucker Welsh 8, Markus Kingzett 13, Rayce Worley 11, Cody Amble 6, Jack Romfo 6. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Worley, 7-17 FT, 17 Fouls.
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
RUGBY 56, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 36
Rugby;20;34;46;56
Drake-Anamoose;2;14;25;36
RUGBY -- MyKell Heidelbaugh 15, Kendyl Hager 10, Joran Jundt 8, Lacie Deplazes 8, Joey Wolf 6, Anna Johnson 5, Janikka Miller 4.
DRAKE-ANAMOOSE -- Taryn Sieg 22, Riley Hauff 9, Bailey Clott 3, Halie Fletschock 2.
LANGDON AREA-E-M 72, CAVALIER 42
Cavalier;10;24;35;42
LAEM;19;39;63;72
CAVALIER -- Teagyn Fitzsimmons 12, Rylen Burgess 8, Jade Kihne 16, Eden Carrier 4, Carmyn LeTexier 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Fitzsimmons 2, Kihne 2, 8-12 FT, 8 Fouls.
LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jalynn Swanson 6, Meredith Romfo 7, Whitney Pankratz 8, Morgan Freiji 27, Jaya Henderson 19, Halle Jabs 5. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Henderson 2, Jabs, Romfo, 8-10 FT, 15 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minn. (16);5-0;160;1
2. Kindred;6-1;134;2
3. North Border;6-0;123;4;
4. Enderlin;5-2;104;5
5. Flasher;9-0;85;7
6. Ellendale;6-0;74;8
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-2;60;3
8. Central Cass;7-0;42;NR
9. Powers Lake;5-0;31;NR
10. Dunseith;5-1;24;6
Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Thompson (4-2), Hazen (6-2), Beulah (3-3), Bowman County (5-1), North Star (7-0).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Record;Points;LW
1. Kindred (15);11-0;159;1
2. Four Winds-Minn. (1);10-0;145;2
3. Central Cass;7-1;106;4
4. Rugby;10-0;105;5
5. Grafton;6-2;99;3
6. Linton-HMB;9-1;90;6
7. Garrison;9-0;57;9
8. Edgeley-Kulm-Mont.;10-0;48;10
9. Thompson;7-2;41;8;
10. Shiloh Christian;8-3;23;7
Others receiving votes: Bowman County (7-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-1).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN STANDINGS
MEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Minnesota-Duluth;8-0;15-0
Upper Iowa;8-2;14-2
Augustana;6-2;12-2
Winona State;5-3;9-4
St. Cloud State;5-3;8-6
Wayne State;5-3;8-6
Southwest Minn. St.;5-4;9-5
Minot State;4-4;10-4
Minnesota-Mankato;4-4;10-4
Sioux Falls;4-4;8-6
MSU-Moorhead;4-4;9-8
U-Mary;4-5;5-9
Northern State;4-6;10-8
Minnesota-Crookston;1-9;4-12
Concordia-St. Paul;0-10;1-15
Monday, Jan. 10
St. Cloud State 93, Concordia-St. Paul 80
Friday, Jan. 14
Wayne State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State
Minnesota-Crookston at Concordia St. Paul
Sioux Falls at MSU-Moorhead
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Mankato
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa
Augustana at Minot State, canceled
Saturday, Jan. 15
Augustana at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Winona State
Southwest Minnesota State at MSU-Moorhead
Minnesota-Duluth at Upper Iowa
Bemidji State at Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls at Northern State
Wayne State at Minot State, canceled
WOMEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
St. Cloud State;9-1;11-2
Minnesota-Duluth;8-2;10-4
Minnesota-Mankato;7-3;11-3
Sioux Falls;6-3;11-5
Bemidji State;6-3;8-5
Concordia-St. Paul;6-4;10-4
Southwest Minnesota State;5-4;8-5
MSU-Moorhead;4-4;5-7
Wayne State;4-5;7-6
Northern State;4-5;7-7
Minot State;3-4;5-9
Winona State;4-6;7-7
Augustana;3-5;7-5
U-Mary;3-6;9-9
Upper Iowa;0-8;2-11
Minnesota-Crookston;0-;1-14
Monday, Jan. 10
Sioux Falls 78, Mount Marty 46
Friday, Jan. 14
Wayne State at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m.
Augustana at Minot State
Sioux Falls at MSU-Moorhead
St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Mankato
Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State
Minnesota-Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul
Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State
Saturday, Jan. 15
Augustana at University of Mary 5:30 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Winona State
Minnesota-Duluth at Upper Iowa
Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Mankato
Southwest Minnesota State at MSU-Moorhead
Bemidji State at Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne State at Minot State
Sioux Falls at Northern State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FINAL FCS POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;Previous
1. North Dakota St. (50);14-1;1250;3
2. Montana State;12-3;1173;7
3. James Madison;12-2;1165;2
4. South Dakota St.;11-4;1051;11
5. Sam Houston;11-1;1046;1
6. Montana;10-3;1008;5
7. Eastern Washington;10-3;924;4
8. Villanova;10-3;919;6
9. East Tennessee;11-2;879;9
10. Sacramento St.;9-3;745;8
11. Kennesaw St.;11-2;740;10
12. Incarnate Word;10-3;682;13
13. Tennesse-Martin;10-3;654;16
14. Missouri St.;8-4;531;12
15. Southeastern La.;9-4;522;18
16. Southern Illinois;8-5;504;21
17. UC-Davis;8-4;439;14
18. South Dakota;7-5;326;17
19. Holy Cross;10-3;319;24
20. Dartmouth;9-1;281;19
21. Stephen F. Austin;8-4;268;20
22. Jackson St.;11-2;259;15
23. Northern Iowa;6-6;132;NR
24. Princeton;9-1;116;23
25. Florida A&M;9-3;22
Others receiving votes: Mercer (76), South Carolina St. (35), Rhode Island (23), Sacred Heart (23), Eastern Kentucky (15), Davidson (12), Harvard (8).
N.D. SCORES
College men’s basketball
Dawson Community College 92, United Tribes 82
Dakota College-Bottineau 92, Bismarck State College 88
North Dakota State 87, Denver 69
South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68
College women’s basketball
Bismarck State College 69, Dakota College-Bottineau 53
Dawson Community College 79, United Tribes 71
High school boys basketball
Cavalier 55, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 50
Hatton-Northwood 40, Midway-Minto 34
Rugby 57, Drake-Anamoose 44
High school girls basketball
Harvey-Wells County 39 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 32
Kindred 74, Hankinson 40
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 72, Cavalier 42
Minot Our Redeemer’s 61, Glenburn 45
Nelson County 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 44
Northern Cass 56, Sargent County 42
Park River-Fordville-Lankin 35, Hillsboro-Central Valley 16
Rugby 56, Drake-Anamoose 36
Stanley 58, Ray 28
Surrey 48, Lewis & Clark 47
Tioga 58, Lewis & Clark-North Shore 32
Tri-State 62, Fargo Oak Grove 31
Velva 39, Towner-Granville-Upham 39
West Fargo Sheyenne 71, Grand Forks Central 38