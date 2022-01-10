 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 11

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 92, UNITED TRIBES 82

Dawson;50;42;--;92

United Tribes;49;33;--;82

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Jalen Tot 12, Jaguan Tot 7, Michael Jok 10, Kennedy Brown 11, Cordell Stinson 10, Reggie Martin 12, DeAngelo Horn 13, Aidan Fishell 2, Joe Mpoyo 11, Akili Prince 4. Totals: 32-75 FG, Three-pointers: 3-23 (Tot, Tot, Stinson), 25-34 FT, 46 Rebounds (Brown 11), 21 Assists (Jalen Tot 7), 4 Blocked shots (Brown 3), 12 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES -- Famous Lefthand 8, Sylvester Union 17, DK Middleton 6, Tahj Two Bulls 6, Jayce Archambault 13, Tristin Davis 12, Charles Schrader 3, Jordan Lebeau 17. Totals: 31-70 FG, Three-pointers: 13-32 (Lebeau 5, Archambault 3, Union 2, Davis 2, Schrader), 7-9 FT, 43 Rebounds (Lefthand 10), 25 Assists (Schrader 6), 4 Steals (4 with 1), 21 Turnovers, 24 Fouls.

Records: Dawson Community College 7-2 Mon-Dak, 15-3 overall; United Tribes 5-5, 11-5. 

DC-BOTTINEAU 92, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 88, OT

DCB;40;43;9;--;92

BSC;38;45;5;--;88

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU -- Deron McDaniel 27, DeAngelo Bell 19, Jason Romelus 8, Loukas Triantis 18, Woodson Baptiste 13, Khalib Jackson Wright 5. Totals: 35-71 FG, Three-pointers: 11-27 (McDaniel 4, Triantis 3, Bell 3, Baptiste), 11-20 FT, 39 Rebounds (Baptiste 12), 15 Assists (Bell 4, McDaniel 4), 9 Steals (Triantis 5), 2 Blocked shots (Wright 2), 11 Turnovers, 16 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 15, Latrel Davis 17, Garrick Baines 2, Seth Nelson 10, Alex Huber 21, Deonte' Martinez 6, Max Tschosik 5, Jaden Mitzel 12. Totals: 34-78 FG, Three-pointers: 7-28 (Huber 2, Davis 2, J.Baines, Martinez, Tschosik, 13-15 FT, 47 Rebounds (Huber 12), 16 Assists (Nelson 5), 7 Steals (Davis 2), 3 Blocked shots (Davis 2), 15 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.

Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 3-7 Mon-Dak, 9-8 overall; Bismarck State College 3-6, 8-8.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE 79, UNITED TRIBES 71

Dawson;24;45;61;79

United Tribes;22;35;52;71

DAWSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE -- Eva Kingston 14, Hailee Brandon 11, Olivia Williams 11, Catalina Crespi 2, Brianna Bergum 21, Sabira Ahayeva 20. Totals: 31-50 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (Ahayeva, Kingston, Brandon), 14-22 FT, 29 Rebounds (Bergum 7), 16 Steals (Bergum 6), 13 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES -- Amaya Ramsey 5, Sandie Friday 10, Tyleigh Brady 7, LaTosha Thunderhawk 27, Kelanna McClain 13, Gerika Kingbird 7, Sossity Spotted Wolf 2. Totals: 27-54 FG, Three-pointers: 4-11 (Ramsey, Brady, McClain, Kingbird), 13-19 FT, 29 Rebounds (Thunderhawk 10), 26 Assists (Brady 11), 12 Steals (Brady 4), 18 Turnovers, 19 Fouls.

Records: Dawson Community College 5-4 Mon-Dak, 11-6 overall; United Tribes 1-8, 6-9.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

CAVALIER 55, LANGDON AREA-E-M 50

Cavalier;2;17;36;55

LAEM;13;22;35;50

CAVALIER -- Ty Holmquist 5, Coby Morden 7, Zack Anderson 2, Sterling Emerson 7, Caden Demars 11, Brysen Cleem 14, Isaiah Lopez 4. Totals: 19 FG, Three-pointers: Holmquist, Morden, Demars, 8-14 FT, 15 Fouls.

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Carter Tetrault 6, Tucker Welsh 8, Markus Kingzett 13, Rayce Worley 11, Cody Amble 6, Jack Romfo 6. Totals: 20 FG, Three-pointers: Worley, 7-17 FT, 17 Fouls.

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

RUGBY 56, DRAKE-ANAMOOSE 36

Rugby;20;34;46;56

Drake-Anamoose;2;14;25;36 

RUGBY -- MyKell Heidelbaugh 15, Kendyl Hager 10, Joran Jundt 8, Lacie Deplazes 8, Joey Wolf 6, Anna Johnson 5, Janikka Miller 4.

DRAKE-ANAMOOSE -- Taryn Sieg 22, Riley Hauff 9, Bailey Clott 3, Halie Fletschock 2.

LANGDON AREA-E-M 72, CAVALIER 42

Cavalier;10;24;35;42

LAEM;19;39;63;72

CAVALIER -- Teagyn Fitzsimmons 12, Rylen Burgess 8, Jade Kihne 16, Eden Carrier 4, Carmyn LeTexier 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Fitzsimmons 2, Kihne 2, 8-12 FT, 8 Fouls. 

LANGDON AREA-EDMORE-MUNICH -- Jalynn Swanson 6, Meredith Romfo 7, Whitney Pankratz 8, Morgan Freiji 27, Jaya Henderson 19, Halle Jabs 5. Totals: 26 FG, Three-pointers: Henderson 2, Jabs, Romfo, 8-10 FT, 15 Fouls.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (16);5-0;160;1

2. Kindred;6-1;134;2

3. North Border;6-0;123;4;

4. Enderlin;5-2;104;5

5. Flasher;9-0;85;7

6. Ellendale;6-0;74;8

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;3-2;60;3

8. Central Cass;7-0;42;NR

9. Powers Lake;5-0;31;NR

10. Dunseith;5-1;24;6

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3-0), Thompson (4-2),  Hazen (6-2), Beulah (3-3), Bowman County (5-1), North Star (7-0).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;Record;Points;LW

1. Kindred (15);11-0;159;1

2. Four Winds-Minn. (1);10-0;145;2

3. Central Cass;7-1;106;4

4. Rugby;10-0;105;5

5. Grafton;6-2;99;3

6. Linton-HMB;9-1;90;6

7. Garrison;9-0;57;9

8. Edgeley-Kulm-Mont.;10-0;48;10

9. Thompson;7-2;41;8;

10. Shiloh Christian;8-3;23;7

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (7-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-1).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN STANDINGS

MEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Minnesota-Duluth;8-0;15-0

Upper Iowa;8-2;14-2

Augustana;6-2;12-2

Winona State;5-3;9-4

St. Cloud State;5-3;8-6

Wayne State;5-3;8-6

Southwest Minn. St.;5-4;9-5

Minot State;4-4;10-4

Minnesota-Mankato;4-4;10-4

Sioux Falls;4-4;8-6

MSU-Moorhead;4-4;9-8

U-Mary;4-5;5-9

Northern State;4-6;10-8

Minnesota-Crookston;1-9;4-12

Concordia-St. Paul;0-10;1-15

Monday, Jan. 10

St. Cloud State 93, Concordia-St. Paul 80

Friday, Jan. 14

Wayne State at U-Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State

Minnesota-Crookston at Concordia St. Paul

Sioux Falls at MSU-Moorhead

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Mankato

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa

Augustana at Minot State, canceled

Saturday, Jan. 15

Augustana at University of Mary, 3:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Winona State

Southwest Minnesota State at MSU-Moorhead

Minnesota-Duluth at Upper Iowa

Bemidji State at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Northern State

Wayne State at Minot State, canceled

WOMEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

St. Cloud State;9-1;11-2

Minnesota-Duluth;8-2;10-4

Minnesota-Mankato;7-3;11-3

Sioux Falls;6-3;11-5

Bemidji State;6-3;8-5

Concordia-St. Paul;6-4;10-4

Southwest Minnesota State;5-4;8-5

MSU-Moorhead;4-4;5-7

Wayne State;4-5;7-6

Northern State;4-5;7-7

Minot State;3-4;5-9

Winona State;4-6;7-7

Augustana;3-5;7-5

U-Mary;3-6;9-9

Upper Iowa;0-8;2-11

Minnesota-Crookston;0-;1-14

Monday, Jan. 10

Sioux Falls 78, Mount Marty 46

Friday, Jan. 14

Wayne State at University of Mary, 7:30 p.m.

Augustana at Minot State

Sioux Falls at MSU-Moorhead

St. Cloud State at Upper Iowa

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Mankato

Southwest Minnesota State at Northern State

Minnesota-Crookston at Concordia-St. Paul

Minnesota-Duluth at Winona State

Saturday, Jan. 15

Augustana at University of Mary 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Winona State

Minnesota-Duluth at Upper Iowa

Minnesota-Crookston at Minnesota-Mankato

Southwest Minnesota State at MSU-Moorhead

Bemidji State at Concordia-St. Paul

Wayne State at Minot State

Sioux Falls at Northern State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FINAL FCS POLL

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;Previous

1. North Dakota St. (50);14-1;1250;3

2. Montana State;12-3;1173;7

3. James Madison;12-2;1165;2

4. South Dakota St.;11-4;1051;11

5. Sam Houston;11-1;1046;1

6. Montana;10-3;1008;5

7. Eastern Washington;10-3;924;4

8. Villanova;10-3;919;6

9. East Tennessee;11-2;879;9

10. Sacramento St.;9-3;745;8

11. Kennesaw St.;11-2;740;10

12. Incarnate Word;10-3;682;13

13. Tennesse-Martin;10-3;654;16

14. Missouri St.;8-4;531;12

15. Southeastern La.;9-4;522;18

16. Southern Illinois;8-5;504;21

17. UC-Davis;8-4;439;14

18. South Dakota;7-5;326;17

19. Holy Cross;10-3;319;24

20. Dartmouth;9-1;281;19

21. Stephen F. Austin;8-4;268;20

22. Jackson St.;11-2;259;15

23. Northern Iowa;6-6;132;NR

24. Princeton;9-1;116;23

25. Florida A&M;9-3;22

Others receiving votes: Mercer (76), South Carolina St. (35), Rhode Island (23), Sacred Heart (23), Eastern Kentucky (15), Davidson (12), Harvard (8).

N.D. SCORES

College men’s basketball

Dawson Community College 92, United Tribes 82

Dakota College-Bottineau 92, Bismarck State College 88

North Dakota State 87, Denver 69

South Dakota 75, North Dakota 68

College women’s basketball

Bismarck State College 69, Dakota College-Bottineau 53

Dawson Community College 79, United Tribes 71

High school boys basketball

Cavalier 55, Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 50

Hatton-Northwood 40, Midway-Minto 34

Rugby 57, Drake-Anamoose 44

High school girls basketball

Harvey-Wells County 39 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 32

Kindred 74, Hankinson 40

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 72, Cavalier 42

Minot Our Redeemer’s 61, Glenburn 45

Nelson County 50, New Rockford-Sheyenne 44

Northern Cass 56, Sargent County 42

Park River-Fordville-Lankin 35, Hillsboro-Central Valley 16

Rugby 56, Drake-Anamoose 36

Stanley 58, Ray 28

Surrey 48, Lewis & Clark 47

Tioga 58, Lewis & Clark-North Shore 32

Tri-State 62, Fargo Oak Grove 31

Velva 39, Towner-Granville-Upham 39

West Fargo Sheyenne 71, Grand Forks Central 38

