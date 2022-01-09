Area Scores: Jan. 10

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
UNITED TRIBES 107, MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE 96
Miles CC;56;40;--;96
United Tribes;60;47;--;107
MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Zach Baker 8, Shayden Cooke 7, Eli Habighorst 12, Tvon Jones 17, Paul Gakmar 15, Ray Daniels 17, Blessing Adesipe 20. Totals: 36-70 FG, Three-pointers: 11-25 (Daniels 4, Adesipe 3, Jones 2, Cooke, Habighorst), 13-18 FT, 31 Rebounds (Adesipe 7), 15 Assists (Habighorst 7), 2 Steals, 3 Blocked shots, 11 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 32, Sylvester Union 19, DK Middleton 18, Tahj Two Bulls 11, Jayce Archambault 5, Tristin Davis 15, Jordan Lebeau 7. Totals: 43-80 FT, Three-pointers: 7-26 (Lefthan 2, Union, Two Bulls, Archambault, Davis, Lebeau), 14-16 FT, 44 Rebounds (Lefthand 7), 27 Assists (Middleton 7), 3 Steals (Lefthand 3), 2 Blocked shots, 15 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.
Records: United Tribes Technical College 5-4 Mon-Dak, 11-4 overall; Miles Community College 2-6, 4-12.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;6-1;7-1
Minot;6-1;7-1
Bismarck;6-1;7-1
Legacy;5-3;5-4
Dickinson;3-4;4-4
Turtle Mountain;3-4;4-4
St. Mary’s;3-4;4-4
Jamestown;3-4;4-4
Mandan;3-5;3-6
Williston;2-7;2-7
Watford City;0-7;0-8
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Jamestown at Mandan
St. Mary’s at Dickinson
Turtle Mountain at Minot
GIRLS
Team;Region;Overall
Century;7-0;8-0
Bismarck;5-1;5-1
Minot;5-1;6-1
Legacy;5-2;6-2
Jamestown;3-3;4-3
Mandan;3-4;3-5
Turtle Mountain;2-4;3-4
Dickinson;1-5;3-5
Watford City;1-6;2-8
St. Mary’s;0-6;1-6
Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Jamestown at Mandan
St. Mary’s at Dickinson
Minot at Turtle Mountain
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
BOYS
Team;Region;Points;Overall
Minot;5-2-2;23;6-6
Jamestown;8-2-1;23;8-3
Bismarck;5-1-2;19;5-4
Mandan;5-4-1;14;5-7
Legacy;5-5-2;13;5-8
Bottineau-Rugby;4-4-1;13;6-4
Williston;4-4-1;11;6-4
Dickinson;3-5-3;8;3-8
Century;1-5-2;5;1-8
Hazen-Beulah;0-7;0;0-10
Monday, Jan. 10
Devils Lake at West Fargo Sheyenne
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Bismarck vs. Century
Dickinson at Legacy
Jamestown at Mandan
GIRLS
Team;State;Points;Overall
Fargo Davies;10-0;30;10-1
Bismarck;8-1-2;22;8-3
Fargo North-South;6-3-1;22;6-3
Mandan;5-5-1;16;5-5
West Fargo United;5-4-1;16;6-5-1
Jamestown;5-4-1;14;6-4
Minot;4-2-0;12;5-3
Grand Forks;3-7;9;4-8
Williston;1-6;3;2-6-1
Dickinson;1-7;3;2-7
Devils Lake;0-9;0;0-9
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Mandan at Dickinson
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0
Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;9;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-15-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Cornell 3, North Dakota 1
Colorado College 4, Miami 3
Friday, Jan. 14
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota-Duluth
Western Michigan at Colorado College
St. Cloud State at Denver
Saturday, Jan. 15
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota-Duluth
Western Michigan at Colorado College
St. Cloud State at Denver
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;19;11;3;41
Minot;19;14;1;39
Aberdeen;18;12;2;38
North Iowa;15;11;5;35
St. Cloud;15;12;1;31
Bismarck;10;19;3;23
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;23;10;1;47
Maryland;20;7;5;45
Johnstown;16;12;3;35
Jamestown;16;13;3;35
Northeast;17;15;1;35
Maine;10;17;3;23
Danbury;8;21;3;19
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;23;11;1;47
Springfield;22;9;2;46
Anchorage;19;12;3;41
Minnesota Magicians;16;12;4;36
Chippewa;17;15;1;35
Minnesota Wilderness;15;18;1;31
Janesville;15;17;1;31
Kenai River;7;22;5;19
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;20;10;2;42
Amarillo;19;10;2;40
Odessa;19;11;2;40
Lone Star;16;9;6;38
Wichita Falls;14;12;6;34
Corpus Christi;15;16;2;32
Shreveport;12;14;4;28
El Paso;12;16;3;27
Sunday, Jan. 9
Northeast 4, Danbury 1
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
Friday, Jan. 14
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Danbury
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
St. Cloud at Austin
Janesville at Chippewa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness
Odessa at Lone Star
North Iowa at Minot
Wichita Falls at El Paso
Kenai River at Fairbanks
Saturday, Jan. 15
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at New Jersey
Jamestown at Johnstown
Northeast at Danbury
Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians
Austin at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Amarillo
Corpus Christi at Shreveport
Odessa at Lone Star
Wichita Falls at El Paso
North Iowa at Minot
Kenai River at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College men's basketball
