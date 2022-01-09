 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Jan. 10

  • 0

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNITED TRIBES 107, MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE 96

Miles CC;56;40;--;96

United Tribes;60;47;--;107

MILES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Zach Baker 8, Shayden Cooke 7, Eli Habighorst 12, Tvon Jones 17, Paul Gakmar 15, Ray Daniels 17, Blessing Adesipe 20. Totals: 36-70 FG, Three-pointers: 11-25 (Daniels 4, Adesipe 3, Jones 2, Cooke, Habighorst), 13-18 FT, 31 Rebounds (Adesipe 7), 15 Assists (Habighorst 7), 2 Steals, 3 Blocked shots, 11 Turnovers, 11 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES – Famous Lefthand 32, Sylvester Union 19, DK Middleton 18, Tahj Two Bulls 11, Jayce Archambault 5, Tristin Davis 15, Jordan Lebeau 7. Totals: 43-80 FT, Three-pointers: 7-26 (Lefthan 2, Union, Two Bulls, Archambault, Davis, Lebeau), 14-16 FT, 44 Rebounds (Lefthand 7), 27 Assists (Middleton 7), 3 Steals (Lefthand 3), 2 Blocked shots, 15 Turnovers, 17 Fouls.

Records: United Tribes Technical College 5-4 Mon-Dak, 11-4 overall; Miles Community College 2-6, 4-12.

People are also reading…

CLASS A BASKETBALL

BOYS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;6-1;7-1

Minot;6-1;7-1

Bismarck;6-1;7-1

Legacy;5-3;5-4

Dickinson;3-4;4-4

Turtle Mountain;3-4;4-4

St. Mary’s;3-4;4-4

Jamestown;3-4;4-4

Mandan;3-5;3-6

Williston;2-7;2-7

Watford City;0-7;0-8

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Jamestown at Mandan

St. Mary’s at Dickinson

Turtle Mountain at Minot

GIRLS

Team;Region;Overall

Century;7-0;8-0

Bismarck;5-1;5-1

Minot;5-1;6-1

Legacy;5-2;6-2

Jamestown;3-3;4-3

Mandan;3-4;3-5

Turtle Mountain;2-4;3-4

Dickinson;1-5;3-5

Watford City;1-6;2-8

St. Mary’s;0-6;1-6

Note: Williston is playing a JV schedule and will be the No. 11 seed for the West Region tournament.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Jamestown at Mandan

St. Mary’s at Dickinson

Minot at Turtle Mountain

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

BOYS

Team;Region;Points;Overall

Minot;5-2-2;23;6-6

Jamestown;8-2-1;23;8-3

Bismarck;5-1-2;19;5-4

Mandan;5-4-1;14;5-7

Legacy;5-5-2;13;5-8

Bottineau-Rugby;4-4-1;13;6-4

Williston;4-4-1;11;6-4

Dickinson;3-5-3;8;3-8

Century;1-5-2;5;1-8

Hazen-Beulah;0-7;0;0-10

Monday, Jan. 10

Devils Lake at West Fargo Sheyenne

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Bismarck vs. Century

Dickinson at Legacy

Jamestown at Mandan

GIRLS

Team;State;Points;Overall

Fargo Davies;10-0;30;10-1

Bismarck;8-1-2;22;8-3

Fargo North-South;6-3-1;22;6-3

Mandan;5-5-1;16;5-5

West Fargo United;5-4-1;16;6-5-1

Jamestown;5-4-1;14;6-4

Minot;4-2-0;12;5-3

Grand Forks;3-7;9;4-8

Williston;1-6;3;2-6-1

Dickinson;1-7;3;2-7

Devils Lake;0-9;0;0-9

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Mandan at Dickinson

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;24;8;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;18;6;4;0;0;0;0

Denver;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;14;4;3;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;11;4;4;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;11;3;6;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;9;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Western Michigan 14-5-0, Nebraska-Omaha 14-6-0, North Dakota 13-8-0, Denver 12-5-1, St. Cloud State 12-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 11-8-1, Colorado College 6-11-3, Miami 4-15-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Cornell 3, North Dakota 1

Colorado College 4, Miami 3

Friday, Jan. 14

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota-Duluth

Western Michigan at Colorado College

St. Cloud State at Denver

Saturday, Jan. 15

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota-Duluth

Western Michigan at Colorado College

St. Cloud State at Denver

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;19;11;3;41

Minot;19;14;1;39

Aberdeen;18;12;2;38

North Iowa;15;11;5;35

St. Cloud;15;12;1;31

Bismarck;10;19;3;23

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;23;10;1;47

Maryland;20;7;5;45

Johnstown;16;12;3;35

Jamestown;16;13;3;35

Northeast;17;15;1;35

Maine;10;17;3;23

Danbury;8;21;3;19

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;23;11;1;47

Springfield;22;9;2;46

Anchorage;19;12;3;41

Minnesota Magicians;16;12;4;36

Chippewa;17;15;1;35

Minnesota Wilderness;15;18;1;31

Janesville;15;17;1;31

Kenai River;7;22;5;19

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;20;10;2;42

Amarillo;19;10;2;40

Odessa;19;11;2;40

Lone Star;16;9;6;38

Wichita Falls;14;12;6;34

Corpus Christi;15;16;2;32

Shreveport;12;14;4;28

El Paso;12;16;3;27

Sunday, Jan. 9

Northeast 4, Danbury 1

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

Friday, Jan. 14

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Danbury

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

St. Cloud at Austin

Janesville at Chippewa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Minnesota Magicians at Minnesota Wilderness

Odessa at Lone Star

North Iowa at Minot

Wichita Falls at El Paso

Kenai River at Fairbanks

Saturday, Jan. 15

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at New Jersey

Jamestown at Johnstown

Northeast at Danbury

Minnesota Wilderness at Minnesota Magicians

Austin at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Amarillo

Corpus Christi at Shreveport

Odessa at Lone Star

Wichita Falls at El Paso

North Iowa at Minot

Kenai River at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College men's basketball

United Tribes 107, Miles Community College 96

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News