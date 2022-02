Area Scores: Feb. 27

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA-DULUTH 84, U-MARY 73

NSIC quarterfinal at Sioux Falls, S.D.

UNITED TRIBES 90, BAY COLLEGE 68

Region XIII semifinal

DAKOTA COUNTY TC 101, DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU 64

Regon XIII semifinal

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

First round

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46, Oakes 33

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 60, Barnes County North 30

Griggs-Midkota 58, Carrington 55

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

At Napoleon

South Border 48, Kidder County 39

Napoleon-Gacke-Streeter 45, Strasburg-Zeeland 28

DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

At Langdon

North Star 60, Rolla 54

Dunseith 63, St. John 61,

DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT

At Rugby

Consolation

Nedrose 46, Drake-Anamoose 41

Semifinals

Rugby 54, Towner-Granville-Upham 47, OT

Bottineau 61, Velva 59, OT

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

Championship

Linton-HMB 48, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 32

Third place

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 47, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 38

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 5, WESTERN MICHIGAN 2

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.