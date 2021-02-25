Area Scores: Feb. 26

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. MARY’S 69, WILLISTON 36
West Region play-in
Williston;19;17;-;36
St. Mary’s;32;37;-;69
WILLISTON: Malaki Sik 8, Jayden Williams 7, Jade Gabutan 2, James Powers 2, Austin Baumer 2, Kaden Finders 9, Jacob Wilt 6, Edens Dumervil 0. Totals: 13 FG, 5-11 FT.
ST. MARY’S: Garrett Bader 13, Carson Rohrich 8, Luke Hebert 3, Brit Senftner 2, Landon Gerving 2, Nick Schumacher 6, Evan Gross 13, Nathan Fedorchak 5, Ben Morman 4, Zach Haas 13. Totals: 26 FG, 8-9 FT.
Three-pointers: Will 4 (Sik 1, Finders 1, Wilt 2), SM 9 (Bader 3, Rohrich 2, Hebert 1, Gross 2, Fedorchak 1). Fouls: Will 14, SM 10. Fouled out: Dumervil.
Records: St. Mary's 9-12; Watford City 2-19.
CLASS A BASKETBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
BOYS
PLAY-IN GAMES
Thursday, Feb. 25
No. 7 St. Mary's 69, No. 10 Williston 36
Friday, Feb. 26
No. 9 Dickinson (6-14) at No. 8 Turtle Mountain (7-13), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
No. 11 Watford City (0-20) at No. 6 Century (11-9), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Turtle Mountain/Dickinson winner at No. 1 Minot (19-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Mandan
No. 7 St. Mary's (10-12) at No. 2 Jamestown (15-5)
Century/Watford City at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 4
Loser out (at higher seed)
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Gamer 2 Loser
Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser
Semifinals (at higher seed)
Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
Saturday, March 6
At Bismarck Event Center
Game 9: Winner Game 65 vs. Loser Game 7, 4:30 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6:15 p.m. (state qualifier)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)
GIRLS
PLAY-IN GAMES
Thursday, Feb. 25
St. Mary's 43, Dickinson 38
Friday, Feb. 26
No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-17) at No. 7 Minot (9-11), 6:30 p.m.
No. 11 Williston (0-20) at No. 6 Mandan (11-9), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
Quarterfinals
Game 1: St. Mary's (6-15) at Century (20-0)
Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (13-7) at Bismarck (14-6), 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Minot/Turtle Mountain winner at No. 2 Watford City (16-4)
Game 4: Mandan/Williston winner at No. 3 Legacy (15-5)
Thursday, March 4
Loser out (at higher seed)
Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
Semifinals (at higher seed)
Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Saturday, March 6
At Bismarck Event Center
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 10 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 11:45 a.m. (state qualifier)
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (championship)
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARRINGTON 62, LINTON-HMB 51, OT
Region 3 championship
At Jamestown
Carrington;13;24;39;48;62
Linton-HMB;14;23;40;48;51
CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 7, Allison Jarrett 2, Kenzie Edland 12, Lexi Page 2, Sydnie Granger 11, Hannah Hagel 28. Totals: 24 FG, 12-20 FT.
LINTON-HMB: Teegan Scherr 7, Erin Kelsch 3, JayCee Richter 19, Erica Umber 9, Precious Vetter 13. Totals: 19 FG, 8-12 FT.
Three-pointers: Carrington 2 (Rindy 1, Edland 1), Linton-HMB 5 (Scherr 1, Kelsch 1, Richter 1, Umber 1, Vetter 1). Fouls: Carrington 14, Linton-HMB 19. Fouled out: None.
Region 4 awards
Senior Athlete of the Year: Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County.
Coach of the Year: Andy Braaten, Carrington.
Athletic Director of the Year: Adam Schlepp, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
U-MARY 6, WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 1
(Wednesday)
WSC;1;0;0;--;1
UM;1;2;3;--;6
First period: 1. UM, Seth Cushing (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 17:17. 2. WSC, Fox Dodds (Jackson Dodds), 18:44.
Second period: 3. UM. Cushing 26 (Marshall Tschida), 2:53. 4. UM, Witzke (Alex Flicek, Zach Garrett), 14:29 (PP).
Third period: 5. UM, Garrett, 5:25 (SH). 6. UM, Alex Flicek (Derek Dropik, Witzke), 15:24 (PP). 7. UM, Dropik (Witzke), 19:00 (PP).
Goalie saves: WSC -- Tyler Jansen 19-10-14--43. UM -- Kyle Hayden 11-6-6--23
Penalties: WSC 3 minors. U-Mary -- 4 minors, 1 major.
Records: University of Mary 26-1-3-1; Williston State College 12-14-1.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
x-North Dakota;;50;17;4;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;43;14;8;0;2;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;8;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;8;1;3;0;1
Denver;;28;7;13;1;0;2;1
Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1
Colorado College;;18;4;15;2;0;2;2
Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0
x-clinched league championship
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Denver 5, Colorado College 1
Friday, Feb. 26
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Miami at Western Michigan
Saturday, Feb. 27
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Colorado College at Denver
Sunday, Feb. 28
Western Michigan at Miami
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;28;1;1;55
Bismarck;17;11;4;38
Minot;13;13;3;29
Austin;9;14;4;22
Minn. Wilderness;9;11;2;20
St. Cloud;8;16;1;17
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;13;4;0;26
Janesville;12;7;2;26
Kenai River;12;12;2;26
Fairbanks;10;13;2;22
Chippewa Falls;6;11;2;14
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;20;5;3;43
Maine;20;10;1;41
New Jersey;13;11;5;31
Maryland;12;13;5;29
NE Generals;11;20;3;25
Danbury;10;9;1;21
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;20;6;4;44
Lone Star;21;11;1;43
Amarillo;16;8;5;37
Wichita Falls;15;8;4;33
New Mexico;10;19;2;22
Odessa;8;18;4;20
Thursday, Feb. 25
Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2
Chippewa Falls 4, Janesville 1
Danbury 2, Maryland 0
Friday, Feb. 25
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
New Mexico at Amarillo
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Saturday, Feb. 27
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Maine at Northeast
Maryland at Danbury
Johnstown at New Jersey
New Mexico at Amarillo
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Minot at Minnesota Wilderness
Janesville at Kenai River
Sunday, Feb. 28
Northeast at Maine
Minot at Minnesota Wilderness
Janesville at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College men’s basketball
Bellevue 73, Valley City State 63
Dakota State 66, Mayville State 65
College women’s basketball
Bellevue 83, Dickinson State 58
Dakota State 72, Mayville State 55
Dawson 79, Lake Region State 46
High school boys basketball
Fargo Davies 91, Grand Forks Central 45
Fargo North 74, Fargo South 55
Grand Forks Red River 73, Devils Lake 49
West Fargo 91, Valley City 62
Class A West Region play-in game
Bismarck St. Mary’s 69, Williston 36
High school girls basketball
Fargo Davies 64, Grand Forks Central 38
Fargo South 52, Fargo North 49
Grand Forks Red River 68, Devils Lake 50
West Fargo 78, Valley City 45
Class A West Region play-in game
Bismarck St. Mary’s 43, Dickinson 38
Class B Regional championship games
Region 1
Central Cass 58, Kindred 52, OT
Region 2
Grafton 63, Thompson 50
Region 3
Carrington 62, Linton-HMB 51, OT
Region 4
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 42
Region 5
Wilton-Wing 44, Center-Stanton 30
Region 6
Glenburn 47, Rugby 45
Region 7
Hettinger-Scranton 40, Heart River 37
Region 8
Kenmare 52, Trenton 50