Area Scores: Feb. 26
agate

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. MARY’S 69, WILLISTON 36

West Region play-in

Williston;19;17;-;36

St. Mary’s;32;37;-;69

WILLISTON: Malaki Sik 8, Jayden Williams 7, Jade Gabutan 2, James Powers 2, Austin Baumer 2, Kaden Finders 9, Jacob Wilt 6, Edens Dumervil 0. Totals: 13 FG, 5-11 FT.

ST. MARY’S: Garrett Bader 13, Carson Rohrich 8, Luke Hebert 3, Brit Senftner 2, Landon Gerving 2, Nick Schumacher 6, Evan Gross 13, Nathan Fedorchak 5, Ben Morman 4, Zach Haas 13. Totals: 26 FG, 8-9 FT.

Three-pointers: Will 4 (Sik 1, Finders 1, Wilt 2), SM 9 (Bader 3, Rohrich 2, Hebert 1, Gross 2, Fedorchak 1). Fouls: Will 14, SM 10. Fouled out: Dumervil.

Records: St. Mary's 9-12; Watford City 2-19.

CLASS A BASKETBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

BOYS

PLAY-IN GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 25

No. 7 St. Mary's 69, No. 10 Williston 36

Friday, Feb. 26

No. 9 Dickinson (6-14) at No. 8 Turtle Mountain (7-13), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27

No. 11 Watford City (0-20) at No. 6 Century (11-9), 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Turtle Mountain/Dickinson winner at No. 1 Minot (19-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Mandan

No. 7 St. Mary's (10-12) at No. 2 Jamestown (15-5)

Century/Watford City at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Loser out (at higher seed)

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Gamer 2 Loser

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser

Semifinals (at higher seed)

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Saturday, March 6

At Bismarck Event Center

Game 9: Winner Game 65 vs. Loser Game 7, 4:30 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 6:15 p.m. (state qualifier)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. (championship)

GIRLS

PLAY-IN GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 25

St. Mary's 43, Dickinson 38

Friday, Feb. 26

No. 10 Turtle Mountain (3-17) at No. 7 Minot (9-11), 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Williston (0-20) at No. 6 Mandan (11-9), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Quarterfinals

Game 1: St. Mary's (6-15) at Century (20-0)

Game 2: No. 5 Jamestown (13-7) at Bismarck (14-6), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: Minot/Turtle Mountain winner at No. 2 Watford City (16-4) 

Game 4: Mandan/Williston winner at No. 3 Legacy (15-5)

Thursday, March 4

Loser out (at higher seed)

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 6: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

Semifinals (at higher seed)

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Saturday, March 6

At Bismarck Event Center

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 10 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 11:45 a.m. (state qualifier)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (championship)

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARRINGTON 62, LINTON-HMB 51, OT

Region 3 championship

At Jamestown

Carrington;13;24;39;48;62

Linton-HMB;14;23;40;48;51

CARRINGTON: Emma Rindy 7, Allison Jarrett 2, Kenzie Edland 12, Lexi Page 2, Sydnie Granger 11, Hannah Hagel 28. Totals: 24 FG, 12-20 FT.

LINTON-HMB: Teegan Scherr 7, Erin Kelsch 3, JayCee Richter 19, Erica Umber 9, Precious Vetter 13. Totals: 19 FG, 8-12 FT.

Three-pointers: Carrington 2 (Rindy 1, Edland 1), Linton-HMB 5 (Scherr 1, Kelsch 1, Richter 1, Umber 1, Vetter 1). Fouls: Carrington 14, Linton-HMB 19. Fouled out: None.

Region 4 awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Madelyn Schmidt, Kidder County.

Coach of the Year: Andy Braaten, Carrington.

Athletic Director of the Year: Adam Schlepp, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

U-MARY 6, WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE 1

(Wednesday)

WSC;1;0;0;--;1

UM;1;2;3;--;6

First period: 1. UM, Seth Cushing (Jaren Hugelen, Johnny Witzke), 17:17. 2. WSC, Fox Dodds (Jackson Dodds), 18:44.

Second period: 3. UM. Cushing 26 (Marshall Tschida), 2:53. 4. UM, Witzke (Alex Flicek, Zach Garrett), 14:29 (PP).

Third period: 5. UM, Garrett, 5:25 (SH). 6. UM, Alex Flicek (Derek Dropik, Witzke), 15:24 (PP). 7. UM, Dropik (Witzke), 19:00 (PP).

Goalie saves: WSC -- Tyler Jansen 19-10-14--43. UM -- Kyle Hayden 11-6-6--23

Penalties: WSC 3 minors. U-Mary -- 4 minors, 1 major. 

Records: University of Mary 26-1-3-1; Williston State College 12-14-1.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

x-North Dakota;;50;17;4;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;43;14;8;0;2;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;8;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;8;1;3;0;1

Denver;;28;7;13;1;0;2;1

Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1

Colorado College;;18;4;15;2;0;2;2

Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0

x-clinched league championship

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Denver 5, Colorado College 1

Friday, Feb. 26

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Miami at Western Michigan

Saturday, Feb. 27

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Colorado College at Denver

Sunday, Feb. 28

Western Michigan at Miami

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;28;1;1;55

Bismarck;17;11;4;38

Minot;13;13;3;29

Austin;9;14;4;22

Minn. Wilderness;9;11;2;20

St. Cloud;8;16;1;17

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;13;4;0;26

Janesville;12;7;2;26

Kenai River;12;12;2;26

Fairbanks;10;13;2;22

Chippewa Falls;6;11;2;14

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;20;5;3;43

Maine;20;10;1;41

New Jersey;13;11;5;31

Maryland;12;13;5;29

NE Generals;11;20;3;25

Danbury;10;9;1;21

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;20;6;4;44

Lone Star;21;11;1;43

Amarillo;16;8;5;37

Wichita Falls;15;8;4;33

New Mexico;10;19;2;22

Odessa;8;18;4;20

Thursday, Feb. 25

Bismarck 5, Minnesota Wilderness 2

Chippewa Falls 4, Janesville 1

Danbury 2, Maryland 0

Friday, Feb. 25

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

New Mexico at Amarillo

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Saturday, Feb. 27

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Maine at Northeast

Maryland at Danbury

Johnstown at New Jersey

New Mexico at Amarillo

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Minot at Minnesota Wilderness

Janesville at Kenai River

Sunday, Feb. 28

Northeast at Maine

Minot at Minnesota Wilderness

Janesville at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball

Bellevue 73, Valley City State 63

Dakota State 66, Mayville State 65

College women’s basketball

Bellevue 83, Dickinson State 58

Dakota State 72, Mayville State 55

Dawson 79, Lake Region State 46

High school boys basketball

Fargo Davies 91, Grand Forks Central 45

Fargo North 74, Fargo South 55

Grand Forks Red River 73, Devils Lake 49

West Fargo 91, Valley City 62

Class A West Region play-in game

Bismarck St. Mary’s 69, Williston 36

High school girls basketball

Fargo Davies 64, Grand Forks Central 38

Fargo South 52, Fargo North 49

Grand Forks Red River 68, Devils Lake 50

West Fargo 78, Valley City 45

Class A West Region play-in game

Bismarck St. Mary’s 43, Dickinson 38

Class B Regional championship games

Region 1

Central Cass 58, Kindred 52, OT

Region 2

Grafton 63, Thompson 50

Region 3

Carrington 62, Linton-HMB 51, OT

Region 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 48, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 42

Region 5

Wilton-Wing 44, Center-Stanton 30

Region 6

Glenburn 47, Rugby 45

Region 7

Hettinger-Scranton 40, Heart River 37

Region 8

Kenmare 52, Trenton 50

 

0
0
0
0
0

