 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 25

  • 0

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGION 3 TOURNAMENT

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 48, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 38

NGS;10;16;28;38

LMLM;14;23;30;48

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Sophie Ketterling 11, Teagan Erbele 9, Allison Zenker 6, Courtney Thompson 6, Emma Ketterling 3, Tayton McDowell 3. Totals: 14-43 FG, Three-pointers: 6-14 (Thompson 2, Zenker 2, S. Ketterling, E. Ketterling), 4-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Erbele 11), 21 Fouls (S. Ketterling, Zenker), 5 Assists (S. Ketterling 2), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Erbele 3), 10 Steals (S. Ketterling).

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Molly Musland 21, Tessa Rasmusson 14, Norah DelaBarre 8, Mollie Robbins 3, Rose Wendel 2. Totals: 16-48 FG, Three-pointers: 3-20 (Musland 3), 13-20 FT, 34 Rebounds (Robbins 11), 12 Fouls, 6 Assists (Wendel 2, Robbins 2, Rasmusson 2), 15 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Robbins 2), 7 Steals (Robbins 2, Musland 2).

People are also reading…

Records: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 10-12 overall; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 18-6.

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 49, KIDDER COUNTY 40

EKM;13;22;32;49

KC;10;20;26;40

EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Norah Entzi 15, Mataeya Mathern 15, Reagan Teske 12, Kiara Jangula 4, Abby Mathern 2, Emily Kinzler 1. Totals: 19-48 FG, Three-pointers: 2-14 (Entzi 2), 9-15 FT, 33 Rebounds (Mathern 10), 13 Fouls, 8 Assists (Mathern 3), 10 Turnovers, 1 Block (Teske), 6 Steals (Teske 2, Mathern 2).

KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 16, Kennedy Harter 10, Grace Nicholson 6, Taylor Zimmerman 4, Ella Svanes 4. Totals: 14-44 FG, Three-pointers: 1-10 (Svanes), 11-13 FT, 23 Rebounds (Harter 6, Zimmerman 6), 16 Fouls (Harter, Zimmerman), 4 Assists (Rath 2, Harter 2), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Harter 2), 6 Steals (Zimmerman 3).

Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 21-2 overall; Kidder County 16-7.

LINTON-HMB 47, CARRINGTON 35

Carr;12;18;23;35

LHMB;10;19;38;47

CARRINGTON -- Emma Rindy 9, Edyn Hoornaert 9, Sydnie Grager 7, Haley Wolsky 7, Kacie Rexin 2, Madison Johnson 1. Totals: 12-46 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Rindy 3, Hoornaert 2, Wolsky), 5-15 FT, 35 Rebounds (Rindy 8, Isabel Wendel 8), 15 Fouls, 9 Assists (Wolsky 3), 11 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Grager 4), 8 Steals (Rindy 2, Johnson 2).

LINTON-HMB -- JayCee Richter 20, Teegan Scherr 13, Callie Hase 6, Emma Weiser 4, Kaylee Weninger 4. Totals: 18-56 FG, Three-pointers: 4-20 (Scherr 2, Hase 2), 7-11 FT, 42 Rebounds (Richter 14, Weninger 11), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Erin Kelsch 2), 10 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Richter 2).

Records: Carrington 12-10 overall; Linton-HMB 18-3.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 46, OAKES 45

MPB;14;22;32;46

Oakes;10;19;29;45

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Allison Thomas 15, Ryleigh Martin 14, Isabel Schmidt 12, Maddie Gefroh 3, Lilly Bohl 2. Totals: 16-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Thomas 3, Schmidt 2), 9-14 FT, 32 Rebounds (Schmidt 10), 8 Fouls, 5 Assists (Martin 2), 24 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Thomas 4).

OAKES -- Laiyn Roney 23, Emma Muggli 6, Brynn Dethlefsen 6, Lily Thorpe 4, Abby Cox 4, Brianna Schmitz 2. Totals: 17-42 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Roney 3), 8-10 FT, 20 Rebounds (Thorpe 7), 13 Fouls, 9 Assists (Dethlefsen 4, Roney 4), 21 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Schmitz, Tyler Thompson), 16 Steals (Roney 8).

Records: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 14-8 overall; Oakes 14-9.

REGION 5 TOURNAMENT

GARRISON 55, GRANT COUNTY 45

Third-place game

GC;3;13;28;45

Garr;9;32;43;55

GRANT COUNTY -- Ameerah Rosin 16, Anna Schatz 10, Zoey Heid 7, Madison Zimmerman 4, Summer Meyer 3, Danielle Gathright 2, Merissa Meyer 2, Samantha Ellison 1. Totals: 12-56 FG, Three-pointers: 6-28 (Rosin 2, Schatz 2, Meyer, Heid), 15-24 FT, 39 Rebounds (Heid 8), 11 Fouls, 6 Assists (Rosin 3), 15 Turnovers, 1 Block (Mykenzie Winkler), 12 Steals (Heid 3, Schatz 3).

GARRISON -- Mia Gehring 15, Emily Schlehr 11, Sweet Cedar Perkins 11, Karli Klein 8, Kaitlyn Zook 4, Cara Schlehr 4, Coryssa Behles 2. Totals: 20-48 FG, Three-pointers: 8-25 (Gehring 4, Cedar Perkins 3, E. Schlehr), 7-8 FT, 39 Rebounds (E. Schlehr 6), 19 Fouls, 7 Assists (Gehring 4), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Klein 2), 9 Steals (E. Schlehr 3).

Records: Grant County 13-11 overall; Garrison 22-2.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

STANDING ROCK 73, CENTER-STANTON 61

Center-Stanton;15;26;47;61

Standing Rock;21;34;62;74

CENTER-STANTON – Hunter Hoffman 25, Derin Sailer 12, Jordan Peterson 9, Mike Thompson 6, Jayden Hall 5.

STANDING ROCK – John Luger 27, Ty Giroux 17, Drew Bordeaux 12, Brently Harrison 7, Boyd White Twin 5.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, DAKOTA COLLEGE AT BOTTINEAU 1

Wednesday

UM;4;0;4;--;8

DCB;1;0;0;--;1

First period: 1. UM, Andrew Heckaman (Seth Cushing), 0:27. 2. UM, Zach Garrett (Garrett Freeman, Kyler Moore), 2:50. 3. UM, Cushing (Alex Flicek), 15:22. 4. DCB, Joben Smith (Geoffrey Dick, Riley Rybchinski), 16:58. 5. UM, Flicek (Tanner Eskro, Cushing), 18:11.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 6. UM, Eskro (Cushing, Johnny Witzke), 1:20. 7. UM, Cushing (Eskro, Flicek), 5:47. 8. UM, Garrett (unassisted), 8:50. 9. UM, Braeden Zaste (Heckaman), 15:32.

Goaltender saves: Mary - Kyle Hayden 21 saves. Dakota College at Bottineau - Jordan Berschiminsky 42 saves.

Penalties: Mary - 1 minor. Dakota College at Bottineau - 1 minor.

Records: Mary 31-4-1-2 overall; Dakota College at Bottineau 17-10-3.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;27;13;1;55

Austin;23;18;4;50

Aberdeen;23;18;3;49

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;19;19;6;44

Bismarck;18;23;3;39

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;30;11;2;62

Johnstown;26;14;5;57

Maryland;24;12;8;56

Jamestown;23;19;3;49

Northeast;23;20;1;47

Maine;14;21;5;33

Danbury;9;29;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;30;15;3;63

Springfield;29;12;3;61

Anchorage;23;15;5;51

Minnesota Magicians;20;17;7;47

Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45

Janesville;22;19;1;45

Chippewa;19;22;2;40

Kenai River;11;31;5;27

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;31;11;3;65

Lone Star;26;10;8;60

Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53

Odessa;24;17;5;53

Corpus Christi;22;22;2;46

Shreveport;20;17;5;45

Amarillo;20;21;3;43

El Paso;13;27;4;30

Thursday, Feb. 24

Maryland 1, Johnstown 4

Friday, Feb. 25

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Jamestown

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Janesville

Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Springfield

Minot at Aberdeen

Lone Star at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 26

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Jamestown

North Iowa at Springfield

Chippewa at Janesville

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness

Minot at Aberdeen

Lone Star at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

College softball

North Dakota 8, Abilene Christian 1

High school boys basketball

Enderlin 92, Tri-State 51

Fargo Davies 78, Grand Forks Central 52

Fargo North 97, Fargo South 87

Shanley 63, Devils Lake 40

Standing Rock Community 74, Center-Stanton 61

West Fargo 84, Valley City 23

High school girls basketball

Beulah 60, Mott-Regent 59

Bowman County 79, Glen Ullin-Hebron 52

Central Cass 72, Hankinson 37

Dunseith 65, St. John 49

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 49, Kidder County 40

Fargo Davies 95, Grand Forks Central 26

Fargo North 56, Fargo South 47

Garrison 55, Grant County 45

Grafton 57, Thompson 36

Kenmare 45, New Town 40

Kindred 69, Maple River 24

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 38

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 40, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 35

Linton-HMB 47, Carrington 35

May-Port-C-G 53, Cavalier 42

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46, Oakes 45

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42, Minot Ryan 26

Northern Cass 64, Tri-State 45

Richland 52, Sargent County 42

Rugby 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 47 (OT)

Shanley 69, Wahpeton 43

Shiloh Christian 67, Central McLean 53

Stanley 56, Divide County 47

West Fargo 72, Valley City 46

High school boys hockey

Fargo Davies 3, Minot 1

Fargo South-Shanley 4, Mandan 1

Grand Forks Red River 6, Legacy 0

West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 2

High school girls hockey

Bismarck 6, Jamestown 3

Fargo Davies 6, Grand Forks United 1

Fargo North-South-Shanley 5, Minot 0

West Fargo 2, Mandan 1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garrison gets past New Salem-Almont

Garrison gets past New Salem-Almont

Everything about Monday’s Region 5 girls’ basketball quarterfinal game between New Salem-Almont and second-seeded Garrison pointed toward a on…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News