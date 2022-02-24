Area Scores: Feb. 25

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 3 TOURNAMENT
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 48, NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER 38
NGS;10;16;28;38
LMLM;14;23;30;48
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER -- Sophie Ketterling 11, Teagan Erbele 9, Allison Zenker 6, Courtney Thompson 6, Emma Ketterling 3, Tayton McDowell 3. Totals: 14-43 FG, Three-pointers: 6-14 (Thompson 2, Zenker 2, S. Ketterling, E. Ketterling), 4-9 FT, 26 Rebounds (Erbele 11), 21 Fouls (S. Ketterling, Zenker), 5 Assists (S. Ketterling 2), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Erbele 3), 10 Steals (S. Ketterling).
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION -- Molly Musland 21, Tessa Rasmusson 14, Norah DelaBarre 8, Mollie Robbins 3, Rose Wendel 2. Totals: 16-48 FG, Three-pointers: 3-20 (Musland 3), 13-20 FT, 34 Rebounds (Robbins 11), 12 Fouls, 6 Assists (Wendel 2, Robbins 2, Rasmusson 2), 15 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Robbins 2), 7 Steals (Robbins 2, Musland 2).
People are also reading…
Records: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 10-12 overall; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 18-6.
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER 49, KIDDER COUNTY 40
EKM;13;22;32;49
KC;10;20;26;40
EDGELEY-KULM-MONTPELIER -- Norah Entzi 15, Mataeya Mathern 15, Reagan Teske 12, Kiara Jangula 4, Abby Mathern 2, Emily Kinzler 1. Totals: 19-48 FG, Three-pointers: 2-14 (Entzi 2), 9-15 FT, 33 Rebounds (Mathern 10), 13 Fouls, 8 Assists (Mathern 3), 10 Turnovers, 1 Block (Teske), 6 Steals (Teske 2, Mathern 2).
KIDDER COUNTY -- Avery Rath 16, Kennedy Harter 10, Grace Nicholson 6, Taylor Zimmerman 4, Ella Svanes 4. Totals: 14-44 FG, Three-pointers: 1-10 (Svanes), 11-13 FT, 23 Rebounds (Harter 6, Zimmerman 6), 16 Fouls (Harter, Zimmerman), 4 Assists (Rath 2, Harter 2), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Harter 2), 6 Steals (Zimmerman 3).
Records: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 21-2 overall; Kidder County 16-7.
LINTON-HMB 47, CARRINGTON 35
Carr;12;18;23;35
LHMB;10;19;38;47
CARRINGTON -- Emma Rindy 9, Edyn Hoornaert 9, Sydnie Grager 7, Haley Wolsky 7, Kacie Rexin 2, Madison Johnson 1. Totals: 12-46 FG, Three-pointers: 6-17 (Rindy 3, Hoornaert 2, Wolsky), 5-15 FT, 35 Rebounds (Rindy 8, Isabel Wendel 8), 15 Fouls, 9 Assists (Wolsky 3), 11 Turnovers, 4 Blocks (Grager 4), 8 Steals (Rindy 2, Johnson 2).
LINTON-HMB -- JayCee Richter 20, Teegan Scherr 13, Callie Hase 6, Emma Weiser 4, Kaylee Weninger 4. Totals: 18-56 FG, Three-pointers: 4-20 (Scherr 2, Hase 2), 7-11 FT, 42 Rebounds (Richter 14, Weninger 11), 12 Fouls, 4 Assists (Erin Kelsch 2), 10 Turnovers, 4 Steals (Richter 2).
Records: Carrington 12-10 overall; Linton-HMB 18-3.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN 46, OAKES 45
MPB;14;22;32;46
Oakes;10;19;29;45
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN -- Allison Thomas 15, Ryleigh Martin 14, Isabel Schmidt 12, Maddie Gefroh 3, Lilly Bohl 2. Totals: 16-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-18 (Thomas 3, Schmidt 2), 9-14 FT, 32 Rebounds (Schmidt 10), 8 Fouls, 5 Assists (Martin 2), 24 Turnovers, 10 Steals (Thomas 4).
OAKES -- Laiyn Roney 23, Emma Muggli 6, Brynn Dethlefsen 6, Lily Thorpe 4, Abby Cox 4, Brianna Schmitz 2. Totals: 17-42 FG, Three-pointers: 3-16 (Roney 3), 8-10 FT, 20 Rebounds (Thorpe 7), 13 Fouls, 9 Assists (Dethlefsen 4, Roney 4), 21 Turnovers, 2 Blocks (Schmitz, Tyler Thompson), 16 Steals (Roney 8).
Records: Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 14-8 overall; Oakes 14-9.
REGION 5 TOURNAMENT
GARRISON 55, GRANT COUNTY 45
Third-place game
GC;3;13;28;45
Garr;9;32;43;55
GRANT COUNTY -- Ameerah Rosin 16, Anna Schatz 10, Zoey Heid 7, Madison Zimmerman 4, Summer Meyer 3, Danielle Gathright 2, Merissa Meyer 2, Samantha Ellison 1. Totals: 12-56 FG, Three-pointers: 6-28 (Rosin 2, Schatz 2, Meyer, Heid), 15-24 FT, 39 Rebounds (Heid 8), 11 Fouls, 6 Assists (Rosin 3), 15 Turnovers, 1 Block (Mykenzie Winkler), 12 Steals (Heid 3, Schatz 3).
GARRISON -- Mia Gehring 15, Emily Schlehr 11, Sweet Cedar Perkins 11, Karli Klein 8, Kaitlyn Zook 4, Cara Schlehr 4, Coryssa Behles 2. Totals: 20-48 FG, Three-pointers: 8-25 (Gehring 4, Cedar Perkins 3, E. Schlehr), 7-8 FT, 39 Rebounds (E. Schlehr 6), 19 Fouls, 7 Assists (Gehring 4), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocks (Klein 2), 9 Steals (E. Schlehr 3).
Records: Grant County 13-11 overall; Garrison 22-2.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
STANDING ROCK 73, CENTER-STANTON 61
Center-Stanton;15;26;47;61
Standing Rock;21;34;62;74
CENTER-STANTON – Hunter Hoffman 25, Derin Sailer 12, Jordan Peterson 9, Mike Thompson 6, Jayden Hall 5.
STANDING ROCK – John Luger 27, Ty Giroux 17, Drew Bordeaux 12, Brently Harrison 7, Boyd White Twin 5.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8, DAKOTA COLLEGE AT BOTTINEAU 1
Wednesday
UM;4;0;4;--;8
DCB;1;0;0;--;1
First period: 1. UM, Andrew Heckaman (Seth Cushing), 0:27. 2. UM, Zach Garrett (Garrett Freeman, Kyler Moore), 2:50. 3. UM, Cushing (Alex Flicek), 15:22. 4. DCB, Joben Smith (Geoffrey Dick, Riley Rybchinski), 16:58. 5. UM, Flicek (Tanner Eskro, Cushing), 18:11.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 6. UM, Eskro (Cushing, Johnny Witzke), 1:20. 7. UM, Cushing (Eskro, Flicek), 5:47. 8. UM, Garrett (unassisted), 8:50. 9. UM, Braeden Zaste (Heckaman), 15:32.
Goaltender saves: Mary - Kyle Hayden 21 saves. Dakota College at Bottineau - Jordan Berschiminsky 42 saves.
Penalties: Mary - 1 minor. Dakota College at Bottineau - 1 minor.
Records: Mary 31-4-1-2 overall; Dakota College at Bottineau 17-10-3.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;27;13;1;55
Austin;23;18;4;50
Aberdeen;23;18;3;49
Minot;23;21;2;48
North Iowa;19;19;6;44
Bismarck;18;23;3;39
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;30;11;2;62
Johnstown;26;14;5;57
Maryland;24;12;8;56
Jamestown;23;19;3;49
Northeast;23;20;1;47
Maine;14;21;5;33
Danbury;9;29;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;30;15;3;63
Springfield;29;12;3;61
Anchorage;23;15;5;51
Minnesota Magicians;20;17;7;47
Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45
Janesville;22;19;1;45
Chippewa;19;22;2;40
Kenai River;11;31;5;27
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;31;11;3;65
Lone Star;26;10;8;60
Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53
Odessa;24;17;5;53
Corpus Christi;22;22;2;46
Shreveport;20;17;5;45
Amarillo;20;21;3;43
El Paso;13;27;4;30
Thursday, Feb. 24
Maryland 1, Johnstown 4
Friday, Feb. 25
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Jamestown
Maryland at Johnstown
Chippewa at Janesville
Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Springfield
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at El Paso
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Saturday, Feb. 26
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Jamestown
North Iowa at Springfield
Chippewa at Janesville
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at El Paso
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
College softball
North Dakota 8, Abilene Christian 1
High school boys basketball
Enderlin 92, Tri-State 51
Fargo Davies 78, Grand Forks Central 52
Fargo North 97, Fargo South 87
Shanley 63, Devils Lake 40
Standing Rock Community 74, Center-Stanton 61
West Fargo 84, Valley City 23
High school girls basketball
Beulah 60, Mott-Regent 59
Bowman County 79, Glen Ullin-Hebron 52
Central Cass 72, Hankinson 37
Dunseith 65, St. John 49
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 49, Kidder County 40
Fargo Davies 95, Grand Forks Central 26
Fargo North 56, Fargo South 47
Garrison 55, Grant County 45
Grafton 57, Thompson 36
Kenmare 45, New Town 40
Kindred 69, Maple River 24
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 48, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 38
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich 40, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 35
Linton-HMB 47, Carrington 35
May-Port-C-G 53, Cavalier 42
Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 46, Oakes 45
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42, Minot Ryan 26
Northern Cass 64, Tri-State 45
Richland 52, Sargent County 42
Rugby 51, Des Lacs-Burlington 47 (OT)
Shanley 69, Wahpeton 43
Shiloh Christian 67, Central McLean 53
Stanley 56, Divide County 47
West Fargo 72, Valley City 46
High school boys hockey
Fargo Davies 3, Minot 1
Fargo South-Shanley 4, Mandan 1
Grand Forks Red River 6, Legacy 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 2
High school girls hockey
Bismarck 6, Jamestown 3
Fargo Davies 6, Grand Forks United 1
Fargo North-South-Shanley 5, Minot 0
West Fargo 2, Mandan 1