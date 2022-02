Area Scores: Feb. 22

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 1-11, LINDENWOOD, MO. 3-8

AT ST. CHARLES, MO.

Game 1

Lindenwood 3, University of Mary 1

U-Mary;000;100;0;--;1;6;0

Lindenwood;030;000;x;--;3;2;1

Parker Wakelyn, Daniel Turner (3), Jayden Smith (6) and Ben Prediger. Ryan O'Connell and Maclaine McCarter. W--O'Connell. L--Wakelyn.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Ty Jones 1-3; Dakota Finley 1-3 2B; Braxton Inniss 2-3 RBI; Wakelyn 2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Turner 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB; Smith 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB. Lindenwood -- Calvin Nowak 1-3 3 RBI, SB; McCarter 1-3 R; O'Connell 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.

Game 2

University of Mary 11, Lindenwood 8

U-Mary;030;002;033;--;11;12;1

Lindenwood;000;001;340;--;8;7;3

Jonathan Draheim, Paxton Miller (7), Mitch Oehme (8), Andrew Brooks (9) and Krece Papierski. Kyle Stoddard, Jacob Thompson (2), Matt James (4), Michael Cessna (6), Logan Katen (7), Ethan Axman (8), Chad Donze (9) and Drake Roberts. W--Brooks. L--Axman.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 4-6 2B, 2 R, RBI; Cal James 3-3 2B, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB; Derek Shoen 1-5 RBI; Noah Hull 1-4 2 RBI; Finley 1-5 R, RBI; Papierski 0-4 R, BB; Arian Jimenez 0-4 R, BB; Kyle Jameson 1-3 4 R, RBI, 2 BB; Draheim 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Brooks 2 IP, 1 H, 1 Er, 1 BB, 5 SO. Lindenwood -- Nowak 1-5 3B, R, 2 RBI; Kolby Schulte 1-4 2 RBI; Jayce Maag 2-4 R, RBI; Thompson 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.

Records: University of Mary 2-2; Lindenwood 2-5.

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

ALL-WEST REGION TEAM

Bismarck: Alyson Krug, Soph.

Century: Teah Schulte, Soph.

Dickinson: Amy Fridley, Jr.; Addison Fitterer, Soph.; Elizabeth Karsky, 7th; Aspen Roadarmel, 8th; Rylee Olson, Soph.; Anna Karsky, 7th.

Jamestown: Haley Nelson, Sr.; Julia Skari, Fr.; Emma Hillerud, Jr.; Blair Arbuckle, Jr.; Brenna Hatch, Jr.

Mandan: Jericah Lockner, Soph.

Minot: Haley Conklin, Fr.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT SCHEELS ARENA, FARGO

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 24

Game 1: No. 1 West Jamestown (20-4) vs. No. 4 East West Fargo Sheyenne (12-12), 12 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (21-3) vs. No. 3 West Minot (16-8), 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 1 Fargo South-Shanley (18-5) vs. No. 4 West Mandan (9-16), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 2 West Legacy (13-11) vs. No. 3 East Grand Forks Red River (18-5), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 1:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 1:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m. (championship)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS HOCKEY

STATE TOURNAMENT

AT SCHEELS ARENA, FARGO

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Feb. 24

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Davies (22-1) vs. No. 8 Grand Forks (9-14), 11 a.m.

Game 2: No. 4 West Fargo (14-8-1) vs. No. 5 Mandan (12-9), 1:15 p.m.

Game 3: No. 2 Bismarck (17-5) vs. No. 7 Jamestown (10-12), 5 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Fargo North-South-Shanley (17-6) vs. No. 6 Minot (13-9), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Loser out

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3, 7:15 p.m.

Semifinals

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 12 p.m. (fifth place)

Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 2:15 p.m. (third place)

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 4:45 p.m. (championship)

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;27;13;1;55

Austin;23;18;4;50

Aberdeen;23;18;3;49

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;19;19;6;44

Bismarck;18;23;3;39

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;30;11;2;62

Maryland;24;11;8;56

Johnstown;25;14;5;55

Jamestown;23;19;3;49

Northeast;23;20;1;47

Maine;14;21;5;33

Danbury;9;29;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;30;15;3;63

Springfield;29;12;3;61

Anchorage;23;15;5;51

Minnesota Magicians;20;17;7;47

Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45

Janesville;22;19;1;45

Chippewa;19;22;2;40

Kenai River;11;31;5;27

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;31;11;3;65

Lone Star;26;10;8;60

Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53

Odessa;24;17;5;53

Corpus Christi;22;22;2;46

Shreveport;20;17;5;45

Amarillo;20;21;3;43

El Paso;13;27;4;30

Sunday, Feb. 20

Maine 3, Northeast 2

New Mexico 3, El Paso 0

Shreveport 3, Wichita Falls 2

Monday, Feb. 21

Johnstown 4, Jamestown 1

Thursday, Feb. 24

Maryland at Johnstown

Friday, Feb. 25

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Jamestown

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Janesville

Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Springfield

Minot at Aberdeen

Lone Star at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Saturday, Feb. 26

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Jamestown

North Iowa at Springfield

Chippewa at Janesville

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness

Minot at Aberdeen

Lone Star at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College baseball

Lindenwood, Mo. 3, University of Mary 1

University of Mary 11, Lindenwood 8

High school boys basketball

Rolette 83, Warwick 74

High school girls basketball

Watford City 69, Dickinson 57

No. 1 Grafton 67, Lairmore 23

Cavalier 61, Hatton-Northwood 55

Thompson 70, Midway-Minto 34

May-Port-CG vs. Park River-Fordville-Lankin, PPD to Tuesday

Region 4 Tournament

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 77, North Star 41

St. John 64, Nelson County 39

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 53, Harvey-Wells County 21

Dunseith 56, Benson County 51

Region 5 Tournament

Shiloh Christian 72, Washburn 37

Grant County 56, Wilton-Wing 40

Garrison 58, New Salem-Almont 48

Central McLean 74, Flasher 40

Region 6 Tournament

Rugby 59, Minot Our Redeemer’s 48

Minot Ryan 54, Westhope-Newburg 40

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 64, Towner-Granville-Upham 41

Des Lacs-Burlington 46, Bottineau 41

Region 7 Tournament

Glen Ullin-Hebron 64, Dickinson Trinity 38

Mott-Regent 71, Beach 56

Beulah 57, Heart River 48

Bowman County 74, Hettinger-Scranton 57

Region 8 Tournament

New Town 53, Tioga 50

Divide County 46, Trenton 32

Kenmare 51, Mandaree 29

Stanley 58, Parshall 37

High school hockey

East Region tournament

State-qualifiers

West Fargo Sheyenne 2, Grand Forks Central 1

Grand Forks Red River 3, Fargo North 2, 2 OT

Championship

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Fargo Davies 1

