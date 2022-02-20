Area Scores: Feb. 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8-1, LINDENWOOD, MO. 2-11

At St. Charles, Mo.

University of Mary 8, Lindenwood 2

Game 1

Game 2

Lindenwood 11, University of Mary 1

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE 95, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 77

NDSCS 99, UNITED TRIBES 77

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 78, LAKE REGION STATE 43

NDSCS 77, UNITED TRIBES 63

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.