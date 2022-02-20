Area Scores: Feb. 21

COLLEGE BASEBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8-1, LINDENWOOD, MO. 2-11
At St. Charles, Mo.
University of Mary 8, Lindenwood 2
Game 1
U-Mary;003;500;0;--;8;11;3
Lindenwood;100;010;0;--;2;5;0
Austin Wagner, Gabe Ridenour (7) and Ben Prediger. Tyler Cassmeyer, Eli Brown (4) and Maclaine McCarter. W--Wagner. L--Cassmeyer.
Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-4 2 R; Calvin James 2-3 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB; Derek Shoen 0-4 R, RBI, SB; Noah Hull 1-3 BB; Ty Jones 1-3 3B, 2 RBI; Dakota Finley 1-4 RBI; James Martin 1-4; Prediger 1-3 R; Kendall Keller 2-3 2 R; Wagner 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Ridenour 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 SO. Lindenwood -- Genesis Nunez 1-4; Michael Ward 1-3 3B, R; Jack Meyer 0-3 RBI; Bailey Crump 1-1 2B.
Game 2
Lindenwood 11, University of Mary 1
U-Mary;000;000;1;--;1;3;3
Lindenwood;000;721;x;--;11;10;0
Joseph Sinclair, Kody Jones (4) and Prediger. Niko Marshall, Brayden Haug (6) and McCarter. W—Marshall. L—Sinclair.
Highlights: University of Mary – Kyle Jameson 1-2 SB; James 1-3; Shoen 0-1 BB; Hull 1-4; Keller 0-2 BB; Prediger 1-2; Krece Papierski 0-0 BB, R; Arian Jimenez 0-2 BB; Sinclair 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 6 SO; Jones 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 SO. Lindenwood – Calvin Nowak 2-4 4 RBI; Kolby Schulte 2-4 2B, R; Michael Ward 2-4 2 R< RBI, 2B; Jayce Maag 1-2 2 BB, R, 2 BB, RBI; Marshall 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Haug 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Records: University of Mary 1-1; Lindenwood University 1-4.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
LAKE REGION STATE 95, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 77
LRSC;42;52;--;95
BSC;36;41;--;77
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Anthony Davis 16, Carson Henningsgard 12, James Sommer 16, Clarence Daniels 30, Ben Hoverson 5, Michael Widmer 2, Djorde Fredrickson 7, Gage Pollestad 2, Ethan Damerum 5. Totals: 35-62 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (Sommer 2, Daniels), 32 Rebounds (Daniels 13), 21 Assists (Davis 6), 11 Steals (Davis 5), 10 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 2, Garrick Baines 2, Seth Nelson 12, Alex Huber 11, Jaden Mitzel 32, Donte' Martinez 10, Latreal Davis 2, Carson Lamp 2, Max Tschosik 4. Totals: 27-54 FG, Three-pointers: 8-19 (Mitzel 5, Nelson 2, Martinez), 15-19 FT, 24 Rebounds (Mitzel 5), 12 Assists (Nelson 4), 12 Steals (Nelson 4), 6 Steals (6 with 1), 2 Blocked shots (Nelson, Martinez), 18 Turnovers, 22 Fouls.
Records: Lake Region State College 12-9 Mon-Dak, 18-12 overall; Bismarck State College 7-14, 12-16
NDSCS 99, UNITED TRIBES 77
NDSCS;45;54;--;99
United Tribes;39;38;--;77
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- RaShaun Parker 12, Logan Jedwabny 9, Khari Broadway 18, Anthony Ignowski 2, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 14, Micah Swallow 12, Connor Hollenbeck 20, Noah Christensen 6, Parker Jones 6. Totals: 39-74 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (Parker 4, Jedwabny 3, Swallow 2, Hollenbeck 2, Sanders-Smith), 9-17 FT, 60 Rebounds (Swallow 12), 17 Fouls (Broadway 5), 24 Assists (Broadway 8), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Christensen 4), 3 Steals (Parker 3).
UNITED TRIBES -- Sylvester Union 4, Khalil Grant 12, DK Middleton 19, Tristin Davis 16, Tahj Two Bulls 12, Jayce Archambault 10, Jordan Lebeau 4. Totals: 28-82 FG, Three-pointers: 9-29 (Archambault 3, Davis 2, Middleton 2, Grant 2), 12-14 FT, 34 Rebounds (Middleton 16), 17 Fouls, 21 Assists (Middleton 6), 8 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Archambault, Middleton), 8 Steals (Middleton 3).
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 20-1 Mon-Dak, 29-1 overall; United Tribes Technical College 10-11, 16-11.
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 78, LAKE REGION STATE 43
LRSC;14;26;39;43
BSC;15;40;60;78
LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Tiziana Huici 12, Marta Lopez 6, Laura Ribo 10, Matisyn Moses 2, Josie Brodina 3, Avery Swenson 2, Grace Scherr 2, Josie Flaten 6. Totals: 19-54 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Brodina), 4-11 FT, 25 Rebounds (Lopez 4), 5 Assists (Lopez 2), 5 Steals (Lopez 2), 19 Turnovers, 21 Fouls (Huici 5, Brodina 5).
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kaity Hove 15, Ashton Kinnebrew 6, Reile Payne 8, Jaiden Baker 16, Sam Oech 7, MacKenzie Boone 4, Kayleen Kihle 8, Kathrine Fox 2, Sydney Gustavsson 9, Jenna Rust 1, Katherine Horgan 2. Totals: 28-62 FG, Three-pointers: 3-19 (Kinnebrew, Payne, Baker), 19-25 FT, 41 Rebounds (Payne 7), 12 Assists (Payne 2, Kinnebrew 2, Baker 2), 12 Steals (Fox 3, Kinnebrew 3), 1 Blocked shot (Baker), 13 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck State College 16-5 Mon-Dak, 23-5 overall; Lake Region State College 5-16, 8-22.
NDSCS 77, UNITED TRIBES 63
NDSCS;24;40;64;77
United Tribes;12;22;41;63
NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Brooke Peters 1, Ivane Tensaie 24, Arthel Massaquoi 12, Lauren Cren 2, Ambah Kowcun 18, Nadia Post 8, A'lyana Jones 2, Rai'Janee Meadows 1, Lynnsey Hady 7, Audrew Zenzen 2. Totals: 27-76 FG, Three-pointers: 15-40 (Tenasie 8, Kowcun 3, Post 2, Hady 2), 8-14 FT, 56 Rebounds (Tensaie 11), 20 Assists (Kowcun 5), 8 Steals (Kowcun 3), 14 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE -- Amaya Ramsey 15, Sandie Friday 11, Gerika Kingbird 7, Kelanna McClain 7, Journey Azure 3, Tyleigh Brady 20. Totals: 21-75 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Brady 4, McClain, Kingbird, Ramsey), 2-2 FT, 49 Rebounds (McClain 13), 15 Assists (Brady 7), 12 Steals (Brady 4), 9 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.
Records: North Dakota State College of Science 20-1 Mon-Dak, 27-2 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-19, 7-20.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Four Winds-Minn. (13);18-0;130;1
2. Central Cass;15-2;107;2
3. Kindred;15-2;92;4
4. Enderlin;14-4;90;5
5. Powers Lake;19-0;80;3
6. Ellendale;17-1;69;6
7. North Border;17-1;62;7
8. Beulah;16-4;24;NR
9. Shiloh Christian;16-3;23;8T
10. Thompson;16-4;21;NR
Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (16-3), Flasher (17-3), Surrey (17-2).
GIRLS
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Kindred (12);20-0;129;1
2. Four Winds-Minn. (1);20-0;118;2
3. Central Cass;17-2;98;3
4. Grafton;17-3;88;4
5. Garrison;20-1;65;5
6. Langdon-E-M;16-3;56;6T
7. Rugby;19-2;51;6T
8. Shiloh Christian;17-4;38;8
9. Linton-HMB;17-3;34;9
10. Thompson;16-4;24;10
Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;45;14;5;1;0;1;1
Denver;;44;15;5;0;1;0;0
Western Michigan;;37;12;7;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;29;8;8;3;0;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;25;9;11;0;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;25;7;9;3;1;1;1
Colorado College;;18;6;13;1;2;1;0
Miami;;14;3;16;1;0;3;1
Overall records: Denver 22-7-1, Western Michigan 20-8-1, North Dakota 19-11-1, Nebraska-Omaha 19-13-0, St. Cloud State 15-11-3, Minnesota-Duluth 15-13-3, Colorado College 9-18-3, Miami 6-22-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Feb. 25
Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Miami
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha
Colorado College at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Feb. 26
Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Miami
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha
Colorado College at St. Cloud State
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
WEST REGION AWARDS
ALL-WEST REGION TEAM
Bismarck: Hunter Acker, Sr. Forward.
Century: Maxon Vig, Soph., Defense.
Bottineau-Rugby: Colton Getzlaff, Soph., F.
Dickinson: Kaeden Krieg, Soph., D.
Jamestown: Nolan Nenow, Jr., F; Hunter Nelson, Sr., F; Conner McLachlan, Jr., D; Brode Hillstrom, Sr., Goalie.
Legacy: Marcus Butts, Soph., F; Caleb Moore, Sr., D.
Minot: Mackley Morelli, Fr., F; Jayden Luck, Sr., F; Zach Diehl, Sr., F; Jaxon Bradley, Jr. D.
Williston: Ashton Collings, Sr., F; Jackson Eckblad, Sr., D; Mason Haugenoe, Sr., G.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
West Region Senior Athlete of the Year: Hunter Nelson, Jamestown; Hunter Ekblad, Williston.
West Region Coach of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown.
TEAM AWARDS
West Region Champion: Jamestown
Runner-up: Legacy
State-qualifiers: Minot, Mandan
Note: East Region tournament concludes Monday in Grand Forks.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;27;13;1;55
Austin;23;18;4;50
Aberdeen;23;18;3;49
Minot;23;21;2;48
North Iowa;19;19;6;44
Bismarck;18;23;3;39
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;30;11;2;62
Maryland;24;11;8;56
Johnstown;24;14;5;53
Jamestown;23;18;3;49
Northeast;23;20;1;47
Maine;14;21;5;33
Danbury;9;29;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;30;15;3;63
Springfield;29;12;3;61
Anchorage;23;15;5;51
Minnesota Magicians;20;17;7;47
Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45
Janesville;22;19;1;45
Chippewa;19;22;2;40
Kenai River;11;31;5;27
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;31;11;3;65
Lone Star;26;10;8;60
Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53
Odessa;24;17;5;53
Corpus Christi;22;22;2;46
Shreveport;20;17;5;45
Amarillo;20;21;3;43
El Paso;13;27;4;30
Saturday, Feb. 19
Bismarck 4, North Iowa 0
Jamestown 7, Johnstown 3
New Jersey 3, Maryland 0
Janesville 9, Springfield 1
St. Cloud 5, Austin 1
Wichita Falls 4, Shreveport 1
Corpus Christi 2, Amarillo 1
Lone Star 4, Odessa 3, SO
Minot 3, Aberdeen 1
New Mexico 5, El Paso 2
Anchorage 1, Kenai River 0
Fairbanks 4, Minnesota Magicians 3
Sunday, Feb. 20
Maine 3, Northeast 2
New Mexico 3, El Paso 0
Shreveport 3, Wichita Falls 2
Monday, Feb. 21
Johnstown at Jamestown
Thursday, Feb. 24
Maryland at Johnstown
Friday, Feb. 25
Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Jamestown
Maryland at Johnstown
Chippewa at Janesville
Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud
New Mexico at Amarillo
Shreveport at Corpus Christi
North Iowa at Springfield
Minot at Aberdeen
Lone Star at El Paso
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College baseball
North Dakota State 10, Abilene Christian 7
University of Mary 8, Lindenwood, Mo. 2
Lindenwood 11, University of Mary 1
College men's basketball
Lake Region State College 95, Bismarck State College 75
North Dakota State College of Science 99, United Tribes 77
College softball
Minot State 5, Bemidji State 0
North Dakota State 8, Maine 2
North Dakota State 9, Georgia Southern 0
College women's basketball
Bismarck State College 78, Lake Region State College 43
North Dakota State College of Science 77, United Tribes 63
College wrestling
South Dakota State 32, North Dakota State 3