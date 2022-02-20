 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 21

  • 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 8-1, LINDENWOOD, MO. 2-11

At St. Charles, Mo.

University of Mary 8, Lindenwood 2

Game 1

U-Mary;003;500;0;--;8;11;3

Lindenwood;100;010;0;--;2;5;0

Austin Wagner, Gabe Ridenour (7) and Ben Prediger. Tyler Cassmeyer, Eli Brown (4) and Maclaine McCarter. W--Wagner. L--Cassmeyer.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Michael Polson 2-4 2 R; Calvin James 2-3 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB; Derek Shoen 0-4 R, RBI, SB; Noah Hull 1-3 BB; Ty Jones 1-3 3B, 2 RBI; Dakota Finley 1-4 RBI; James Martin 1-4; Prediger 1-3 R; Kendall Keller 2-3 2 R; Wagner 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Ridenour 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 SO. Lindenwood -- Genesis Nunez 1-4; Michael Ward 1-3 3B, R; Jack Meyer 0-3 RBI; Bailey Crump 1-1 2B.

Game 2

Lindenwood 11, University of Mary 1

U-Mary;000;000;1;--;1;3;3

Lindenwood;000;721;x;--;11;10;0

Joseph Sinclair, Kody Jones (4) and Prediger. Niko Marshall, Brayden Haug (6) and McCarter. W—Marshall. L—Sinclair.

Highlights: University of Mary – Kyle Jameson 1-2 SB; James 1-3; Shoen 0-1 BB; Hull 1-4; Keller 0-2 BB; Prediger 1-2; Krece Papierski 0-0 BB, R; Arian Jimenez 0-2 BB; Sinclair 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 6 SO; Jones 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 4 SO. Lindenwood – Calvin Nowak 2-4 4 RBI; Kolby Schulte 2-4 2B, R; Michael Ward 2-4 2 R< RBI, 2B; Jayce Maag 1-2 2 BB, R, 2 BB, RBI; Marshall 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Haug 2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.

Records: University of Mary 1-1; Lindenwood University 1-4.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

LAKE REGION STATE 95, BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 77

LRSC;42;52;--;95

BSC;36;41;--;77

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Anthony Davis 16, Carson Henningsgard 12, James Sommer 16, Clarence Daniels 30, Ben Hoverson 5, Michael Widmer 2, Djorde Fredrickson 7, Gage Pollestad 2, Ethan Damerum 5. Totals: 35-62 FG, Three-pointers: 3-13 (Sommer 2, Daniels), 32 Rebounds (Daniels 13), 21 Assists (Davis 6), 11 Steals (Davis 5), 10 Turnovers, 21 Fouls.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Jerrick Baines 2, Garrick Baines 2, Seth Nelson 12, Alex Huber 11, Jaden Mitzel 32, Donte' Martinez 10, Latreal Davis 2, Carson Lamp 2, Max Tschosik 4. Totals: 27-54 FG, Three-pointers: 8-19 (Mitzel 5, Nelson 2, Martinez), 15-19 FT, 24 Rebounds (Mitzel 5), 12 Assists (Nelson 4), 12 Steals (Nelson 4), 6 Steals (6 with 1), 2 Blocked shots (Nelson, Martinez), 18 Turnovers, 22 Fouls.

Records: Lake Region State College 12-9 Mon-Dak, 18-12 overall; Bismarck State College 7-14, 12-16

NDSCS 99, UNITED TRIBES 77

NDSCS;45;54;--;99

United Tribes;39;38;--;77

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- RaShaun Parker 12, Logan Jedwabny 9, Khari Broadway 18, Anthony Ignowski 2, JaQuan Sanders-Smith 14, Micah Swallow 12, Connor Hollenbeck 20, Noah Christensen 6, Parker Jones 6. Totals: 39-74 FG, Three-pointers: 12-27 (Parker 4, Jedwabny 3, Swallow 2, Hollenbeck 2, Sanders-Smith), 9-17 FT, 60 Rebounds (Swallow 12), 17 Fouls (Broadway 5), 24 Assists (Broadway 8), 19 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Christensen 4), 3 Steals (Parker 3).

UNITED TRIBES -- Sylvester Union 4, Khalil Grant 12, DK Middleton 19, Tristin Davis 16, Tahj Two Bulls 12, Jayce Archambault 10, Jordan Lebeau 4. Totals: 28-82 FG, Three-pointers: 9-29 (Archambault 3, Davis 2, Middleton 2, Grant 2), 12-14 FT, 34 Rebounds (Middleton 16), 17 Fouls, 21 Assists (Middleton 6), 8 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Archambault, Middleton), 8 Steals (Middleton 3).

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 20-1 Mon-Dak, 29-1 overall; United Tribes Technical College 10-11, 16-11.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE 78, LAKE REGION STATE 43

LRSC;14;26;39;43

BSC;15;40;60;78

LAKE REGION STATE COLLEGE -- Tiziana Huici 12, Marta Lopez 6, Laura Ribo 10, Matisyn Moses 2, Josie Brodina 3, Avery Swenson 2, Grace Scherr 2, Josie Flaten 6. Totals: 19-54 FG, Three-pointers: 1-9 (Brodina), 4-11 FT, 25 Rebounds (Lopez 4), 5 Assists (Lopez 2), 5 Steals (Lopez 2), 19 Turnovers, 21 Fouls (Huici 5, Brodina 5).

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE -- Kaity Hove 15, Ashton Kinnebrew 6, Reile Payne 8, Jaiden Baker 16, Sam Oech 7, MacKenzie Boone 4, Kayleen Kihle 8, Kathrine Fox 2, Sydney Gustavsson 9, Jenna Rust 1, Katherine Horgan 2. Totals: 28-62 FG, Three-pointers: 3-19 (Kinnebrew, Payne, Baker), 19-25 FT, 41 Rebounds (Payne 7), 12 Assists (Payne 2, Kinnebrew 2, Baker 2), 12 Steals (Fox 3, Kinnebrew 3), 1 Blocked shot (Baker), 13 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck State College 16-5 Mon-Dak, 23-5 overall; Lake Region State College 5-16, 8-22.

NDSCS 77, UNITED TRIBES 63

NDSCS;24;40;64;77

United Tribes;12;22;41;63

NORTH DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE OF SCIENCE -- Brooke Peters 1, Ivane Tensaie 24, Arthel Massaquoi 12, Lauren Cren 2, Ambah Kowcun 18, Nadia Post 8, A'lyana Jones 2, Rai'Janee Meadows 1, Lynnsey Hady 7, Audrew Zenzen 2. Totals: 27-76 FG, Three-pointers: 15-40 (Tenasie 8, Kowcun 3, Post 2, Hady 2), 8-14 FT, 56 Rebounds (Tensaie 11), 20 Assists (Kowcun 5), 8 Steals (Kowcun 3), 14 Turnovers, 12 Fouls.

UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE -- Amaya Ramsey 15, Sandie Friday 11, Gerika Kingbird 7, Kelanna McClain 7, Journey Azure 3, Tyleigh Brady 20. Totals: 21-75 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Brady 4, McClain, Kingbird, Ramsey), 2-2 FT, 49 Rebounds (McClain 13), 15 Assists (Brady 7), 12 Steals (Brady 4), 9 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.

Records: North Dakota State College of Science 20-1 Mon-Dak, 27-2 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-19, 7-20.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Four Winds-Minn. (13);18-0;130;1

2. Central Cass;15-2;107;2

3. Kindred;15-2;92;4

4. Enderlin;14-4;90;5

5. Powers Lake;19-0;80;3

6. Ellendale;17-1;69;6

7. North Border;17-1;62;7

8. Beulah;16-4;24;NR

9. Shiloh Christian;16-3;23;8T

10. Thompson;16-4;21;NR

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (16-3), Flasher (17-3), Surrey (17-2).

GIRLS

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Kindred (12);20-0;129;1

2. Four Winds-Minn. (1);20-0;118;2

3. Central Cass;17-2;98;3

4. Grafton;17-3;88;4

5. Garrison;20-1;65;5

6. Langdon-E-M;16-3;56;6T

7. Rugby;19-2;51;6T

8. Shiloh Christian;17-4;38;8

9. Linton-HMB;17-3;34;9

10. Thompson;16-4;24;10

Others receiving votes: Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-2), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3), Bowman County (18-3), New Town (15-2).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;45;14;5;1;0;1;1

Denver;;44;15;5;0;1;0;0

Western Michigan;;37;12;7;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;29;8;8;3;0;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;25;9;11;0;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;25;7;9;3;1;1;1

Colorado College;;18;6;13;1;2;1;0

Miami;;14;3;16;1;0;3;1

Overall records: Denver 22-7-1, Western Michigan 20-8-1, North Dakota 19-11-1, Nebraska-Omaha 19-13-0, St. Cloud State 15-11-3, Minnesota-Duluth 15-13-3, Colorado College 9-18-3, Miami 6-22-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Feb. 25

Western Michigan at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Miami

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha

Colorado College at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Feb. 26

Western Michigan at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Miami

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha

Colorado College at St. Cloud State

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

WEST REGION AWARDS

ALL-WEST REGION TEAM

Bismarck: Hunter Acker, Sr. Forward.

Century: Maxon Vig, Soph., Defense.

Bottineau-Rugby: Colton Getzlaff, Soph., F.

Dickinson: Kaeden Krieg, Soph., D.

Jamestown: Nolan Nenow, Jr., F; Hunter Nelson, Sr., F; Conner McLachlan, Jr., D; Brode Hillstrom, Sr., Goalie.

Legacy: Marcus Butts, Soph., F; Caleb Moore, Sr., D. 

Minot: Mackley Morelli, Fr., F; Jayden Luck, Sr., F; Zach Diehl, Sr., F; Jaxon Bradley, Jr. D. 

Williston: Ashton Collings, Sr., F; Jackson Eckblad, Sr., D; Mason Haugenoe, Sr., G.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

West Region Senior Athlete of the Year: Hunter Nelson, Jamestown; Hunter Ekblad, Williston.

West Region Coach of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown.

TEAM AWARDS

West Region Champion: Jamestown

Runner-up: Legacy

State-qualifiers: Minot, Mandan

Note: East Region tournament concludes Monday in Grand Forks. 

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;27;13;1;55

Austin;23;18;4;50

Aberdeen;23;18;3;49

Minot;23;21;2;48

North Iowa;19;19;6;44

Bismarck;18;23;3;39

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;30;11;2;62

Maryland;24;11;8;56

Johnstown;24;14;5;53

Jamestown;23;18;3;49

Northeast;23;20;1;47

Maine;14;21;5;33

Danbury;9;29;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;30;15;3;63

Springfield;29;12;3;61

Anchorage;23;15;5;51

Minnesota Magicians;20;17;7;47

Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45

Janesville;22;19;1;45

Chippewa;19;22;2;40

Kenai River;11;31;5;27

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;31;11;3;65

Lone Star;26;10;8;60

Wichita Falls;23;15;7;53

Odessa;24;17;5;53

Corpus Christi;22;22;2;46

Shreveport;20;17;5;45

Amarillo;20;21;3;43

El Paso;13;27;4;30

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bismarck 4, North Iowa 0

Jamestown 7, Johnstown 3

New Jersey 3, Maryland 0

Janesville 9, Springfield 1

St. Cloud 5, Austin 1

Wichita Falls 4, Shreveport 1

Corpus Christi 2, Amarillo 1

Lone Star 4, Odessa 3, SO

Minot 3, Aberdeen 1

New Mexico 5, El Paso 2

Anchorage 1, Kenai River 0

Fairbanks 4, Minnesota Magicians 3

Sunday, Feb. 20

Maine 3, Northeast 2

New Mexico 3, El Paso 0

Shreveport 3, Wichita Falls 2

Monday, Feb. 21

Johnstown at Jamestown

Thursday, Feb. 24

Maryland at Johnstown

Friday, Feb. 25

Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Jamestown

Maryland at Johnstown

Chippewa at Janesville

Minnesota Wilderness at St. Cloud

New Mexico at Amarillo

Shreveport at Corpus Christi

North Iowa at Springfield

Minot at Aberdeen

Lone Star at El Paso

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

North Dakota State 10, Abilene Christian 7

University of Mary 8, Lindenwood, Mo. 2

Lindenwood 11, University of Mary 1

College men's basketball 

Lake Region State College 95, Bismarck State College 75

North Dakota State College of Science 99, United Tribes 77

College softball

Minot State 5, Bemidji State 0

North Dakota State 8, Maine 2

North Dakota State 9, Georgia Southern 0

College women's basketball

Bismarck State College 78, Lake Region State College 43

North Dakota State College of Science 77, United Tribes 63

College wrestling

South Dakota State 32, North Dakota State 3 

