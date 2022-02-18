Area Scores: Feb. 19

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NORTH DAKOTA 4, MINNESOTA-DULUTH 3
North Dakota;1;2;1;--;4
Minnesota-Duluth;1;0;2;--;3
First period: 1. UND, Tyler Kleven (Judd Caulfield), 11:50. 2. UMD, Blake Biondi (Dominic James, Quinn, Olson), 18:31.
Second period: 3. UND, Luke Bast (Cooper Moore, Jake Schmaltz), 1:03, (pp). 3. UND, Moore (Bast, Matteo Costantini), 19:07, (pp).
Third period: 5. UMD, James (Darian Gotz), 9:35, (sh). 6. UND, Ethan Frisch (Chris Jandric, Riese Gaber), 13:54, (pp). 7. UMD, Kobe Roth (Hunter Lellig, Owen Gallatin), 16:04.
Goaltender saves: UND – Zach Driscoll 36. UMD – Ryan Fanti 23.
Penalties: UND – 3 for 6 minutes. UMD – 6 for 12 minutes.
Records: North Dakota 18-11-1, 13-5-1 NCHC; Minnesota-Duluth 15-12-3, 8-7-3 NCHC.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;44;15;4;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;42;13;5;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;34;11;7;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;29;8;7;3;0;1;1
St. Cloud State;;25;7;8;3;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;22;8;11;0;2;0;0
Colorado College;;14;4;13;1;0;1;0
Miami;;12;3;14;1;0;1;1
Overall records: Denver 22-6-1, Western Michigan 19-8-0, St. Cloud State 15-10-2, North Dakota 18-11-1, Nebraska-Omaha 18-13-0, Minnesota-Duluth 15-12-3, Colorado College 7-18-3, Miami 6-20-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Feb. 18
North Dakota 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3
Denver 4, Western Michigan 1
Nebraska-Omaha 5, St. Cloud State 2
Miami at Colorado College, n
Saturday, Feb. 19
North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Nebraska-Omaha
Miami at Colorado College
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WATFORD CITY 64, ST. MARY’S 58
(Thursday)
St. Mary’s;23;35;--;58
Watford City;33;31;--64
ST. MARY’S – Lydia Spies 8, Josie Armstrong 3, Gabbi Mann 6, Brooke Haas 9, Lexi Gerving 3, Natalie Larson 6, Mykie Messer 19, Eva Selensky 4. Totals: 20 FG, 10-16 FT, 13 fouls. Three-pointers: 10 (Armstrong 1, Mann 2, Haas 2, Larson 2, Messer 3).
WATFORD CITY – Lexi Moberg 3, Jessica Mogen 12, Gracen Breitbach 20, Adi Schaff 6, Jordyn Pedersen 8, Madison Spacher 15. Totals: 22 FG, 9-9 FT, 16 fouls (Mogen). Three-pointers: 11 (Moberg 1, Breitbach 6, Pedersen 2, Spacher 2).
Records: St. Mary’s 4-13, 3-13 West Region; Watford City 4-15, 3-13 West Region.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
SARGENT COUNTY 62, LISBON 54
Sargent County;19;36;53;62
Lisbon;16;33;51;54
SARGENT COUNTY – Grady Wehlander 2, Avery McFarland 8, Fletcher Willprecht 15, Rylan Brouillard 1, Logan Decker 13, Gaven Christianson 6, Kolten Kadoun 9, Josh Wittich 8.
LISBON – Rodney Olson 2, Caeden Sweet 8, Wyatt Olson 22, Wyatt Webb 2, Sam Kelsen 8, Caleb Olson 12.
OAKES 57, LINTON-HMB 54
(Thursday at Linton)
Oakes;13;34;46;57
Linton-HMB;15;23;37;54
OAKES – Joey Heim 10, Trey Skoglund 11, Andrew Wolff 13, Adler Paeper 2, David Schmitz 3, Xavier Vossler 8, Noah Sundby 8, Eddie Garza 2. Totals: 23 FG, 6-13 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 5 (Skoglund 2, Wolff 2, Schmitz 1).
LINTON-HMB – Trace King 11, Jace Jochim 16, Grant Bosch 12, Justin Tschosik 2, Gentry Richter 5, Nathan Holzer 3, Landon Bosch 5. Totals: 20 FG, 10-14 FT, 16 fouls (King). Three-pointers: 4 (King 1, Jochim 1, Richter 1, Holzer 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
FLASHER 68, SOLEN 28
Region 5 First Round
Solen;17;28;28;28
Flasher;12;22;50;68
SOLEN – Dori White Eyes 3, Malikia Village Center 6, Kinawin Uses Arrow 8, Jaelie Silk 2, Cienna Red Bear 6, Samantha Black Cloud 3. Totals: 11 FG, 0-0 FT, 17 fouls (Black Cloud). Three-pointers 6 (White Eyes 1, Village Center 2, Red Bear 2, Black Cloud 1).
FLASHER – Sheyenne Jevne 3, Rylee Fleck 29, Lezlee Isbell 10, Alivia Geffre 2, Taylor Zenker 2, Chaskee Schmidt 5, Daci Wells 2, Olivia Erhardt 3, Carlee Fuchs 12. Totals: 25 FG, 15-20 FT, 3 fouls. Three-pointers: 3 (Fleck 2, Isbell 1).
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 43, CENTER-STANTON 32
Region 5 First Round
Center-Stanton;4;8;21;32
New Salem-Almont;13;15;22;43
CENTER-STANTON – Rylee Hintz 4, Ari Marklevitz 2, Katie Frank 11, Katie Albers 13, Sheridan Bubel 2. Totals: 12 FG, 4-9 FT, 23 fouls (Hintz, Marklevitz, Frank). Three-pointers: 4 (Frank 1, Albers 3)
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Kendyl Hoger 6, Raegen Miller 2, Alaina VanderWal 10, MacKenzie Brandt 10, Hannah Thiel 1, Emily Morman 8, Bridget Kunz 6. Totals: 14 FG, 14-22 FT, 15 fouls. Three-pointers: 1 (VanderWal 1).
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS
REGION 1
Feb 21-24 at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
First round
Thursday, Feb. 17
#8 Maple River 49, #9 Lisbon 46, 2 OTs
#5 Richland 52, #12 Fargo Oak Grove 26
#7 Hankinson 61, #10 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34
#6 Tri-State 64, #11 Enderlin 43
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 5: #1 Kindred (20-0) vs. #8 Maple River (7-13), 3 p.m.
Game 6: #4 Sargent County (14-6) vs. #5 Richland (9-10), 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: #2 Central Cass (17-2) vs. #7 Hankinson (9-11), 6 p.m.
Game 8: #3 Northern Cass (16-4) vs. #6 Tri-State (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 2
Feb 21-24 at Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo
First round
Saturday, Feb. 19 at higher seeds
Game 1: #9 Larimore (4-15) at #8 North Border (8-13), 7 p.m.
Game 2: #10 Hillsboro-Central Valley (2-18) at #7 Midway-Minto (7-14), 7 p.m.
Game 3: #11 Drayton-Valley-Edinnburg (0-19) at #6 Park River-Fordville-Lankin (9-12), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 4: #1 Grafton vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 5: #4 Hatton-Northwood vs. Cavalier, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: #2 Thompson vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 7: #3 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 23
Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 3
Feb. 21-24 at Jamestown Civic Center
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 1: D5#1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (16-6) vs. D6#4 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (10-11), 3 p.m.
Game 2: D6#2 Kidder County (16-5) vs. D5#3 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (19-2), 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: D6#1 Linton-HMB (17-3) vs. D5#4 Carrington (12-9), 6 p.m.
Game 4: D5#2 Oakes (14-8) vs. D6#3 Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (13-8), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 4
Feb. 21-24 at Devils Lake Sports Center
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 1: D7#1 Four Winds-Minnewaukan (20-0) vs. D8#4 North Star (11-10), 3 p.m.
Game 2: D8#2 St. John (14-7) vs. D7#3 Nelson County (11-9), 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: D8#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (16-3) vs. D7#4 Harvey-Wells County (8-14), 6 p.m.
Game 4: D7#2 Benson County (15-6) vs. D8#3 Dunseith (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 5
Feb. 21-24 at Mandan High School
First round
Friday, Feb. 18 at higher seeds
#8 Washburn 46, #9 Standing Rock 34
#7 New Salem-Almont 43, #10 Center-Stanton 32
#6 Flasher 68, #11 Solen 28
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 4: #1 Shiloh Christian (17-4) vs. #8 Washburn (9-12), 3 p.m.
Game 5: #4 Grant County (12-9) vs. #5 Wilton-Wing (8-13), 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: #2 Garrison (20-1) vs. #7 New Salem-Almont (10-12), 6 p.m.
Game 7: #3 Central McLean (18-3) vs. #6 Flasher (12-9), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 10: Loser Game 8 vs. Loser Game 9, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 11: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 6
Feb. 21-24 at Minot Auditorium
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 1: D11#1 Rugby (19-2) vs. D12#4 Minot Our Redeemer’s (18-4), 3 p.m.
Game 2: D12#2 Minot Ryan (17-5) vs. D11#3 Westhope-Newburg (13-9), 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: D12#1 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (18-3) vs. D11#4 Towner-Granville-Upham (6-16), 6 p.m.
Game 4: D11 #2 Bottineau (9-12) vs D12#3 Des Lacs-Burlington (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 7
Feb. 21-24 at Dickinson Trinity
First round
Friday, Feb. 18 at higher seeds
#8 Dickinson Trinity 51, #9 New England 40
#5 Mott-Regent 58, #12 Hazen 33
#7 Heart River 55, #10 Richardton-Taylor 11
#6 Hettinger-Scranton 50, #11 Killdeer 30
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 5: #1 Glen Ullin-Hebron (18-3) vs. #8 Dickinson Trinity (6-15), 2 p.m.
Game 6: #4 Beach (10-11) vs. #5 Mott-Regent (17-5), 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: #2 Beulah (15-5) vs. #7 Heart River (11-11), 5 p.m.
Game 8: #3 Bowman County (18-3) vs. #6 Hettinger-Scranton (14-8), 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 11: Loser Game 9 vs. Loser Game 10, 5 p.m. (third place)
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6:30 p.m. (championship)
REGION 8
Feb. 21-24 at New Town Event Center
Quarterfinals
Feb. 21
Game 1: D15#1 New Town (15-2) vs. D16#4 Tioga (7-14), 3 p.m.
Game 2: D16#2 Divide County (13-8) vs. D15#3 Trenton (12-8), 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: D16#1 Kenmare (14-7) vs. D15 #4 Mandaree (9-6), 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: D15#2 Parshall (12-10) vs. D16#3 Stanley (9-13), 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Feb. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 24
Game 7: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 6 p.m. (third place)
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m. (championship)
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
WEST REGION MEET
At Jamestown
Team scores
1, Dickinson 149.550. 2. Jamestown 146.125. 3. Century 139.525. 4. Legacy 133.500. 5. Mandan 131.950. 6. Minot 128.375. 7. Bismarck 30.925.
Individuals
All-around: 1. Haley Nelson, James, 38.275. 2. Amy Fridley, Dick, 27.675. 3. Elizabeth Karsky, Dick, 37.400. 4. Addison Fitterer, Dick, 37.200. 5. Julia Skari, James, 36.425. 6. Emma Hillerud, James, 36.150. 7. Teah Schulte, Cen, 35.725. 8. Anna Karsky, Dick, 35.725. 9. Brooklyn Wariner, Dick, 35.700. 10. Blair Arbuckle, James, 34.800.
Vault: 1. Amy Fridley, Dick, 9.600. 2. Elizabeth Karsky, Dick, 9.600. 3. Haley Nelson, James, 9.225. 4. Reygan Strommen, Dick, Dick, 9.125. 5. Julia Skari, James, 9.100. 6. (tie) Addison Fitterer, Dick, 9.050 and Keira Davis, Min, 9.050. 8. Kendal Blair, Man, 9.025. 9. Anna Heill, Leg, 8.975. 10. Anna Clifton, Dick, 8.950.
Bars: 1. Haley Nelson, James, 9.700. 2. Amy Fridley, Dick, 9.650. 3. Elizabeth Karsky, Dick, 9.625. 4. Aspen Roadarmel, Dick, 9.075. 5. Addison Fitterer, Dick, 9.025. 6. Brooklyn Wariner, Dick, 8.875. 7. (tie) Jenna Jackson, Cen, 8.850 and Teah Schulte, Cen, 8.850. 9. (tie) Anna Karsky, Dick, 8.775 and Julia Skari, James, 8.775.
Beam: 1. Addison Fiterer, Dick, 9.675. 2. Haley Nelson, James, 9.650. 3. Emma Hillerud, James, 9.425. 4. Teah Schulte, Cen, 9.375. 5. Amy Fridley, Dick, 9.325. 6. Anna Karsky, Dick, 9.275. 7. (tie) Brooklyn Wariner, Dick, 9.050 and Julia Skari, James, 9.050. 9. Malia Frey, Cen, 8.700. 10. Liz Goldade, Leg, 8.650.
Floor: 1. Haley Nelson, James, 9.700. 2. Elizabeth Karsky, Dick, 9.625. 3. Julia Skari, James, 9.500. 4. Emma Hillerud, James, 9.475. 5. Addison Fitterer, Dick, 9.450. 6. Brenna Hatch, James, 9.400. 7. Anna Heil, Leg, 9.325. 8. (tie) Aspen Roadarmel, Dick, 9.300 and Blair Arbuckle, James. 9.300. 10. Amy Fridley, Dick, 9.100.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MINOT STATE 7, U-MARY 3
U-Mary;010;020;0;--;3;4;1
Minot State;700;000;x;--;7;8;0
Hannah Chambers, Nicole Eckhardt (1) and Madison Wszolek; Reegan Floyd, Gabi Dawyduk (6) and Alina Gonzalez. W – Floyd (2-0). L – Chambers (0-2). HR: U-Mary – Haley Berube (1).
Highlights: U-Mary – Berube 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI; Brooke De Jong 1-for-2, RBI; Wszolek 1-for-3, R, RBI. MSU – Jazmin Karununga 2-for-4, R; Dawyduk 2-for-4, R, RBI; Brooklyn Morrison 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs; Jamie Odlum 1-for-2, double, R; Kilee Fehd 1-for-4, double, R, RBI.
Records: U-Mary 0-5, Minot State 8-2.
NAHL
BISMARCK 6, NORTH IOWA 2
Bismarck;1;5;0;--;6
North Iowa;0;2;0;--;2
First period: 1. Bis, Brady Egan (Trevor Mitchell, Chase Beacom), 18:20.
Second period: 2. Bis, Ryan Taylor (Jake McLean), 1:37. 3. NI, Jake LaRusso (Hunter Bugler, Justin Mexico), 2:10. 4. Bis, Quinn Rudrud (Jon Ziskie, Egan), 6:14. 5. Bis, Taylor (McLean, Ben Troumbly), 7:50. 6. NI, Sean Vlasich (Michael Mesic, Greg Japchen), 9:31, (pp). 7. Bis, Egan (Troumbly), 10:05. 7. Bis, Egan (Beacom, Rudrud), 14:59.
Third period: No scoring.
Goaltender saves: Bis – Oskar Spinnars Nordin 26. NI – Kyle Kozma 28.
Penalties: Bis – 4 for 16 minutes. NI – 4 for 16 minutes.
Records: Bismarck 17-23-3, North Iowa 19-18-6.
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;26;13;1;53
Austin;23;17;4;50
Aberdeen;22;17;3;47
Minot;22;21;1;45
North Iowa;19;18;6;44
Bismarck;17;23;3;37
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;29;11;2;60
Maryland;24;10;8;56
Johnstown;24;13;5;53
Jamestown;22;18;3;47
Northeast;23;19;1;47
Maine;13;21;5;31
Danbury;9;29;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;29;11;3;61
Fairbanks;29;15;2;60
Anchorage;21;15;5;47
Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45
Minnesota Magicians;19;17;6;44
Janesville;21;19;1;43
Chippewa;19;22;2;40
Kenai River;11;29;5;27
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;28;11;3;59
Lone Star;25;10;8;58
Odessa;24;17;4;52
Wichita Falls;22;14;7;51
Corpus Christi;21;22;2;44
Shreveport;19;16;5;43
Amarillo;20;20;3;43
El Paso;13;25;3;29
Thursday, Feb. 17
Maine 3, Danbury 2
Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Magicians 4
Friday, Feb. 18
Bismarck 6, North Iowa 2
Maine at Danbury, ppd.
Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1
New Jersey 4, Maryland 1
Janesville 3, Springfield 0
St. Cloud 5, Austin 4
Wichita Falls 3, Shreveport 2
Amarillo 4, Corpus Christi 2
Lone Star 6, Odessa 2
New Mexico at El Paso, n
Aberdeen at Minot, n
Anchorage at Kenai River, n
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks, n
Saturday, Feb. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Odessa at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
New Mexico at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Sunday, Feb. 20
Maine at Northeast
New Mexico at El Paso
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 4, Minnesota-Duluth 3
College men’s basketball
Valley City State 79, Dickinson State 74
College women’s basketball
Valley City State 67, Dickinson State 61
High school boys basketball
Bismarck Century 69, Mandan 63
Jamestown 71, Williston 57
Nedrose 46, Glenburn 31
Sargent County 62, Lisbon 54
South Prairie 56, Kenmare 48
Standing Rock 82, Kidder County 37
Williston Trinity Christian 60, Burke County 43
High school girls basketball
Class B
Region 5 tournament
First round
Washburn 46, Standing Rock 34
New Salem-Almont 43, Center-Stanton 32
Flasher 68, Solen 28
Region 7 tournament
First round
Dickinson Trinity 51, New England 40
Mott-Regent 58, Hazen 33
Heart River 55, Richardton-Taylor 11
Hettinger-Scranton 50, Killdeer 30
High school boys hockey
West Region Tournament
Semifinals
Jamestown 8, Bismarck 1
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bottineau-Rugby 2
Consolation
Mandan 5, Williston 2
Minot 3, Bismarck Century 2