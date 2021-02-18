Area Scores: Feb. 18

CLASS A BASKETBALL
N.D. POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (18);18-1;102;1
2. Minot (3);17-2;87;2
3. Fargo Davies;14-4;54;4
4. Legacy;15-4;37;NR
5. West Fargo;14-3;32;3
Also receiving votes: Jamestown (12-5).
GIRLS
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (21);17-0;105;1
2. Fargo Davies;17-1;83;3
3. Devils Lake;15-1;60;2
4. Grand Forks Red River;15-3;41;4
5. Legacy;15-4;16;5
Also receiving votes: Watford City (14-4).
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 50, CARRINGTON 38
(Tuesday)
HWC;7;22;37;50
Carrington;17;28;32;38
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY: Alex Erickson 12, Madden Thorson 13, Jason Fike 4, Tanner Grossman 2, Tate Grossman 12, Tyson Tipton 5, Isaac Friese 2.
CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 14, Hudson Topp 2, Jack Paulson 1, Hudson Schmitz 13, Tate Larsen 1, Ethan Buskness 2, Jack Erickson 5.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES 0
Miles;11;19;14
BSC;25;25;25
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Masy Kuntz 6, Greta Gibson 3, Jossi Meyer 2, Becca Nitsch 4, Megan Anderson 3, Reile Payne 7. Blocks: Kuntz 1, Gibson 1.5, Meyer 2.5, Nitsch 0.5, Anderson 1, Macy Wetsch 0.5. Assists: Mady Mosolf 15, Abbi Kopp 2, Emma Fricke 9. Digs: Mosolf 2, Kuntz 3, Kopp 7, Fricke 5, Gibson 1, Nitsch 7, Payne 8. Aces: Kuntz 3, Fricke 1, Nitsch 1.
Record: BSC 8-1.
BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES 2
(Tuesday at Miles City, Mont.)
BSC;25;25;23;22;15
Miles;21;16;25;25;6
BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Mady Mosolf 1, Masy Kuntz 6, Emma Fricke 1, Greta Gibson 5, Jessi Meyer 6, Becca Nitsch 19, Megan Anderson 6, Macy Wetsch 7. Blocks: Kuntz 2, Gibson 2, Meyer 5, Nitsch 4, Anderson 2. Assists: Mosolf 20, Abbi Kopp 4, Fricke 19, Nitsch 1. Digs: Mosolf 6, Kopp 23, Fricke 5, Gibson 2, Nitsch 22, Wetsch 19. Aces:Mosolf 1, Kuntz 3, Kopp 1, Fricke 4, Nitsch 1.
Record: BSC 7-1.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;44;15;4;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;40;13;8;0;2;3;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;7;2;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;6;1;3;0;1
Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1
Denver;;25;7;12;1;0;2;1
Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0
Colorado College;;15;3;13;2;0;2;2
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth
Friday, Feb. 19
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Colorado College at St. Cloud State
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;26;1;1;51
Bismarck;15;10;4;34
Minot;13;11;3;29
Austin;7;12;4;18
St. Cloud;7;15;0;14
Minn. Wilderness;6;9;2;14
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;12;3;0;24
Janesville;10-6;2;22
Fairbanks;10;12;1;21
Kenai River;10;12;0;20
Chippewa Falls;5;10;2;12
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Johnstown;18;5;3;39
Maine;18;9;1;37
New Jersey;12;10;5;29
Maryland;12;10;5;29
NE Generals;10;19;3;23
Danbury;8;7;1;17
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;20;6;4;44
Lone Star;20;10;1;41
Amarillo;16;7;4;36
Wichita Falls;13;8;4;30
Odessa;8;16;4;20
New Mexico;7;18;2;16
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Northeast 4, Danbury 2
Chippewa Falls 3, Kenai River 2
Thursday, Feb. 18
Austin at Chippewa Falls
Friday, Feb. 19
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Danbury at Maine
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
Odessa at Shreveport
Austin at Minnesota Wilderness
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Lone Star
Janesville at Fairbanks
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Northeast at New Jersey
Saturday, Feb. 20
Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Maryland
Danbury at Maine
Amarillo at Wichita Falls
Minnesota Wilderness at Austin
Odessa at Shreveport
Minot at Aberdeen
New Mexico at Lone Star
Janesville at Fairbanks
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Northeast at New Jersey
Sunday, Feb. 21
Danbury at Maine
Johnstown at Maryland
Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness
N.D. SCORES
WEDNEDAY
College hockey
Mary 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 2
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Miles 0
College men’s basketball
NDSCS 96, Dakota College-Bottineau 72
College women’s basketball
NDSCS 75, Dakota College-Bottineau 69