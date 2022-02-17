Area Scores: Feb. 18

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 79, U-MARY 65
U-Mary;31;34;--;65
Minnesota State-Moorhead;28;51;--;79
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kai Huntsberry 20, Davids Atelbauers 11, Kam Warrens 10, Lucas Mayer 8, Gertautas Urbonavicius 7, Matthew Johnson 5, Veljko Radakovic 4. Totals: 22-49 FG, 12-16 FT, 17 fouls, 31 rebounds (Urbonavicius 7). Three-pointers: 9-19 (Huntsberry 4, Atelbauers 3, Urbonavicius 1, Johnson 1).
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD – Lorenzo McGhee 10, Gvin Baumgartner 5, Gabe Myren 4, Jaden Stanley-Williams 3, Trever Kaiser 19, Jacob Beeninga 13, Gatdoar Kueth 13, Dane Zimmer 10, Bryce Irsfeld 2. Totals: 32-67 FG, 11-13 FT, 19 fouls, 36 rebounds (Baumgartner 7, Zimmer 7). Three-pointers: 4-18 (Stanley-Williams 1, Kaiser 1, Beeninga 1, Kueth 1).
Records: U-Mary 10-15, 9-11 NSIC; Minnesota State-Moorhead 15-11, 10-7 NSIC.
DC-BOTTINEAU 106, UNITED TRIBES 90
UTTC;42;48;--;90
DCB;56;50;--;106
UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – DK Middleton 21, Tahj Two Bulls 18, Sylvester Union 14, Tristin Davios 13, Khalil Grant 9, Jayce Archambault 6, Jordan Lebeau 6, Riley Hodgkiss 3. Totals: 32-72 FG, Three-pointers: 15-35 (Grant 3, Two Bulls 2, Middleton 2, Davis 2, Lebeau), 11-13 FT, 27 Rebounds (Two Bulls 6), 8 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Surafel Berhanie 26, Marcell Drone 21, Deron McDaniel 20, Akok Afguer 16, Loukas Triantis 15, Warren Walker 8. Totals: 38-62 FG, Three-pointers: 21-30 (Berhanie 8, Drone 3, McDaniel 3, Triantis 3, Aguer 2, Walker 2), 9-10 FT, 35 Rebounds (Kahilb Jackson Wright 11), 9 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 5-15 Mon-Dak, 13-16 overall; United Tribes Technical College 10-10, 16-10.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 76, U-MARY 73 (OT)
U-Mary;18;31;54;67;73
Minnesota State-Moorhead;10;26;41;67;76
UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Lexie Schneider 18, Macy Williams 17, Carly Kottsick 15, Ryleigh Wacha 8, Megan Voit 7, Julia Fitterer 6, Addison Rozell 2. Totals: 32-64 FG, 2-3 FT, 18 fouls (Schneider), 41 rebounds (Schneider 13). Three-pointers: 7-22 (Williams 1, Kottsick 3, Voit 1, Fitterer 2).
MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD – Peyton Boom 24, Mariah McKeever 24, Naalie Steichen 13, Nataie Jens 2, Shyanne Loiland 2, Emma Thuringer 5, Aliyah Miller 4, Allisa Knight 2. Totals: 28-76 FG, 11-16 FT, 11 fouls, 42 rebounds (Boom 16). Three-pointers: 9-29 (McKeever 7, Steichen 2).
Records: University of Mary 12-15, 6-12 NSIC; Minnesota State-Moorhead 8-13, 7-10 NSIC.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
DC-BOTTINEAU 79, UNITED TRIBES 48
UTTC;18;42;61;79
DCB;7;16;30;48
UNITED TRIBES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Tyleigh Brady 13, Kelanna McClain 12, Amaya Ramsey 10, Sandie Fridy 9, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 21-75 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Brady 2), 4-7 FT, 41 Rebounds (McClain 13), 16 Turnovers, 7 Fouls.
DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Maria Moore 10, Sabra Peterson 9, Kaitlynn Scherr 9, Jaidyn Brummond 8, Haylie Conradsen 7, Alexa St. Pierre 7, Courtney Herman 6, Alyssa St. Pierre 6, Jacie Hall 6, Koylnn Gulliford 4, Whitni Peck 3, Morgan Haerer 2, Trinity Goggles 2. Totals: 31-74 FG, Three-pointers: 9-38 (Scherr 3, Peterson 2, Moore 2, Conradsen, St. Pierre), 8-9 FT, 52 Rebounds (Moore 15), 15 Turnovers, 8 Fouls.
Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 9-11 Mon-Dak, 17-12 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-18, 7-19.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
MINOT 59, CENTURY 52
Minot;22;37;--;59
Century;24;28;--;52
MINOT – Morgan Nygaard 9, Jaylen Martinson 4, Eric Wentz 12, Darik Dissette 26, Aric Winzcewski 2, Logan Conklin 2, Jack Klein 2, Grayson Schaeffer 2. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Nygaard, Wentz, Dissette, 6-9 FT, 17 Fouls.
CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 13, Connor Trahan 5, Isaiah Schafer 12, Trayton Hinderer 3, Tyler Birst 9, Drew Kempel 2, Ryan Erikson 8. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Trahan, Hinderer, 10-12 FT, 16 Fouls.
Records: Minot 16-2 West Region, 17-2 overall; Century 15-3, 16-3.
ST. MARY’S 89, WATFORD CITY 48
St. Mary’s;48;41;--;89
Watford City;30;18;--48
ST. MARY’S – Nathan Fedorchak 20, Landon Gerving 15, Easton Hinnenkamp 14, Evan Gross 10, Nick Schumacher 9, Matthew Selensky 7, Jacob Goettle 6, Myles Schafer 4, Ben Morman 2, Jackson Ross 2. Totals: 36-60 FG, 6-15 FT, 14 fouls, 23 rebounds (Gross 4, Schumacher 4, Goettle 4, Schafer 4). Three-pointers: 11-22 (Fedorchak 5, Gerving 1, Hinnenkamp 2, Schumacher 3),
WATFORD CITY – Calvin Garmann 12, Jacob Berg 11, Jalen Strickland 10, Joey Arnegard 9, Weijie Jiang 3, Eli Lawrence 2, TannerEdwards 1. Totals: 18-40 FG, 8-12 FT, 17 fouls, 17 rebounds (Berg 6). Three-pointers: 4-8 (Berg 1, Strickland 2, Jiang 1).
Records: St. Mary’s 10-9, 9-9 West Region; Watford City 0-19, 0-18 West Region.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 88, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 44
Bismarck;60;28;--;88
Turtle Mountain;20;24;--;44
BISMARCK – Katie Greff 4, Paige Breuer 7, Sydney Gerving 7, Brooklyn Trolliey 2, Miyah Holzworth 11, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 3, Jersey Berg 16, Payton Gerving 13, Peyton Neumiller 14, Maroney 1, Ali Gulleson 6, Raya Rood 4. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: P.Gerving 3, Neumiller 3, Berg 2, Johnson-Colbert, Gulleson, Breuer, 9-15 FT, 10 Fouls.
TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Amaya Gourneau 6, Kayleigh Kjorsvik 3, Jaxsyn Delorme 8, Gracie LaRocque 6, Sydnee Bruce 6, Kaydence Gourneau 4, Katie Delorem 3, Mason Ferris 6. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: LaRocque 2, Ferris 2, Bruce 2, Ferris 2, Kjorsvik, 5-8 FT, 17 Fouls.
Records: Bismarck 14-3 West Region, 15-3 overall; Turtle Mountain 2-15, 3-15.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
NEW SALEM-ALMONT 64, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 37
Richardton-Taylor;12;19;26;37
New Salem-Almont;22;33;56;64
RICHARDTON-TAYLOR – Collin Grange 8, Cody Miller 3, Caisen Dohrmann 8, Chance Isaak 8, Mack Hoselton 8, Dylan Kessel 2. Totals: 12 FG, 11-17 FT, 18 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hoselton 2).
NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Rylen Soupir 5, Dylan Rud 14, Brady Brandt 9, Hadly Erickson 5, Wyatt Kuhn 26, Keaton Davis 5. Totals: 22 FG, 13-19 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Soupir 1, Rud 4, Erickson 1, Kuhn 1).
DICKINSON TRINITY 59, HAZEN 51
Hazen;10;22;39;51
Dickinson Trinity;10;25;36;59
HAZEN – Talan Batke 14, Tyson Wick 20, Mason Wick 13, Tahtae Sage 3.
DICKINSON TRINITY – Luke Shobe 5, Drew Kovash 4, Jake Shobe 24, Aiden Haich 8, Trever Jassek 6, Ty Praus 2, Jace Kovash 5, Trenten Bertelsen 5.
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 66, WASHBURN 56
Harvey-Wells County;13;33;51;66
Washburn;14;30;46;56
HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY – Alex Erickson 13, Madden Thorson 15, Keaton Keller 2, Tate Grossman 11, Gabe Allmaras 8, Isaac Friese 17. Totals: 25 FG, 13-22 FT, 16 fouls (Allmaras). Three-pointers: 3 (Thorson 2, Grossman 1).
WASHBURN – Dawson Beck 2, Dylan Eckel 13, Tyler Kulzer 4, Alex Retterath 12, Aiden Parrill 8, Parker Jacobson 17. Totals: 20 FG, 7-12 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 9 (Retterath 2, Paririll 2, Jacobson 5).
BOWMAN COUNTY 72, BEACH 58
Bowman County;14;34;52;72
Beach;13;30;45;58
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Bohden Duffield 24, Kirklan Meshcke 2, Bishop Duffield 14, Gavin Scott 24, Carson Massey 4, Aidan Thompson 3, Teigen Marmon 1. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Scott 6, Bohden Duffield 4, Thomspon, 19-25 FT, 25 Fouls.
BEACH -- Elijah Holkup 8, Kaden Volk 1, Tevin Dietz 17, Ray Steiner 13, Jonas Oech 4, Trey Swanson 15. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Steiner 2, Holkup, Oech, 16-26 FT, 24 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 51, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 34
HS;8;13;21;34
GCMR;12;20;35;51
HETTINGER-SCRANTON -- Ryder Stranford 3, Bradee Clapper 3, Brian Bartolomy 2, Maddox Pierce 7, Jody Perkins 11. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Sanford, Clapper, St. Pierre, 3-5 FT, 12 Fouls.
GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Jesse Reich 5, Josh DenBoer 10. NOTE: All other names and point totals were unreadable. Totals: 15 FG, 3-7 FT, 10 Fouls.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;25;13;1;51
Austin;23;16;4;50
Aberdeen;22;17;3;47
Minot;22;21;1;45
North Iowa;19;17;6;44
Bismarck;16;23;3;35
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;28;11;2;58
Maryland;24;9;8;56
Johnstown;23;13;5;51
Jamestown;22;17;3;47
Northeast;23;19;1;47
Maine;13;21;5;31
Danbury;9;29;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;29;10;3;61
Fairbanks;28;15;2;58
Anchorage;21;15;5;47
Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45
Minnesota Magicians;19;16;6;44
Janesville;20;19;1;41
Chippewa;19;22;2;40
Kenai River;11;29;5;27
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;28;11;3;59
Lone Star;24;10;8;56
Odessa;24;16;4;52
Wichita Falls;21;14;7;49
Corpus Christi;21;21;2;44
Shreveport;19;15;5;43
Amarillo;19;20;3;41
El Paso;13;25;3;29
Thursday, Feb. 17
Maine 3, Danbury 2
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks (n)
Friday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Jamestown at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Odessa at Lone Star
New Mexico at El Paso
Aberdeen at Minot
Anchorage at Kenai River
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College men’s basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 106, United Tribes 90
Minnesota State-Moorhead 79, Mary 65
Missouri-Kansas City 80, North Dakota 65
NDSCS 88, Williston State 60
North Dakota State 77, Oral Roberts 59
Northern State 84, Minot State 78, OT
College women’s basketball
Dakota College-Bottineau 79, United Tribes 48
Jamestown 87, Saint Mary 51
Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, Mary 73, OT
Missouri-Kansas City 71, North Dakota 61
NDSCS 81, Williston State 64
Northern State 83, Minot State 60
Oral Roberts 68, North Dakota State 64
High school boys basketball
Beulah 63, Minot Ryan 43
Bowman County 72, Beach 58
Bismarck 98, Turtle Mountain 74
Bismarck St. Mary’s 89, Watford City 48
Bottineau 68, Berthold 44
Carrington 71, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 54
Cavalier 73, Larimore 30
Dickinson Trinity 59, Hazen 51
Dunseith 75, Rugby 56
Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42, OT
Fargo North 87, West Fargo 84
Flasher 53, New England 43
Glenburn 49, Max 46
Grafton 69, Midway-Minto 38
Harvey-Wells County 66, Washburn 56
Hatton-Northwood 61, New Rockford-Sheyenne 58
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 62, South Border 30
Minot 59, Bismarck Century 52
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 69, Nedrose 26
Mott-Regent-Grant County 51, Hettinger-Scranton 34
New Salem-Almont 64, Richardton-Taylor 37
North Border 62, Hillsboro-Central Valley 41
Oakes 57, Linton-HMB 54
Parshall 62, Killdeer 59
Powers Lake 56, Divide County 41
Ray 62, Alexander 61
Rolla 74, Warwick 50
Surrey 58, Kenmare 43
Thompson 59, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 18
Velva 65, Minot Our Redeemer’s 54, OT
Wahpeton 61, Grand Forks Central 49
West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Valley City 42
Westhope-Newburg 60, Rolette 46
High school girls basketball
Bismarck 88, Turtle Mountain 44
Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 52
Minot 85, Devils Lake 66
Thompson 63, East Grand Forks, Minn. 35
Valley City 69, Grand Forks Central 56
Watford City 64, Bismarck St. Mary’s 58
West Fargo Sheyenne 73, Fargo North 55
Class B Region 1
First round
Hankinson 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34
Maple River 49, Lisbon 46, 2 OTs
Richland 52, Fargo Oak Grove 26
Tri-State 64, Enderlin 43
High school boys hockey
West Region tournament
Jamestown 3, Mandan 0
Bismarck 6, Williston 4
Bottineau-Rugby 3, Minot 2
Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck Century 1