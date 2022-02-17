 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 18

021822-spt-hoops1.jpg

Century's Tyler Birst (22) tries to get off a shot in front of Minot's Darik Dissette during Thursday night's game in Bismarck. The third-ranked Magicians defeated the No. 1 Patriots, 59-52. Stats from the game can be found on Page B6.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 79, U-MARY 65

U-Mary;31;34;--;65

Minnesota State-Moorhead;28;51;--;79

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Kai Huntsberry 20, Davids Atelbauers 11, Kam Warrens 10, Lucas Mayer 8, Gertautas Urbonavicius 7, Matthew Johnson 5, Veljko Radakovic 4. Totals: 22-49 FG, 12-16 FT, 17 fouls, 31 rebounds (Urbonavicius 7). Three-pointers: 9-19 (Huntsberry 4, Atelbauers 3, Urbonavicius 1, Johnson 1).

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD – Lorenzo McGhee 10, Gvin Baumgartner 5, Gabe Myren 4, Jaden Stanley-Williams 3, Trever Kaiser 19, Jacob Beeninga 13, Gatdoar Kueth 13, Dane Zimmer 10, Bryce Irsfeld 2. Totals: 32-67 FG, 11-13 FT, 19 fouls, 36 rebounds (Baumgartner 7, Zimmer 7). Three-pointers: 4-18 (Stanley-Williams 1, Kaiser 1, Beeninga 1, Kueth 1).

Records: U-Mary 10-15, 9-11 NSIC; Minnesota State-Moorhead 15-11, 10-7 NSIC.

DC-BOTTINEAU 106, UNITED TRIBES 90

UTTC;42;48;--;90

DCB;56;50;--;106

UNITED TRIBES TECHNICAL COLLEGE – DK Middleton 21, Tahj Two Bulls 18, Sylvester Union 14, Tristin Davios 13, Khalil Grant 9, Jayce Archambault 6, Jordan Lebeau 6, Riley Hodgkiss 3. Totals: 32-72 FG, Three-pointers: 15-35 (Grant 3, Two Bulls 2, Middleton 2, Davis 2, Lebeau), 11-13 FT, 27 Rebounds (Two Bulls 6), 8 Turnovers, 9 Fouls.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Surafel Berhanie 26, Marcell Drone 21, Deron McDaniel 20, Akok Afguer 16, Loukas Triantis 15, Warren Walker 8. Totals: 38-62 FG, Three-pointers: 21-30 (Berhanie 8, Drone 3, McDaniel 3, Triantis 3, Aguer 2, Walker 2), 9-10 FT, 35 Rebounds (Kahilb Jackson Wright 11), 9 Turnovers, 13 Fouls.

Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 5-15 Mon-Dak, 13-16 overall; United Tribes Technical College 10-10, 16-10.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD 76, U-MARY 73 (OT)

U-Mary;18;31;54;67;73

Minnesota State-Moorhead;10;26;41;67;76

UNIVERSITY OF MARY – Lexie Schneider 18, Macy Williams 17, Carly Kottsick 15, Ryleigh Wacha 8, Megan Voit 7, Julia Fitterer 6, Addison Rozell 2. Totals: 32-64 FG, 2-3 FT, 18 fouls (Schneider), 41 rebounds (Schneider 13). Three-pointers: 7-22 (Williams 1, Kottsick 3, Voit 1, Fitterer 2).

MINNESOTA STATE-MOORHEAD – Peyton Boom 24, Mariah McKeever 24, Naalie Steichen 13, Nataie Jens 2, Shyanne Loiland 2, Emma Thuringer 5, Aliyah Miller 4, Allisa Knight 2. Totals: 28-76 FG, 11-16 FT, 11 fouls, 42 rebounds (Boom 16). Three-pointers: 9-29 (McKeever 7, Steichen 2).

Records: University of Mary 12-15, 6-12 NSIC; Minnesota State-Moorhead 8-13, 7-10 NSIC.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DC-BOTTINEAU 79, UNITED TRIBES 48

UTTC;18;42;61;79

DCB;7;16;30;48

UNITED TRIBES COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Tyleigh Brady 13, Kelanna McClain 12, Amaya Ramsey 10, Sandie Fridy 9, Journey Azure 4. Totals: 21-75 FG, Three-pointers: 2-18 (Brady 2), 4-7 FT, 41 Rebounds (McClain 13), 16 Turnovers, 7 Fouls.

DAKOTA COLLEGE-BOTTINEAU – Maria Moore 10, Sabra Peterson 9, Kaitlynn Scherr 9, Jaidyn Brummond 8, Haylie Conradsen 7, Alexa St. Pierre 7, Courtney Herman 6, Alyssa St. Pierre 6, Jacie Hall 6, Koylnn Gulliford 4, Whitni Peck 3, Morgan Haerer 2, Trinity Goggles 2. Totals: 31-74 FG, Three-pointers: 9-38 (Scherr 3, Peterson 2, Moore 2, Conradsen, St. Pierre), 8-9 FT, 52 Rebounds (Moore 15), 15 Turnovers, 8 Fouls.

Records: Dakota College-Bottineau 9-11 Mon-Dak, 17-12 overall; United Tribes Technical College 2-18, 7-19.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

MINOT 59, CENTURY 52

Minot;22;37;--;59

Century;24;28;--;52

MINOT – Morgan Nygaard 9, Jaylen Martinson 4, Eric Wentz 12, Darik Dissette 26, Aric Winzcewski 2, Logan Conklin 2, Jack Klein 2, Grayson Schaeffer 2. Totals: 22 FG, Three-pointers: Nygaard, Wentz, Dissette, 6-9 FT, 17 Fouls.

CENTURY – Anthony Doppler 13, Connor Trahan 5, Isaiah Schafer 12, Trayton Hinderer 3, Tyler Birst 9, Drew Kempel 2, Ryan Erikson 8. Totals: 18 FG, Three-pointers: Trahan, Hinderer, 10-12 FT, 16 Fouls.

Records: Minot 16-2 West Region, 17-2 overall; Century 15-3, 16-3.

ST. MARY’S 89, WATFORD CITY 48

St. Mary’s;48;41;--;89

Watford City;30;18;--48

ST. MARY’S – Nathan Fedorchak 20, Landon Gerving 15, Easton Hinnenkamp 14, Evan Gross 10, Nick Schumacher 9, Matthew Selensky 7, Jacob Goettle 6, Myles Schafer 4, Ben Morman 2, Jackson Ross 2. Totals: 36-60 FG, 6-15 FT, 14 fouls, 23 rebounds (Gross 4, Schumacher 4, Goettle 4, Schafer 4). Three-pointers: 11-22 (Fedorchak 5, Gerving 1, Hinnenkamp 2, Schumacher 3),

WATFORD CITY – Calvin Garmann 12, Jacob Berg 11, Jalen Strickland 10, Joey Arnegard 9, Weijie Jiang 3, Eli Lawrence 2, TannerEdwards 1. Totals: 18-40 FG, 8-12 FT, 17 fouls, 17 rebounds (Berg 6). Three-pointers: 4-8 (Berg 1, Strickland 2, Jiang 1).

Records: St. Mary’s 10-9, 9-9 West Region; Watford City 0-19, 0-18 West Region.

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

BISMARCK 88, TURTLE MOUNTAIN 44

Bismarck;60;28;--;88

Turtle Mountain;20;24;--;44

BISMARCK – Katie Greff 4, Paige Breuer 7, Sydney Gerving 7, Brooklyn Trolliey 2, Miyah Holzworth 11, Morgan Johnson-Colbert 3, Jersey Berg 16, Payton Gerving 13, Peyton Neumiller 14, Maroney 1, Ali Gulleson 6, Raya Rood 4. Totals: 23 FG, Three-pointers: P.Gerving 3, Neumiller 3, Berg 2, Johnson-Colbert, Gulleson, Breuer, 9-15 FT, 10 Fouls.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN – Amaya Gourneau 6, Kayleigh Kjorsvik 3, Jaxsyn Delorme 8, Gracie LaRocque 6, Sydnee Bruce 6, Kaydence Gourneau 4, Katie Delorem 3, Mason Ferris 6. Totals: 9 FG, Three-pointers: LaRocque 2, Ferris 2, Bruce 2, Ferris 2, Kjorsvik, 5-8 FT, 17 Fouls.

Records: Bismarck 14-3 West Region, 15-3 overall; Turtle Mountain 2-15, 3-15.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW SALEM-ALMONT 64, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 37

Richardton-Taylor;12;19;26;37

New Salem-Almont;22;33;56;64

RICHARDTON-TAYLOR – Collin Grange 8, Cody Miller 3, Caisen Dohrmann 8, Chance Isaak 8, Mack Hoselton 8, Dylan Kessel 2. Totals: 12 FG, 11-17 FT, 18 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Hoselton 2).

NEW SALEM-ALMONT – Rylen Soupir 5, Dylan Rud 14, Brady Brandt 9, Hadly Erickson 5, Wyatt Kuhn 26, Keaton Davis 5. Totals: 22 FG, 13-19 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 7 (Soupir 1, Rud 4, Erickson 1, Kuhn 1).

DICKINSON TRINITY 59, HAZEN 51

Hazen;10;22;39;51

Dickinson Trinity;10;25;36;59

HAZEN – Talan Batke 14, Tyson Wick 20, Mason Wick 13, Tahtae Sage 3.

DICKINSON TRINITY – Luke Shobe 5, Drew Kovash 4, Jake Shobe 24, Aiden Haich 8, Trever Jassek 6, Ty Praus 2, Jace Kovash 5, Trenten Bertelsen 5.

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 66, WASHBURN 56

Harvey-Wells County;13;33;51;66

Washburn;14;30;46;56

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY – Alex Erickson 13, Madden Thorson 15, Keaton Keller 2, Tate Grossman 11, Gabe Allmaras 8, Isaac Friese 17. Totals: 25 FG, 13-22 FT, 16 fouls (Allmaras). Three-pointers: 3 (Thorson 2, Grossman 1).

WASHBURN – Dawson Beck 2, Dylan Eckel 13, Tyler Kulzer 4, Alex Retterath 12, Aiden Parrill 8, Parker Jacobson 17. Totals: 20 FG, 7-12 FT, 16 fouls. Three-pointers: 9 (Retterath 2, Paririll 2, Jacobson 5).

BOWMAN COUNTY 72, BEACH 58

Bowman County;14;34;52;72

Beach;13;30;45;58

BOWMAN COUNTY -- Bohden Duffield 24, Kirklan Meshcke 2, Bishop Duffield 14, Gavin Scott 24, Carson Massey 4, Aidan Thompson 3, Teigen Marmon 1. Totals: 10 FG, Three-pointers: Scott 6, Bohden Duffield 4, Thomspon, 19-25 FT, 25 Fouls.

BEACH -- Elijah Holkup 8, Kaden Volk 1, Tevin Dietz 17, Ray Steiner 13, Jonas Oech 4, Trey Swanson 15. Totals: 15 FG, Three-pointers: Steiner 2, Holkup, Oech, 16-26 FT, 24 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT 51, HETTINGER-SCRANTON 34

HS;8;13;21;34

GCMR;12;20;35;51

HETTINGER-SCRANTON -- Ryder Stranford 3, Bradee Clapper 3, Brian Bartolomy 2, Maddox Pierce 7, Jody Perkins 11. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Sanford, Clapper, St. Pierre, 3-5 FT, 12 Fouls.

GRANT COUNTY-MOTT-REGENT -- Jesse Reich 5, Josh DenBoer 10. NOTE: All other names and point totals were unreadable. Totals: 15 FG, 3-7 FT, 10 Fouls.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;25;13;1;51

Austin;23;16;4;50

Aberdeen;22;17;3;47

Minot;22;21;1;45

North Iowa;19;17;6;44

Bismarck;16;23;3;35

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;28;11;2;58

Maryland;24;9;8;56

Johnstown;23;13;5;51

Jamestown;22;17;3;47

Northeast;23;19;1;47

Maine;13;21;5;31

Danbury;9;29;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;29;10;3;61

Fairbanks;28;15;2;58

Anchorage;21;15;5;47

Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45

Minnesota Magicians;19;16;6;44

Janesville;20;19;1;41

Chippewa;19;22;2;40

Kenai River;11;29;5;27

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;28;11;3;59

Lone Star;24;10;8;56

Odessa;24;16;4;52

Wichita Falls;21;14;7;49

Corpus Christi;21;21;2;44

Shreveport;19;15;5;43

Amarillo;19;20;3;41

El Paso;13;25;3;29

Thursday, Feb. 17

Maine 3, Danbury 2

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks (n)

Friday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Jamestown at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Odessa at Lone Star

New Mexico at El Paso

Aberdeen at Minot

Anchorage at Kenai River

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College men’s basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 106, United Tribes 90

Minnesota State-Moorhead 79, Mary 65

Missouri-Kansas City 80, North Dakota 65

NDSCS 88, Williston State 60

North Dakota State 77, Oral Roberts 59

Northern State 84, Minot State 78, OT

College women’s basketball

Dakota College-Bottineau 79, United Tribes 48

Jamestown 87, Saint Mary 51

Minnesota State-Moorhead 76, Mary 73, OT

Missouri-Kansas City 71, North Dakota 61

NDSCS 81, Williston State 64

Northern State 83, Minot State 60

Oral Roberts 68, North Dakota State 64

High school boys basketball

Beulah 63, Minot Ryan 43

Bowman County 72, Beach 58

Bismarck 98, Turtle Mountain 74

Bismarck St. Mary’s 89, Watford City 48

Bottineau 68, Berthold 44

Carrington 71, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 54

Cavalier 73, Larimore 30

Dickinson Trinity 59, Hazen 51

Dunseith 75, Rugby 56

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 43, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42, OT

Fargo North 87, West Fargo 84

Flasher 53, New England 43

Glenburn 49, Max 46

Grafton 69, Midway-Minto 38

Harvey-Wells County 66, Washburn 56

Hatton-Northwood 61, New Rockford-Sheyenne 58

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 62, South Border 30

Minot 59, Bismarck Century 52

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 69, Nedrose 26

Mott-Regent-Grant County 51, Hettinger-Scranton 34

New Salem-Almont 64, Richardton-Taylor 37

North Border 62, Hillsboro-Central Valley 41

Oakes 57, Linton-HMB 54

Parshall 62, Killdeer 59

Powers Lake 56, Divide County 41

Ray 62, Alexander 61

Rolla 74, Warwick 50

Surrey 58, Kenmare 43

Thompson 59, Park River-Fordville-Lankin 18

Velva 65, Minot Our Redeemer’s 54, OT

Wahpeton 61, Grand Forks Central 49

West Fargo Sheyenne 78, Valley City 42

Westhope-Newburg 60, Rolette 46

High school girls basketball

Bismarck 88, Turtle Mountain 44

Bismarck Century 68, Mandan 52

Minot 85, Devils Lake 66

Thompson 63, East Grand Forks, Minn. 35

Valley City 69, Grand Forks Central 56

Watford City 64, Bismarck St. Mary’s 58

West Fargo Sheyenne 73, Fargo North 55

Class B Region 1

First round

Hankinson 61, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 34

Maple River 49, Lisbon 46, 2 OTs

Richland 52, Fargo Oak Grove 26

Tri-State 64, Enderlin 43

High school boys hockey

West Region tournament

Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

Bismarck 6, Williston 4

Bottineau-Rugby 3, Minot 2

Bismarck Legacy 4, Bismarck Century 1

