Area Scores: Feb. 17

CLASS A BASKETBALL
STATE POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (10.5);16-2;77.5;2
2. Fargo Davies (2.5);16-2;64.5;3
3. Minot (4);16-2;62;1
4. West Fargo;14-3;30;NR
5. Bismarck;15-4;20;5
Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (14-4).
GIRLS
Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (17);17-0;85;1
2. Minot;15-2;68;2
3. West Fargo Sheyenne;15-3;46;3
4. Bismarck;14-3;32;4
5. Fargo Davies;16-2;24;5
CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
BEULAH 54, MOTT-REGENT 53
(Tuesday at Beulah)
Mott-Regent;16;28;42;53
Beulah;12;28;50;54
MOTT-REGENT – Jenessa Zentner 5, Jazlyn Ottmar 4, Mary Janes Ottmar 5, Madison Rafferty 18, Hailee Olson 7, Kattie Honeyman 4, Samantha Greff 10. Totals: 20 9-15 FT, 17 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Mayer 1, Rafferty 3).
BEULAH – Kinsey Zuroff 12, Shea Barron 2, Harys Beauchamp 13, Ally Walcker 17, Jenna Koppelsloen 10. Totals: 22 FG, 8-12 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Zuroff 1, Beauchamp 1).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Denver;;41;14;4;0;1;0;0
North Dakota;;39;12;5;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;34;11;6;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;29;8;6;3;0;1;1
St. Cloud State;;25;7;7;3;1;1;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;7;11;0;2;0;0
Colorado College;;14;4;13;1;0;1;0
Miami;;12;3;14;1;0;1;1
Overall records: Denver 21-6-1, Western Michigan 19-7-0, St. Cloud State 15-9-2, North Dakota 17-11-1, Nebraska-Omaha 17-13-0, Minnesota-Duluth 15-11-3, Colorado College 7-18-3, Miami 6-20-2.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Feb. 18
North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8 p.m.
Denver at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Nebraska-Omaha
Miami at Colorado College
Saturday, Feb. 19
North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Denver at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Nebraska-Omaha
Miami at Colorado College
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
St. Cloud;25;13;1;51
Austin;23;16;4;50
Aberdeen;22;17;3;47
Minot;22;21;1;45
North Iowa;19;17;6;44
Bismarck;16;23;3;35
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;28;11;2;58
Maryland;24;9;8;56
Johnstown;23;13;5;51
Jamestown;22;17;3;47
Northeast;23;19;1;47
Maine;12;21;5;29
Danbury;9;28;3;21
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;29;10;3;61
Fairbanks;28;15;2;58
Anchorage;21;15;5;47
Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45
Minnesota Magicians;19;16;6;44
Janesville;20;19;1;41
Chippewa;19;22;2;40
Kenai River;11;29;5;27
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;28;11;3;59
Lone Star;24;10;8;56
Odessa;24;16;4;52
Wichita Falls;21;14;7;49
Corpus Christi;21;21;2;44
Shreveport;19;15;5;43
Amarillo;19;20;3;41
El Paso;13;25;3;29
Thursday, Feb. 17
Maine at Danbury
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Friday, Feb. 18
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Maine at Danbury
Jamestown at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Odessa at Lone Star
New Mexico at El Paso
Aberdeen at Minot
Anchorage at Kenai River
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Saturday, Feb. 19
Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Jamestown at Johnstown
New Jersey at Maryland
Springfield at Janesville
St. Cloud at Austin
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Corpus Christi at Amarillo
Odessa at Lone Star
Aberdeen at Minot
New Mexico at El Paso
Anchorage at Kenai River
Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks
Sunday, Feb. 20
Maine at Northeast
New Mexico at El Paso
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NORTHERN SUN
MEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
Augustana;15-2;21-2
Upper Iowa;16-4;22-4
Minnesota-Duluth;14-4;21-4
Wayne State;10-7;13-10
Minot State;9-7;15-7
Minnesota State-Moorhead;9-7;14-11
Winona State;10-8;14-9
Northern State;11-9;17-11
Minnesota State-Mankato;8-8;15-8
Southwest Minnesota State;9-9;13-10
Mary;9-10;10-14
Sioux Falls;7-10;11-12
St. Cloud State;5-12;9-16
Minnesota-Crookston;5-14;8-17
Bemidji State;4-15;7-16
Concordia-St. Paul;2-17;3-23
Thursday, Feb. 17
Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa
Augustana at Sioux Falls
Minot State at Northern State
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth
Saturday, Feb. 19
Northern State at Mary, 4 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston
Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minot State
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls at Wayne State
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
WOMEN
Team;NSIC;Overall
St. Cloud State;17-2;19-3
Minnesota-Duluth;17-2;19-4
Minnesota State-Mankato;14-5;18-5
Concordia-St. Paul;12-7;16-7
Bemidji State;11-8;13-10
Sioux Falls;9-9;14-11
Augustana;8-9;12-9
Winona State;9-11;12-12
Southwest Minnesota State;8-10,11-11
Northern State;8-11;11-13
Minnesota State-Moorhead;6-10;7-13
Mary;6-11;12-14
Minot State;6-11;8-16
Wayne State;6-12;9-13
Upper Iowa;4-14;7-17
Minnesota-Crookston;3-12;4-17
Thursday, Feb. 17
Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State
Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa
Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State
Minot State at Northern State
Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth
Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State
Augustana at Sioux Falls
Saturday, Feb. 19
Northern State at Mary, 2 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston
Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minot State
Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul
Sioux Falls at Wayne State
Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana
SUMMIT LEAGUE
MEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota State;14-0;23-4
Oral Roberts;11-3;17-8
North Dakota State;11-4;19-8
Missouri-Kansas City;9-5;16-10
South Dakota;8-6;15-10
Western Illinois;6-8;15-11
Denver;5-10;9-19
Nebraska-Omaha;3-12;4-22
St. Thomas;2-11;8-17
North Dakota;2-12;6-21
Thursday, Feb. 17
Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.
Western Illinois at South Dakota State
Denver at Nebraska-Omaha
St. Thomas at South Dakota
Saturday, Feb. 19
Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.
St. Thomas at South Dakota State
Western Illinois at South Dakota
WOMEN
Team;Summit;Overall
South Dakota;13-1;20-5
South Dakota State;13-1;17-8
Missouri-Kansas City;10-4;20-5
North Dakota;9-6;15-11
Oral Roberts;8-6;13-12
North Dakota State;6-9;10-15
Western Illinois;5-9;14-11
St. Thomas;3-11;6-18
Denver;3-12;8-18
Nebraska-Omaha;2-13;6-18
Thursday, Feb. 17
North Dakota at Missouri-Kansas City, 6 p.m.
North Dakota State at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.
South Dakota State at Western Illinois
South Dakota at St. Thomas
Saturday, Feb. 19
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Missouri-Kansas City, 2 p.m.
South Dakota State at St. Thomas
South Dakota at Western Illinois
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver
N.D. SCORES
High school boys basketball
Sargent County 49, Maple River 46