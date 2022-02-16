 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Feb. 17

  • 0

CLASS A BASKETBALL

STATE POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (10.5);16-2;77.5;2

2. Fargo Davies (2.5);16-2;64.5;3

3. Minot (4);16-2;62;1

4. West Fargo;14-3;30;NR

5. Bismarck;15-4;20;5

Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne (14-4).

GIRLS

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (17);17-0;85;1

2. Minot;15-2;68;2

3. West Fargo Sheyenne;15-3;46;3

4. Bismarck;14-3;32;4

5. Fargo Davies;16-2;24;5

People are also reading…

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

BEULAH 54, MOTT-REGENT 53

(Tuesday at Beulah)

Mott-Regent;16;28;42;53

Beulah;12;28;50;54

MOTT-REGENT – Jenessa Zentner 5, Jazlyn Ottmar 4, Mary Janes Ottmar 5, Madison Rafferty 18, Hailee Olson 7, Kattie Honeyman 4, Samantha Greff 10. Totals: 20 9-15 FT, 17 fouls. Three-pointers: 4 (Mayer 1, Rafferty 3).

BEULAH – Kinsey Zuroff 12, Shea Barron 2, Harys Beauchamp 13, Ally Walcker 17, Jenna Koppelsloen 10. Totals: 22 FG, 8-12 FT, 11 fouls. Three-pointers: 2 (Zuroff 1, Beauchamp 1).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Denver;;41;14;4;0;1;0;0

North Dakota;;39;12;5;1;0;1;1

Western Michigan;;34;11;6;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;29;8;6;3;0;1;1

St. Cloud State;;25;7;7;3;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;7;11;0;2;0;0

Colorado College;;14;4;13;1;0;1;0

Miami;;12;3;14;1;0;1;1

Overall records: Denver 21-6-1, Western Michigan 19-7-0, St. Cloud State 15-9-2, North Dakota 17-11-1, Nebraska-Omaha 17-13-0, Minnesota-Duluth 15-11-3, Colorado College 7-18-3, Miami 6-20-2.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Feb. 18

North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8 p.m.

Denver at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Nebraska-Omaha

Miami at Colorado College

Saturday, Feb. 19

North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:07 p.m.

Denver at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Nebraska-Omaha

Miami at Colorado College

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

St. Cloud;25;13;1;51

Austin;23;16;4;50

Aberdeen;22;17;3;47

Minot;22;21;1;45

North Iowa;19;17;6;44

Bismarck;16;23;3;35

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;28;11;2;58

Maryland;24;9;8;56

Johnstown;23;13;5;51

Jamestown;22;17;3;47

Northeast;23;19;1;47

Maine;12;21;5;29

Danbury;9;28;3;21

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;29;10;3;61

Fairbanks;28;15;2;58

Anchorage;21;15;5;47

Minnesota Wilderness;22;18;1;45

Minnesota Magicians;19;16;6;44

Janesville;20;19;1;41

Chippewa;19;22;2;40

Kenai River;11;29;5;27

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;28;11;3;59

Lone Star;24;10;8;56

Odessa;24;16;4;52

Wichita Falls;21;14;7;49

Corpus Christi;21;21;2;44

Shreveport;19;15;5;43

Amarillo;19;20;3;41

El Paso;13;25;3;29

Thursday, Feb. 17

Maine at Danbury

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Friday, Feb. 18

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Danbury

Jamestown at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Odessa at Lone Star

New Mexico at El Paso

Aberdeen at Minot

Anchorage at Kenai River

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bismarck at North Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Jamestown at Johnstown

New Jersey at Maryland

Springfield at Janesville

St. Cloud at Austin

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Corpus Christi at Amarillo

Odessa at Lone Star

Aberdeen at Minot

New Mexico at El Paso

Anchorage at Kenai River

Minnesota Magicians at Fairbanks

Sunday, Feb. 20

Maine at Northeast

New Mexico at El Paso

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NORTHERN SUN

MEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

Augustana;15-2;21-2

Upper Iowa;16-4;22-4

Minnesota-Duluth;14-4;21-4

Wayne State;10-7;13-10

Minot State;9-7;15-7

Minnesota State-Moorhead;9-7;14-11

Winona State;10-8;14-9

Northern State;11-9;17-11

Minnesota State-Mankato;8-8;15-8

Southwest Minnesota State;9-9;13-10

Mary;9-10;10-14

Sioux Falls;7-10;11-12

St. Cloud State;5-12;9-16

Minnesota-Crookston;5-14;8-17

Bemidji State;4-15;7-16

Concordia-St. Paul;2-17;3-23

Thursday, Feb. 17

Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State

Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa

Augustana at Sioux Falls

Minot State at Northern State

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northern State at Mary, 4 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston

Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minot State

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Wayne State

Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

WOMEN

Team;NSIC;Overall

St. Cloud State;17-2;19-3

Minnesota-Duluth;17-2;19-4

Minnesota State-Mankato;14-5;18-5

Concordia-St. Paul;12-7;16-7

Bemidji State;11-8;13-10

Sioux Falls;9-9;14-11

Augustana;8-9;12-9

Winona State;9-11;12-12

Southwest Minnesota State;8-10,11-11

Northern State;8-11;11-13

Minnesota State-Moorhead;6-10;7-13

Mary;6-11;12-14

Minot State;6-11;8-16

Wayne State;6-12;9-13

Upper Iowa;4-14;7-17

Minnesota-Crookston;3-12;4-17

Thursday, Feb. 17

Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 5:30 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Winona State

Minnesota State-Mankato at Upper Iowa

Wayne State at Southwest Minnesota State

Minot State at Northern State

Bemidji State at Minnesota-Duluth

Minnesota-Crookston at St. Cloud State

Augustana at Sioux Falls

Saturday, Feb. 19

Northern State at Mary, 2 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota-Crookston

Minnesota State-Moorhead at Minot State

Winona State at Minnesota State-Mankato

St. Cloud State at Bemidji State

Upper Iowa at Concordia-St. Paul

Sioux Falls at Wayne State

Southwest Minnesota State at Augustana

SUMMIT LEAGUE

MEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota State;14-0;23-4

Oral Roberts;11-3;17-8

North Dakota State;11-4;19-8

Missouri-Kansas City;9-5;16-10

South Dakota;8-6;15-10

Western Illinois;6-8;15-11

Denver;5-10;9-19

Nebraska-Omaha;3-12;4-22

St. Thomas;2-11;8-17

North Dakota;2-12;6-21

Thursday, Feb. 17

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at North Dakota State, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at South Dakota State

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha

St. Thomas at South Dakota

Saturday, Feb. 19

Oral Roberts at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota State

Western Illinois at South Dakota

WOMEN

Team;Summit;Overall

South Dakota;13-1;20-5

South Dakota State;13-1;17-8

Missouri-Kansas City;10-4;20-5

North Dakota;9-6;15-11

Oral Roberts;8-6;13-12

North Dakota State;6-9;10-15

Western Illinois;5-9;14-11

St. Thomas;3-11;6-18

Denver;3-12;8-18

Nebraska-Omaha;2-13;6-18

Thursday, Feb. 17

North Dakota at Missouri-Kansas City, 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts, 7 p.m.

South Dakota State at Western Illinois

South Dakota at St. Thomas

Saturday, Feb. 19

North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Missouri-Kansas City, 2 p.m.

South Dakota State at St. Thomas

South Dakota at Western Illinois

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver

N.D. SCORES

High school boys basketball

Sargent County 49, Maple River 46

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News