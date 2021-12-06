 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 7

  • 0

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL

KIDDER COUNTY 53, STANDING ROCK 25

At New Salem Invitational

Standing Rock;4;10;16;25

Kidder County;10;27;38;53

STANDING ROCK: Alana LeBeau 3, Jada Red Tomahawk 3, Egypt Painte 2, Teegan Fischer 2, Havannah Gates 7, O’Shae Elk 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Red Tomahawk, Gates, 3-7 FT, 16 Fouls.

KIDDER COUNTY: Avery Roth 3, Kennedy Harter 15, Ella Svanes 6, Grace Nicholson 14, Taylor Zimmerman 11, Janae Furman 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Zimmerman, 12-19 FT, 12 Fouls.

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 55, FLASHER 30

At New Salem Invitational

Flasher;4;11;23;30

GUH;14;23;43;55

FLASHER: Rylee Fleck 4, Lezlee Isbell 17, Daci Wells 2, Olivia Erhardt 5, Carlee Fuchs 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Isbell 2, 2-10 FT, 13 Fouls.

People are also reading…

GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON: Courtnee Soupir 15, McKenzie Gerving 5, Jada Rolle 6, Kaley Schatz 8, Tay Christensen 14, MiKayla Schneider 5, Aleya Dakken 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir 2, Rolle 2, Christensen 2, 3-11 FT, 11 Fouls.

CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS

BOYS

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;W-L;Points

1T. Enderlin (7);0-0;134

1T. Kindred (5);0-0;134

3. Four Winds-Minnewauan (2);0-0;120

4. Beulah (1);0-0;99

5. Shiloh Christian;0-0;95

6. North Border;0-0;66

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;0-0;53

8. Dickinson Trinity;0-0;42

9. Dunseith;0-0;28

10. Rugby;0-0;24

Others receiving votes: Ellendale, Flasher, Minot Ryan, Powers Lake, Central Cass, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bowman County.

GIRLS

Team;W-L;Points;LW

1. Central Cass (10);2-0;145;1

2. Kindred (4);2-0;137;2

3. Grafton (1);2-0;110

4. Linton-HMB;3-0;100;3

5. Four Winds-Minnewaukan;3-0;90;6

6. Thompson;2-0;7;8

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;54;9T

8. Shiloh Christian;2-0;47;9T

9. Kenmare;2-1;27;5

10. Rugby;4-0;20;NR

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Northern Cass (2-0).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday, Dec. 3

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, E. Washington 41

Saturday, Dec. 4

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20

Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42

North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7

Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 10

Montana at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Eastern Tennessee at North Dakota St. 11 a.m., ESPN

South Dakota State at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 8

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;18;6;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;3;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;4;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 12-4-0, Western Michigan 12-4-0, North Dakota 11-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-5-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Denver 9-4-0, Colorado College 3-8-3, Miami 3-13-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Dec. 10

North Dakota at Colorado College

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth

Saturday, Dec. 11

North Dakota at Colorado College

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth

Sunday, Dec. 12

Miami at Mercyhurst

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College men’s basketball

Mayville State 96, Trinity Bible College 49

High school girls basketball

Glen Ullin-Hebron 55, Flasher 30

Kidder County 53, Standing Rock 25

Surrey 57, Powers Lake 32

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News