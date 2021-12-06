Area Scores: Dec. 7

CLASS B GIRLS BASKETBALL
KIDDER COUNTY 53, STANDING ROCK 25
At New Salem Invitational
Standing Rock;4;10;16;25
Kidder County;10;27;38;53
STANDING ROCK: Alana LeBeau 3, Jada Red Tomahawk 3, Egypt Painte 2, Teegan Fischer 2, Havannah Gates 7, O’Shae Elk 8. Totals: 8 FG, Three-pointers: Red Tomahawk, Gates, 3-7 FT, 16 Fouls.
KIDDER COUNTY: Avery Roth 3, Kennedy Harter 15, Ella Svanes 6, Grace Nicholson 14, Taylor Zimmerman 11, Janae Furman 4. Totals: 16 FG, Three-pointers: Zimmerman, 12-19 FT, 12 Fouls.
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON 55, FLASHER 30
At New Salem Invitational
Flasher;4;11;23;30
GUH;14;23;43;55
FLASHER: Rylee Fleck 4, Lezlee Isbell 17, Daci Wells 2, Olivia Erhardt 5, Carlee Fuchs 2. Totals: 11 FG, Three-pointers: Isbell 2, 2-10 FT, 13 Fouls.
People are also reading…
GLEN ULLIN-HEBRON: Courtnee Soupir 15, McKenzie Gerving 5, Jada Rolle 6, Kaley Schatz 8, Tay Christensen 14, MiKayla Schneider 5, Aleya Dakken 2. Totals: 17 FG, Three-pointers: Soupir 2, Rolle 2, Christensen 2, 3-11 FT, 11 Fouls.
CLASS B BASKETBALL POLLS
BOYS
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;W-L;Points
1T. Enderlin (7);0-0;134
1T. Kindred (5);0-0;134
3. Four Winds-Minnewauan (2);0-0;120
4. Beulah (1);0-0;99
5. Shiloh Christian;0-0;95
6. North Border;0-0;66
7. Hillsboro-Central Valley;0-0;53
8. Dickinson Trinity;0-0;42
9. Dunseith;0-0;28
10. Rugby;0-0;24
Others receiving votes: Ellendale, Flasher, Minot Ryan, Powers Lake, Central Cass, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bowman County.
GIRLS
Team;W-L;Points;LW
1. Central Cass (10);2-0;145;1
2. Kindred (4);2-0;137;2
3. Grafton (1);2-0;110
4. Linton-HMB;3-0;100;3
5. Four Winds-Minnewaukan;3-0;90;6
6. Thompson;2-0;7;8
7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;1-0;54;9T
8. Shiloh Christian;2-0;47;9T
9. Kenmare;2-1;27;5
10. Rugby;4-0;20;NR
Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (1-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Northern Cass (2-0).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Friday, Dec. 3
Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16
Montana 57, E. Washington 41
Saturday, Dec. 4
ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31
James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20
Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42
North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7
Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7
South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 10
Montana at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Eastern Tennessee at North Dakota St. 11 a.m., ESPN
South Dakota State at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17
Saturday, Dec. 18
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;18;6;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;3;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;4;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 12-4-0, Western Michigan 12-4-0, North Dakota 11-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-5-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Denver 9-4-0, Colorado College 3-8-3, Miami 3-13-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Dec. 10
North Dakota at Colorado College
Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan
Denver at Minnesota-Duluth
Saturday, Dec. 11
North Dakota at Colorado College
Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan
Denver at Minnesota-Duluth
Sunday, Dec. 12
Miami at Mercyhurst
N.D. SCORES
MONDAY
College men’s basketball
Mayville State 96, Trinity Bible College 49
High school girls basketball
Glen Ullin-Hebron 55, Flasher 30
Kidder County 53, Standing Rock 25
Surrey 57, Powers Lake 32