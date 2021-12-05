 Skip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Dec. 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

Second Round

Friday, Dec. 3

Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16

Montana 57, E. Washington 41

Saturday, Dec. 4

ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31

James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20

Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42

North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7

Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7

South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 10

Montana at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Eastern Tennessee at North Dakota St. 11 a.m., ESPN

South Dakota State at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Montana St. at Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Dec. 17

Saturday, Dec. 18

TBD

Championship

Saturday, Jan. 8

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;18;6;2;0;0;0;0

Western Michigan;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;3;0;1;0;0

Colorado College;;5;1;4;1;0;1;0

Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 12-4-0, Western Michigan 12-4-0, Denver 10-4-0, North Dakota 11-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-5-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 3-8-3, Miami 3-13-1.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Saturday, Dec. 4

North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3

Western Michigan 5, Miami 3

Colorado College 4, Nebraska-Omaha 0

Northern Michigan 5, Minnesota-Duluth 2

Denver 7, Arizona State 1

Friday, Dec. 10

North Dakota at Colorado College

Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan

Denver at Minnesota-Duluth

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

North Iowa;13;7;3;29

Austin;13;9;3;29

Minot;14;11;1;29

Aberdeen;13;10;1;27

St. Cloud;11;9;0;22

Bismarck;7;16;1;15

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;18;9;1;37

Maryland;16;7;3;35

Johnstown;13;8;3;29

Northeast;14;12;0;28

Jamestown;11;11;3;25

Maine;8;12;2;18

Danbury;6;16;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;18;8;1;37

Springfield;17;8;1;35

Chippewa;15;12;1;31

Anchorage;14;9;1;29

Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28

Minnesota Wilderness;13;12;1;27

Janesville;10;14;1;21

Kenai River;5;19;0;10

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Mexico;16;7;1;33

Amarillo;16;7;0;32

Odessa;15;9;1;31

Lone Star;10;7;7;26

Wichita Falls;10;8;6;26

El Paso;11;11;2;24

Corpus Christi;9’12;2;20

Shreveport;7;11;4;18

Saturday, Dec. 4

Minot 3, Bismarck 1

Springfield 6, Janesville 3

New Jersey 4, Jamestown 2

Aberdeen 5, Austin 0

Maryland 7, Northeast 2

St. Cloud 3, North Iowa 2, OT

Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 2

Corpus Christi 5, Wichita Falls 4, OT

Shreveport 4, Amarillo 0

Odessa 2, El Paso 1

New Mexico 4, Lone Star 3, SO

Fairbanks 6, Minnesota Wilderness 3

Anchorage 5,  Kenai River 3

Sunday, Dec. 5

Northeast 2, Maryland 1

Thursday, Dec. 9

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

Friday, Dec. 10

Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Danbury

Jamestown at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Chippewa

Amarillo at Corpus Christi

St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Odessa

Minot at Aberdeen

Springfield at North Iowa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Shreveport at El Paso

Kenai River at Anchorage

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College women's hockey

Minot State 5, Minnesota 2

