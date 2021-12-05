Area Scores: Dec. 6

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
Second Round
Friday, Dec. 3
Villanova 21, Holy Cross 16
Montana 57, E. Washington 41
Saturday, Dec. 4
ETSU 32, Kennesaw St. 31
James Madison 59, SE Louisiana 20
Sam Houston 49, Incarnate Word 42
North Dakota St. 38, S. Illinois 7
Montana St. 26, UT-Martin 7
South Dakota St. 24, Sacramento St. 19
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 10
Montana at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Eastern Tennessee at North Dakota St. 11 a.m., ESPN
South Dakota State at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sam Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Dec. 17
Saturday, Dec. 18
TBD
Championship
Saturday, Jan. 8
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;18;6;2;0;0;0;0
Western Michigan;;15;5;3;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud State;;12;4;4;0;1;1;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
Nebraska-Omaha;;8;3;3;0;1;0;0
Colorado College;;5;1;4;1;0;1;0
Miami;;3;1;7;0;0;0;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 12-4-0, Western Michigan 12-4-0, Denver 10-4-0, North Dakota 11-6-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-5-1, St. Cloud State 10-6-0, Colorado College 3-8-3, Miami 3-13-1.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Saturday, Dec. 4
North Dakota 5, St. Cloud State 3
Western Michigan 5, Miami 3
Colorado College 4, Nebraska-Omaha 0
Northern Michigan 5, Minnesota-Duluth 2
Denver 7, Arizona State 1
Friday, Dec. 10
North Dakota at Colorado College
Nebraska-Omaha at Western Michigan
Denver at Minnesota-Duluth
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
North Iowa;13;7;3;29
Austin;13;9;3;29
Minot;14;11;1;29
Aberdeen;13;10;1;27
St. Cloud;11;9;0;22
Bismarck;7;16;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;18;9;1;37
Maryland;16;7;3;35
Johnstown;13;8;3;29
Northeast;14;12;0;28
Jamestown;11;11;3;25
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;16;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;18;8;1;37
Springfield;17;8;1;35
Chippewa;15;12;1;31
Anchorage;14;9;1;29
Minnesota Magicians;12;10;4;28
Minnesota Wilderness;13;12;1;27
Janesville;10;14;1;21
Kenai River;5;19;0;10
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Mexico;16;7;1;33
Amarillo;16;7;0;32
Odessa;15;9;1;31
Lone Star;10;7;7;26
Wichita Falls;10;8;6;26
El Paso;11;11;2;24
Corpus Christi;9’12;2;20
Shreveport;7;11;4;18
Saturday, Dec. 4
Minot 3, Bismarck 1
Springfield 6, Janesville 3
New Jersey 4, Jamestown 2
Aberdeen 5, Austin 0
Maryland 7, Northeast 2
St. Cloud 3, North Iowa 2, OT
Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 2
Corpus Christi 5, Wichita Falls 4, OT
Shreveport 4, Amarillo 0
Odessa 2, El Paso 1
New Mexico 4, Lone Star 3, SO
Fairbanks 6, Minnesota Wilderness 3
Anchorage 5, Kenai River 3
Sunday, Dec. 5
Northeast 2, Maryland 1
Thursday, Dec. 9
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
Friday, Dec. 10
Bismarck at Austin, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Danbury
Jamestown at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Chippewa
Amarillo at Corpus Christi
St. Cloud at Minnesota Wilderness
New Mexico at Odessa
Minot at Aberdeen
Springfield at North Iowa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Shreveport at El Paso
Kenai River at Anchorage
N.D. SCORES
SUNDAY
College women's hockey
Minot State 5, Minnesota 2